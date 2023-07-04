As we enter the new year, we know that many of us are looking for ways to refresh our living spaces. One simple and stylish addition that can elevate any living room is an ottoman. These versatile pieces can serve as extra seating, a footrest, or even a coffee table. That's why we researched and tested a variety of living room ottomans to bring you the best options for 2023.

When considering a living room ottoman, there are several essential criteria to analyze, such as size, material, and functionality. Additionally, customer reviews can provide valuable insights into the quality and durability of each product. We understand that choosing the right ottoman can be challenging, but with our expert tips and insights, we hope to help you make a confident decision that will enhance your living space.

Whether you're looking for a classic leather design, a modern fabric option, or a unique shape, we've got you covered. So, without further ado, let's dive into our top picks for the best living room ottomans of 2023.

Best Living Room Ottoman for 2023

The OSP Home Furnishings Rockford Upholstery Accent Chair is a stylish and comfortable addition to any living space. With its sleek design, this chair is perfect for those who want to add a touch of modern elegance to their home decor. The chair features a sturdy hardwood frame and is upholstered in a soft and durable fabric that is both comfortable and easy to clean.

Measuring 29.5" x 30" x 35.5", this chair is the perfect size for any room in your home. Whether you're looking for a cozy reading nook in your living room or a comfortable seat in your bedroom, the OSP Home Furnishings Rockford Upholstery Accent Chair is the perfect choice. The chair is also lightweight, making it easy to move around your home as needed.

One of the most common uses for this chair is as a stylish and comfortable accent piece in a living room. The chair's sleek design and comfortable upholstery make it a great addition to any modern living space. It's also perfect for use as a reading chair, thanks to its comfortable design and supportive backrest.

Overall, the OSP Home Furnishings Rockford Upholstery Accent Chair is a great choice for anyone looking for a stylish and comfortable chair for their home. With its sleek design and comfortable upholstery, this chair is sure to be a favorite in any room of your house.

Pros Stylish design Comfortable seating Easy to assemble Durable construction Cons Limited color options May not fit all decor styles Armrests not adjustable

The OSP Home Furnishings Rockford Upholstery chair is a comfortable and stylish addition to any living space. With its classic design and sturdy construction, it is built to last.

The OSP Home Furnishings Rockford Upholstered Dining Chair is a stylish and comfortable addition to any home. Made with a sturdy wood frame and covered in a soft and durable fabric, these chairs are perfect for long dinner parties or family meals. The chairs come in a set of two and feature a high back and plush cushioning for added comfort.

These chairs are versatile and can be used in a variety of settings, from a formal dining room to a casual breakfast nook. They come in a range of colors to match any decor, and the neutral tones make it easy to mix and match with other furniture pieces. The chairs are also easy to assemble, with all hardware included.

Overall, the OSP Home Furnishings Rockford Upholstered Dining Chair is a great choice for anyone looking for stylish and comfortable seating. With its sturdy construction and soft upholstery, these chairs are sure to be a favorite for years to come.

Pros Stylish design Comfortable seating Easy assembly Sturdy construction Cons Limited color options May not fit all decor styles Pricey compared to similar products

A stylish and comfortable accent chair for any room.

The Modway Amour Leather Button-Tufted Ottoman is a stylish and functional addition to any home. Made with high-quality materials, this ottoman is built to last. The button-tufted design adds a touch of elegance to any room, while the generous size makes it a versatile piece of furniture.

This ottoman can be used in a variety of ways. It can serve as a comfortable footrest, extra seating, or even as a coffee table. The sturdy wooden frame ensures that it can withstand daily use, while the foam cushioning provides a comfortable place to rest your feet.

Measuring at 50 inches long, 26 inches wide, and 17.5 inches high, this ottoman is large enough to accommodate multiple people. The top is upholstered in genuine leather, which adds a luxurious feel to any room. The ottoman is available in multiple colors to match any decor.

Overall, the Modway Amour Leather Button-Tufted Ottoman is a great investment for anyone looking for a stylish and functional piece of furniture. It is well-made and versatile, and will add a touch of elegance to any room.

Pros Stylish design Spacious storage Soft leather Easy assembly Cons Expensive May scratch easily Limited color options

The Modway Amour Ottoman is a stylish and functional addition to any living space. It offers ample storage space and can also serve as additional seating.

The Convenience Concepts Designs4Comfort Ottoman is a versatile piece of furniture that will fit in perfectly with any space. This ottoman is lightweight and easy to move around, making it perfect for those who like to rearrange their furniture often. The upholstery is made of a soft and durable material that is easy to clean, making it perfect for those with kids or pets.

