Best Mattress Encasement for 2023

Our Top Picks

We conducted extensive research on mattress encasement products to help you choose the best one. Mattress encasements offer protection against spills, stains, allergens, bed bugs, and dust mites, making them increasingly popular. When selecting an encasement, it's important to consider factors such as the material used, level of protection offered, and ease of maintenance. Our research involved evaluating products based on these factors, along with customer reviews and feedback, to provide unbiased information and help you make an informed decision. In the next section, we will reveal the top-ranking mattress encasement products along with a detailed analysis of each product's features and benefits.

1 SafeRest Premium Box Spring Encasement FullXL SafeRest Premium Box Spring Encasement FullXL View on Amazon 9.7 The SafeRest Premium 9" Thick Box Spring Encasement is a waterproof, noiseless, and vinyl-free solution that fits up to 9 inches in depth for a Full XL bed. This product offers exceptional protection against bed bugs, dust mites, and allergens, making it perfect for those with allergies or respiratory issues. The breathable fabric ensures that you won't overheat while sleeping, and the noiseless design ensures that you won't be disturbed by the sound of your mattress. Additionally, the encasement is easy to install and comes with a 10-year warranty for added peace of mind. Pros Waterproof, Breathable, Noiseless Cons Might not fit all box springs

2 UltraBlock Zippered Mattress Protector King White UltraBlock Zippered Mattress Protector King White View on Amazon 9.6 The UltraBlock Zippered Mattress Protector is a waterproof cover that protects your mattress from dust mites, bed bugs, spills, and bedwetting. The hypoallergenic encasement with zipper is made of high-quality materials that ensure your mattress stays clean and dry. This king-sized protector is easy to install, and its design helps prevent allergies and asthma. It's a great investment for anyone looking to extend the life of their mattress and keep it in top condition. Pros Waterproof, Hypoallergenic, Bed bug prevention Cons Can be noisy

3 SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector Twin 6-9 SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector Twin 6-9 View on Amazon 9.1 The SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector is a premium waterproof mattress cover designed for beds with a depth of 6-9 inches. This mattress encasement is made of breathable and noiseless material that ensures a comfortable and quiet sleep. It is also washable and easy to maintain, making it perfect for everyday use. The zippered closure provides complete protection against bed bugs, dust mites, and other allergens, making it ideal for people with allergies or asthma. This mattress protector is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress and ensure a comfortable and healthy sleep. Pros Waterproof, Breathable, Noiseless Cons Limited depth options

4 SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector View on Amazon 9 The SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector for California King beds is a premium waterproof cover that provides superior protection against spills, stains, and allergens. Made with breathable and noiseless materials, this mattress encasement is perfect for anyone who wants to keep their bed clean and hygienic. It's easy to wash and fits mattresses between 12-15 inches in height. Whether you have kids, pets, or just want to ensure a healthy sleeping environment, the SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector is a great investment for your bed. Pros Waterproof, Breathable, Zippered Cons Slight crinkling noise

5 Utopia Bedding Zippered Mattress Encasement Twin Utopia Bedding Zippered Mattress Encasement Twin View on Amazon 8.7 The Utopia Bedding Zippered Mattress Encasement Twin is the perfect solution for protecting your mattress from bed bugs, dust mites, and spills. This six-sided mattress cover is 100% waterproof and bed bug proof, ensuring that your mattress stays clean and hygienic. Made from high-quality materials, this encasement is both absorbent and breathable, allowing for a comfortable night's sleep. Plus, the zippered design makes it easy to put on and take off for hassle-free maintenance. Don't let allergens and pests ruin your sleep – invest in the Utopia Bedding Zippered Mattress Encasement Twin today. Pros 100% waterproof, bed bug proof, six-sided protection Cons May be noisy

6 Zen Bamboo Mattress Encasement Queen Zen Bamboo Mattress Encasement Queen View on Amazon 8.3 The Zen Bamboo Mattress Encasement is a must-have for anyone looking for a high-quality, waterproof, and breathable mattress cover. Made from premium, lab-tested Rayon derived from bamboo, this encasement is hypoallergenic and perfect for those with allergies. It keeps your mattress cool and comfortable, while also protecting it from spills, stains, and bed bugs. Available in queen size, this encasement is easy to install and machine washable for easy cleaning. Upgrade your sleep experience with the Zen Bamboo Mattress Encasement. Pros Waterproof, Breathable, Hypoallergenic Cons May not fit all mattresses

