If you're looking to add some extra storage space to your wall, floating shelves are a great option. They offer a sleek and modern look, and can be used to display your favorite photos, books, and decorative items. With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to choose the best one for your needs. That's why we researched and tested a variety of floating shelves to bring you the top picks for 2023.

When it comes to floating shelves, there are a few essential criteria to consider. First and foremost, you'll want to make sure the shelf is sturdy and can hold the weight of your items. You'll also want to consider the size and style of the shelf, as well as its installation process. Finally, customer reviews can offer valuable insights into the quality and durability of a product.

Overall, adding floating shelves to your home can provide both functionality and style. Whether you're looking to organize your space or simply display your favorite items, there's a floating shelf out there for you. So, without further ado, let's dive into our top picks for the best floating shelves of 2023.

Our Top Products

Best Floating Shelves for 2023

The Furinno Rossi Wall Mount Floating Corner Shelf is a must-have for anyone looking to optimize space and add a touch of elegance to their home. This 5-tier radial shelf is made of high-quality materials and is available in Columbia Walnut, making it a perfect fit for any modern home décor. Its compact design makes it ideal for small spaces, while its sturdy construction ensures it can hold up to 20 pounds per shelf. Use it to display your favorite books, photos, and other decorative items, or to keep your essentials within easy reach. The possibilities are endless with this versatile shelf.

Whether you're looking to create a cozy reading nook or a stylish display area, the Furinno Rossi Wall Mount Floating Corner Shelf is the perfect solution. Its easy installation process and lightweight design make it a breeze to set up, while its durable construction ensures it will last for years to come. With its sleek design and practical features, this shelf is sure to be a favorite among homeowners and renters alike. Don't miss out on the chance to add some style and functionality to your home with this amazing shelf.

Pros Space-saving corner design Easy to install Sturdy construction Attractive walnut finish Cons Limited weight capacity May not fit larger items Corner mount only

This 5-tier corner shelf is a stylish and practical addition to any room, with a sturdy design and easy assembly.

The Furinno Rossi 23-Inch Wall Mounted Floating Display Shelves in Metropolitan Pine are a stylish and functional addition to any home. These shelves come in a set of two and are easy to install, making them perfect for displaying your favorite items or creating a unique storage solution. Made from high-quality materials, these shelves are sturdy and durable. The Metropolitan Pine finish adds a touch of sophistication to any room, while the 23-inch length provides ample space for displaying a variety of items. These shelves are perfect for showcasing photos, small plants, or decorative items, making them a versatile choice for any home.

Pros Stylish design Easy to install Space-saving Affordable price Cons Limited weight capacity Not suitable for large items May not be sturdy enough

Affordable and easy-to-install wall shelves for home decor.

The QEEIG Floating Shelves are a perfect addition to any home. These shelves come in a set of three and are each 16 inches long. They are made of high-quality materials and come in a rustic brown color. These shelves are perfect for organizing your bathroom, kitchen, or bedroom. They can also be used as a small bookshelf or mantel shelf. The floating design adds a unique touch to your décor, while also saving space. These shelves are easy to install and come with all the necessary hardware. Upgrade your home with the QEEIG Floating Shelves.

Pros Easy to install Sturdy shelves Farmhouse style Set of 3 Cons Not very deep No hardware included Small size

These rustic floating shelves are a stylish and practical addition to any room in your home, allowing you to display your favorite items while saving valuable floor space.

The AMADA HOMEFURNISHING Floating Shelves are the perfect addition to any room in your home. These white shelves come in a set of three and are perfect for displaying your favorite decor items. The invisible brackets make for a clean and modern look that will complement any style of decor.

These shelves are not only stylish but also practical. They can be used in the bathroom to hold towels and toiletries, in the living room to display books and plants, in the bedroom to hold pictures and candles, or in the kitchen to hold spices and cooking utensils.

