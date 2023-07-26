The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Best Selling Full Size Platform Bed for 2023

Upgrade your sleep game with our top full size platform beds! Compare the best options to find your perfect match for a dreamy night's rest.

By PR
 
JULY 26, 2023 10:19
Jerusalem Post JPost Advisor Home & Kitchen
Best Selling Full Size Platform Bed for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
Best Selling Full Size Platform Bed for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Jump to Review
Modway Amelia Tufted Fabric Upholstered Queen Platform Bed in Azure
Jump to Review
ACME Furniture Kaleb Queen/Queen Bunk Bed
Jump to Review
Alpine Furniture West Haven Sleigh Bed Full
Jump to Review
DONCO Twin Sweetheart Bunk Bed with Pink Tent
Jump to Review
Amelia Velvet Tufted Full Platform Bed in Black.

Looking for a stylish, space-saving bed that's easy to maintain? A full size platform bed may be the perfect choice. We've researched and tested numerous products to bring you the top-ranking options in this category. Platform beds are versatile and functional, making them ideal for small apartments, guest rooms, and kids' rooms. They come with a slatted base that eliminates the need for a box spring and provides a sturdy foundation for your mattress. Our analysis considered factors such as durability, style, comfort, and affordability, as well as customer reviews. We hope our expert insights and tips help you choose the perfect full size platform bed for your needs.

1

Modway Amelia Tufted Fabric Upholstered Queen Platform Bed in Azure

Modway Amelia Tufted Fabric Upholstered Queen Platform Bed in AzureModway Amelia Tufted Fabric Upholstered Queen Platform Bed in Azure
9.8

The Modway Amelia Tufted Fabric Upholstered Queen Platform Bed in Azure is a stunning addition to any bedroom. With its elegant tufted headboard and sturdy platform base, this bed is not only stylish but also practical. Made with high-quality materials, including a durable wood frame and soft fabric upholstery, it offers both comfort and durability. Perfect for those who want a comfortable and stylish place to sleep, this bed is sure to impress.

Pros
Attractive design, Comfortable, Easy to assemble
Cons
Limited color options

2

ACME Furniture Kaleb Queen/Queen Bunk Bed

ACME Furniture Kaleb Queen/Queen Bunk BedACME Furniture Kaleb Queen/Queen Bunk Bed
9.4

The ACME FURNITURE Kaleb Queen/Queen Bunk Bed - 38015 - Sandy Black is a sturdy and stylish addition to any bedroom. Made with a durable metal frame, it can support up to 400 pounds per bed. The Sandy Black finish adds a modern touch, while the built-in ladder and safety rails ensure a safe and comfortable sleeping experience. This bunk bed is perfect for families with children or for hosting guests, as it allows for ample sleeping space without taking up too much floor space. Overall, a great choice for anyone looking for a functional and stylish bunk bed.

Pros
Sturdy and well-built, Saves space in a room, Easy to assemble
Cons
May not fit standard ceiling height

3

Alpine Furniture West Haven Sleigh Bed Full

Alpine Furniture West Haven Sleigh Bed FullAlpine Furniture West Haven Sleigh Bed Full
9.3

Looking for a comfortable and stylish bed that will elevate the look of your bedroom? Look no further than the Alpine Furniture West Haven Sleigh Bed in Full size. Made with quality materials and featuring a sleek and timeless design, this bed is perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their sleeping space. Whether you're using it for yourself or a guest room, the Alpine Furniture West Haven Sleigh Bed is sure to impress.

Pros
Sturdy construction, Classic design, Easy to assemble
Cons
May require a box spring

4

DONCO Twin Sweetheart Bunk Bed with Pink Tent

DONCO Twin Sweetheart Bunk Bed with Pink TentDONCO Twin Sweetheart Bunk Bed with Pink Tent
8.9

The DONCO Twin Sweetheart Bunk Bed with Pink Tent is a charming addition to any child's bedroom. Made with sturdy materials, this bunk bed is designed to accommodate two twin-sized mattresses and features a playful pink tent that adds a touch of whimsy to the design. The ladder ensures easy access to the top bunk, while the safety rails provide peace of mind for parents. Perfect for siblings or sleepovers, this bunk bed offers a fun and functional sleeping solution for kids.

Pros
Cute pink tent, Sturdy construction, Space-saving design
Cons
Assembly required

5

Amelia Velvet Tufted Full Platform Bed in Black.

Amelia Velvet Tufted Full Platform Bed in Black.Amelia Velvet Tufted Full Platform Bed in Black.
8.7

The Better Home Products Amelia Velvet Tufted Full Platform Bed in Black Black Full is a stunning addition to any bedroom. Made with high-quality velvet material, this platform bed is both comfortable and stylish. The tufted design adds a touch of elegance, while the platform base provides excellent support. Perfect for those who want a modern and luxurious bedroom, this bed is easy to assemble and comes in a full size. Whether you're looking to upgrade your bedroom or simply want a comfortable and stylish bed, the Better Home Products Amelia Velvet Tufted Full Platform Bed is a great choice.

