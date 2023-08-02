Best Selling Ceiling Medallions for 2023

Our Top Picks

Ceiling medallions are a popular way to add elegance and sophistication to any room. They come in various sizes, designs, and materials, making it crucial to choose the right one that complements the overall aesthetic of your space. However, selecting the perfect ceiling medallion can be challenging, as you need to take into account the size, material, design, and compatibility with your existing fixtures. With expert insights, tips, and customer reviews, you can make an informed decision and find the ideal medallion to enhance the beauty of your space. Stay tuned for our top-ranking ceiling medallion products!

1 AFD Home Round Ceiling Medallion, 36 Inches, Rose Gold. AFD Home Round Ceiling Medallion, 36 Inches, Rose Gold. View on Amazon 9.8 The AFD Home Round Chandelier Ceiling Medallion and Fan Medallion in Rose Gold is a beautiful addition to any home decor. Measuring at 36 inches, this medallion is the perfect size for most ceiling fans and chandeliers. Made of high-quality materials, this medallion is durable and built to last. Its elegant rose gold finish is sure to impress guests and add a touch of glamour to any room. Use it to upgrade your home's lighting fixtures and elevate your interior design. Pros Beautiful rose gold design, Large size for impact, Versatile use for chandelier/fan Cons May not match all decor

2 AFD Home Petite Round Chandelier Ceiling Medallion and Fan Medallion, 24 Inches, Cream. AFD Home Petite Round Chandelier Ceiling Medallion and Fan Medallion, 24 Inches, Cream. View on Amazon 9.5 The AFD Home Petite Round Chandelier Ceiling Medallion and Fan Medallion, 24 Inches, Cream is a beautiful and versatile addition to any home. Made of high-quality materials, this medallion can be used to enhance the look of your ceiling fan or chandelier. Measuring 24 inches in diameter, it is the perfect size for smaller fixtures. The cream color adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to any room. Its easy installation process makes it an excellent DIY project for those looking to upgrade their home decor. Overall, the AFD Home Petite Round Chandelier Ceiling Medallion and Fan Medallion is a great investment for those looking to elevate the look of their home. Pros Elegant design, High-quality material, Easy installation Cons May not fit all fans

3 AFD Home Eight-Pointed Star Ceiling Medallion, Ivory/Gold AFD Home Eight-Pointed Star Ceiling Medallion, Ivory/Gold View on Amazon 9.2 The AFD Home Eight-Pointed Star Chandelier Ceiling Medallion and Fan Medallion, 24 Inches, Ivory and Gold is a stunning addition to any room. Made from high-quality materials, this medallion adds an elegant touch to your ceiling while also serving as a practical solution for covering up unsightly ceiling fixtures. Perfect for use with chandeliers or ceiling fans, this medallion is easy to install and will provide a polished look to your home décor. Its 24 inch size makes it suitable for larger rooms, and the ivory and gold color scheme will complement a variety of interior design styles. Pros Elegant design, Sturdy construction, Easy installation Cons Color may not match

4 Round Ceiling Medallion Silver Antique BAN-BRRD62-F27 Round Ceiling Medallion Silver Antique View on Amazon 9 The Architectural Accents Ceiling Medallion in Silver Antique is a stunning addition to any home decor. Measuring 24 inches in diameter, this round chandelier medallion is made of high-quality materials and features intricate details that add a touch of elegance to any room. It can be used as a focal point for your chandelier or as a decorative ceiling accent. This versatile piece is easy to install and comes in a beautiful silver antique finish that will complement any color scheme. Add a touch of sophistication to your home with the Architectural Accents Ceiling Medallion. Pros Beautiful antique silver finish, Adds elegance to any room, Easy to install Cons May not fit all chandeliers

5 Moukeren Ceiling Medallion White Finish (4 Pieces) Moukeren Ceiling Medallion White Finish (4 Pieces) View on Amazon 8.6 The Ceiling Medallion 9-3/4-inch Smooth White Finish is perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your home lighting fixtures. Made from high-quality materials, these round ceiling medallions are durable and long-lasting. They can be used with ceiling fans, chandeliers, and other ceiling light fixtures. With a smooth white finish, they blend seamlessly with any decor style. The package includes four pieces, making it an excellent value for your money. Measuring 9-3/4 inches in diameter, these medallions are the perfect size for most ceiling fixtures. Upgrade your home's lighting with these stylish and functional ceiling medallions. Pros Easy to install, Smooth white finish, Comes in a set Cons May not fit all sizes

6 Ekena Millwork Berkshire PVC Ceiling Medallion Ekena Millwork Berkshire PVC Ceiling Medallion View on Amazon 8.4 The Ekena Millwork CMP19BE Berkshire Thermoformed PVC Ceiling Medallion is a beautiful and affordable way to add a touch of elegance to any room. Made from durable PVC, this medallion is easy to install and fits canopies up to 8 3/8". With an unfinished design, it can be painted or stained to match any decor. This medallion is perfect for use in dining rooms, entryways, or any other space that needs a touch of sophistication. Pros Easy installation, Durable PVC material, Adds elegant touch Cons Limited sizing options

