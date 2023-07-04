As we approach the new year, we took it upon ourselves to research and test various dried cherries to help our readers choose the best one for their needs. We analyzed several essential criteria, including taste, texture, freshness, packaging, and price. We also took into consideration customer reviews to ensure that we present you with the most accurate and unbiased information.

Dried cherries are not only a healthy snack, but they also add a burst of flavor to many recipes, including salads, baked goods, and trail mixes. However, with so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. That's why we're here to help.

Stay tuned for our top ranking dried cherries, which we believe will satisfy both your taste buds and your wallet.

Our Top Products

Best Dried Cherries for 2023

Dried Cherries Unsweetened Tart Cherry is a tasty and healthy snack that is perfect for those who love cherries. Made from Montmorency Tart Cherries, these dried sour cherries are fresh and all-natural. You can enjoy them without worrying about added sugars or preservatives. These cherries are perfect for snacking, baking, or adding to salads. They are also a great source of antioxidants, fiber, and vitamin C. Each bag contains 16 ounces of whole sour cherries that are sure to satisfy your cravings. Try Dried Cherries Unsweetened Tart Cherry today and discover a delicious and healthy snack!

Pros All-natural No added sugar Fresh taste 1lb package Cons Expensive May contain pits Not very sweet

All-natural, no sugar added Montmorency tart cherries.

Sunny Fruit's ORGANIC Dried Tart Cherries are a delicious and healthy snack that is perfect for on-the-go or as a topping for salads, oatmeal, or yogurt. These cherries are free of added sugars, sulfurs, and preservatives, making them a great choice for those who are health-conscious. The 16oz bulk bag is perfect for sharing with family and friends or for keeping on hand for a quick and easy snack. Plus, they are non-GMO, vegan, halal, and kosher, making them a snack that everyone can enjoy.

Pros Organic No additives Non-GMO Various certifications Cons Expensive Some may find tartness too strong Only comes in one size

Sunny Fruit's organic dried tart cherries are a delicious and healthy snack with no added sugars, sulfurs, or preservatives. Non-GMO, vegan, halal, and kosher certified.

Country Spoon's No Sugar Added Dried Tart Montmorency Cherries are a delicious and healthy snack option. These cherries are perfect for on-the-go snacking or adding to your favorite recipes. At 4 pounds per pack, they are also a great value. These cherries are made with no added sugars, making them a great option for those who are watching their sugar intake. They are also gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan, making them a versatile option for a variety of dietary needs. Enjoy the tart and tangy flavor of these cherries while reaping the benefits of their high antioxidant content.

Pros No added sugar Dried for convenience Large 4 lb. package High quality cherries Cons Expensive May contain pits Limited usage options

No sugar added dried tart cherries in bulk.

Sunrise Fresh Dried Fruit's Dried Dark Sweet Cherries are a delicious and healthy snack option for those on the go. These all-natural, unsweetened cherries have no added sugar, making them a great choice for people who are looking for a guilt-free snack. The resealable 8oz bag makes them perfect for snacking at work or on the road.

These dried cherries are great for adding to recipes, such as baked goods or trail mix. They are also a perfect topping for yogurt or oatmeal. Made with high-quality ingredients, these cherries are a great source of fiber and antioxidants. The pack of 1 8-ounce bag is a great value for the price, and the resealable bag makes it easy to keep them fresh for longer.

Overall, Sunrise Fresh Dried Fruit's Dried Dark Sweet Cherries are a delicious and healthy snack option that is perfect for anyone looking for a natural snack. They are versatile and can be used in a variety of recipes or eaten straight out of the bag. With no added sugar, they are a great choice for people who are looking to eat healthier.

Pros All-natural Unsweetened Resealable Healthy snack Cons Pricey Small bag May be too tart

Sunrise Fresh Dried Dark Sweet Cherries are a healthy and delicious snack with no added sugar. The resealable bag makes them perfect for on-the-go snacking.

North Bay Produce Dried Tart Cherries are a delicious and healthy snack option for both kids and adults. Packed with flavor and nutrients, these cherries are gluten-free and vegan, making them a great option for those with dietary restrictions. The resealable bag ensures that the cherries stay fresh for longer, making them a convenient and easy snack to have on hand. With 20oz in each bag and a 4-pack option, you can stock up on these tasty treats and enjoy them whenever you want. Add them to your favorite recipes or enjoy them on their own for a satisfying and guilt-free snack.

Pros Gluten-free Vegan Healthy snack option Resealable packaging Cons Relatively expensive May be too tart May contain pits

North Bay Produce's Dried Tart Cherries are a gluten-free and vegan snack, perfect for both kids and adults. The resealable bag makes it easy to enjoy anytime.

Traina Home Grown California Sun Dried Natural Pitted Cherries are a healthy and delicious snack option. These cherries are natural and contain no added sugar, making them a great choice for those who are health-conscious. They are also non-GMO, gluten-free, and kosher certified, making them suitable for a wide range of dietary needs. Each pack contains 2 pounds of dark red cherries, which are packed in a resealable pouch for freshness. These cherries are perfect for snacking, baking, or adding to your favorite dishes. Their sweet and tangy flavor will surely be a hit with anyone who tries them!

