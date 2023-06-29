If you're looking for a healthy snack that is both tasty and nutritious, dried figs might be the perfect choice for you. We researched and tested various dried figs to help you find the best option for your needs.

Dried figs have gained popularity in recent years due to their high fiber content, natural sweetness, and versatility in cooking and baking. They are also packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including potassium, calcium, and iron.

Stay tuned to find out which dried figs made it to our top ranking list. Whether you're a fan of snacking on them straight out of the bag, adding them to your morning oatmeal, or using them in your favorite recipes, we've got you covered.

Our Top Picks

Best Dried Figs for 2023

Organic Rehydrated Dried Smyrna Figs from Sunny Fruit are the perfect snack for those who want to indulge in something sweet without any added sugars or preservatives. The figs are rehydrated, making them tender and juicy, and come in a 40oz bulk bag that is perfect for sharing with friends and family.

These figs are allergen-friendly, vegan, kosher, and halal, making them a great option for those with dietary restrictions. The 2.5-pound pack is perfect for those who love to snack on figs throughout the day or as a healthy addition to their breakfast or lunch. The figs are made with high-quality organic ingredients and are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Pros Organic No added sugars Allergen-friendly Large bulk size Cons Expensive Only one pack size May be too sweet

Pros No added sugar Gluten-free High fiber Kosher Cons Expensive Only golden figs May be too dry

Nutra Fig Golden California Dried Figs are a high fiber, unsweetened dried fruit snack that is gluten-free, non-GMO, and Kosher.

Pros Organic No additives Multiple certifications Convenient portion packs Cons Relatively expensive May not be suitable for those with fig allergies Limited quantity per bag

Sunny Fruit's Turkish Dried Figs are a tasty, healthy snack that is free from added sugars, sulfurs, and preservatives. Non-GMO, vegan, and certified halal and kosher.

Pros Tasty Good value Convenient resealable bag Healthy snack Cons May contain stems Some pieces too dry Not organic

Delicious and high-quality dried Turkish figs.

Pros Tender & Juicy No Added Sugars No Sulfites No Preservatives Cons Expensive Large Bulk Bag Not Organic

Zelicious Food's Turkish Dried Figs are tender, juicy and free from preservatives, sulfites or added sugars. A great natural snack.

Pros High fiber Unsweetened Gluten-free Non-GMO Cons Expensive Small quantity May be too dry

Nutra Fig Dried Black Mission Figs are high fiber, unsweetened, gluten-free, non-GMO, and Kosher. Grown in California, these whole figs make a delicious and healthy snack.

Pros Organic No sugar added Resealable packaging Non-GMO Cons Expensive Only 1 pound May be too dry

Drybox Organic Dried Turkish Figs are a delicious and healthy snack option with no added sugar. Perfect for snacking, charcuterie boards, and baking.

FAQ

Q: What should I look for when choosing dried figs?

A: Look for figs that are plump and moist, with a slightly sticky texture. Avoid figs that are hard, dry, or shriveled. Also, check the color of the figs - they should be a deep, rich brown. If they are too light in color, they may not be fully ripe and could be less flavorful.

Q: Are there different types of dried figs?

A: Yes, there are several different types of dried figs, including Black Mission, Brown Turkey, Kadota, and Calimyrna. Each type has its own unique flavor and texture, so it's worth trying a few different varieties to see which one you prefer.

Q: How can I use dried figs in cooking?

A: Dried figs can be used in a wide variety of dishes, from sweet to savory. They can be chopped and added to oatmeal or granola, used as a topping for yogurt or ice cream, or blended into a smoothie. In savory dishes, they can be added to salads, used as a topping for pizza, or paired with cheese on a charcuterie board. They can also be rehydrated and used in baking, such as in fig bars or bread.

Conclusions

In conclusion, after thorough research and analysis of various dried fig products, we highly recommend the Organic Rehydrated Dried Smyrna Figs from Sunny Fruit and the Nutra Fig Golden California Dried Figs. Both products are organic, allergen-friendly, and free from added sugars, sulfurs, and preservatives. The Sunny Fruit figs come in a bulk bag, while the Nutra Fig figs are available in a 5-pound pack. These figs are perfect for snacking and can be added to various recipes. They are also vegan, kosher, and halal, making them suitable for a wide range of dietary needs. We encourage readers to try these two options and explore the other products mentioned to find the perfect dried figs for their taste and preferences.