Best Futon Frame for 2023

Our Top Picks

Discovering the perfect futon frame can be challenging due to the overwhelming number of options available on the market. However, our team of experts has researched and tested various futon frames to help you make an informed decision. When selecting a futon frame, durability, size, design, and price are essential factors to consider. With our guidance, you can find a high-quality futon frame that fits your needs and budget. Stay tuned for our top-ranking futon frame products that we've tried and analyzed thoroughly.

1 Acme Furniture Eclipse Futon Bunk Bed
The ACME FURNITURE Eclipse Futon Bunk Bed, Twin X-Large/Queen, Black is a versatile piece of furniture that is perfect for small spaces. The upper bunk is a twin XL, while the lower bunk is a queen-sized futon that can be converted into a comfortable bed for guests. The sturdy metal frame can support up to 400 pounds, making it suitable for adults and children alike. The black finish gives it a sleek and modern look that will complement any decor. It is easy to assemble and comes with all the necessary hardware. This bunk bed is perfect for a college dorm room, a small apartment, or a guest room. Pros Convertible, Sturdy, Saves space Cons Difficult assembly

2 Kodiak Futons Monterey Futon Frame with Drawers
The Kodiak Futons Monterey Futon Frame with Drawers is a versatile and stylish addition to any home. The espresso finish gives it a modern and sophisticated look, while the included drawers provide ample storage space. This futon frame is perfect for any small space, as it can easily transition from a comfortable bed to a sleek sofa. The sturdy construction ensures durability, while the easy assembly makes it a hassle-free addition to your home. Whether you are using it for lounging or sleeping, the Kodiak Futons Monterey Futon Frame with Drawers is a great choice for any home. Pros Sturdy frame, Convenient storage drawers, Easy to assemble Cons Limited color options

3 Kodiak Furniture Monterey Futon Frame
The Kodiak Furniture Monterey Futon Frame is a stylish and practical addition to any home. Made with durable materials, this futon frame is built to last and provide comfortable seating or sleeping arrangements. The frame easily converts from a sofa to a bed, making it perfect for guests or a cozy movie night. With its sleek espresso finish and modern design, the Kodiak Furniture Monterey Futon Frame is sure to complement any decor. Pros Sturdy construction, Easy to assemble, Versatile design Cons May be too firm

4 Kodiak Furniture Phoenix Queen Futon Frame
The Kodiak Furniture Phoenix Queen Futon Frame is a versatile and stylish addition to any space. Made with durable materials, this frame can easily convert from a sofa to a bed, making it perfect for guests or everyday use. The butternut finish adds a warm and inviting touch to any room, while the sturdy construction ensures long-lasting use. With its easy assembly and comfortable design, the Kodiak Furniture Phoenix Queen Futon Frame is a must-have for any home. Pros Sturdy construction, Easy to assemble, Sleek design Cons No mattress included

5 ACME Furniture Eclipse Futon Bunk Bed, Purple.
The ACME Furniture Eclipse Futon Bunk Bed in Twin/Full size is a great option for kids or teens who need a space-saving sleeping solution. The purple color adds a fun pop of color to any room. The futon can be easily converted into a comfortable bed, making it perfect for sleepovers or unexpected guests. The sturdy metal frame ensures safety and durability, and the assembly process is straightforward. Overall, this bunk bed is a practical and stylish choice for any family. Pros Twin and full size, Futon converts to bed, Sturdy construction Cons Assembly required

6 KD Frames Studio Bifold Futon Queen
The KD Frames Studio Bifold Futon (Queen) is a versatile and stylish piece of furniture that can be used as a sofa, bed, or both. Made from high-quality hardwood, this futon is sturdy and durable, and its sleek design will complement any decor. It's easy to fold and unfold, making it perfect for small spaces or overnight guests. The Queen size provides ample space for two people to sleep comfortably. Overall, the KD Frames Studio Bifold Futon is a great investment for anyone looking for a functional and attractive piece of furniture. Pros Easy to assemble, Comfortable sleeping surface, Durable construction Cons Heavy to move

7 DHP Futon Wood Arms with Side Storage.
The DHP Futon Wood Arms and Side Storage Mattress, sold separately, is a great choice for anyone looking for a functional and stylish piece of furniture. The espresso frame adds a touch of elegance to any room, while the wood arms and side storage provide convenient storage and a comfortable place to rest your arms. Its versatile design makes it perfect for use as a sofa, bed, or both. With its easy assembly and durable construction, this futon is sure to be a favorite for years to come. Pros Stylish design with wood arms, Side storage for convenience, Easy to assemble Cons Mattress sold separately

8 Nirvana Futons Brentwood Tray Arm Wood Futon.
The Brentwood Tray Arm Full Size Wood Futon Frame and Storage Drawers in Heritage Finish is a versatile piece of furniture that can be used as a sofa, bed, or even a lounger. Made of solid wood and finished in a beautiful heritage color, it comes with an attached tray for added convenience. The under-seat storage drawers provide ample storage space for your bedding or other essentials. The frame is easy to assemble and accommodates a full-size futon mattress. This futon frame is perfect for those who want to save space without compromising on style and functionality. Pros Tray arm design, Full size futon, Storage drawers included Cons Assembly required

9 Nirvana Futons Westfield Wood Futon Frame Full Size
The Nirvana Futons Westfield Wood Futon Frame is a versatile and functional piece of furniture that can transform into three positions - sofa, lounger, and bed. Made from high-quality wood, this full-size frame is durable and sturdy, with an elegant design that will complement any room decor. The frame is easy to assemble and can hold a standard full-size futon mattress. Whether you need a comfortable seating option or a cozy bed for guests, the Nirvana Futons Westfield Wood Futon Frame is an excellent choice for any home. Pros Versatile - 3 positions, Solid wood construction, Easy to assemble Cons Heavy for moving

10 Kodiak Furniture Phoenix Full Size Futon Frame
The Kodiak Furniture Phoenix Full Size Futon Storage Drawers is a great addition to any home looking for a comfortable and functional piece of furniture. With its sturdy frame and butternut finish, it can easily blend in with any decor. The storage drawers provide ample space for your extra linens or pillows, making it a perfect choice for guest rooms or small apartments. The full-size futon can comfortably accommodate two people, making it a versatile piece for both sleeping and lounging. Overall, the Kodiak Furniture Phoenix Full Size Futon Storage Drawers is a practical and stylish choice for any home. Pros Sturdy frame, Easy to assemble, Convenient storage drawers Cons No mattress included

FAQ

Q: What is a futon frame?

A: A futon frame is a piece of furniture used as a foundation for a futon mattress. It allows the mattress to fold and transform from a bed to a sofa, making it a versatile and space-saving option for small apartments or guest rooms.

Q: What materials are futon frames made of?

A: Futon frames are commonly made of wood, metal, or a combination of both. Wood frame futons are popular due to their durability and classic look. Metal frames are lightweight and often more affordable, making them a great option for those on a budget.

Q: Can I use any futon mattress with a futon bed frame?

A: While most futon frames are designed to fit standard futon mattresses, it's important to check the size and thickness of the mattress before purchasing. Some frames may require a specific size or thickness, so be sure to double-check the specifications before making a purchase.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis, we have come to the conclusion that the futon frame category offers a variety of options for those seeking a versatile piece of furniture. Our reviews of various futon frames including those with drawers, bunk bed options, and bi-fold designs have shown that there is a futon frame for every need and style preference. We encourage readers to consider their specific needs and preferences when selecting a futon frame and to take action based on our reviews to find the perfect fit for their home.