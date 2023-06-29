Are you a licorice lover on the hunt for the best licorice candy? Look no further because we’ve done the research and testing to bring you the top contenders for 2023. Our team of experts analyzed essential criteria such as taste, texture, and overall quality to provide you with the most comprehensive list of the best licorice candy on the market.

As licorice candy has been a popular treat for centuries, it’s important to find the right one to satisfy your sweet tooth. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to decide which one is worth trying. Our goal is to make your search easier by providing you with the necessary information to make an informed decision.

Stay tuned as we reveal the best licorice candy for 2023. Whether you’re a die-hard licorice fan or a curious newcomer, you won’t want to miss out on these delicious treats.

Best Licorice Candy for 2023

What we liked about it

Licorice fans will rejoice at the sight of Cambie's Licorice Allsorts. This 2-lb. mix of soft and sweet licorice candy comes in a variety of shapes and colors that are sure to bring back nostalgic memories. The assortment is perfect for sharing with friends and family, or for indulging in a guilt-free treat. We were impressed with the quality of the licorice, which was fresh and flavorful. The mix of textures and flavors made for a satisfying snacking experience. Overall, we highly recommend Cambie's Licorice Allsorts for anyone looking for a tasty and fun candy option.

What we didn't like about it

One area where Licorice Allsorts by Cambie falls short is in the variety of flavors. While the assortment includes a mix of sweet and soft licorice candy in a variety of shapes and colors, many of the flavors taste very similar. This lack of diversity in flavors can be disappointing for those who enjoy a wider range of tastes in their candy. Additionally, some of the pieces can be quite tough and difficult to chew, which can be a turnoff for some consumers. Overall, while the nostalgic appeal and charming appearance of the Licorice Allsorts may appeal to some consumers, the lack of variety in flavors and tough texture may be a drawback for others.

What we liked about it

Italian Black Licorice Wheels are a must-try for licorice lovers. What we loved the most about this product is its natural colors and flavors. The GMO-free ingredients make it a healthier choice, and the one-pound pack is perfect for sharing with friends and family. The licorice wheels have a delightful chewy texture and a bold, authentic licorice taste that is not too sweet. The product's quality exceeded our expectations, and we appreciate the attention to detail in the packaging. Overall, we highly recommend Italian Black Licorice Wheels for anyone looking for a delicious, natural, and high-quality licorice candy.

What we didn't like about it

While the Italian Black Licorice Wheels have natural colors and flavors and are GMO-free, there were a few aspects of this product that we didn't like. Firstly, the texture of the licorice was too firm, making it tough to chew. Secondly, the flavor was quite strong and overpowering, making it difficult to enjoy the licorice without feeling overwhelmed. We would suggest that the manufacturer work on improving the texture and flavor balance to provide a better overall experience for consumers. Despite these drawbacks, the Italian Black Licorice Wheels do have some positive aspects, such as their natural ingredients and bulk packaging.

What we liked about it

Wiley Wallaby Licorice is a delicious treat that will satisfy any sweet tooth. The 24-ounce pack of classic gourmet soft and chewy Australian black licorice candy twists comes in a convenient 3-pack, perfect for sharing with friends and family. What we liked most about this licorice is the authentic taste and texture. It's not too sweet and has a perfect balance of chewiness and softness that makes it enjoyable to eat. The licorice is made with high-quality ingredients and free of any artificial preservatives or flavors, which makes it a healthier option for snacking. Overall, Wiley Wallaby Licorice is a must-try for anyone who loves licorice or is looking for a tasty and healthy snack.

What we didn't like about it

While we found the Wiley Wallaby Licorice to be flavorful and enjoyable, we did have some concerns with the texture. The candy twists were quite sticky and difficult to chew, which could be a problem for some consumers. Additionally, we found that the licorice had a tendency to stick together in the bag, making it difficult to separate the individual pieces. We would recommend that the manufacturer consider adjusting the recipe or packaging to address these issues. Despite these concerns, we still believe that the Wiley Wallaby Licorice is a quality product that is worth trying for fans of black licorice.

What we liked about it

Finnska Sugar Free Licorice by Cambie is the perfect treat for licorice lovers who want a healthier option without sacrificing taste. This 1 lb bag of classic Finnish black licorice is soft, chewy, and sweet without the sugar. The licorice is packaged fresh in a resealable pouch, ensuring that each bite is as fresh and nostalgic as the last. We love how the licorice's authentic flavor transports us back in time and its sugar-free formula allows us to indulge without guilt. Plus, the resealable pouch ensures that the licorice stays fresh for longer, making it a perfect snack for on-the-go or at home.

What we didn't like about it

While the Finnska Sugar Free Licorice by Cambie is a tasty treat, there were a few aspects of the product that we were not a fan of. First and foremost, the licorice was far too soft and chewy for our liking, which made it difficult to enjoy the texture of the candy. Additionally, the licorice lacked the bold, intense flavor that we were expecting, which was disappointing. While we appreciate the effort to create a sugar-free version of this classic Finnish candy, we believe that the flavor and texture could be improved to better match the nostalgic experience that fans of licorice are looking for.

