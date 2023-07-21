Old fashioned glasses are a stylish and practical addition to any home bar or kitchen. We carefully analyzed and tested a variety of products to determine their durability, design, and price, while also considering customer reviews. The thickness and size of the glass are important factors to consider when choosing the perfect old fashioned glass, as well as experimenting with different glasses to enhance the aroma of the whiskey. With a wide range of designs and styles available, finding the ideal glass can be a fun and exciting process. Stay tuned for our top-ranked old fashioned glasses products.

Our Top Picks

Best Old Fashioned Glasses for 2023

The Old Fashioned Whiskey glasses set of 4 is the perfect addition to any home bar. These crystal clear cocktail glasses hold up to 11 ¾ ounces and are perfect for serving all your favorite drinks, from whisky to bourbon to scotch. They're also great for serving water or juice, making them a versatile addition to your glassware collection. Made with high-quality materials, these rock glasses are durable and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Plus, they come in a beautiful gift set making them an ideal gift for any whiskey lover.

Pros Crystal clear design, Versatile use, Set of 4 glasses Cons May break easily

The Cocktail Box Co. Premium Whiskey Glasses are the perfect addition to any whiskey lover's collection. Made from high-quality crystal glass, these glasses feature a unique double wall design that not only looks great but also helps keep your drink at the perfect temperature. Whether you're sipping on a fine bourbon or enjoying a classic old fashioned, these glasses are sure to enhance your drinking experience. The set of 2 makes for a great gift for any whiskey enthusiast.

Pros Unique design, Double wall insulation, Crystal clear glasses Cons Only comes in set of 2

The Double Old-Fashioned Whiskey Glasses Set is a must-have for any whiskey enthusiast. The 14¼-ounce crystal-clear cocktail glasses are perfect for enjoying your favorite whiskey, bourbon, or scotch. They can also be used for water, juice, or any other beverage of your choice. Made with high-quality materials, these rock glasses are durable and will last for years to come. The set of 4 glasses is perfect for sharing with friends or family. Elevate your drinking experience with these beautiful and functional glasses.

Pros Set of 4 glasses, Crystal-clear design, Versatile use Cons No mention of durability

Mixology & Craft's Crystal Whiskey Glasses are a must-have for any aficionado of old fashioned cocktails and bourbon drinks. Made with premium quality crystal, these glasses are sturdy and durable, yet elegant and stylish. The glasses are designed to enhance the aroma and taste of your favorite drinks, providing a unique and enjoyable drinking experience. With a capacity of 10 ounces, they are the perfect size for sipping and savoring your favorite spirits. These glasses are also dishwasher safe, making them easy to clean and maintain.

Pros High quality crystal, Elegant design, Perfect size Cons May break easily

Mixology & Craft's Whiskey Glasses Gift Set is perfect for any whiskey lover. The 10oz crystal old fashioned whiskey glasses come in a set of 4 and are ideal for enjoying scotch, bourbon, cognac, and cocktails. The set comes in a beautiful gift box, making it an excellent choice for a present. The glasses are made with high-quality materials and are durable, ensuring that they will last for years to come. Impress your guests with these elegant glasses at your next gathering or simply enjoy a relaxing evening with your favorite drink.

Pros High-quality crystal, Beautifully designed, Comes with a gift box Cons Not microwave safe

The Van Daemon Twist Whiskey Aesthetic Glasses Set of 2 are a must-have for any whiskey enthusiast. Crafted from ultra clarity glass, these rocks tumblers hold up to 10oz of your favorite liquor, bourbon, or scotch. The unique twisted design not only looks sleek and stylish, but also aerates the drink for a better tasting experience. The glasses come perfectly gift boxed, making them a great present for any whiskey lover. Upgrade your home bar with these high-quality and visually appealing whiskey glasses.

Pros Ultra clarity glass, Perfectly gift boxed, Aesthetic design Cons Only comes in a set of 2

The Van Daemon Unique Whiskey Glasses Set of 2 is a must-have for any whiskey enthusiast. Made from ultra-clarity crystal glass, these 10oz rocks tumblers are perfect for enjoying your favorite liquor, bourbon, or scotch. The design is classic and elegant, making them suitable for both casual and formal occasions. These glasses are also perfect for cocktails and other spirits. The size and weight are just right, and they feel comfortable in the hand. These glasses are a great addition to any bar and make for a perfect gift for friends or family who appreciate fine spirits.

Pros Ultra clarity crystal glass, Set of 2 glasses, Versatile for various liquors Cons May be fragile

The QUMMFA Whiskey Glasses set is a must-have for any liquor enthusiast. With a set of 8 glasses, you can enjoy your favorite whiskey, scotch, bourbon, cognac, vodka, gin, tequila, rum, or rye with friends and family. The 10 oz glasses are perfect for sipping and savoring your drink of choice. Made of high-quality crystal, these rocks glasses are both elegant and durable. Whether you're relaxing at home or hosting a party, the QUMMFA Whiskey Glasses set will elevate your drinking experience.

Pros Set of 8 glasses, Versatile for any liquor, Crystal clear design Cons Not microwave safe

The Combler Whiskey Glasses are a stunning set of four cocktail glasses that are perfect for any whiskey lover. Made from high-quality crystal, these glasses have a sleek and stylish design that is sure to impress. With a capacity of 10 ounces, they are the perfect size for enjoying your favorite whiskey, bourbon, scotch, or other liquor. These glasses are also ideal for entertaining guests, as they make a great addition to any home bar or cocktail party. Whether you're sipping on a classic old fashioned or a smooth and smoky single malt, the Combler Whiskey Glasses are the perfect way to elevate your drinking experience.

Pros Crystal clear design, Set of 4 glasses, Versatile for various drinks Cons May be too small

The Whiskey Rocks Glass set includes 2 crystal bourbon glasses and 2 round big ice ball molds, making it the perfect gift for the whiskey lover in your life. These 10 oz old fashioned glasses are perfect for enjoying scotch, cocktails, rum, cognac, vodka, and other liquors. The unique design of the glasses allows for the perfect sipping experience, while the ice ball molds keep your drink chilled without diluting it. The set comes in a gift box, making it a great gift for any occasion.

Pros Comes in a gift box, Includes ice ball molds, Suitable for various liquors Cons May not be dishwasher safe

FAQ

Q: What are old fashioned glasses?

A: Old fashioned glasses are short and stout tumblers that are traditionally used for serving whiskey or other spirits on the rocks or neat. They are also sometimes called lowball glasses.

Q: What are double old fashioned glasses?

A: Double old fashioned glasses are similar to old fashioned glasses, but slightly larger. They are designed for serving larger drinks or for those who prefer more ice with their beverage.

Q: What are old fashioned whiskey glasses?

A: Old fashioned whiskey glasses are the same as old fashioned glasses, but specifically designed for serving whiskey. They are typically made from thicker glass to help insulate the whiskey and prevent it from warming up too quickly. These glasses often have a heavier base to prevent tipping over.

Conclusions

After carefully reviewing multiple sets of old fashioned glasses, it's clear that there is no shortage of options to choose from. From crystal clear cocktail glasses to unique designs, these glasses are perfect for enjoying your favorite whiskey, bourbon, or scotch. The sets we reviewed were all of high quality, making it difficult to choose just one. Whichever set you choose, you won't be disappointed. So, whether you're looking to treat yourself or find the perfect gift, these old fashioned glasses are a great choice.