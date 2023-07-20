We have researched and tested the top modern sideboard products available, offering homeowners a stylish and practical storage solution. When choosing a sideboard, it's important to consider the size, shape, material, and finish to complement existing decor. These versatile pieces can store a variety of items and can even be repurposed as a bar or media center. However, assembly and maintenance may pose some challenges depending on the model. Our list of top modern sideboards offers a mix of style, functionality, and durability, with detailed analysis of each piece's unique features and benefits. Whether you prefer a sleek and minimalist design or a bold statement piece, our list has something for everyone.

Our Top Picks

Best Modern Sideboard for 2023

The Alpine Furniture Newberry Sideboard is a stunning addition to any dining room or kitchen. Made from high-quality wood, this sideboard features ample storage space with three drawers and two cabinets with adjustable shelves. Its elegant design and rich finish add a touch of sophistication to any space. Whether you're storing dishes, linens, or extra flatware, the Newberry Sideboard is the perfect solution for all your storage needs. Its sturdy construction and timeless style make it a smart investment for any home décor.

Pros Stylish design, Spacious storage, Durable construction Cons Heavy (needs 2 people)

The Modway Render 63" Mid-Century Modern Sideboard Buffet Table or TV Stand in Walnut is a versatile piece of furniture that can be used in a variety of settings. Made from high-quality materials, this sideboard buffet table or TV stand is sturdy and built to last. With a sleek and modern design, it is sure to complement any decor style. This piece is perfect for storing and organizing all of your media equipment or displaying your favorite decorative items. Its ample size and spacious shelves make it a great addition to any living room or dining room.

Pros Stylish mid-century design, Versatile use as buffet or TV stand, Ample storage space Cons Assembly required

The Nathan James Sideboard Buffet Modern Storage is a versatile and stylish piece of furniture that can be used in any room of the house. Made from high-quality materials, it is both sturdy and durable, making it a great investment for your home. With ample storage space, it is perfect for storing everything from dinnerware to linens, and its free-standing design makes it easy to move around and rearrange. Whether you're using it in your hallway, entryway or living room, the Nathan James Sideboard Buffet Modern Storage is sure to make a statement and provide you with the storage space you need.

Pros Stylish and modern design, Spacious storage capacity, Multi-functional use Cons Assembly required

The Walker Edison Modern Scandinavian Fluted Door Kitchen Storage Sideboard Buffet Cabinet Console, 69 Inch, Coastal Oak/Black is a stylish and functional addition to any home. Made with durable materials, this sideboard features fluted doors that add a touch of elegance to its modern design. With ample storage space, it can be used in the kitchen, dining room, or living room to store dishes, glassware, and other essentials. The Coastal Oak/Black finish gives it a natural and warm feel that complements any home decor.

Pros Stylish design, Spacious storage, Durable construction Cons No adjustable shelves

The LYNSOM Set of 2 Accent Storage Cabinets with Doors and Adjustable Shelf are an excellent addition to any home. These modern sideboard buffet cabinets are perfect for use in the dining room, living room, hallway, or office. They provide ample storage space for your belongings while also adding a stylish touch to your decor. The cabinets are made of high-quality materials and come in a sleek black finish. With adjustable shelves, you can customize the storage space to fit your needs. These cabinets are easy to assemble and are built to last. Overall, the LYNSOM Set of 2 Accent Storage Cabinets are a great investment for anyone looking to add storage and style to their home.

Pros Adjustable shelf, Modern design, Multi-functional Cons Assembly required

The FOKWE Modern Accent Sideboard Cabinet with Glass Doors is a sleek and stylish addition to any room in your home or office. With a black finish and glass doors, this freestanding storage cupboard console table is perfect for storing dishes, linens, books, or other items. Measuring 31.5" L x 15.7" W x 31.5" H, this sideboard cabinet offers ample storage space while taking up minimal floor space. Whether you need extra storage in your kitchen, dining room, living room, hallway or office, the FOKWE Modern Accent Sideboard Cabinet with Glass Doors is a functional and stylish choice.