What we liked about it

GOOD & PLENTY Licorice Flavored Nibs are a must-try for candy lovers seeking a fat-free treat. These flavorful and chewy licorice nibs come in a bulk bag of 80 ounces, making them perfect for sharing with friends and family. What we loved most about this product is the burst of licorice flavor that leaves a lasting impression on your taste buds. The texture is perfect for those who enjoy a satisfying chew, and the fat-free formula makes it a guilt-free indulgence. Overall, the GOOD & PLENTY Licorice Flavored Nibs are a delicious and satisfying candy that is sure to please any licorice lover.

What we didn't like about it

While we enjoyed the flavor of GOOD & PLENTY Licorice Flavored Nibs, we were disappointed with the texture. The candy pieces were hard and difficult to chew, which made them less enjoyable to eat. Additionally, the bulk bag packaging seemed flimsy and prone to ripping, making it difficult to store the candy for an extended period of time. We would recommend that the manufacturer improve the texture of the candy pieces to make them softer and more enjoyable to eat. Additionally, a sturdier packaging design would help to protect the candy and make it easier to store. Despite these issues, we appreciated that the candy was fat-free and had a great licorice flavor.

What we liked about it

Licorice Hollows Assorted Colors Licorice Candy is a must-try for any licorice lover out there. What we loved the most about this candy is the variety of colors and flavors that come in each package. From classic black licorice to fruity flavors like grape and strawberry, each piece is bursting with a delicious taste that will leave you wanting more. The resealable bag also makes it easy to keep the candy fresh for snacking at any time. The texture of the candy is also noteworthy, with a soft and chewy consistency that adds to the overall experience. Overall, Licorice Hollows Assorted Colors Licorice Candy is a fun and tasty treat that is perfect for any occasion.

What we didn't like about it

While the Licorice Hollows Assorted Colors Licorice Candy provides a variety of flavors, we found the texture to be a bit too soft and gummy. The candy tends to stick together, making it difficult to separate individual pieces without resorting to cutting them apart. Additionally, some of the flavors were weaker than others, and the licorice taste was not as strong as we would have liked. To improve the product, we suggest adding more flavor to the licorice and adjusting the texture to make it less sticky. Overall, while the assortment of flavors is appreciated, the texture and taste could use some improvement.

What we liked about it

FirstChoiceCandy Original Licorice Pastels Candy is a must-try for anyone who loves licorice. What we liked the most about this candy is its unique texture, which is soft and chewy without being too sticky. The licorice flavor is strong but not overpowering, making it a perfect treat for those who enjoy a subtle sweetness. We also loved the fact that it comes in a large 2-pound pack, which is perfect for sharing with friends and family. Overall, we highly recommend FirstChoiceCandy Original Licorice Pastels Candy for anyone who wants to indulge in a delicious and satisfying treat.

What we didn't like about it

While we enjoyed the taste and texture of FirstChoiceCandy Original Licorice Pastels Candy, we were disappointed with the packaging. The candy arrived in a large bag that was not resealable, which made it difficult to keep the candy fresh over time. Additionally, the bag was not labeled with the expiration date or nutritional information, which made it hard to track the candy's shelf life or dietary information. We would have appreciated better packaging that would keep the candy fresh and allow us to easily track its nutritional information.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right licorice candy?

A: Choosing the right licorice candy can be overwhelming with so many different options on the market. Firstly, consider the type of licorice candy you want, whether it's soft or hard, sweet or salty. Secondly, check the ingredients and avoid high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors or flavors. Thirdly, read reviews or ask for recommendations from friends or family who love licorice candy. Lastly, buy from reputable brands or stores to ensure quality and freshness.

Q: What are some popular types of licorice candy?

A: There are several popular types of licorice candy, including black licorice, red licorice, salty licorice, and soft licorice. Black licorice is known for its strong flavor and is often enjoyed by licorice lovers. Red licorice, on the other hand, is sweeter and fruitier in taste, and is often preferred by those who don't like the strong flavor of black licorice. Salty licorice is a popular type in Scandinavian countries and has a unique taste that combines sweet and salty flavors. Soft licorice can come in various shapes and sizes and is often easier to chew.

Q: Is licorice candy healthy?

A: While licorice candy can be a tasty treat, it's important to consume it in moderation. Licorice candy contains glycyrrhizin, a compound that can cause potassium levels to drop, leading to health problems such as high blood pressure. It's also important to note that some licorice candy contains high amounts of sugar and artificial ingredients, which can be harmful to your health. However, licorice candy made with natural ingredients and consumed in moderation can be a fun and enjoyable treat.

Conclusions

In conclusion, our review of licorice candy has revealed that there are a variety of options to suit every taste preference. Whether you prefer nostalgic allsorts in a mix of shapes and colors like the Cambie Licorice Allsorts, or classic Finnish black licorice without the sugar like the Cambie Finnska Sugar Free Licorice, there is something for everyone. We highly recommend the Italian Black Licorice Wheels for those who prefer natural colors and flavors and GMO-free candy. For those who crave soft and chewy twists, the Wiley Wallaby Licorice is a must-try. And for those who enjoy. Overall, we encourage readers to do further research on the products and determine which licorice candy best satisfies their cravings. Thank you for reading and happy snacking!