Fresh rosemary is a popular herb that has been used for centuries in cooking and for its medicinal properties. We researched and tested many fresh rosemary products to help you find the best one for your needs, whether you are using it for culinary purposes or for its health benefits.

The importance of finding the best fresh rosemary cannot be understated. It can make all the difference in the flavor of your dishes or the effectiveness of your natural remedies. However, with so many options on the market, it can be challenging to know which one to choose.

Stay tuned to discover our top-ranking fresh rosemary product and take your culinary and medicinal creations to the next level.

Our Top Products

Best Fresh Rosemary for 2023

KOKKIA Rosemary offers California Fremont Stanford Fresh Picked Rosemary Sprigs, harvested from the grounds where Stanford Winery and Vineyard was once located. With six branches in each package, these sprigs are perfect for adding flavor to your food, herbs, tea, and more. The rosemary is grown organically and hand-picked, ensuring that you receive the highest quality product. The aroma and taste of these fresh sprigs are sure to enhance any dish and provide a burst of flavor. These sprigs are a must-have for any home cook or culinary enthusiast looking to elevate their dishes.

Pros Freshly picked Locally grown Versatile use Unique history Cons Limited quantity High price Shipping restrictions

Freshly picked California rosemary branches from historic vineyard grounds.

Frontier Co-op Fancy Rosemary Leaf is a must-have for any kitchen. This 1-pound bulk bag of whole rosemary leaves provides a pungent, herbaceous flavor that is perfect for seasoning meats, vegetables, and sauces. The fresh earthy taste and aroma of this kosher herb will enhance any dish and add a delicious depth of flavor.

This high-quality rosemary is organically grown and sourced from sustainable farms, ensuring that you are getting the best possible product. Whether you are an experienced chef or simply looking to elevate your home cooking, Frontier Co-op Fancy Rosemary Leaf is a versatile and delicious addition to any pantry.

Pros Fresh taste and aroma Kosher certified Large 1-pound bulk size Good value for money Cons May contain some stems Not organic Whole leaves may require grinding

Frontier Co-op Fancy Rosemary is a high-quality, flavorful herb that adds a fresh, earthy taste to any dish. Kosher and sold in bulk, it's a great value for home cooks and professional chefs alike.

SPICES VILLAGE Whole Rosemary Leaves are a must-have for any kitchen. These natural, dried rosemary leaves are perfect for cooking and tea, and they can even promote hair growth. This pure Mediterranean seasoning is Kosher, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO, making it a great choice for anyone looking for healthy, natural ingredients. The resealable bulk bag ensures freshness and convenience, while the 4 oz size is perfect for home cooks and professional chefs alike. Use SPICES VILLAGE Whole Rosemary Leaves to add delicious flavor to meats, vegetables, and more.

Pros Natural Kosher Gluten-free Resealable bag Cons Limited quantity Not organic No information on sourcing

SPICES VILLAGE Whole Rosemary Leaves are a high-quality, natural seasoning that is perfect for cooking and making tea. It is also great for promoting hair growth. Kosher, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO.

If you love cooking with fresh herbs, the Bonnie Plants Rosemary Live Edible Aromatic Herb Plant is a must-have for your garden. This 4-pack of plants is perfect for anyone who enjoys Italian and Mediterranean dishes, grilling, and baking bread. Rosemary is a perennial herb that thrives in zones 8 to 10 and can be used in vinegars and oils as well. These plants come ready to plant and grow quickly, providing you with a bountiful harvest of fragrant, flavorful rosemary for all your culinary needs. Don't settle for dried herbs when you can have the real thing right at your fingertips.

Pros Live plants for freshness Great for cooking and grilling Perennial in zones 8-10 Aromatic and flavorful Cons May not survive in colder climates Requires regular watering Possible issues with pests

Bonnie Plants Rosemary Live Edible Aromatic Herb Plant is a great addition to any garden and perfect for cooking Italian and Mediterranean dishes.

Monterey Bay Herb Co. Whole Organic Rosemary is the perfect Mediterranean herb for seasoning soups, meats, vegetables, and breads. This 1 LB bag of certified organic rosemary is the perfect size for home cooks and professional chefs alike. The whole leaves are easy to crush or chop for maximum flavor and aroma. This rosemary is grown in California and hand-picked, ensuring the highest quality. Use it to add a savory and earthy flavor to your dishes, or as a decorative garnish. Monterey Bay Herb Co. Whole Organic Rosemary is a must-have in every kitchen.

Pros Certified organic Versatile seasoning Large quantity Fresh aroma Cons Pricey May have some stems Not pre-ground

High-quality organic rosemary for seasoning a variety of dishes.

Eat Well Rosemary Leaves 16 oz is a premium whole dried rosemary leaves bulk pack that is perfect for those who love to cook with traditional Mediterranean ingredients. Made from 100% natural vegan rosemary seasoning, this dry rosemary is a versatile herb that can be used in a variety of dishes.

The most common uses of this product include adding it to soups, stews, roasted meats, and vegetables. The 16 oz size is perfect for those who cook frequently and want to ensure they always have a fresh supply of rosemary on hand. This product is also lightweight, making it easy to store in your pantry or kitchen cupboard.