Pros Healthy Natural No Added Sugar Resealable Pouch Cons Expensive May be too dry Limited quantity options

Traina Home Grown California Sun Dried Natural Pitted Cherries are a healthy, natural, and delicious snack that are versatile and perfect for baking or adding to salads and granola.

Cherry Bay Orchards - Dried Montmorency Tart Cherries are the perfect snack for those who love a sweet and tart flavor. Made with 100% domestic, all-natural, kosher certified, gluten-free, and GMO-free ingredients, these cherries are a healthy snack option. With no additives, this 4-pound box is perfect for sharing or for those who want to enjoy cherries as a part of their daily diet. These cherries are great for snacking, baking, or adding to salads. The package size is perfect for those who want to stock up and have a healthy snack option on hand.

Pros All natural Kosher certified Gluten free GMO free Cons Pricey Large quantity May be too tart

All natural, gluten-free dried tart cherries with no additives.

Kirkland Signature Organic Dried Cherries are a delicious and healthy snack that is perfect for anyone who loves the sweet taste of cherries. Made from high-quality, organic cherries, these dried cherries are packed with flavor and nutrition. They are perfect for snacking on their own, or adding to your favorite recipes.

These cherries are a great source of antioxidants and fiber, which can help improve overall health. They are also low in calories and fat, making them a great snack for anyone watching their weight. The 1.25-pound pack of dried cherries is perfect for sharing with friends and family or for keeping on hand for a healthy snack anytime.

Overall, Kirkland Signature Organic Dried Cherries are a great choice for anyone who wants a tasty and healthy snack. They are easy to store, delicious, and packed with nutrition. Whether you eat them on their own or add them to your favorite recipes, these cherries are sure to become a favorite snack in your household.

Pros Organic Large quantity No added sugar Good taste Cons Expensive May contain pits High in calories

Delicious and organic dried cherries in a large pack.

Sunrise Fresh Premium California Dried Cherries are the perfect healthy snack for anyone on-the-go. Each 1oz. Snack Pack Master Bag contains 12 count of delicious, hand-picked cherries that are sun-dried to perfection. These cherries are made from the highest quality California cherries and have a sweet and tangy flavor that will leave you wanting more. They are also gluten-free, non-GMO, and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives. These cherries are great for snacking, baking, and adding to salads or yogurt. With their convenient packaging, you can easily take them with you wherever you go.

Pros Premium quality cherries Convenient snack packs Healthy alternative snack Made in California Cons Relatively expensive Small package size May contain pits

Sunrise Fresh Premium California Dried Cherries are a delicious and healthy snack option that comes in convenient 1oz packs. Perfect for on-the-go snacking!

The Dried Cherries 4 LB (64oz) Resealable Bag is a perfect addition to anyone's pantry. Made from the tart Montmorency variety, these cherries are perfect for snacking, baking, or adding to your morning oatmeal. The resealable bag ensures that the cherries stay fresh for longer periods, and the 4-pound pack makes it an excellent value for the price. These cherries are perfect for anyone looking for a healthy and tasty snack option. Whether you're looking to add some flavor to your baked goods or simply enjoy them on their own, the Dried Cherries 4 LB (64oz) Resealable Bag is a must-try.

Pros Resealable bag Tart/sour flavor Large quantity Good for baking Cons May contain pits Expensive May be too sour

These tart dried cherries are perfect for snacking or adding to baked goods. The resealable bag ensures freshness.

FAQ

Q: How do I know if I'm choosing the right dried cherries?

A: When choosing dried cherries, it is important to consider the intended use. If you plan to use them for baking, you may want to choose tart cherries, as their flavor and texture will hold up well in baked goods. If you are looking for a snack, sweet cherries may be a better option. Additionally, consider whether you want cherries that are sweetened or unsweetened. Unsweetened cherries will have a more tart flavor, while sweetened cherries will be more candy-like in taste.

Q: Can I use dried cherries in place of fresh cherries in recipes?

A: Yes, dried cherries can be used in place of fresh cherries in most recipes. Keep in mind that dried cherries will have a more concentrated flavor than fresh cherries, so you may need to adjust the amount used in the recipe. Additionally, you may need to rehydrate the cherries before using them in recipes that call for fresh cherries.

Q: How should I store my dried cherries?

A: To keep your dried cherries fresh, store them in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. You can also store them in the refrigerator or freezer for longer shelf life. If you notice any signs of mold or spoilage, discard the cherries immediately.

Conclusions

In conclusion, choosing the right dried cherries for your needs can be a daunting task, but we hope our review has helped narrow down your options. Our team of experts tested and analyzed various brands to provide you with the top contenders. Our number one recommendation is the Dried Cherries Unsweetened Tart Cherry, 1lb. Montmorency Tart Cherries for its all-natural and unsweetened properties. Our second recommendation is the ORGANIC Dried Tart Cherries by Sunny Fruit, for its organic and preservative-free qualities. Both options are healthy and delicious, making them perfect for snacking or baking. Whichever brand you choose, we are confident that you will enjoy the tart and sweet flavor of these dried cherries. Thank you for reading, and we wish you the best in your search for the perfect dried cherries.