Pros Modern design, Spacious storage, Versatile use Cons Glass doors can break easily

The Flash Furniture Hatfield Mid-Century Modern 4 Door Storage Buffet is a versatile piece that can be used for a variety of purposes. With its dark walnut finish, it is stylish and modern, perfect for any home decor. The soft close doors and adjustable shelves make it easy to store and organize your belongings, while the ample size of 60 inches can hold up to 64" TVs. This sideboard is made with high-quality materials and is built to last. Whether you need extra storage space in your living room, dining room, or bedroom, the Flash Furniture Hatfield Mid-Century Modern 4 Door Storage Buffet is a great choice.

Pros Stylish mid-century design, Ample storage space, Soft-close doors and adjustable shelves Cons May not fit larger TV's

The SICOTAS Buffet Cabinet Sideboard with Storage is a must-have for anyone looking to add some modern style to their home. With its sleek white design and adjustable shelves, this cabinet is perfect for storing all of your kitchen and dining room essentials. Whether you're using it as a buffet table for entertaining or as a coffee bar for your morning brew, this versatile piece will make a statement in any space. Its durable construction ensures it will last for years to come.

Pros Ample storage space, Adjustable shelf, Modern design Cons Assembly required

The BELLEZE Sideboard Buffet Cabinet in Brixston Brown is a stylish and functional addition to any home. With its modern design and ample storage space, this cabinet is perfect for use in the kitchen, dining room, living room, hallway, or entrance. Made of high-quality wood and glass, the cabinet features a spacious tabletop and multiple shelves for storing dishes, glasses, and other items. The 64-inch length provides plenty of space for displaying decorative items or serving food and drinks. The elegant brown finish adds a touch of sophistication to any decor, making this sideboard a must-have for anyone looking to add style and functionality to their home.

Pros Stylish and modern design, Spacious storage capacity, Versatile for various rooms Cons Assembly required

The Glenwillow Home Atlas 78" x 28" Highboy Modern TV Stand Cabinet and Sideboard is a sleek and modern addition to any living room. With its black frame, black door/drawer fronts, and black base, it will blend seamlessly with any decor. The highboy design offers ample storage space for all your media components, while the sideboard provides even more storage for other items. The sturdy construction and durable materials ensure it will last for years to come. Overall, a stylish and practical choice for any home entertainment setup.

Pros Sleek and modern design, Large size fits big TVs, Plenty of storage space Cons Assembly may be difficult

FAQ

Q: What is a modern sideboard?

A: A modern sideboard is a contemporary piece of furniture that can be used in a variety of ways. It typically features clean lines, sleek finishes, and a minimalist design. Modern sideboards are perfect for adding storage and style to any room in your home, from the living room to the dining room.

Q: What is an antique sideboard?

A: An antique sideboard is a piece of furniture that has been around for many years and has historical significance. Antique sideboards can be made from a variety of materials, including wood, marble, and glass. They are often adorned with intricate carvings and decorative details that make them stand out from modern designs.

Q: Why choose a wood sideboard?

A: Wood sideboards are a popular choice because they are durable, long-lasting, and versatile. Wood sideboards come in a variety of finishes and styles, from rustic to modern. They are perfect for adding warmth and texture to any space and can be used for storage, display, or as a statement piece in any room. Plus, they are a sustainable and eco-friendly choice for furniture.

Conclusions

After carefully reviewing a variety of modern sideboard options, we can confidently say that there are many stylish and functional choices available on the market. Our review process included analyzing features such as storage capacity, materials used, and design elements. Modern sideboards offer a versatile storage solution for any room in your home, including the living room, dining room, or hallway. With options ranging from mid-century modern to Scandinavian-inspired designs, there is something to suit every taste. Whether you choose the sleek and minimalist Modway Render or the coastal oak and black Walker Edison, we encourage you to take action and add a modern sideboard to your home décor.