Overall, Eat Well Rosemary Leaves 16 oz is a great choice for those who want to add a delicious and healthy seasoning to their meals. It is natural, vegan, and free from any additives or preservatives, making it a healthy choice for any diet. Whether you are a professional chef or a home cook, this product is sure to impress with its quality and flavor.

Pros Premium quality Large quantity 100% natural Traditional Mediterranean ingredient Cons May lose flavor over time Not organic May contain stems

Premium whole dried rosemary leaves for traditional Mediterranean seasoning.

Huggiberries Organic Rosemary Leaves-Spice is a must-have for any kitchen. Its pure, high aromatic fragrance and delicious flavor make it the perfect addition to meat, vegetables, and soup. USDA-approved, GMO & gluten-free, raw vegan, and supports natural immunity & wellness, this 3.5-ounce pack of 1 is an excellent choice for health-conscious individuals. The product is made with organic rosemary leaves and is free from additives and preservatives, ensuring a premium quality product. Its size is perfect for everyday use and will last you a while.

Overall, Huggiberries Organic Rosemary Leaves-Spice is a fantastic product that offers numerous health benefits and adds a delicious flavor to any dish. Its high-quality ingredients and natural composition make it a must-try for anyone looking to enhance the taste of their meals.

Pros Organic & GMO-free High Aromatic Flavor Supports Immunity & Wellness Versatile spice for various dishes Cons Only 3.5 Ounce May be expensive for some Limited information on sourcing

Huggiberries Organic Rosemary leaves are pure, aromatic, and delicious. USDA approved, GMO & gluten-free, and great for boosting immunity and wellness.

Starwest Botanicals' Rosemary Leaf Whole Organic is perfect for those who want to add a flavorful twist to their dishes. The herb has a savory taste and is commonly used in Mediterranean cuisine. This organic product comes in a 1 oz. package and is made of high-quality rosemary leaves. It is perfect for seasoning meats, vegetables, and soups.

Not only does this product add a delicious taste to your meals, but it also offers many health benefits. Rosemary has anti-inflammatory properties and is rich in antioxidants. It is also known to improve digestion and boost memory and concentration. Overall, Starwest Botanicals' Rosemary Leaf Whole Organic is a great addition to any kitchen.

Pros Organic Good quality Fresh aroma Great price Cons Small quantity May contain twigs Packaging not resealable

Organic and high-quality rosemary leaves for cooking and aromatherapy.

My Land Organic Greek Rosemary is a high-quality herb sourced from Mount Olympus. The leaves are hand-picked, traditionally dried and cut, and packaged in a resealable bag that ensures the herb retains its fresh aroma and taste. This 50g-1.76oz bag is perfect for those who love to cook with natural and organic ingredients. The rosemary can be used in various recipes, including roasted meats, stews, soups, and sauces. Its natural flavor enhances the taste of any dish, making it a must-have in any kitchen.

In addition to its culinary uses, My Land Organic Greek Rosemary also has medicinal properties. It is known to improve digestion, boost the immune system, and reduce inflammation. The herb is also rich in antioxidants, which help to prevent cell damage and protect against chronic diseases. Overall, My Land Organic Greek Rosemary is a versatile and beneficial herb that is worth adding to your pantry.

Pros Organic Hand-picked Fresh aroma Resealable bag Cons Expensive Small quantity Limited availability

My Land Organic Greek Rosemary is hand-picked from Mount Olympus, traditionally dried and cut, and packaged in a resealable bag for a fresh aroma and taste.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the best fresh rosemary?

A: When picking fresh rosemary, look for bright green leaves that are free of brown spots or discoloration. The leaves should be fragrant and slightly sticky to the touch. Choose a stem that is firm and not wilted or dry. If possible, smell the rosemary to ensure its aroma is strong and pleasant.

Q: What are the best uses for fresh rosemary?

A: Fresh rosemary is a versatile herb that can be used in many dishes, including roasted meats, soups, stews, and sauces. It pairs well with garlic, lemon, and olive oil. You can also use it to infuse oils and vinegars or as a garnish for cocktails.

Q: How should I store fresh rosemary?

A: To keep fresh rosemary at its best, wrap it in a damp paper towel and store it in a plastic bag in the refrigerator. Alternatively, you can place the stem in a glass of water and cover it with a plastic bag, placing it in the fridge. Just be sure to change the water every few days. Fresh rosemary can last up to two weeks when stored properly.

Conclusions

After thorough research and testing, we highly recommend KOKKIA Rosemary and SPICES VILLAGE Whole Rosemary Leaves as our top picks for fresh rosemary. KOKKIA Rosemary's sprigs are fresh, fragrant, and packed with flavor, making them perfect for cooking, teas, and more. SPICES VILLAGE's Whole Rosemary Leaves are natural, gluten-free, and vegan, making them a great option for a variety of dietary restrictions. Both products offer excellent value for their price and come in resealable packaging for long-lasting freshness.

Overall, fresh rosemary is a versatile and flavorful herb that adds depth to a variety of dishes and drinks. Whether you prefer sprigs, dried leaves, or a live plant, there's a fresh rosemary option out there for you. We hope this review has helped you make an informed decision and happy cooking!