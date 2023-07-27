Best Selling Oval Area Rug for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the ideal oval area rug to add elegance and sophistication to your decor? Look no further than our top-ranking options. We've done the research and analyzed key criteria such as quality, durability, and design, as well as customer reviews, to bring you the best options on the market. Whether you're looking for a rug to tie a room together or create a cozy atmosphere, our list is sure to provide you with the perfect choice. When choosing, keep in mind the size, shape, and material of the rug, and select one that is durable and easy to clean. Trust our team to help you find the perfect oval area rug to meet your needs and exceed your expectations.

The Colonial Mills Rustica Area Rug in Whipple Blue is a beautiful and versatile addition to any home. Measuring 2 ft x 11 ft, this rug is perfect for hallways, entryways, or any narrow space in need of some color and texture. Made with a blend of wool and polyester, this rug is both soft to the touch and durable enough to withstand heavy foot traffic. The Whipple Blue color is a lovely shade of blue-grey that will complement a variety of decor styles. Use this rug to add warmth, comfort, and style to your home. Pros Durable material, Beautiful color, Great size Cons Limited color options

The Chestnut Knoll Oval Area Rug in Straw Beige is a high-quality addition to any home. Measuring 2 by 4 feet, it's the perfect size for entryways, hallways, or as an accent piece in any room. Made with durable materials, this rug is built to last and withstand everyday wear and tear. The straw beige color adds warmth to any space and complements a variety of decor styles. The oval shape adds a unique touch and makes it stand out from traditional rectangular rugs. Overall, the Chestnut Knoll Oval Area Rug is a great investment for anyone looking to add comfort and style to their home. Pros Soft and comfortable, Durable material, Attractive design Cons Limited size options

The Boca Raton Rug is a perfect addition to any home. Measuring 5 x 8 feet, this oval rug is made of durable polypropylene braided material and comes in a beautiful linen color. It can be used in a variety of spaces, from living rooms to bedrooms, and its versatile design complements any decor style. It is easy to clean and maintain, making it a practical and stylish choice for any household. Pros Durable polypropylene material, Braided construction for added texture, Oval shape adds visual interest Cons May not fit all decor styles

The Flowers Bay Oval Area Rug is a beautiful addition to any home decor. Measuring 8 by 11 feet, this rug is perfect for larger rooms, adding a touch of elegance and warmth. Made with high-quality materials, the brown oval design is both durable and stylish. Whether you're looking to add a cozy feel to your living room or create a sophisticated atmosphere in your dining room, the Flowers Bay Oval Area Rug is a great choice. Pros Beautiful floral design, Soft and comfortable, Durable and long-lasting Cons May shed initially

Softlife Fluffy Rugs for Bedroom are a perfect addition to any home decor. Designed for girls, kids, and even babies, this 2.6 x 5.3 feet rug is ideal for nurseries, dorms, and living rooms. The shaggy carpet is made of high-quality materials that are soft, durable, and easy to clean. The camel color adds a touch of elegance to any room, and the thick pile provides a cozy and comfortable feel underfoot. This rug is a must-have for anyone looking to add a warm and inviting ambiance to their living space. Pros Fluffy and soft, Cute and stylish, Durable and well-made Cons May shed initially

The junovo Oval Fluffy Ultra Soft Area Rugs for Bedroom Plush Shaggy Carpet for Kids Room Bedside Nursery Mats, 2.6 x 5.3ft, Grey is a must-have for anyone looking for a cozy and stylish addition to their living space. Made with high-quality materials, this rug is ultra-soft and fluffy, making it perfect for kids' rooms, nurseries, or even as a bedside mat. The 2.6 x 5.3ft size is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms, and the grey color is neutral and versatile enough to match any decor style. Plus, the shaggy texture adds an extra layer of comfort and warmth to your floors. Overall, this rug is a great investment for anyone looking to add a touch of comfort and style to their home. Pros Ultra soft and fluffy, Perfect for kids' rooms, Non-slip bottom Cons May shed initially