Pros
Comfortable velvet material, Elegant tufted design, Sturdy full platform bed
Cons
Assembly required

6

DONCO Twin Tower Bunk Bed, Twin/Twin, Rustic Dirty White.

DONCO Twin Tower Bunk Bed, Twin/Twin, Rustic Dirty White.DONCO Twin Tower Bunk Bed, Twin/Twin, Rustic Dirty White.
8.4

The DONCO Twin Tower Bunk Bed BUNKBED, TWIN/TWIN, Rustic Dirty White is a perfect addition to any child's bedroom. Made of sturdy wood and featuring a rustic dirty white finish, this bunk bed not only looks great but is also functional. The two twin-sized beds stacked on top of each other create ample space for sleepovers or siblings sharing a room. The built-in ladder and safety rails ensure safety and ease of use. This bunk bed is a great choice for those looking for a space-saving solution without sacrificing style or quality.

Pros
Sturdy construction, Saves space, Attractive design
Cons
Requires assembly

7

VECELO Full Size Bed Frame with Headboard and Footboard

VECELO Full Size Bed Frame with Headboard and FootboardVECELO Full Size Bed Frame with Headboard and Footboard
7.9

The VECELO 14 inch Full Size Bed Frame is a sturdy and durable option for those in need of a new bed frame. Made with high-quality steel slats and a headboard and footboard, this platform mattress foundation provides reliable support without the need for a box spring. The black finish adds a sleek and modern touch to any bedroom decor. Assembly is quick and easy, making this bed frame a convenient choice for anyone looking for a hassle-free upgrade.

Pros
Easy assembly, Steel slat support, No box spring needed
Cons
May squeak with movement

8

DONCO Twin Star Gaze Bunk Bed Twin/Twin Light Grey/Blue

DONCO Twin Star Gaze Bunk Bed Twin/Twin Light Grey/BlueDONCO Twin Star Gaze Bunk Bed Twin/Twin Light Grey/Blue
7.7

The DONCO Twin Star Gaze Bunk Bed is a fun and functional addition to any kid's room. This twin/twin bunk bed comes in a stylish light grey/blue color and features a unique starry design on the headboard and footboard. Made from sturdy wood, this bunk bed is built to last and can support up to 165 pounds per bed. The upper bunk is surrounded by safety rails to prevent falls, and the ladder is securely attached for easy access. This bunk bed is perfect for siblings or sleepovers, and the starry design adds a touch of whimsy to any room.

Pros
Sturdy and well-made, Stylish and modern design, Space-saving bunk bed
Cons
Assembly can be time-consuming

9

Yaheetech Upholstered Platform Bed Full Size

Yaheetech Upholstered Platform Bed Full SizeYaheetech Upholstered Platform Bed Full Size
7.4

The Yaheetech Upholstered Platform Bed with Wing Design Tufted Headboard is a stylish and functional addition to any bedroom. The elegant wing design of the headboard adds a touch of sophistication, while the tufted detailing creates a cozy and inviting atmosphere. The sturdy wood slat support system provides excellent support and eliminates the need for a box spring, making assembly a breeze. Available in a sleek dark gray finish, this full-size bed is perfect for those who want a comfortable and stylish sleeping space.

Pros
Stylish wing design, Easy to assemble, No box spring needed
Cons
Limited color options

10

Allewie Platform Bed Frame with Storage Drawers

Allewie Platform Bed Frame with Storage DrawersAllewie Platform Bed Frame with Storage Drawers
7.1

The Allewie Full Size Platform Bed Frame with 3 Storage Drawers is the perfect solution for those who want to maximize their bedroom space. This bed frame is made of high-quality materials and features a sturdy wooden slat support system that eliminates the need for a box spring. With its three spacious storage drawers, you can keep your bedroom organized and clutter-free. The dark grey fabric upholstery looks sleek and modern, while the noise-free design ensures a peaceful night's sleep. Assembly is a breeze, making this bed frame a must-have for anyone who wants a stylish and functional bedroom.

Pros
3 storage drawers, Easy assembly, No box spring needed
Cons
Heavy to move

FAQ

Q: What is a full size platform bed?

A: A full size platform bed is a type of bed frame that is designed to support a full size mattress without the need for a box spring. It typically features a flat, solid surface that evenly distributes weight and eliminates the need for additional support.

Q: What is a high platform bed?

A: A high platform bed is a bed that is elevated off the ground to create additional storage space underneath. They are often used in small bedrooms or apartments where space is limited, and can be a stylish and functional addition to any room.

Q: What is a wood platform bed king?

A: A wood platform bed king is a type of platform bed that is designed to accommodate a king size mattress. They are typically made from high-quality wood materials such as oak, maple, or cherry, and can be a durable and long-lasting addition to any bedroom.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis on the full size platform bed category, we have found a variety of options for consumers to choose from. From the Donco Kids 505-E Dual Under Bed Drawer to the Modway Amelia Tufted Fabric Upholstered Queen Platform Bed, each product has its unique features and benefits. Whether you're looking for a bunk bed or a sleigh bed, there is an option for every style and budget. We encourage readers to carefully consider their needs and preferences before making a purchase, and to explore all of the available options within this category.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by