Best Mid Century Dressers Review

Our Top Picks

We have researched and tested the best mid century dressers available today, perfect for anyone seeking retro charm in their home decor. These dressers are stylish and practical, offering ample storage with a sleek and functional design. Our analysis considered durability, design, and affordability, as well as customer reviews to ensure high-quality products. While mid century dressers may not suit those with more traditional or modern tastes, they are versatile and can be used in various rooms. Our list offers options to meet any budget and style, making it easy to find the perfect mid century dresser for your needs.

1 Walker Edison Mid Century Modern Wood Dresser, 6 Drawer, Walnut. Walker Edison Mid Century Modern Wood Dresser, 6 Drawer, Walnut. View on Amazon 9.9 The Walker Edison Mid Century Modern Grooved Handle Wood Dresser is a practical and stylish addition to any bedroom. With six spacious drawers, it offers ample storage for clothes, linens, and other belongings. Made of high-quality wood, it features a beautiful walnut finish and grooved handles that add a touch of sophistication. Its mid-century modern design makes it a versatile piece that can also be used in closets, hallways, or any other room that needs extra storage. Overall, this dresser is a great investment that combines functionality and aesthetics in a seamless way. Pros Stylish mid-century design, Ample storage space, Easy to assemble Cons Not made of solid wood

2 Walker Edison 3 Drawer Mid Century Modern Dresser Caramel. Walker Edison 3 Drawer Mid Century Modern Dresser Caramel. View on Amazon 9.6 The Walker Edison 3 Drawer Mid Century Modern Wood Dresser is a stylish and functional addition to any bedroom. Made with solid wood and a beautiful caramel finish, this dresser features three spacious drawers for ample storage, as well as a convenient shelf for displaying decor or holding essentials. The mid-century modern design is both timeless and trendy, making it a versatile piece that can complement a variety of decor styles. Its sturdy construction and high-quality materials ensure durability and longevity, making it a smart investment for any home. Pros Stylish mid-century design, Solid wood construction, Ample storage space Cons Assembly required

3 T4TREAM 6 Drawer Dresser Cherry T4TREAM 6 Drawer Dresser Cherry View on Amazon 9.1 The T4TREAM 6 Drawer Dresser is a stylish and practical addition to any bedroom or living space. Made from high-quality wood, this mid-century modern dresser features six spacious drawers for all your storage needs. Its cherry finish adds a warm and inviting touch to any room. Use it in your bedroom to store clothes and accessories, or in your living room or hallway to keep your space organized. Its versatile design also makes it a great choice for nurseries or kids' rooms. With its durable construction and ample storage space, the T4TREAM 6 Drawer Dresser is a must-have for any home. Pros Mid-century modern style, 6 spacious drawers, Versatile use in any room Cons Assembly required

4 Rolanstar Drawer Dresser with Dividers Rolanstar Drawer Dresser with Dividers View on Amazon 8.8 The Rolanstar Drawer Dresser Quick Install is the perfect addition to any bedroom, providing ample storage space with its 6 wooden drawers and set of 4 foldable drawer dividers. Its mid century rustic design adds a touch of style to any room, while the anti-tipping device ensures safety and stability. This dresser is easy to assemble, making it a convenient choice for those looking to upgrade their storage options. Pros Quick and easy installation, Comes with foldable dividers, Anti-tipping device included Cons May not fit all decor styles

5 Decor Therapy Mid Century Six Drawer Wood Cabinet Accent Chest Walnut 28x29 Decor Therapy Mid Century Six Drawer Wood Cabinet Accent Chest Walnut 28x29 View on Amazon 8.6 The Decor Therapy Mid Century Six Drawer Wood Cabinet Accent Chest in Walnut is a stunning addition to any home. Measuring 28" x 29", this chest is the perfect size for storage in any room. The mid-century design adds a touch of sophistication to your decor. With six spacious drawers, you can store anything from clothes to office supplies. The walnut finish gives the cabinet a warm and inviting feel, making it a great choice for any space. The wood construction is sturdy and durable, ensuring that this cabinet will last for years to come. Pros Stylish mid-century design, Ample storage with 6 drawers, Durable wood construction Cons May require assembly

