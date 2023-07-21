Exfoliating shower towels are essential for achieving smooth and glowing skin by removing dead skin cells, unclogging pores, and improving blood circulation. We have researched and tested numerous products in the market based on factors such as texture, durability, size, and ease of use to bring you the best recommendations. Customer reviews were also taken into account to ensure unbiased and helpful content. Exfoliation is crucial for healthy skin, especially in rough areas like elbows, knees, and feet, and also helps prevent ingrown hairs. Our top-ranking exfoliating shower towels will help you achieve the smoothest and healthiest skin possible.

Our Top Picks

Best Exfoliating Shower Towel for 2023

The Sima Brand Exfoliating Washcloth Face & Body Scrub Towel is a must-have for anyone looking for a deep, satisfying cleanse. Made with Japanese Hexagon Fibers, this towel has two sides for scrubbing and washing. The black exfoliating towel is extra long and perfect for use on both face and body. With its gentle yet effective exfoliation, this towel will leave your skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Say goodbye to rough, dry skin and hello to a smoother, softer complexion with the Sima Brand Exfoliating Washcloth Face & Body Scrub Towel.

Pros Effective exfoliation, Two sides for versatility, Extra long towel Cons May be too rough

The Sud Scrub® Antimicrobial Silicone Body Scrubber is a game-changer for anyone with sensitive skin. Made from eco-friendly silicone and infused with charcoal, this body scrubber gently exfoliates while also fighting bacteria. Its unique design allows for easy lathering and thorough cleaning of hard-to-reach areas. Plus, it's durable and easy to clean, making it a long-lasting addition to your shower routine. Say goodbye to harsh scrubs and hello to smooth, healthy skin with the Sud Scrub®.

Pros Antimicrobial properties, Eco-friendly, Gentle exfoliation Cons May be too soft

The Buddha Bath Extra Long Exfoliating Shower Towel Washcloth (Medium EXFOLIATE) in Silver Blue & White (2 Pack) is a must-have for anyone looking for a deeper, more thorough clean in the shower. Made from high-quality materials, this towel is perfect for exfoliating dead skin cells and promoting healthy, glowing skin. The extra-long design makes it easy to reach those hard-to-reach areas, and the silver blue and white color scheme adds a touch of elegance to your bathroom decor. Whether you're looking to pamper yourself or give a thoughtful gift, this exfoliating shower towel is sure to impress.

Pros Extra long for full coverage, Exfoliates deeply, Comes in a 2 pack Cons May be too rough for sensitive skin

JUNRO (2 Pack) Exfoliating Shower Towel is a must-have for anyone looking for a thorough and gentle exfoliation experience. Made with bamboo fabric, this washcloth is perfect for all skin types. Its unique texture helps to remove dead skin cells, leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth. The two-pack bundle is perfect for those who want to keep one at home and one on the go. Made in Korea with high-quality materials, this exfoliating towel is a game-changer for your skincare routine.

Pros Exfoliates well, Eco-friendly bamboo fabric, Comes in a pack of 2 Cons Not suitable for sensitive skin

The Exfoliating Washcloth (Made in Japan) is a fantastic option for those looking to upgrade their shower routine. This plant-based body exfoliating towel is made from linen, making it both eco-friendly and gentle on the skin. The washcloth is perfect for those wanting to exfoliate their body, especially their back, without the use of harsh chemicals or plastic-based products. Its size and texture make it easy to use and effective in removing dead skin cells, leaving skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Plus, it's machine washable, making it a long-lasting addition to any skincare routine.

Pros Exfoliates effectively, Plant-based and eco-friendly, Long and easy-to-use Cons May be too rough for sensitive skin

The SUTERA Exfoliating Shower Towel is a premium Japanese scrub wash cloth that provides a deep cleanse for both the body and face. Made with microabrasion duo fibers, this durable towel is quick drying and features an extra long design for easy use. Ideal for an Asian spa skin care bath wash, this towel is perfect for removing dead skin cells and promoting healthy, glowing skin.

Pros Deeply exfoliates skin, Durable and quick drying, Extra long design Cons May be too rough for sensitive skin

The GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel is a rip-resistant washcloth made in Japan that is perfect for all skin types. This towel gently exfoliates the skin, removing dead skin cells and leaving you with a smooth and clean feeling. The towel is easy to use and can be used in the shower or bath. Its durable design ensures that it will last a long time, making it a great investment for your skincare routine.

Pros Rip-resistant, Exfoliates well, Suitable for all skin types Cons Might be too rough

FAQ

Q: What is an exfoliating shower towel?

A: An exfoliating shower towel is a textured towel that helps to gently exfoliate the skin while you shower. It can be used to remove dead skin cells, unclog pores, and leave your skin feeling smooth and refreshed.

Q: What is a scalp exfoliating scrub?

A: A scalp exfoliating scrub is a product designed to remove buildup and dead skin cells from your scalp. It can help to unclog hair follicles, promote hair growth, and leave your scalp feeling clean and refreshed.

Q: How do I use an exfoliating towel?

A: To use an exfoliating towel, simply wet it in the shower and apply your favorite body wash or soap. Gently rub the towel over your skin in circular motions, paying extra attention to areas that tend to be rough or dry. Rinse your skin thoroughly with warm water and pat dry with a towel.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing various exfoliating shower towels, we have found that exfoliating shower towels are an essential part of any skincare routine. They provide a thorough, deep clean that regular showering alone cannot achieve. Each of the towels we tested offered unique features, such as different materials and textures, making it easy to find one that suits individual needs. We highly recommend incorporating an exfoliating shower towel into your routine for smoother, healthier-looking skin.