As we head into 2023, the demand for the best platters has never been higher. Whether it's for a family dinner, a party, or even a business event, a good platter can make or break the occasion. With so many options on the market, it can be challenging to choose the right one. That's why we researched and tested various platters to provide you with the essential criteria to consider when selecting the best platter for your needs.

When choosing a platter, it's important to keep in mind the occasion, the number of guests, and the type of food you plan to serve. The size, shape, and material of the platter are also important considerations. Additionally, customer reviews can provide valuable insights into the quality and durability of the product.

While there are many challenges and considerations to take into account when selecting a platter, our experts have gathered the necessary information to help you make an informed decision. Stay tuned to find out which platters made our top ranking list for 2023.

Best Platters for 2023

What we liked about it

The Wise 3070-710 Party Platter Table White with Post is a game-changer for outdoor entertaining. What we loved the most about this product is its versatility. The table is perfect for holding drinks, snacks, and plates, while the post can be used for hanging lanterns or decorations. The table is also easy to assemble and disassemble, making it convenient for storage and transportation. The durable materials used in the construction of this table make it perfect for outdoor use, and it can withstand any weather conditions. Overall, the Wise 3070-710 Party Platter Table is a must-have for anyone who loves to host outdoor parties or events.

What we didn't like about it

While the Wise 3070-710 Party Platter Table White with Post is a convenient solution for serving food at a party, we found that there were a few aspects of the product that could be improved. Firstly, the table is quite small, making it difficult to fit more than a few platters or plates on top. Additionally, the post that holds the table in place is not very sturdy, and we found that the table would wobble and shake when guests tried to serve themselves.

To improve the product, we suggest making the table larger and adding a more stable base to the post. This would allow guests to serve themselves with ease, without the fear of the table top wobbling or tipping over. Despite these drawbacks, we did appreciate the convenience of having a designated table for party platters, and the white finish added a nice touch of elegance to our party decor.

What we liked about it

If you're looking for a versatile griddle that can handle all your cooking needs, you'll love the Lodge LOS3 Cast Iron Oval Serving Griddle with Handle. The griddle is perfect for cooking pancakes, eggs, bacon, and more, thanks to its large cooking surface and non-stick finish. The oval shape makes it easy to fit on any stovetop, and the convenient handle allows you to move it around with ease. What impressed us the most about this griddle is the durability and heat retention of the cast iron, which ensures even cooking and delicious results every time. Overall, a must-have for any home cook.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Lodge LOS3 Cast Iron Oval Serving Griddle, there were a few aspects that we weren't completely satisfied with. Firstly, the griddle is quite heavy and can be difficult to maneuver, especially when it's hot. Additionally, the handle can get extremely hot, making it hard to lift without oven mitts. Another issue we encountered was that the griddle doesn't have much of a non-stick surface, which can make cooking certain foods more challenging.

However, there are a few things we did like about the Lodge LOS3 Cast Iron Oval Serving Griddle. The cast iron material is incredibly durable and can withstand high heat, making it perfect for searing meats or cooking pancakes. The oval shape of the griddle also makes it great for serving dishes family-style. Despite its weight, the griddle is relatively easy to clean and maintain. Overall, while there were some drawbacks to this product, it's still a solid choice for those who prioritize durability and versatility in their cookware.

What we liked about it

The Plasticpro 6 Sectional Round Plastic Serving Tray/Platter (2, White) is a must-have for anyone who enjoys entertaining guests. What we loved most about this product is its versatility. The six sections allow for a variety of snacks to be served at once, making it perfect for parties or gatherings. The tray is made of high-quality plastic, making it sturdy and durable. We were also impressed with how easy it was to clean, which is a huge plus for busy hosts. Overall, this serving tray exceeded our expectations and we highly recommend it for anyone looking for a practical and stylish addition to their entertaining supplies.