Made with high-quality materials, these shelves are sturdy and durable. They are easy to install and come with all necessary hardware. Upgrade your home decor with these AMADA HOMEFURNISHING Floating Shelves.

Pros Easy to install Sleek design Sturdy construction Versatile use Cons Limited weight capacity May require additional hardware Not ideal for heavy items

These white floating shelves with invisible brackets are a stylish and practical addition to any room in your home. Easy to install and versatile, they offer a sleek and modern look.

Fixwal Floating Shelves are a great addition to any home looking for a rustic touch. These shelves come in a set of 10 and are made from high-quality wood. They are perfect for a variety of rooms, including the bedroom, living room, kitchen, and bathroom. The shelves are easy to install and come with all the necessary hardware. The gray color is perfect for those looking for a neutral, yet stylish touch. These shelves are perfect for displaying picture frames, plants, or other decor. They are also great for storing towels or other bathroom essentials. Upgrade your home's decor with these beautiful floating shelves.

Pros Set of 10 shelves Rustic wood design Versatile use in rooms Easy wall mount Cons May not hold heavy items Gray color only No instructions included

These rustic floating shelves are a great addition to any room. Easy to install and sturdy enough to hold decorations or small items.

The QEEIG Floating Shelves are a stylish and functional addition to any room in your home. Measuring 16 inches and featuring a rustic brown finish, these shelves are perfect for displaying books, plants, or other decorative items. Made from high-quality materials, these shelves are built to last and can support up to 22 pounds of weight. They are easy to install and come with all the necessary hardware, making them a great choice for DIY enthusiasts. Whether you're looking to add some extra storage to your bathroom, bedroom, or kitchen, the QEEIG Floating Shelves are a great choice.

Pros Easy installation Sturdy construction Versatile use Attractive rustic design Cons Small size Limited weight capacity May not match all decor

The QEEIG Floating Shelves are a stylish and practical addition to any room, with a rustic brown finish and easy installation.

The Boswillon Floating Shelves Set of 8 are a great addition to any home decor. Made from rustic wood, these shelves are perfect for wall storage in your bedroom, bathroom, or living room. The carbonized black color adds a touch of elegance to the shelves, making them perfect for any room.

These wall-mounted shelves are easy to install and come in a set of 8, allowing for plenty of storage space. They are also lightweight and durable, making them perfect for displaying your favorite books, pictures, or decorative items. The shelves are designed to be both functional and stylish, making them the perfect addition to any home.

Overall, the Boswillon Floating Shelves Set of 8 are a great investment for anyone looking to add some extra storage space to their home. They are easy to install, durable, and stylish, making them the perfect choice for any room in your home.

Pros Set of 8 shelves Rustic wood design Versatile use in any room Easy to install Cons No assembly instructions provided Some shelves may not be level Carbonized black color only

The Boswillon Floating Shelves are a stylish and functional addition to any room, with a sleek black finish and ample storage space.

The RICHER HOUSE 5 Set Floating Wall Mounted Shelves are perfect for anyone looking to add a touch of modern elegance to their living space. These black shelves are not only stylish, but they are also functional and versatile. Use them for storage in your bedroom, living room, or bathroom, or as a picture ledge to display your favorite photos or artwork.

Made of high-quality materials, these shelves are durable and sturdy, able to hold up to 10 pounds each. The lip on the front of the shelves ensures that your items won't slip off, providing a secure and safe storage solution. Easy to install, these shelves come with all the necessary hardware and instructions, making it a breeze to add them to your wall.

Overall, the RICHER HOUSE 5 Set Floating Wall Mounted Shelves are a great investment for anyone looking to upgrade their home decor. They are sleek, functional, and easy to install, making them a must-have for any modern home.

Pros Modern design Versatile usage Easy installation Sturdy construction Cons Limited weight capacity Lip may limit display Not adjustable height

These sleek black shelves are perfect for adding a modern touch to any room while providing ample storage space.

