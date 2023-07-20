Best Floating Shelves Living Room for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the perfect floating shelves for your living room? Look no further! We've tested and analyzed the most popular options on the market to bring you the top contenders. Floating shelves are a great addition to any living room, offering both storage space and a modern look. In this article, we'll discuss the essential criteria we analyzed, including durability, weight capacity, materials, design, and installation process. By taking customer reviews into account and considering your personal preferences, you'll be able to find the perfect shelves for your living room. Keep reading to see our top-ranking products and choose the one that fits your needs.

1 Furinno Rossi Wall Mount Corner Shelf Furinno Rossi Wall Mount Corner Shelf View on Amazon 9.7 The Furinno Rossi Wall Mount Floating Corner Shelf is a stylish and practical addition to any home. This 5-tier radial shelf can be mounted on any wall, making it perfect for small spaces. The French Oak Grey/Black French Oak/Black finish gives it a modern look that will complement any decor. Made from high-quality materials, this shelf is strong and durable, making it suitable for displaying a variety of items, from books and ornaments to plants and picture frames. The easy to install design means you can have your new shelf up and ready to use in no time. Pros Space-saving design, Easy to install, Sturdy construction Cons Not suitable for heavy items

2 Furinno Rossi Wall Mounted Display Shelves Set Furinno Rossi Wall Mounted Display Shelves Set View on Amazon 9.2 The Furinno Rossi 18-Inch Wall Mounted Floating Display Shelves are a stylish and functional addition to any room. Made with durable Metropolitan Pine, these shelves are perfect for displaying your favorite decor or storing books and other items. The set of two 18-inch shelves can be easily installed on any wall, adding a modern touch to your home decor. These shelves are perfect for those who want to save space while still displaying their favorite items. Pros Easy to install, Stylish design, Durable construction Cons Limited weight capacity

3 Furinno Rossi Wall Mount Decorative Shelf Set. Furinno Rossi Wall Mount Decorative Shelf Set. View on Amazon 8.6 The Furinno Rossi Interweave Wall Mount Floating Decorative Shelf set of 3 in Espresso is a stylish and functional addition to any home. These shelves are easy to install and can hold a variety of items such as books, candles, and plants. Made from high-quality materials, they are durable and long-lasting. The interweave design adds a touch of elegance to any room, making it the perfect choice for those who want to add some style to their space. Overall, this set of shelves is an excellent investment for anyone looking to organize their home while adding some decorative flair. Pros Decorative and stylish, Easy to install, Space-saving Cons May not hold heavy items

4 HXSWY Floating Shelves for Wall Decor Set of 4 Brown HXSWY Floating Shelves for Wall Decor Set of 4 Brown View on Amazon 9.4 The HXSWY 24 Inch Rustic Floating Shelves for Wall Decor are a must-have for any farmhouse-style home. Made of high-quality wood, these brown shelves are not only sturdy but also visually appealing. They come in a set of 4, perfect for adding a decorative touch to any room in your house. Whether you use them to display your favorite books, photos, or plants, these shelves are sure to impress. Install them in your bathroom, kitchen, bedroom, or living room and enjoy the cozy and rustic feel they bring to your space. Pros Rustic and stylish design, Easy to install, Durable and sturdy Cons May not hold heavy items

5 Giftgarden Large Floating Wall Shelves Set of 3. Giftgarden Large Floating Wall Shelves Set of 3. View on Amazon 8.9 The Giftgarden 36 Inch Large Floating Shelves for Wall Set of 3 are the perfect addition to any room in your home. Made with high-quality materials, these rustic picture ledge wall shelves are both durable and stylish. With 3 different sizes, you can create a unique display in your bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, living room, or even nursery. These shelves are easy to install and will help you organize your space while adding a touch of rustic charm. Whether you're showcasing your favorite pictures or storing your favorite books, these shelves are sure to impress. Pros Set of 3 shelves, Different sizes available, Rustic design Cons Installation can be tricky

6 CADUKE Hexagon Floating Shelves Set of 6. CADUKE Hexagon Floating Shelves Set of 6. View on Amazon 8.3 The Hexagon Floating Shelves Set of 6 Farmhouse Honeycomb Wall Storage Shelf is a versatile and stylish addition to any home or office decor. Made from high-quality wood, these hexagonal shelves are both durable and lightweight. The rustic brown finish adds a touch of warmth and charm to any room. These wall-mounted shelves are perfect for displaying books, photos, or other decorative items. They are easy to install and come with all the necessary hardware. The set of six shelves allows for endless design possibilities. Use them to create a unique and personalized storage solution in your bedroom, living room, hallway, or office. Pros Set of 6 shelves, Sturdy and durable, Versatile for any room Cons May require additional hardware

