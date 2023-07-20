The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Best Highball Glasses for 2023

"Raise the bar with our top highball glasses that will make every sip a stylish affair. Discover the best picks in our ultimate product comparison."

By PR
 
JULY 20, 2023 12:59
Best Highball Glasses for 2023
Best Highball Glasses for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Paksh Novelty Highball Glasses Set of 6
Bormioli Rocco SORGENTE Tall Drinking Glasses
JoyJolt Fluted Highball Glasses - ELLE 16oz
Godinger Tall Drinking Glasses Set of 4
Leyu Highball Drinking Glasses Set of 4

Looking for the perfect highball glass? We've done the research and testing for you. Highball glasses are a versatile option for serving a range of beverages, from cocktails to water, and their tall, narrow shape helps keep drinks colder for longer periods. With so many options on the market, selecting the right highball glasses can be challenging. When making your choice, consider factors such as the material, thickness, and design, as well as customer reviews. Expert tips can also help enhance your experience with highball glasses. Scroll down to see our top-ranking products.

1

Paksh Novelty Highball Glasses Set of 6

Paksh Novelty Highball Glasses Set of 6Paksh Novelty Highball Glasses Set of 6
9.8

The Paksh Novelty Italian Highball Glasses are a set of six clear and tall glasses that are perfect for serving a variety of drinks. With a 13-ounce capacity, these glasses are suitable for water, juice, beer, wine, whiskey, and cocktails. The heavy base ensures stability, and the clear glass design allows for easy viewing of the drink inside. Made in Italy, these glasses are of high quality and are sure to impress guests at any gathering.

Pros
Heavy base ensures stability, Versatile for various drinks, Set of 6 for convenience
Cons
May break easily

2

Bormioli Rocco SORGENTE Tall Drinking Glasses

Bormioli Rocco SORGENTE Tall Drinking GlassesBormioli Rocco SORGENTE Tall Drinking Glasses
9.3

The Bormioli Rocco SORGENTE Tall Drinking Glasses are a set of four Italian-made highball glasses that are perfect for any occasion. These glasses are made of lead-free glass and can hold up to 15.5 ounces of liquid. They are ideal for serving water, juice, beer, cocktails, and even mojitos. The unique design of these glasses adds a touch of elegance to any table setting, while their durable construction ensures they can withstand frequent use. Upgrade your glassware collection with these stylish and practical glasses.

Pros
High quality Italian glass, Lead-free, Suitable for various drinks
Cons
May be fragile

3

JoyJolt Fluted Highball Glasses - ELLE 16oz

JoyJolt Fluted Highball Glasses - ELLE 16ozJoyJolt Fluted Highball Glasses - ELLE 16oz
9.5

The JoyJolt Fluted Highball Glasses, known as ELLE 16oz Tall Drinking Glasses, are a stylish addition to any drinkware collection. These two ribbed highball glasses are perfect for a variety of beverages including gin and tonics, cocktails, juice, and water. Made with vintage style, these glasses add a touch of elegance to any occasion. With a 16oz capacity, these glasses are perfect for those who prefer larger drinks. Made with high-quality materials, the JoyJolt Fluted Highball Glasses are durable and easy to clean.

Pros
Vintage style, Ribbed design, Versatile use
Cons
Limited quantity

4

Godinger Tall Drinking Glasses Set of 4

Godinger Tall Drinking Glasses Set of 4Godinger Tall Drinking Glasses Set of 4
8.9

The Godinger Highball Drinking Glasses are a set of Italian-made tall glass cups that are perfect for water, cocktails, and other beverages. With a capacity of 14oz, these glasses come in a set of 4, making them great for entertaining. The glasses are made with high-quality materials and have a sleek and modern design that will complement any table setting. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or just enjoying a drink on your own, these glasses are a must-have for any home.

Pros
Italian made, Set of 4, Versatile usage
Cons
No size options

5

Leyu Highball Drinking Glasses Set of 4

Leyu Highball Drinking Glasses Set of 4Leyu Highball Drinking Glasses Set of 4
8.7

The Highball Drinking Glasses Set of 4 is a must-have for any kitchen or bar. Made from lead-free glass, these 13oz tall glasses are perfect for serving up your favorite cocktails, such as Tom Collins or Mojito. The clear glassware sets are sleek and stylish, making them perfect for any occasion. Not only are they easy to hold and drink from, but they are also easy to clean. Add a touch of elegance to your next cocktail party with these stunning highball glasses.

Pros
Lead-free glass, Set of 4, Versatile use
Cons
May break easily

6

LEMONSODA Highball Glass Set

LEMONSODA Highball Glass SetLEMONSODA Highball Glass Set
8.4

The LEMONSODA Premium Highball Glass Set is a must-have for those who love to entertain in style. This elegant set of 6 tall drinking glasses features a sleek and sophisticated design that is perfect for serving up your favorite cocktails, including mojitos, whiskey sours, and of course, the classic Tom Collins. Made from high-quality materials, these glasses are both durable and dishwasher safe, making them a practical choice for any home bar. With a generous 12oz capacity, they are also ideal for serving up water and other cold beverages. Upgrade your barware collection with this chic and versatile set.

