If you're looking to add ambiance and relaxation to your home, then you've probably considered purchasing floating candles. These elegant candles are perfect for creating a serene and tranquil atmosphere in any room, whether it's your bedroom, living room, or bathroom.
We've researched the best floating candles available on the market and tested them to bring you the top-ranking products. Our team analyzed essential criteria such as candle size, burn time, and fragrance to ensure that we only recommend the best products.
If you're looking to bring a cozy and relaxing atmosphere into your home, then our top-ranking floating candles are sure to impress. Stay tuned to find out which products made our list and how they can benefit you.
Best Floating Candles for 2023
JHENG Floating Candles 24 Pack for Events and Home Decor
The JHENG 2Inch 24 Pack Floating Candles are a perfect addition to your wedding, pool party, holiday, or home decor. These unscented discs are made of high-quality wax and are designed to float in water. Each candle has a 2-inch diameter and burns for approximately 4 hours. They come in a pack of 24, which is perfect for large events or multiple uses. These candles create a warm and inviting ambiance and are perfect for centerpieces or accent lighting. Overall, the JHENG Floating Candles are a great choice for anyone looking to add a touch of elegance and warmth to their event or home decor.
24 pack
unscented
versatile use
decorative
small size
may not last long
no color options
These floating candles are great for adding ambiance to any occasion, from weddings to pool parties and home decor.
Bolsius White Floating Candles 20 Pack Set
The Bolsius White Floating Candles 1.75 Inch 20 Pack Candle Set is a premium European quality product that comes with a 5+ hours burn time. The smokeless and dripless smooth flame is created by a 100% cotton wick, making it perfect for any beach, wedding, or party accessory. The set includes twenty 1.75 inch white candles that will enhance any event with their elegant and sophisticated appearance. The candles are made of high-quality wax and are designed to float effortlessly on water. These candles are perfect for creating a peaceful and romantic atmosphere that will leave a lasting impression.
20 pack
Long burn time
Smokeless & dripless
Premium European quality
Small size
Limited use cases
May not fit all holders
These high-quality floating candles burn for over 5 hours with a smooth flame and no dripping. Perfect for weddings, parties, and the beach.
YIH White Floating Tealight Candles (24Pack)
Dripless
Floating
Unscented
24 pack
Small
No fragrance
Short burn time
Great value for 24 unscented floating candles.
Nuanchu Floating Candles for Centerpieces
Value for money
Versatile use
Elegant design
Long burning time
No scent
Only available in white
May melt in hot weather
These unscented floating candles are versatile and perfect for any occasion, from weddings to dinner parties to relaxing baths.
UNICY Citronella Floating Candles 3 Inch (Pack of 12)
The 12 Pack 3 Inch Citronella Floating Candles are perfect for adding a touch of ambiance to your summer gatherings. These yellow dripless tealight candles provide up to 10 hours of burn time, making them ideal for use in cylinder vases or as centerpieces at weddings, parties, and poolside events. Made with citronella, these candles also help repel mosquitoes and other pesky insects. With a pack of 12, you'll have plenty of candles to last throughout the season. These candles are easy to use and add a beautiful touch to any outdoor setting.
Citronella scent
Long burning time
Pack of 12
Great for summer
Small size
Only yellow color
Not suitable for indoors
These citronella floating candles are perfect for outdoor summer events, with a 10 hour burn time and dripless design.
ViKert 24-Pack 2-Inch White Floating Candles
Affordable
Long-lasting
Versatile
Elegant
Small size
No scent option
Limited color options
These small, unscented white floating candles are perfect for adding a romantic touch to any occasion. With their long-lasting burn time, they're perfect for weddings, birthdays, holidays, and home decoration.
YIIA Floating Candles Set of 36
Long burning time
Set of 36 candles
Versatile use
Classic design
Unscented
Limited color options
May not float evenly
Great value for 36 classic floating candles with long burn time.
Large set
Elegant flame
Party accessory
Good value
Unscented
Small size
Limited color options
A set of 40 white floating candles that burn smoothly and elegantly, perfect for adding ambiance to any party or occasion.
IMAGE Floating Candles LED Tea Lights 12 Pack
Flameless
Waterproof
Versatile
Long battery life
Not as bright
Small size
Limited color options
These waterproof LED tea lights are perfect for creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for any occasion, without the worry of real flames.
FAQ
Q: How do I choose the right size of floating candles?
A: Consider the size of the container in which you'll be placing the floating candles. The candles should be smaller than the container's diameter so that they don't touch the sides and create a fire hazard. Also, think about the effect you want to create. Larger candles will have a more dramatic impact, while smaller candles will be more subtle.
Q: What colors should I choose for my floating candles?
A: The color of the floating candles depends on the occasion and your personal preference. White is a classic choice for weddings and formal events, while bright colors are great for summer parties. For a more relaxed atmosphere, choose pastel or muted colors. Metallics like gold and silver can add a touch of glamor to any occasion.
Q: What materials should I look for when choosing floating candles?
A: The materials of the floating candles are important to consider. Look for candles made of high-quality wax to ensure a clean burn and a long-lasting flame. Beeswax candles are a great eco-friendly option. You should also check the wick to make sure it's made of cotton or another natural material, as synthetic wicks can produce harmful chemicals when burned. Finally, make sure the candles are unscented if you plan to use them in a food or dining setting.
Conclusions
After reviewing and testing a variety of floating candles, we highly recommend JHENG 2Inch 24 Pack Floating Candles and Bolsius White Floating Candles 1.75 Inch – 20 Pack Candle Set for their premium quality, long burn time, and versatility in use. Both products are unscented, dripless, and smokeless, making them perfect for special occasions such as weddings, parties, and holiday celebrations. Additionally, JHENG candles are disc-shaped and come in a pack of 24, while Bolsius candles are 1.75 inches in diameter and come in a pack of 20, providing options for various décor preferences.
Overall, no matter the occasion or preference, there is a floating candle option available for everyone. We hope this review has provided helpful insights and recommendations for your next event or home décor project. Happy candle shopping!