What we didn't like about it

While the Plasticpro 6 Sectional Round Plastic Serving Tray/Platter has a lot of great features, there are a few aspects of the product that we didn't like. One issue we had was that the plastic material felt a bit flimsy and cheap. We were worried that it might break easily, especially if we were carrying it while it was full of food. Additionally, the tray didn't come with any kind of lid or cover, which made it difficult to transport food without spilling.

To improve the product, it would be great if the plastic material was a bit sturdier and less likely to break. It would also be helpful if the tray came with a lid so that it could be easily transported without worrying about spills. Overall, while the Plasticpro 6 Sectional Round Plastic Serving Tray/Platter has some great features, there are a few things that could be improved to make it even better.

What we liked about it

The Mint Living Elegant Plastic Serving Tray & Platter Set is a must-have for anyone looking to impress their guests with upscale food displays. The white and gold rim design adds a touch of elegance to any event, from weddings to dessert tables. The set comes with six disposable trays and platters, making clean-up a breeze. Each tray measures 8x13 inches, providing ample space for displaying a variety of foods. We were impressed with the durability of the trays and platters, as well as their ability to hold a significant amount of weight without bending or breaking. Overall, we highly recommend the Mint Living Elegant Plastic Serving Tray & Platter Set for anyone looking to elevate their food presentation game.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Mint Living Elegant Plastic Serving Tray & Platter Set, we found that the quality of the plastic could be improved. While the design is elegant and the white and gold rim is a nice touch, the plastic material feels a bit flimsy and cheap. We also noticed that the trays and platters are not very deep, which could be problematic for serving certain types of food. Overall, while the design is nice, we feel that the quality of the plastic could be improved to make these trays and platters more durable and versatile for different types of food.

What we liked about it

The Large 3 Tier Serving Stand Tiered Serving Trays Collapsible Sturdier Rack with 3 Porcelain Serving Platters for Fruit Dessert Presentation Party Display Set, 14 Inch 14 inch Gold is an exceptional product that is perfect for any party or gathering. The stand is collapsible, making it easy to store when not in use, and the porcelain serving platters are both elegant and sturdy. The three-tiered design allows you to present a variety of fruits, desserts, or other dishes in a visually appealing manner, making it perfect for any occasion. The stand is also sturdier than other similar products, ensuring that your food will not tip over or spill. Overall, this product is an excellent addition to any party or event and is sure to impress your guests.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Large 3 Tier Serving Stand, there were a few aspects that could use improvement. Firstly, the porcelain serving platters were a bit on the small side, making it difficult to fit larger items like whole fruits or large appetizers. Additionally, the stand was a bit wobbly and could have been sturdier, especially when loaded up with heavier items. Finally, the collapsible feature was a bit tricky to use, and it took some effort to get the stand to lock into place securely. Despite these shortcomings, the stand was still a useful and attractive addition to any party or gathering, and could easily be improved with larger platters, sturdier construction, and a more user-friendly collapsible mechanism.

What we liked about it

The 4 Pack, 16" x 11" Large White Serving Trays Set is a versatile addition to any kitchen. We were impressed by the quality of these reusable plastic serving platters, which are perfect for serving cookies, appetizers, charcuterie, snacks, desserts, and party foods. The trays are stackable, making them easy to store, and they are BPA-free, ensuring that your food stays safe. We loved using these trays to display party foods on our kitchen countertop, and they proved to be a hit with our guests. Overall, we highly recommend this set to anyone looking for a durable and attractive way to display and serve food.

What we didn't like about it

While the 4 Pack, 16" x 11" Large White Serving Trays Set has its advantages, there were a few aspects that didn't quite meet our expectations. Firstly, we found that the plastic material felt a bit flimsy and cheap, which made us worry about the durability of the trays. Additionally, the stackability feature was not as efficient as we had hoped, as the trays didn't fit together as seamlessly as we would have liked. However, we did appreciate the size of the trays, which made them perfect for serving large amounts of food, and the fact that they were BPA-free was a definite plus.

If we could suggest any improvements, we would recommend using stronger and sturdier plastic material for the trays and refining the stackability feature to make it more efficient. Overall, while the 4 Pack, 16" x 11" Large White Serving Trays Set has its flaws, it could still be a useful addition to your kitchen if you're looking for a set of affordable serving trays.