Pros
Elegant design, Set of 6, Versatile for cocktails
Cons
May break easily

7

LUXU Drinking Glasses Set of 4

LUXU Drinking Glasses Set of 4LUXU Drinking Glasses Set of 4
7.7

The LUXU Drinking Glasses set is an elegant and sophisticated addition to any bar or kitchen. Made of lead-free glass, these 12 oz highball glasses are perfect for serving water, juice, beer, cocktails, and mixed drinks. The thin design and clear glass make them a great choice for any occasion, whether it's a casual get-together or a formal dinner party. These glass drink tumblers are also easy to clean and maintain, and their durable construction ensures that they will last for years to come. Overall, the LUXU Drinking Glasses set is a must-have for anyone who appreciates quality glassware.

Pros
Elegant design, Lead-free, Versatile use
Cons
Not microwave safe

8

Bandesun Romantic Highball Glasses Set of 6

Bandesun Romantic Highball Glasses Set of 6Bandesun Romantic Highball Glasses Set of 6
7.3

The Bandesun Romantic Highball Glasses Set of 6 is perfect for those who want to add a touch of vintage elegance to their drinkware collection. Made from high-quality materials, these 12 oz glasses are perfect for enjoying a cold beer, cocktail, soda, or any other beverage of your choice. The hobnail glassware and embossed design give these glasses a romantic and timeless feel, making them a great addition to any home bar or for entertaining guests. The set of 6 ensures you have enough glasses for everyone, and they are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Overall, a great choice for those looking for stylish and functional drinking glasses.

Pros
Beautiful hobnail design, Set of 6 glasses, Versatile for various drinks
Cons
May not be dishwasher safe

9

QAPPDA Highball Glasses Set of 12 Vintage Ribbed

QAPPDA Highball Glasses Set of 12 Vintage RibbedQAPPDA Highball Glasses Set of 12 Vintage Ribbed
7.1

QAPPDA Highball Glasses Set of 12 is a must-have for anyone in need of vintage-inspired glassware. These 13oz glasses are perfect for cocktails, whiskey, juice, and water. The glasses feature a ribbed design that adds a touch of elegance to any table setting. Made from high-quality glass, these glasses are durable and long-lasting. The origami style of the cups makes them stand out from other ordinary glasses. The QAPPDA Highball Glasses Set of 12 is perfect for everyday use or for special occasions. They are easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Get your hands on this set and enjoy your drinks in style.

Pros
Set of 12 glasses, Vintage ribbed design, Versatile for various drinks
Cons
May break easily

10

Claplante Origami Style Glass Cups 6-Pack

Claplante Origami Style Glass Cups 6-PackClaplante Origami Style Glass Cups 6-Pack
6.9

The Claplante Drinking Glasses are a set of six origami-style glass cups that come with a straw. With a capacity of 11oz, these highball glasses are perfect for cocktails, whiskey, juice, and iced coffee. Featuring an elegant ripple vintage glassware design, these ribbed glasses are made of high-quality materials that are durable and dishwasher safe. The Claplante Drinking Glasses are a great addition to any bar or kitchen and are perfect for both casual and formal occasions.

Pros
Elegant design, Durable glass material, Versatile for drinks
Cons
May not fit in cup holders

FAQ

Q: What should I consider when choosing highball glasses?

A: When choosing highball glasses, consider the material, size, and design. Glass, crystal, and acrylic are the most common materials used for highball glasses. The size of the glass should be enough to hold your desired drink and ice, but not too big that it becomes uncomfortable to hold. The design should match your personal style and the occasion you plan to use them for.

Q: Can highball glasses be used for other drinks?

A: Yes, highball glasses can be used for a variety of drinks beyond just highballs. They are great for serving cocktails like mojitos, gin and tonics, and even non-alcoholic drinks like lemonade or soda. The tall shape of the glass allows room for ice and mixers, while still showcasing the drink's colors and garnishes.

Q: How many highball glasses should I purchase?

A: The number of highball glasses you should purchase depends on your personal needs and the size of your household. It's recommended to have at least six glasses for entertaining guests, but if you frequently host larger gatherings, you may want to consider purchasing more. It's also a good idea to have a few extra glasses on hand in case of any accidental breaks.

Conclusions

In conclusion, choosing the right highball glasses can take your drinking experience to the next level. Our review process focused on factors such as material quality, durability, design, and versatility to help you make an informed decision. After careful consideration, we highly recommend the Paksh Novelty Italian Highball Glasses and the JoyJolt Fluted Highball Glasses as our top picks.

The Paksh Novelty Glasses are a set of six clear, heavy-based glasses that are perfect for serving water, juice, beer, wine, whiskey, and cocktails. They are made of high-quality materials and are designed to last for a long time. The JoyJolt Fluted Glasses, on the other hand, are vintage-style glasses that are perfect for gin and tonic, cocktail, juice, and water. Their ribbed design adds a touch of elegance to your drinking experience.

We encourage you to do further research and choose the highball glasses that best suit your needs. Whether you choose one of our top picks or another product on our list, we are confident that you will find the perfect set of highball glasses for your home bar or kitchen. Cheers to a great drinking experience!