7 Utopia Bedding Mattress Encasement Waterproof Twin Utopia Bedding Mattress Encasement Waterproof Twin View on Amazon 7.9 The Utopia Bedding Premium Zippered Mattress Encasement is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress from bed bugs, spills, and accidents. This six-sided mattress cover is not only waterproof but also bed bug proof, making it an ideal choice for those who suffer from allergies or are looking to keep their mattress in pristine condition. With a depth of 12 inches, this twin-sized encasement fits snugly around the mattress, ensuring complete protection. Made from high-quality materials, this mattress protector is durable and long-lasting, making it a worthwhile investment for anyone looking to extend the life of their mattress. Pros Waterproof, Bed bug proof, Six-sided cover Cons May not fit all mattresses

8 LUCID Encasement Mattress Protector - Queen LUCID Encasement Mattress Protector - Queen View on Amazon 7.6 The LUCID Encasement Mattress Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress from spills, stains, and allergens. This waterproof protector completely surrounds your queen-sized mattress, ensuring total protection from any accidents. Made from high-quality materials, this protector is durable and long-lasting. It's also easy to clean and maintain, making it a great investment for anyone looking to extend the life of their mattress. Whether you have kids, pets, or just want to ensure your mattress stays clean and hygienic, the LUCID Encasement Mattress Protector is the perfect solution. Pros Waterproof protection, Completely surrounds mattress, Easy to install Cons May make noise

9 SureGuard Mattress Encasement Waterproof Bed Bug Proof Hypoallergenic Queen Size SureGuard Mattress Encasement Waterproof Bed Bug Proof Hypoallergenic Queen Size View on Amazon 7.5 The Queen SureGuard Mattress Encasement is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress from bed bugs, spills, and allergens. This six-sided cover is 100% waterproof and bed bug proof, ensuring your mattress stays clean and hygienic. The premium zippered design makes it easy to install and remove, while the hypoallergenic material keeps allergies at bay. With a depth of 13-16 inches, it fits most standard queen mattresses. Invest in the Queen SureGuard Mattress Encasement for a worry-free and comfortable night's sleep. Pros 100% waterproof, Bed bug proof, Hypoallergenic Cons May fit too tight

10 HOSPITOLOGY PRODUCTS Mattress Encasement Queen Depth 12 HOSPITOLOGY PRODUCTS Mattress Encasement Queen Depth 12 View on Amazon 7.1 The HOSPITOLOGY PRODUCTS Mattress Encasement provides a comprehensive solution for those looking to protect their mattress from bed bugs, dust mites, and other allergens. The zippered design allows for easy installation and the stretchable, waterproof material ensures a snug fit on mattresses with standard 12" depth. This encasement is also hypoallergenic and provides a comfortable sleeping surface. Overall, the HOSPITOLOGY PRODUCTS Mattress Encasement is a great investment for those looking to safeguard their mattress and improve their sleep quality. Pros Bed bug and dust mite proof, Hypoallergenic, Waterproof Cons May not fit all mattresses

FAQ

Q: What is a mattress encasement?

A: A mattress encasement is a protective cover that completely surrounds and encloses your mattress. It helps to protect against allergens, bed bugs, dust mites, and spills.

Q: Where can I find a mattress encasement on Amazon?

A: You can find a wide variety of mattress encasements on Amazon. Simply search for "mattress encasement" and you will find a range of options to choose from.

Q: What is Saferest mattress protector?

A: Saferest is a brand of mattress protectors that are designed to help protect against allergens, bed bugs, dust mites, and spills. They are made with breathable, hypoallergenic materials and are available in a variety of sizes to fit your mattress.

Conclusions

In conclusion, mattress encasements are an essential item for anyone looking to protect their mattress from spills, allergens, bed bugs, and other potential threats. Through our review process and methodology, we found that the top-rated mattress encasements on the market are all designed to be waterproof, breathable, noiseless, and hypoallergenic. We encourage readers to consider investing in a high-quality mattress encasement to extend the life of their mattress and improve their overall sleep hygiene.