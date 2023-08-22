The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Best Selling Green Dressers for 2023

Upgrade your bedroom with the perfect green dresser! Discover the best options in our comparison and add style and functionality to your space.

By PR
 
AUGUST 22, 2023 19:39
Jerusalem Post JPost Advisor Home & Kitchen
Best Selling Green Dressers for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
Best Selling Green Dressers for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Jump to Review
Dream On Me 3 Drawers Chest in Olive
Jump to Review
Dream On Me Mason Changing Table Olive
Jump to Review
SweetPea Baby Double Dresser in Seafoam Green
Jump to Review
EnHomee 11 Drawer Dresser with Fabric Drawers
Jump to Review
Manhattan Comfort Granville Narrow Dresser Sage Green.

Green dressers are not only pleasing to the eye but also eco-friendly. They are made from sustainable materials and do not emit harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde into the air, making them a healthier alternative. When shopping for green dressers, it's important to consider the product's certifications, durability, and materials. Solid wood, bamboo, and reclaimed wood are excellent options. Reading customer reviews is also helpful in determining the product's quality and performance. Investing in a green dresser is a smart choice that benefits both the environment and the user.

1

Dream On Me 3 Drawers Chest in Olive

Dream On Me 3 Drawers Chest in OliveDream On Me 3 Drawers Chest in Olive
9.7

The Dream On Me Universal 3 Drawers Chest in Olive is a beautiful and functional addition to any kid's bedroom. Made from sustainable New Zealand pinewood, this mid-century modern dresser comes pre-assembled with smooth drawer glides for easy use. With three spacious drawers, it's perfect for storing clothes, toys, and other essentials. The olive finish adds a touch of warmth and style to any room. Overall, it's a great investment for parents looking for a quality, long-lasting dresser for their child's room.

Pros
Pre-assembled drawer glides, Built of sustainable pinewood, Mid-century modern design
Cons
Only 3 drawers

2

Dream On Me Mason Changing Table Olive

Dream On Me Mason Changing Table OliveDream On Me Mason Changing Table Olive
9.6

The Dream On Me Mason Modern Changing Table in Olive is a versatile and stylish addition to any nursery. Made of sturdy New Zealand pinewood, it features three spacious drawers for all your baby's essentials. The changing table also includes a 1" mattress pad and an anti-tipping kit for added safety. With its sleek design and practical features, this changing table is perfect for parents looking for both functionality and style.

Pros
Spacious drawers, Includes changing pad, Anti-tipping kit included
Cons
May require assembly

3

SweetPea Baby Double Dresser in Seafoam Green

SweetPea Baby Double Dresser in Seafoam GreenSweetPea Baby Double Dresser in Seafoam Green
9.3

The SweetPea Baby Rose/Tiana Double Dresser in Seafoam Green is a stylish and functional addition to any nursery. Made of sustainable pinewood, this dresser is both eco-friendly and durable. With six spacious drawers, it provides ample storage space for all your baby's essentials. Assembly is a breeze, and the non-toxic finish ensures that your child's health is not compromised. The seafoam green color is a beautiful and calming addition to any nursery décor. Overall, this dresser is a great investment for new parents looking for quality nursery furniture.

Pros
Sustainable pinewood, Non-toxic finish, Six spacious drawers
Cons
Limited color options

4

EnHomee 11 Drawer Dresser with Fabric Drawers

EnHomee 11 Drawer Dresser with Fabric DrawersEnHomee 11 Drawer Dresser with Fabric Drawers
8.8

The EnHomee 11 Deep Drawer Dresser for Bedroom Wide Dresser TV Stand Dresser & Chest of Drawers Fabric Dresser with Wood Top and Metal Frame Green, Sturdy and Durable, 39.4" W x 11.8" D x 39.2" H Green Star is a versatile and stylish addition to any bedroom. With 11 deep drawers, there is ample storage space for clothing and accessories. The fabric drawers are soft to the touch and the wood top and metal frame provide a sturdy and durable construction. This dresser can also double as a TV stand, making it a practical choice for those with limited space. Its sleek and modern design is sure to complement any decor style.

Pros
Spacious 11 drawers, Sturdy metal frame, Multi-functional use
Cons
Assembly required

5

Manhattan Comfort Granville Narrow Dresser Sage Green.

Manhattan Comfort Granville Narrow Dresser Sage Green.Manhattan Comfort Granville Narrow Dresser Sage Green.
8.5

The Manhattan Comfort Granville 24-Inch Modern Narrow Dresser with 5 Full Extension Soft Close Drawers is a stylish and functional piece of furniture that is perfect for small spaces. Made of solid wood with a textured ribbed lines design and gold accents, this dresser adds a touch of sophistication to any bedroom. It's not just a dresser, it can also be used as a TV stand. The soft close drawers ensure quiet and smooth operation, while the full extension drawers provide ample storage space. The sage green color is a beautiful and calming addition to any room. Overall, this dresser is a great investment for anyone looking for a modern and practical piece of furniture.

Pros
Modern design, Solid wood construction, Soft close drawers
Cons
Narrow size

FAQ

Q: What shade of green is the dresser?

A: The shade of green will vary depending on the dresser you choose. Some may be a bright lime green, while others may be a more muted olive or forest green. Be sure to check the product description or ask the seller for more information on the specific shade.

Q: Is the dresser made from eco-friendly materials?

A: It depends on the specific dresser you choose. Some dressers may be made from sustainable or recycled materials, while others may not be. Be sure to check the product description or ask the seller for more information on the materials used.

Q: Can I customize the dresser to fit my decor?

A: It also depends on the specific dresser you choose. Some sellers may offer customization options, such as changing the hardware or adding a different finish. However, not all sellers may offer this option. Be sure to check with the seller before purchasing to see if customization is possible.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing a variety of green dressers, it's clear that there are plenty of options available for those looking to add some eco-friendly style to their home. From sleek chrome-accented designs to rustic distressed pine finishes, there's a green dresser to suit any taste. Additionally, there are plenty of storage solutions available that provide ample space for clothing, cosmetics, and more. Whether you're looking to upgrade your bedroom, bathroom, or any other room in your home, a green dresser is a smart and stylish choice. So why not make a positive impact on the environment while enhancing the look of your home? Consider investing in a green dresser today!



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by