This ottoman is not only stylish but also functional. It can be used as a footrest, extra seating, or even a coffee table. The ample storage space inside the ottoman makes it perfect for storing blankets, pillows, or even board games. The lid stays open on its own, making it easy to access your belongings without having to hold it open.

Overall, the Convenience Concepts Designs4Comfort Ottoman is a great investment for anyone looking for a stylish and functional piece of furniture. Its versatility and ample storage space make it the perfect addition to any living room, bedroom, or even home office.

Pros Sturdy construction Spacious storage Easy to assemble Comfortable seating Cons Limited color options Not very soft cushion May scratch easily

This versatile ottoman provides extra storage and seating.

The Winsome Wood Ashford Ottoman is a versatile piece of furniture that can add style and functionality to any room. Made from solid and composite wood, this ottoman is sturdy and durable. The beautiful espresso finish gives it a classic and elegant look that can complement any decor.

Measuring 30 inches wide, 15.98 inches deep, and 17.99 inches high, this ottoman is the perfect size for use as a coffee table, footrest, or extra seating. The padded faux leather top provides a comfortable place to rest your feet or sit, while the spacious storage compartment can hold blankets, pillows, or other items.

This ottoman is easy to assemble and comes with all the necessary hardware and tools. It is a great addition to any home, apartment, or dorm room. Whether you need extra seating for guests, a place to put your feet up after a long day, or just some extra storage space, the Winsome Wood Ashford Ottoman is the perfect solution.

Pros Sturdy construction Easy assembly Attractive design Affordable price Cons Limited storage space Not suitable for heavy items May scratch easily

The Winsome Ashford end table is a stylish and affordable piece of furniture that is easy to assemble. Its compact size makes it a great addition to small spaces.

The Convenience Concepts Designs4Comfort Storage Ottoman is a versatile and stylish piece of furniture that is perfect for any living room or bedroom. This ottoman is made from high-quality materials and features a comfortable cushioned top that is perfect for sitting or lounging. It also has a spacious interior that is perfect for storing blankets, pillows, and other household items.

The Convenience Concepts Designs4Comfort Storage Ottoman is available in a wide range of colors and patterns, so you can choose the one that best matches your decor. It is also lightweight and easy to move, making it a great choice for anyone who likes to rearrange their furniture frequently.

This ottoman is perfect for a variety of uses, such as a footrest, extra seating, or storage. It is also easy to clean and maintain, making it a great choice for families with children or pets. Overall, the Convenience Concepts Designs4Comfort Storage Ottoman is a great addition to any home and is sure to provide years of comfort and style.

Pros Stylish fabric design Ample storage space Can be used as extra seating Easy to assemble Cons Not very sturdy Fabric may stain easily Limited color options

This is a stylish and functional storage ottoman that is easy to assemble and provides ample storage space. The fabric is soft and durable, and the lid stays open on its own.

The Modway Tufted Performance Velvet Upholstered Ottoman is a stunning addition to any living space. Made from high-quality materials, this ottoman is both durable and comfortable. The velvet upholstery is soft to the touch and comes in a variety of colors to match any decor. Whether you use it as a footrest, an extra seat, or a coffee table, the Modway Ottoman is sure to impress.

One of the most common uses for this ottoman is as a footrest. The cushioned top provides a comfortable place to rest your feet after a long day. It's also the perfect height for use as a coffee table. Just add a tray and you're ready to go!

Overall, the Modway Tufted Performance Velvet Upholstered Ottoman is a great investment for anyone looking to add a touch of elegance to their home. With its high-quality materials and versatile design, it's sure to become a staple in any living space.

Pros Stylish design Comfortable cushion Sturdy construction Easy to assemble Cons Limited color options May not fit in small spaces Quite expensive

Functional and stylish ottoman with durable upholstery and ample storage space.

The Winsome Wood 20415-WW Furniture Ashford Ottoman is the perfect addition to any living room. This sturdy piece of furniture is made from solid wood and comes in a beautiful walnut finish. It measures 30 inches long by 15 inches wide by 15 inches high, making it a great size for use as a footrest or as extra seating.

One of the most common uses for this ottoman is as a footrest. Its plush cushion is comfortable to rest your feet on after a long day, and its height is just right for most people. It can also be used as extra seating for guests, making it a versatile piece of furniture to have in your home.

The Winsome Wood 20415-WW Furniture Ashford Ottoman is easy to assemble and comes with all the necessary hardware. Its simple design makes it a great addition to any decor, and its solid wood construction ensures that it will last for years to come. Overall, this is a great piece of furniture that is both functional and stylish.