What we liked about it

The YHOSSEUN Large Tiered Serving Stand with Platters is a game-changer when it comes to hosting events or dinner parties. What we love the most about this product is its collapsible and sturdier metal rack design that makes it easy to store and transport. The 3-tier serving stand comes with platters that are perfect for displaying desserts, appetizers, or any other dish you want to serve. The gold finish adds a touch of elegance to any table setting. We were impressed with the product's performance and durability, and it stood out from other products in terms of user experience. Overall, we highly recommend the YHOSSEUN Large Tiered Serving Stand with Platters for anyone who wants to elevate their hosting game.

What we didn't like about it

While the YHOSSEUN Large Tiered Serving Stand with Platters has many great features, there were a few aspects that we didn't like. The metal rack, while sturdy, could be difficult to set up and take down, especially for those who aren't as handy. Additionally, the platters were a bit smaller than we anticipated, which may not be ideal for those looking to serve larger desserts or appetizers.

However, despite these drawbacks, the serving stand still has a lot to offer. The gold finish is elegant and eye-catching, and the collapsible design makes it easy to store when not in use. Plus, the three-tiered design allows for ample space to display a variety of treats. Overall, while there are some areas for improvement, the YHOSSEUN Large Tiered Serving Stand with Platters is still a great option for those looking to elevate their dessert or appetizer displays.

What we liked about it

The I00000 8 Pack White Plastic Serving Tray is a game changer for any party or event. What we loved the most about this product is its versatility and convenience. The 15" x 10" rectangle food trays are the perfect size for serving appetizers, desserts, and even main dishes. Made of high-quality plastic, these disposable serving platters are sturdy and can hold a good amount of food without bending or sagging.

Another impressive feature of these trays is their sleek and elegant design, which adds a touch of sophistication to any occasion. Whether you're hosting a wedding or a casual get-together, these trays are sure to impress your guests. Plus, since they're disposable, clean-up is a breeze, which means you can enjoy your party without worrying about the mess. Overall, we highly recommend the I00000 8 Pack White Plastic Serving Tray for anyone who wants to elevate their party game without breaking the bank.

What we didn't like about it

While the I00000 8 Pack White Plastic Serving Tray is a great option for those hosting parties or weddings, there are a few aspects that could be improved. Firstly, the trays are quite flimsy and can easily bend or break under the weight of heavier items. This can be frustrating when trying to serve food to guests, as the tray may not hold up. Additionally, the plastic material is not very environmentally friendly, and may not be suitable for those looking to reduce their waste output. Overall, while the trays are a convenient option for serving food at events, there are alternative products on the market that may be more durable and eco-friendly.

What we liked about it

The DELLING Large Serving Platter Set is a must-have for any party host or home cook. We were impressed by the size options, with three trays measuring 16, 14, and 12 inches respectively. The rectangular shape makes them perfect for serving sushi, appetizers, or entrees. What sets these trays apart from others on the market is their oven-safe feature, allowing you to transfer food directly from the oven to the table. The white color adds a touch of elegance to any setting and is easy to clean. We highly recommend this dinnerware set for its versatility, durability, and style.

What we didn't like about it

While the DELLING Large Serving Platter Set has its advantages, we found a few aspects that could be improved. Firstly, the platters are quite heavy, which can make them difficult to handle when serving food. Additionally, the white finish can be prone to scratches and staining, which may require extra care when cleaning. Finally, while the set is advertised as oven safe, we found that the platters can get quite hot in the oven, which can make them difficult to handle when removing from the oven. Overall, while the DELLING Large Serving Platter Set has its benefits, we recommend considering alternatives that may be better suited to your needs.