7 Cunno Ceiling Medallion White 12OD x3.5ID (2pcs) Cunno Ceiling Medallion White 12OD x3.5ID (2pcs) View on Amazon 7.9 The 2 Pieces PU Ceiling Medallion is a great addition to any home lighting setup. The 12"OD x3.5"ID white medallions are made of high-quality polyurethane, making them lightweight and easy to install. These decorative medallions are perfect for ceiling fans, chandeliers, and other light fixtures. They add a touch of elegance to any room and can instantly transform a plain ceiling into a stunning centerpiece. The medallions are also paintable, allowing you to customize them to match your decor. Overall, these ceiling medallions are a great investment for anyone looking to upgrade their home lighting. Pros Easy to install, Adds decorative touch, Fits various fixtures Cons May not fit all sizes

8 Canomo Split Ceiling Medallion Matte White Canomo Split Ceiling Medallion Matte White View on Amazon 7.8 The Canomo Split Ceiling Medallion is a versatile and stylish addition to any ceiling fan or light fixture. With its matte white finish and 10" OD x 3 4/5" ID size, it seamlessly blends in with any decor. The split design allows for easy installation and removal, making it a convenient option for those who like to switch up their home decor frequently. This medallion not only adds a decorative touch but also helps to cover up any unsightly ceiling openings. Overall, the Canomo Split Ceiling Medallion is a practical and visually appealing choice for enhancing your home's aesthetic. Pros Easy installation, Attractive design, Fits various fixtures Cons May not fit all fans

9 Canomo Ceiling Medallion Matte Black 10 OD Canomo Ceiling Medallion Matte Black 10 OD View on Amazon 7.3 The Canomo One Piece Molded PU Ceiling Medallion is a perfect addition to any home looking to elevate their lighting fixtures or ceiling fans. The 10" OD x 3.85" ID matte black design is sleek and modern, while the molded PU material ensures durability and easy installation. Whether you're looking to update your existing fixtures or add a touch of elegance to a new space, this ceiling medallion is the perfect choice. Pros Easy to install, Sturdy construction, Enhances visual appeal Cons May not fit all fixtures

10 Ciata Ceiling Medallion 9-3/4 Inch (2 Pack) Ciata Ceiling Medallion 9-3/4 Inch (2 Pack) View on Amazon 7.1 The Ciata Ceiling Medallion for Ceiling Light is a must-have for anyone looking to enhance the look of their living space. Made of molded plastic with a smooth white finish, this 9-3/4-inch medallion serves as an elegant backdrop to your ceiling fan or light fixture. It comes in a pack of two, making it perfect for larger rooms or multiple fixtures. Easy to install, it adds a touch of classic charm to any room in your home. Upgrade your home decor with the Ciata Ceiling Medallion today! Pros Easy installation, Enhances room decor, Fits most light fixtures Cons May not fit all fans

FAQ

Q: What are ceiling medallions used for?

A: Ceiling medallions are decorative accents that are used to add character and charm to a room's ceiling. They can be used to highlight a chandelier or other light fixture, or simply as a decorative element on their own.

Q: Are modern ceiling medallions different from antique ones?

A: Yes, modern ceiling medallions tend to have more contemporary designs, while antique ones often feature more intricate and ornate details. However, both types of medallions can add a touch of elegance and sophistication to a room.

Q: How are ceiling medallions installed?

A: Ceiling medallions can be installed using adhesive or screws. The method of installation will depend on the type of medallion and the surface it is being attached to. It is important to follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully and to ensure that the medallion is securely attached to the ceiling.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and analysis, we've discovered that ceiling medallions have become a popular choice for homeowners looking to add a touch of elegance and sophistication to their interiors. Our team reviewed various options, including the AFD Home Petite Round Chandelier Ceiling Medallion and Fan Medallion, AFD Home Eight-Pointed Star Chandelier Ceiling Medallion and Fan Medallion, Architectural Accents Ceiling Medallions, Tiles & Moulding BAN-BRRD62-F27 Round 24 Inch Diameter Chandelier Ceiling Medallion, AFD Home Round Chandelier Ceiling Medallion and Fan Medallion, Ceiling Medallion 9-3/4-inch Smooth White Finish Home Lighting Ceiling Medallions Round Ceiling Medallion Ring Ceiling Fan Medallion for Light Fixtures Chandeliers Ceiling Light (4 Pieces), and Ekena Millwork CMP19BE Berkshire Thermoformed PVC Ceiling Medallion. In conclusion, after evaluating various factors such as design, quality, and price, we highly recommend investing in a ceiling medallion for anyone looking to elevate their interior decor.