The IKJZIZP Rustic Farmhouse Floating Shelves are an excellent addition to any living space. Made of high-quality wood, these shelves come in a set of 4 and are perfect for storage and wall decor. Their rustic design makes them ideal for use in the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, or living room. The shelves are easy to install and are a great way to display your favorite items or to store everyday items like books, plants, or kitchen supplies.

Measuring at 16.5 inches in length, 5.5 inches in width, and 0.6 inches in thickness, these shelves are the perfect size for small to medium-sized items. They are also sturdy enough to hold heavier items like picture frames or vases. The brown finish gives them a classic farmhouse feel that is both stylish and timeless. Overall, the IKJZIZP Rustic Farmhouse Floating Shelves are a great investment for anyone looking to add some rustic charm to their home decor.

Pros Rustic farmhouse design Set of 4 shelves Easy to install Versatile use Cons Limited weight capacity Not adjustable height May require additional hardware

These rustic farmhouse shelves are a great addition to any room for storage and decor. The set of four is perfect for creating a cohesive look.

Axeman Floating Shelves are the perfect solution for anyone looking for stylish and functional storage. Made of solid wood, these shelves are 8 inches deep and come in a rustic brown finish that will complement any decor. The invisible heavy-duty metal bracket ensures that your shelves stay securely mounted to the wall, while the 48" W x 8" D x 1.6" H size provides ample space for your belongings.

These shelves are perfect for a variety of uses, from displaying your favorite photos and decor items to storing books, kitchen supplies, and more. The rustic design adds a touch of charm to any room, while the sturdy construction ensures that your items will be safe and secure. Whether you're looking for extra storage in your living room, bedroom, or kitchen, Axeman Floating Shelves are the perfect choice.

Pros Solid wood Heavy-duty bracket Easy installation Rustic style Cons Pricey Limited color options Only 8 inch depth

The Axeman Floating Shelves are sturdy, easy to install, and provide ample storage space. The rustic design adds warmth and character to any room.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right size for my floating shelves?

A: The size of your floating shelves will depend on the space you have available and what you plan to display on them. Take measurements of the wall where you want to install the shelves and consider the weight of the items you plan to put on them. Also, think about the spacing between each shelf and how many shelves you want to install. Most importantly, choose a size that complements the room and fits your personal style.

Q: What materials should I look for when choosing floating shelves?

A: Floating shelves can be made from a variety of materials including wood, metal, glass, and acrylic. Each material has its own unique look and benefits. Wooden shelves provide a warm and natural look, while metal shelves offer a modern and sleek appearance. Glass and acrylic shelves are perfect for creating a minimalist look. When choosing a material, consider the durability, weight capacity, and maintenance required.

Q: Can I install floating shelves myself or should I hire a professional?

A: Installing floating shelves can be a DIY project, but it's important to have the right tools and follow instructions carefully. If you're not comfortable with using power tools or don't have experience with installing shelves, it's best to hire a professional. They can ensure the shelves are installed correctly, safely, and at the right level. Hiring a professional may cost more, but it can save you time and give you peace of mind.

Conclusions

In conclusion, after thorough research and testing, we highly recommend the Furinno Rossi Wall Mount Floating Corner Shelf, 5-Tier Radial, Columbia Walnut and the QEEIG Floating Shelves Bathroom Shelf Bedroom Kitchen Farmhouse Small Book Shelf for Wall Mantel Shelves 16 inch Set of 3, Rustic Brown (015-BN3). The Furinno Rossi shelf is perfect for those looking for a space-saving solution that adds a touch of elegance to any corner of the room. Its radial design is both functional and visually appealing, making it a great addition to any home. The QEEIG Rustic Brown Floating Shelves are perfect for those looking for a versatile and stylish shelving option that can be used in multiple rooms. Its sturdy and durable design is perfect for holding books, small decor items, and even kitchen supplies. Overall, whether you're looking to add some extra storage or simply want to spruce up your space, these shelves are a great choice. Don't hesitate to do further research and find the perfect fit for your needs. Thank you for reading!