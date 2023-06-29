The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Best Floating Candles for 2023

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JUNE 29, 2023 19:51
Best Floating Candles for 2023 (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST STAFF)
If you're looking to add ambiance and relaxation to your home, then you've probably considered purchasing floating candles. These elegant candles are perfect for creating a serene and tranquil atmosphere in any room, whether it's your bedroom, living room, or bathroom.

We've researched the best floating candles available on the market and tested them to bring you the top-ranking products. Our team analyzed essential criteria such as candle size, burn time, and fragrance to ensure that we only recommend the best products.

If you're looking to bring a cozy and relaxing atmosphere into your home, then our top-ranking floating candles are sure to impress. Stay tuned to find out which products made our list and how they can benefit you.

Our Top Products

Price$15.99 on Amazon$11.99 on Amazon$11.89 on Amazon
Overall Score
9.8
9.5
9.2
Pros24 pack, unscented, versatile use, decorative20 pack, Long burn time, Smokeless & dripless, Premium European qualityDripless, Floating, Unscented, 24 pack
Conssmall size, may not last long, no color optionsSmall size, Limited use cases, May not fit all holdersSmall, No fragrance, Short burn time
Bottom LineThese floating candles are great for adding ambiance to any occasion, from weddings to pool parties and home decor.These high-quality floating candles burn for over 5 hours with a smooth flame and no dripping. Perfect for weddings, parties, and the beach.Great value for 24 unscented floating candles.

JHENG Floating Candles 24 Pack for Events and Home Decor

The JHENG 2Inch 24 Pack Floating Candles are a perfect addition to your wedding, pool party, holiday, or home decor. These unscented discs are made of high-quality wax and are designed to float in water. Each candle has a 2-inch diameter and burns for approximately 4 hours. They come in a pack of 24, which is perfect for large events or multiple uses. These candles create a warm and inviting ambiance and are perfect for centerpieces or accent lighting. Overall, the JHENG Floating Candles are a great choice for anyone looking to add a touch of elegance and warmth to their event or home decor.

Pros

24 pack

unscented

versatile use

decorative

Cons

small size

may not last long

no color options

These floating candles are great for adding ambiance to any occasion, from weddings to pool parties and home decor.

Bolsius White Floating Candles 20 Pack Set

The Bolsius White Floating Candles 1.75 Inch 20 Pack Candle Set is a premium European quality product that comes with a 5+ hours burn time. The smokeless and dripless smooth flame is created by a 100% cotton wick, making it perfect for any beach, wedding, or party accessory. The set includes twenty 1.75 inch white candles that will enhance any event with their elegant and sophisticated appearance. The candles are made of high-quality wax and are designed to float effortlessly on water. These candles are perfect for creating a peaceful and romantic atmosphere that will leave a lasting impression.

Pros

20 pack

Long burn time

Smokeless & dripless

Premium European quality

Cons

Small size

Limited use cases

May not fit all holders

These high-quality floating candles burn for over 5 hours with a smooth flame and no dripping. Perfect for weddings, parties, and the beach.

YIH White Floating Tealight Candles (24Pack)

Pros

Dripless

Floating

Unscented

24 pack

Cons

Small

No fragrance

Short burn time

Great value for 24 unscented floating candles.

Nuanchu Floating Candles for Centerpieces

Pros

Value for money

Versatile use

Elegant design

Long burning time

Cons

No scent

Only available in white

May melt in hot weather

These unscented floating candles are versatile and perfect for any occasion, from weddings to dinner parties to relaxing baths.

UNICY Citronella Floating Candles 3 Inch (Pack of 12)

The 12 Pack 3 Inch Citronella Floating Candles are perfect for adding a touch of ambiance to your summer gatherings. These yellow dripless tealight candles provide up to 10 hours of burn time, making them ideal for use in cylinder vases or as centerpieces at weddings, parties, and poolside events. Made with citronella, these candles also help repel mosquitoes and other pesky insects. With a pack of 12, you'll have plenty of candles to last throughout the season. These candles are easy to use and add a beautiful touch to any outdoor setting.

Pros

Citronella scent

Long burning time

Pack of 12

Great for summer

Cons

Small size

Only yellow color

Not suitable for indoors

These citronella floating candles are perfect for outdoor summer events, with a 10 hour burn time and dripless design.

ViKert 24-Pack 2-Inch White Floating Candles

Pros

Affordable

Long-lasting

Versatile

Elegant

Cons

Small size

No scent option

Limited color options

These small, unscented white floating candles are perfect for adding a romantic touch to any occasion. With their long-lasting burn time, they're perfect for weddings, birthdays, holidays, and home decoration.

YIIA Floating Candles Set of 36

Pros

Long burning time

Set of 36 candles

Versatile use

Classic design

Cons

Unscented

Limited color options

May not float evenly

Great value for 36 classic floating candles with long burn time.

Pros

Large set

Elegant flame

Party accessory

Good value

Cons

Unscented

Small size

Limited color options

A set of 40 white floating candles that burn smoothly and elegantly, perfect for adding ambiance to any party or occasion.

IMAGE Floating Candles LED Tea Lights 12 Pack

Pros

Flameless

Waterproof

Versatile

Long battery life

Cons

Not as bright

Small size

Limited color options

These waterproof LED tea lights are perfect for creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for any occasion, without the worry of real flames.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right size of floating candles?

A: Consider the size of the container in which you'll be placing the floating candles. The candles should be smaller than the container's diameter so that they don't touch the sides and create a fire hazard. Also, think about the effect you want to create. Larger candles will have a more dramatic impact, while smaller candles will be more subtle.

Q: What colors should I choose for my floating candles?

A: The color of the floating candles depends on the occasion and your personal preference. White is a classic choice for weddings and formal events, while bright colors are great for summer parties. For a more relaxed atmosphere, choose pastel or muted colors. Metallics like gold and silver can add a touch of glamor to any occasion.

Q: What materials should I look for when choosing floating candles?

A: The materials of the floating candles are important to consider. Look for candles made of high-quality wax to ensure a clean burn and a long-lasting flame. Beeswax candles are a great eco-friendly option. You should also check the wick to make sure it's made of cotton or another natural material, as synthetic wicks can produce harmful chemicals when burned. Finally, make sure the candles are unscented if you plan to use them in a food or dining setting.

Conclusions

After reviewing and testing a variety of floating candles, we highly recommend JHENG 2Inch 24 Pack Floating Candles and Bolsius White Floating Candles 1.75 Inch – 20 Pack Candle Set for their premium quality, long burn time, and versatility in use. Both products are unscented, dripless, and smokeless, making them perfect for special occasions such as weddings, parties, and holiday celebrations. Additionally, JHENG candles are disc-shaped and come in a pack of 24, while Bolsius candles are 1.75 inches in diameter and come in a pack of 20, providing options for various décor preferences.

Overall, no matter the occasion or preference, there is a floating candle option available for everyone. We hope this review has provided helpful insights and recommendations for your next event or home décor project. Happy candle shopping!



