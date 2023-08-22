The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Best Selling 6 Drawer Dresser for 2023

Revamp your bedroom with the perfect storage solution - a 6 drawer dresser! Compare the best options and find your dream piece now.

By PR
 
AUGUST 22, 2023 10:52
Jerusalem Post JPost Advisor Home & Kitchen
Best Selling 6 Drawer Dresser for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
Best Selling 6 Drawer Dresser for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Jump to Review
Glory Furniture White 5 Drawer Chest G5490-CH
Jump to Review
WLIVE Fabric Dresser for Bedroom, 6 Drawer Double Dresser.
Jump to Review
Storkcraft Brookside Double Dresser White
Jump to Review
Prepac Sonoma 6 Drawer Double Dresser White
Jump to Review
Vrullu 6-Drawer Wood Dresser White

Looking to add storage and style to your bedroom? A 6 drawer dresser might be just what you need. Our team of experts has researched and tested various products in this category and compiled a list of the best options available. With factors such as materials, size, and design in mind, we've identified the top choices in terms of durability, functionality, and customer satisfaction. Our list includes tips and insights to help you make an informed decision. Whether you prefer a modern or traditional look, our selection has something for everyone. Stay tuned for our top-ranked product and find the perfect 6 drawer dresser for your room.

1

Glory Furniture White 5 Drawer Chest G5490-CH

Glory Furniture White 5 Drawer Chest G5490-CHGlory Furniture White 5 Drawer Chest G5490-CH
9.7

The Glory Furniture Chest White 5 Drawer Chest White is a stylish and functional addition to any bedroom. With five spacious drawers, it provides ample storage space for clothes, linens, and other personal items. Made from high-quality materials, this chest is sturdy and durable, and it features a sleek white finish that complements any decor. Whether you're looking for a standalone piece or a matching set, the Glory Furniture Chest White 5 Drawer Chest White is a great choice for anyone in need of extra storage space.

Pros
Sturdy construction, Ample storage space, Clean and modern design
Cons
Assembly required

2

WLIVE Fabric Dresser for Bedroom, 6 Drawer Double Dresser.

WLIVE Fabric Dresser for Bedroom, 6 Drawer Double Dresser.WLIVE Fabric Dresser for Bedroom, 6 Drawer Double Dresser.
9.6

The WLIVE Fabric Dresser for Bedroom is a great addition to any home looking for stylish and practical storage solutions. With its 6 spacious drawers and fabric bins, this dresser provides ample room for storing clothes, linens, and other household items. Made with high-quality materials, this dresser is both durable and functional. Whether you need extra storage in your bedroom, closet, living room, hallway, or nursery, the WLIVE Fabric Dresser for Bedroom is the perfect choice. Plus, its sleek white design adds a touch of elegance to any room.

Pros
Sturdy construction, Ample storage space, Easy to assemble
Cons
Fabric bins may wear out

3

Storkcraft Brookside Double Dresser White

Storkcraft Brookside Double Dresser WhiteStorkcraft Brookside Double Dresser White
9.2

The Storkcraft Brookside 6 Drawer Double Dresser in White is a perfect addition to any nursery or kids' room. Made with high-quality composite wood and finished in a beautiful white color, this dresser is not only stylish but also durable and long-lasting. With six spacious drawers, it provides ample storage space for all your baby's clothing and accessories, keeping them organized and easily accessible. Plus, it is GREENGUARD Gold Certified, ensuring a safe and healthy environment for your little one. Overall, the Storkcraft Brookside 6 Drawer Double Dresser is a must-have for any parent looking for a functional and beautiful dresser for their child's room.

Pros
GREENGUARD Gold Certified, 6 spacious drawers, Sturdy construction
Cons
Assembly required

4

Prepac Sonoma 6 Drawer Double Dresser White

Prepac Sonoma 6 Drawer Double Dresser WhitePrepac Sonoma 6 Drawer Double Dresser White
8.9

The Sonoma 6 Drawer Double Dresser is a great addition to any bedroom. Made from high-quality materials, this dresser is sturdy and durable. The white finish gives it a clean and modern look that will match any decor. With six spacious drawers, this dresser provides ample storage space for all your clothing and accessories. The drawers slide smoothly and are easy to open and close. This dresser is perfect for those who want a stylish and functional piece of furniture for their bedroom.

Pros
Stylish design, Spacious drawers, Easy to assemble
Cons
May scratch easily

5

Vrullu 6-Drawer Wood Dresser White

Vrullu 6-Drawer Wood Dresser WhiteVrullu 6-Drawer Wood Dresser White
8.6

The Vrullu Dresser is a stunning addition to any bedroom, entryway or closet. With 6 spacious drawers, this dresser offers ample storage space for all of your belongings. Made of high-quality wood, it is both sturdy and durable. The modern design with handles makes it easy to open and close the drawers. Available in white, it will complement any decor. This dresser is perfect for organizing your clothes, accessories, or even household items. The Vrullu Dresser is a must-have for anyone looking for a stylish and functional storage solution.

Pros
6 spacious drawers, modern and stylish design, versatile for various spaces
Cons
assembly required

FAQ

Q: How many clothes can a 6 drawer dresser hold?

A: The amount of clothes a 6 drawer dresser can hold depends on the size of the drawers and the type of clothing being stored. On average, a 6 drawer dresser can hold between 25-40 pieces of clothing, including shirts, pants, and undergarments.

Q: Can a 6 drawer dresser be used for storage other than clothing?

A: Yes, a 6 drawer dresser can be used for storing other items such as linens, towels, and even office supplies. The drawers can be used to organize and store all kinds of items, making it a versatile storage solution.

Q: How do I maintain and clean my 6 drawer dresser?

A: To maintain and clean your 6 drawer dresser, use a soft cloth and a mild cleaner to wipe down the surface of the dresser. Avoid using any harsh chemicals or abrasive materials that could damage the finish. Additionally, make sure to dust the dresser regularly to keep it looking its best.

Conclusions

After reviewing multiple 6 drawer dressers, it is clear that this category offers a variety of options to suit different tastes and needs. Our reviews were based on thorough research and analysis of customer feedback, design, affordability, and quality. Whether you are looking for a classic or modern dresser, there is a product for you. From the sleek and stylish ACME Lorimar Dresser to the practical and eco-friendly Storkcraft Brookside 6 Drawer Double Dresser, these dressers offer ample storage space and durability. The Better Home Products Monica Velvet Upholstered 5 Drawer Chest Dresser in Black is an elegant addition to any bedroom, while the Vrullu Dresser for Bedroom with 6 Drawer offers a unique design and modern storage solutions. The Glory Furniture Chest White 5 Drawer Chest and Sonoma 6 Drawer Double Dresser for Bedroom, White are also great options for those looking for quality and affordability. Overall, we encourage you to consider these 6 drawer dressers when choosing your next bedroom furniture piece.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by