The Boho Tribal Area Rug 3'x5' is a stunning addition to any living space. Made of faux wool, this washable rug features a green floral design with a distressed Persian style. It's perfect for adding a bohemian touch to your bedroom, living room, or dining area. The non-slip backing ensures safety and stability on any floor surface. Measuring 3' x 5', it's the ideal size for smaller areas. With its easy-to-clean material, the Boho Tribal Area Rug is a practical and stylish choice for any home. Pros Washable for easy cleaning, Non-slip backing for safety, Bohemian design adds character Cons Color may vary slightly

The AGELMAT Boho Outdoor Rug is a must-have for any home decor enthusiast. This 2'x3' soft small tribal area rug is perfect for entryways, bathrooms, or any area that needs a touch of vintage charm. The non-slip oval design ensures safety, while the low-pile throw carpet makes it easy to clean. Made from high-quality materials, this accent floor mat is both durable and stylish. The grey-green color adds a subtle pop of color to any space. Overall, the AGELMAT Boho Outdoor Rug is a versatile and practical addition to any home. Pros Non-slip, Washable, Vintage look Cons Limited size options

The Super Area Rugs Farmhouse Braided Rug in Gray & White, 3' X 5' Oval is a versatile and stylish addition to any home. Made from 100% cotton, this reversible rug is perfect for high-traffic areas like kitchens and entryways. The braided design adds texture and depth to the room, while the neutral color scheme complements a variety of decor styles. Measuring 3' X 5', this rug is the perfect size for smaller spaces, and the oval shape adds a unique touch to your decor. Whether you're looking for a functional rug for your home or a stylish accent piece, the Super Area Rugs Farmhouse Braided Rug is a great choice. Pros Soft and comfortable, Stylish and modern, Reversible for versatility Cons May not be suitable for high traffic areas

The SAFAVIEH Braided Collection 3' x 5' Oval Green BRD315A Handmade Country Cottage Reversible Area Rug 3 ft x 5 ft Green is a beautiful addition to any home decor. Made of durable materials, this rug is perfect for high-traffic areas such as entryways, hallways, and living rooms. The oval shape adds a unique touch to the space, while the braided design gives it a cozy, country cottage vibe. Plus, the reversible feature allows for easy maintenance and longevity. Overall, this rug is a great choice for anyone looking to add a touch of charm and comfort to their home. Pros Handmade, Reversible, Country cottage style Cons May not be durable

FAQ

Q: What are the benefits of using an oval area rug in my home?

A: Oval area rugs are a great choice for adding visual interest to a room. They are versatile and can be used in many different spaces, including living rooms, dining rooms, and bedrooms. They can soften hard flooring, add warmth and texture, and define a space.

Q: What size of small area rug is best for my space?

A: When choosing a small area rug, it's important to consider the size of your space and the furniture within it. A good rule of thumb is to choose a rug that is large enough to anchor your furniture, but not so large that it overwhelms the space. A 5' x 7' rug is a popular choice for small areas, but you can also consider a 4' x 6' or even smaller.

Q: What should I look for when choosing an area rug for my bedroom?

A: When choosing an area rug for your bedroom, consider the size and shape of your bed, as well as the style of your decor. A rug that extends at least 18 inches on each side of your bed is a good starting point. You'll also want to consider the material of the rug, as well as its color and pattern, to ensure that it complements your bedroom decor. A plush, soft rug is a great choice for a cozy bedroom.

Conclusions

After reviewing and analyzing a variety of oval area rugs on the market, it's clear that there is a rug to fit every style and need. Whether you're looking for a durable outdoor rug or a cozy addition to your bedroom, there are countless options available. From the timeless braided look to trendy geometric patterns, these rugs are versatile and can transform any space. With their soft textures and variety of colors, oval area rugs are an easy way to add warmth and comfort to your home. If you're in the market for a new rug, consider the options available and find the perfect fit for your home.