Pros Sturdy and well-made Easy to assemble Space-saving design Affordable price Cons May wobble on uneven surfaces No cushion on seat Backrest not adjustable

The Winsome Wood Ashford Ottoman is sturdy and stylish, with a comfortable cushion and ample storage. It's perfect for small spaces and can be used as a footrest, seat, or table.

The Regency N6262BK Logan Round Ottoman is a versatile and stylish addition to any living space. Made with durable, easy to clean faux leather, this ottoman is perfect for use as a footrest or additional seating. Its round shape and compact size make it an ideal choice for smaller rooms or apartments.

The Logan Round Ottoman is also great for storage, with a removable lid that reveals a spacious compartment for blankets, pillows, or other household items. The ottoman's sturdy base ensures stability, making it safe for children and adults alike.

Overall, the Regency N6262BK Logan Round Ottoman is a practical and attractive piece of furniture that adds both style and function to any room. Its sleek design and multiple uses make it a must-have for those who value both form and function in their home decor.

Pros Sturdy construction Attractive design Comfortable seating Versatile use Cons A bit heavy Limited color options Not very spacious

The Regency Logan Round Ottoman is sturdy, comfortable, and stylish. It's a great addition to any living room or bedroom.

The SONGMICS Leather Folding Storage Ottoman is a versatile and stylish piece of furniture that can be used for a variety of purposes. It is made from high-quality faux leather and has a sturdy construction that can support up to 660lbs. The ottoman can be used as a footrest, a storage box, or even as a small coffee table.

With its compact size (30 x 15 x 15 inches), the SONGMICS Leather Folding Storage Ottoman is perfect for small spaces such as apartments or dorm rooms. The ottoman is easy to assemble and can be folded flat for storage when not in use.

One of the best features of this ottoman is the ample storage space it provides. The lid is easy to lift and reveals a large compartment that can be used to store blankets, pillows, magazines, or any other items you want to keep out of sight. The ottoman is also easy to clean, simply wipe it down with a damp cloth to keep it looking its best.

Overall, the SONGMICS Leather Folding Storage Ottoman is a great investment for anyone looking for a functional and stylish piece of furniture. It is durable, versatile, and affordable, making it a great choice for anyone on a budget.

Pros Sturdy and durable. Comfortable to sit on. Space-saving design. Easy to assemble. Cons May not be suitable for taller individuals. Not very cushioned. Leather may crack over time.

This is a sturdy and comfortable footrest that can be easily folded and stored when not in use. The leather material gives it a sleek look.

FAQ

Q: What size should I choose for my living room ottoman?

A: The size of the ottoman depends on the size of your living room. If you have a large living room, you can go for a bigger size, but if you have a small space, choose a smaller ottoman that can easily fit in your room. Make sure to measure the space where you want to place the ottoman before purchasing to ensure it fits perfectly.

Q: What materials are suitable for a living room ottoman?

A: Living room ottomans come in various materials such as leather, fabric, velvet, and faux leather. The choice of material depends on your preference, lifestyle, and budget. For example, if you have kids or pets, you might want to choose a material that is easy to clean and durable like leather. But if you want a more luxurious feel, you can choose a velvet ottoman.

Q: What are the benefits of having a living room ottoman?

A: A living room ottoman is not only a stylish addition to your living room but also has practical uses. It can serve as extra seating, a footrest, a coffee table, or storage. An ottoman with a storage function can help you declutter your living room by providing a place to store blankets, magazines, or even toys. It can also be used as a makeshift table when you have guests over for drinks or snacks. Overall, a living room ottoman is a versatile piece of furniture that can enhance the functionality and beauty of your living room.

Conclusions

Thank you for taking the time to read our review of some of the best living room ottomans available on the market today. We conducted extensive research and testing to bring you a comprehensive list of top-performing ottomans that will not only provide you with extra seating and storage but also enhance the overall aesthetic of your living room.

Our top recommendations are the Winsome Wood Furniture piece Ashford Ottoman and the OSP Home Furnishings Ave Six Rockford Square Storage Ottoman. Both ottomans are well-constructed, durable, and can support a weight of up to 350lbs and 660lbs, respectively. Additionally, they are both versatile and can be used as a footrest, coffee table, and storage unit.

No matter which ottoman you choose, we recommend that you do further research and read customer reviews before making a final decision. We are confident that you will find the perfect ottoman for your living room that will meet all your needs. Thank you for reading, and happy shopping!