6 DHMAKER 6 Drawer Dresser Caramel Finish DHMAKER 6 Drawer Dresser Caramel Finish View on Amazon 8.2 The DHMAKER 6 Drawer Dresser is a stylish and functional addition to any room in your home. With its mid-century modern design and six spacious drawers, this wooden storage cabinet is perfect for storing clothes, linens, and other household items. The caramel finish adds a warm and inviting touch to your entryway, bedroom, living room, or hallway. The dresser is made of high-quality materials and is easy to assemble. Its size and weight make it easy to move around the house, and the drawers slide smoothly for easy access to your belongings. Overall, the DHMAKER 6 Drawer Dresser is a great investment for anyone looking for a stylish and practical storage solution. Pros Mid-century modern design, Ample storage space, Durable wooden construction Cons Assembly required

7 Evolur Stilnovo Double Dresser Sugar Cane Evolur Stilnovo Double Dresser Sugar Cane View on Amazon 7.9 The Evolur Stilnovo Mid Century Double Dresser in Sugar Cane is a beautiful and functional addition to any bedroom. Measuring 52x18x35 inches, this dresser provides ample storage space for all your clothing and accessories. The Sugar Cane finish is a lovely light brown color that adds warmth and charm to any decor. The dresser is made from high-quality materials and is built to last. Its mid-century design is both stylish and practical, making it the perfect choice for anyone looking for a timeless piece of furniture. Overall, the Evolur Stilnovo Mid Century Double Dresser in Sugar Cane is an excellent choice for anyone in need of a well-made and stylish dresser. Pros Stylish mid-century design, Spacious drawers, Sturdy construction Cons Assembly required

8 MUSEHOMEINC Mid Century 3 Drawer Dresser MUSEHOMEINC Mid Century 3 Drawer Dresser View on Amazon 7.7 The MUSEHOMEINC Mid Century Solid Wood 3 Drawer Dresser is a stylish and functional piece of furniture that is perfect for any bedroom, hallway, or entryway. Made from high-quality solid wood, this dresser features three spacious drawers that provide ample storage space for all of your clothes and accessories. With its mid-century modern design and walnut finish, this dresser is sure to add a touch of sophistication to any room. Its compact size and lightweight construction make it easy to move around, while its sturdy build ensures that it will last for years to come. Overall, the MUSEHOMEINC Mid Century Solid Wood 3 Drawer Dresser is a great choice for anyone looking for a stylish and practical storage solution. Pros Solid wood construction, Stylish mid-century design, Ample storage space Cons Assembly required

FAQ

Q: What is a mid century dresser?

A: A mid century dresser is a piece of furniture that was popular during the mid-20th century, typically between the 1940s and 1960s. It was characterized by clean lines, geometric shapes, and minimal decoration. Mid century dressers were made from a variety of materials, including wood, metal, and plastic.

Q: What are the benefits of owning a mid century dresser?

A: Owning a mid century dresser can add a touch of retro style to your home decor. These dressers are also known for their durability and high-quality craftsmanship, so they can last for many years. In addition, mid century dressers often have a timeless design that can be paired with a variety of different styles and decor themes.

Q: Where can I find a mid century dresser?

A: Mid century dressers can be found at a variety of different furniture stores, both online and in-person. You can also find them at antique stores, flea markets, and estate sales. When shopping for a mid century dresser, be sure to look for high-quality materials and craftsmanship, and check for any signs of wear or damage.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and reviewing multiple mid century dressers, we have found that these timeless pieces are still a popular choice for those seeking a stylish and functional addition to their homes. Our reviews have highlighted a range of options, from the sleek and modern ACME Lorimar Dresser to the rustic and charming Rolanstar Drawer Dresser. Each product offers unique features and benefits to suit a variety of needs and preferences. We encourage readers to carefully consider their options and choose a mid century dresser that fits their personal style and practical requirements. Whether using it for storage in the bedroom, living room, or hallway, a mid century dresser is a versatile and attractive choice for any home.