What we liked about it

The Gomakren 3 Tier Serving Trays Stand is a must-have for any host or hostess looking to impress their guests. What we loved the most about this product is its versatility. The porcelain serving platters can be used for appetizers, snacks, fruit, cupcakes, and more. The 12-inch white serving plates are perfect for displaying a variety of dishes and the black stand adds a touch of elegance to any table setting. The quality of the porcelain is exceptional and the stand is sturdy and well-made. We were also impressed with how easy it was to assemble and disassemble for cleaning. Overall, the Gomakren 3 Tier Serving Trays Stand is a fantastic addition to any entertaining arsenal.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Gomakren 3 Tier Serving Trays Stand, we found a few aspects that could be improved. Firstly, we noticed that the porcelain serving platters were quite heavy, making it difficult to carry around. Additionally, we found that the stand was also quite cumbersome and took up a lot of space on our table. Finally, we weren't impressed with the quality of the black finish, as it easily scratches and chips.

Despite these drawbacks, we did appreciate the 12 inch serving plates, which were perfect for serving appetizers, snacks, and even cupcakes. The white color of the plates also added a touch of elegance to our table. Overall, while there are some improvements that could be made to this product, it still serves its purpose as a functional and stylish serving tray.

Buyers Guide

When it comes to choosing the right platters, there are a few key criteria that should be considered. Here are three factors to keep in mind:

1. Material: The material of the platter can impact both its appearance and functionality. For a more formal or elegant setting, a glass or ceramic platter may be preferred. For a more casual setting, a plastic or melamine platter may be more appropriate. Additionally, consider the durability of the material and whether it can withstand frequent use and cleaning.

2. Size: The size of the platter should be chosen based on the intended use. If it is for serving appetizers or small dishes, a smaller platter may be sufficient. However, if it is for serving a large main dish or for a gathering of people, a larger platter may be necessary.

3. Design: The design of the platter can add to the overall aesthetic of the meal or event. Consider the color and pattern of the platter and whether it complements the food being served or the theme of the event. Additionally, consider any additional features such as handles or a raised edge to make serving and carrying easier.

By taking these criteria into account, you can choose the right platters for your needs and ensure a successful meal or event.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right platters for my event?

A: When choosing platters, consider the type of event you are hosting and the food you will be serving. For formal events, choose platters that are made of fine materials like porcelain or glass. For casual events, you can choose platters made of wood or plastic. Consider the size of your platters as well, make sure they are not too small or too large for your food. Also, think about the shape of the platter, round, oval or rectangular shapes are traditional but you can also choose unique shapes that will add interest to your food presentation.

Q: What materials are the best for platters?

A: Porcelain, glass, and stainless steel are popular materials for platters that are used in formal events. They are durable and easy to clean. Wood and bamboo platters are ideal for casual events and are eco-friendly. Plastic platters are also a good option for outdoor events or picnics. Choose platters that are easy to clean and maintain.

Q: How many platters do I need for my event?

A: The number of platters you need will depend on the number of guests you are expecting and the amount of food you will be serving. As a general rule, plan on having one platter for every 10 guests. If you are serving multiple courses or a variety of foods, you may need more platters. It's always a good idea to have a few extra platters on hand, just in case.

Conclusions

After extensive research and testing, we can confidently say that the Wise 3070-710 Party Platter Table and the Lodge LOS3 Cast Iron Oval Serving Griddle are our top picks for the best platters on the market. Both of these products offer superior quality, durability, and versatility in their own unique ways.

The Wise Party Platter Table is perfect for outdoor gatherings and events, providing a sturdy and convenient surface for food and drinks. The Lodge Cast Iron Oval Serving Griddle, on the other hand, is a classic and timeless piece that can be used both in the kitchen and on the table.

For those looking for a more affordable option, the Plasticpro 6 Sectional Round Plastic Serving Tray/Platter and the 4 Pack, 16" x 11" Large White Serving Trays Set both offer great value for their price. And for those who want to add a touch of elegance to their parties and events, the Mint Living Elegant Plastic Serving Tray & Platter Set and the Large 3 Tier Serving Stand are both excellent choices.

No matter what your needs and preferences are, we hope this review has helped you make an informed decision and find the perfect platter for your next gathering. Thank you for reading, and happy entertaining!