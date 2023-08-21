Best Mid Century Dresser

Our Top Picks

Looking to add a vintage touch to your home decor? A mid century dresser is a perfect option. With its timeless design and sturdy construction, this dresser can add warmth and character to any room. However, it's important to consider the quality of the materials used, the design and style of the dresser, and customer reviews before making a purchase. Look for solid wood dressers and choose a style that matches your personal taste and home decor. By investing in a high-quality mid century dresser, you can ensure a long-lasting and beautiful addition to your home.

1 T4TREAM 6 Drawer Dresser Cherry T4TREAM 6 Drawer Dresser Cherry View on Amazon 9.9 The T4TREAM 6 Drawer Dresser is a stylish and functional addition to any bedroom, nursery, living room, or hallway. Made with high-quality materials, this mid-century modern dresser features six spacious drawers for ample storage space. Its cherry wood finish adds warmth and elegance to any décor, while its wide design makes it a versatile piece that can be used in a variety of settings. Whether you need to organize clothes, linens, or other items, the T4TREAM 6 Drawer Dresser is a reliable and attractive storage solution that will meet your needs. Pros Mid-century modern design, 6 spacious drawers, Suitable for various rooms Cons Assembly required

2 Prepac Milo Mid-Century 6 Drawer Dresser Prepac Milo Mid-Century 6 Drawer Dresser View on Amazon 9.5 The Prepac Milo Mid-Century 6 Drawer Dresser in Cherry is a stylish and functional addition to any bedroom. With its sleek mid-century modern design and ample storage space, this dresser is perfect for those who value both form and function. Made from durable materials, this dresser is built to last and can accommodate any decor style. Its 6 spacious drawers provide plenty of room for clothing, accessories, and more. Measuring 16" D x 52.50" W x 33" H, this dresser is the perfect size for any bedroom. Upgrade your bedroom with the Prepac Milo Mid-Century 6 Drawer Dresser in Cherry. Pros Stylish mid-century design, Spacious 6 drawers, Easy assembly process Cons May scratch easily

3 Walker Edison Mid Century Modern Wood Dresser, 6 Drawer, Walnut. Walker Edison Mid Century Modern Wood Dresser, 6 Drawer, Walnut. View on Amazon 9.3 The Walker Edison Mid Century Modern Grooved Handle Wood Dresser is a versatile and stylish addition to any bedroom, closet, or hallway. With six spacious drawers, this dresser provides ample storage space for all of your clothing and accessories. The grooved handles add a trendy touch, while the walnut finish gives it a classic look. Made with high-quality materials, this dresser is sturdy and built to last. Whether you're looking for a functional storage solution or a statement piece for your space, the Walker Edison Mid Century Modern Grooved Handle Wood Dresser is a great choice. Pros Stylish mid-century design, Ample storage space, Durable wooden construction Cons Assembly required

4 Rolanstar Drawer Dresser with Foldable Dividers Rolanstar Drawer Dresser with Foldable Dividers View on Amazon 8.9 The Rolanstar Drawer Dresser Quick Install is a must-have for anyone looking for stylish and functional storage solutions. This mid-century rustic chest of drawers features six wooden drawers that provide ample storage space for all your essentials. The set of four foldable drawer dividers make it easy to organize your items and keep them neat and tidy. The anti-tipping device ensures safety and stability. Made from high-quality materials, this dresser is built to last. Its compact size makes it perfect for small rooms. Overall, the Rolanstar Drawer Dresser Quick Install is a great addition to any bedroom. Pros Quick installation, 6 spacious drawers, Comes with drawer dividers Cons May not fit larger items

5 Decor Therapy Mid Century Six Drawer Wood Cabinet Accent Chest, Walnut. Decor Therapy Mid Century Six Drawer Wood Cabinet Accent Chest, Walnut. View on Amazon 8.5 The Decor Therapy Mid Century Six Drawer Wood Cabinet Accent Chest is a beautiful and functional addition to any home. Made from high-quality wood, this 28" x 29" cabinet features six spacious drawers that are perfect for storing clothes, linens, or other household items. With its mid-century design and warm walnut finish, this accent chest is sure to complement any decor. Whether you're looking for a stylish storage solution for your bedroom, living room, or entryway, the Decor Therapy Mid Century Six Drawer Wood Cabinet Accent Chest is a great choice. Pros Six drawers for storage, Stylish mid-century design, Durable wood construction Cons Assembly required

6 DHMAKER 6 Drawer Dresser Caramel DHMAKER 6 Drawer Dresser Caramel View on Amazon 8.3 The DHMAKER 6 Drawer Dresser is a mid-century modern piece that is both functional and stylish. Made of high-quality wood materials, this dresser provides ample storage space with its six spacious drawers. It's perfect for any room in your home, whether it's your bedroom, living room, hallway, or entryway. The caramel finish gives it a warm and inviting feel, while the wide design makes it a great statement piece. Overall, the DHMAKER 6 Drawer Dresser is a must-have for anyone looking for a versatile and stylish storage solution. Pros Stylish mid-century design, Spacious 6 drawers, Versatile for any room Cons Assembly required

7 Walker Edison 3 Drawer Mid Century Modern Wood Dresser Walker Edison 3 Drawer Mid Century Modern Wood Dresser View on Amazon 8 The Walker Edison 3 Drawer Mid Century Modern Wood Dresser is an excellent addition to any bedroom or living space. Made from solid wood, this dresser is not only stylish but also durable. It features three spacious drawers that provide ample storage and a shelf that can be used as a bedside end table. The mid-century modern design adds a touch of sophistication to any room. The caramel color is warm and inviting and complements any decor. This dresser is perfect for storing clothes, accessories, and other personal items. It is also easy to assemble and comes with all the necessary hardware. Pros Stylish mid-century design, Ample storage space, Versatile use as bedside table Cons Assembly required

FAQ

Q: What is a mid century dresser?

A: A mid century dresser is a type of furniture that was popular in the 1950s and 60s. It often features clean lines, tapered legs, and a minimalist design.

Q: What should I look for when buying a mid century dresser?

A: When buying a mid century dresser, look for quality construction, solid wood materials, and unique design features. Check for any damages or repairs, and make sure the drawers open and close smoothly.

Q: How can I incorporate a mid century dresser into my home decor?

A: A mid century dresser can add a retro touch to any room in your home. You can use it as a statement piece in your bedroom, as a stylish storage solution in your living room, or as a functional addition to your home office. Pair it with other mid century modern pieces or mix it with contemporary furniture for a unique look.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis of various mid century dressers, it is evident that this category offers an array of stylish and functional options for any bedroom. From sleek white and chrome designs, to rustic wooden options, the mid century aesthetic continues to be a popular choice for those seeking a timeless yet modern look. With anti-tipping devices, foldable drawer dividers, and grooved handles, these dressers prioritize both safety and organization. We encourage readers to carefully consider their storage needs and personal style before making a purchase, and to explore the many high-quality options available in this category.