7 Yaqew Floating Shelves Set of 4 Yaqew Floating Shelves Set of 4 View on Amazon 8.1 The yaqew Variable Floating Shelves Wood Set of 4 is a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of rustic charm to their home. Made from high-quality wood, these shelves are both sturdy and stylish, with a dark walnut color that is sure to complement any decor. With a maximum length of 28.35 inches, these shelves are perfect for displaying books, photos, and other decorative items in your living room, bedroom, or bathroom. And thanks to their variable design, you can easily adjust the spacing between each shelf to suit your needs. Overall, these shelves are an excellent choice for anyone looking for a versatile and attractive storage solution. Pros Sturdy and durable, Easy to install, Versatile and stylish Cons May not fit all decor

8 YouHaveSpace Flota Book Shelves Set of 6 YouHaveSpace Flota Book Shelves Set of 6 View on Amazon 7.8 YouHaveSpace Flota 17"x 4.5" Book Shelves are a versatile addition to any room. These floating shelves come in a set of six and can be used for a variety of purposes such as displaying books, photos, or decorative items. They are made of high-quality burnt wood and are easy to install. These shelves are perfect for adding a touch of style and organization to your living room, bathroom, kitchen, or even your kid's room. With their sleek and modern design, YouHaveSpace Flota book shelves will enhance the look of any room while providing practical storage solutions. Pros versatile use, easy installation, stylish design Cons limited color options

9 Wallniture Toledo Floating Shelves Set. Wallniture Toledo Floating Shelves Set. View on Amazon 7.5 Looking to add a rustic touch to your living room decor? Wallniture Toledo Floating Shelves are the perfect solution. Made with burnt finish rustic wood, this set of three bookshelves adds both style and functionality to any space. These shelves are easy to install, and with their sturdy design, they can hold a variety of items, from books to decorative items. Upgrade your living space with Toledo Floating Shelves. Pros Rustic, charming design, Durable construction, Easy to install Cons May not fit larger items

10 RICHER HOUSE Floating Wall Shelves Set of 5 RICHER HOUSE Floating Wall Shelves Set of 5 View on Amazon 7.1 The RICHER HOUSE Floating Wall Shelves are a versatile and stylish addition to any room in your home. Made of rustic wood with a carbonized black finish, these shelves add a touch of farmhouse charm to your decor. The set includes five shelves that can be arranged in any configuration to suit your needs. Perfect for holding books, plants, or decorative items, these shelves are easy to install and can hold up to 22 pounds each. Whether you use them in your bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, or living room, these shelves are a practical and beautiful storage solution. Pros Rustic farmhouse style, Set of 5 shelves, Versatile for multiple rooms Cons Some assembly required

FAQ

Q: What are the benefits of floating shelves in a living room?

A: Floating shelves can provide a stylish and efficient storage solution for any living room. They can help maximize space, add a decorative element, and create a more organized and clutter-free environment. Plus, they are easy to install and can be customized to fit any design style or room layout.

Q: How much weight can floating shelves hold?

A: The weight capacity of floating shelves varies depending on the type of shelf and the installation method used. Typically, a well-installed floating shelf can hold between 20-50 pounds, but it's important to follow manufacturer's instructions and use proper hardware to ensure safety and stability.

Q: How do I install floating shelves in my living room?

A: Installing floating shelves can be a simple DIY project with the right tools and instructions. First, locate the studs in the wall and mark where the shelves will be placed. Then, attach the brackets to the wall and slide the shelf onto the brackets. Finally, secure the shelf to the brackets and make sure it is level. It's important to follow manufacturer's instructions and use proper hardware to ensure safety and stability.

Conclusions

After carefully reviewing and testing several floating shelves for the living room, we have concluded that the Furinno Rossi Wall Mount Floating Corner Shelf and the Giftgarden 36 Inch Large Floating Shelves for Wall Set of 3 are the best options on the market. The Furinno Rossi Wall Mount Floating Corner Shelf offers a unique and stylish design that is perfect for small spaces, while the Giftgarden set of 3 shelves provides ample storage space and can accommodate a variety of decorative items. Both options are easy to install and made with high-quality materials, ensuring durability and longevity. If you're in the market for a functional and stylish floating shelf for your living room, we highly recommend considering the Furinno Rossi Wall Mount Floating Corner Shelf and the Giftgarden 36 Inch Large Floating Shelves for Wall Set of 3. Don't forget to do your own research and choose the option that best suits your needs!