Best Selling Raw Honey for 2023

Our Top Picks

Raw honey is becoming increasingly popular among health-conscious individuals due to its many health benefits. As a result of our extensive research and testing, we have compiled a list of the best raw honey products on the market. We considered factors such as the honey's source, color, texture, taste, and customer reviews. Choosing a high-quality raw honey product can provide numerous benefits, including boosting your immune system, soothing sore throats, and promoting better sleep. By keeping our essential criteria in mind and trying different brands, you can find the best raw honey product to suit your taste and needs.

1 Prosper Honey Sticks 50 Pack Honey Straws Prosper Honey Sticks 50 Pack Honey Straws View on Amazon 9.7 Prosper Honey Sticks are a delicious and convenient way to enjoy the natural sweetness of honey on-the-go. Made with 100% pure unfiltered American honey, each stick contains just the right amount of sweetness to satisfy your cravings. Perfect for adding to tea, coffee, or as a healthy snack, these honey straws come in a pack of 50 for long-lasting enjoyment. Plus, they're easy to carry with you wherever you go, making them a great option for busy individuals or families on-the-move. Pros 100% pure American honey, Convenient and mess-free packaging, Great for on-the-go snacking Cons May not be suitable for those with honey allergies

2 Homestead Honey Sticks for Tea Homestead Honey Sticks for Tea View on Amazon 9.4 Homestead Honey Sticks for Tea are a delicious and convenient way to enjoy the natural sweetness of honey in your favorite hot beverage. Made from 100% pure, uncut, and unfiltered American honey, these honey sticks are organic and raw, giving you all the health benefits of honey without any added chemicals or preservatives. With 100 sticks in each pack, they are perfect for adding a touch of sweetness to your tea or coffee on the go or at home. Simply stir the honey stick into your drink and enjoy the sweet and rich flavor of natural honey. Pros 100% pure American honey, Organic and unfiltered, Convenient and mess-free Cons May not fit all cups

3 Nature Nate's Raw Unfiltered Honey Minis Packets Nature Nate's Raw Unfiltered Honey Minis Packets View on Amazon 9.2 Nature Nate's Raw & Unfiltered Honey Minis Packets are an excellent addition to your pantry. These single-serve packets make it easy to enjoy the delicious taste of pure honey wherever you go. Each packet contains 14g of honey, perfect for adding to tea, toast, or yogurt. Nature Nate's honey is 100% pure, raw, and unfiltered, ensuring that you get all the benefits of honey without any additives. These packets are also convenient for on-the-go use, making them perfect for camping trips or office snacks. Overall, Nature Nate's Raw & Unfiltered Honey Minis Packets are a must-try for anyone who loves the taste of pure honey. Pros Convenient single serve packets, 100% pure raw and unfiltered honey, Balanced flavor Cons May not be enough honey for some people

4 Nature Nate's Raw Unfiltered Honey Squeeze Bottle Nature Nate's Raw Unfiltered Honey Squeeze Bottle View on Amazon 9 Nature Nate's 100% Pure Raw Unfiltered Honey is a delicious and natural sweetener that is perfect for those who are health-conscious. Made with no additives and sourced from California, this 32 Oz squeeze bottle is perfect for adding to your morning coffee or drizzling over your favorite snack. The honey is certified and unfiltered, making it a healthier alternative to processed sugars. The packaging is also convenient and easy to use, allowing you to get just the right amount of honey without the sticky mess. Overall, Nature Nate's 100% Pure Raw Unfiltered Honey is a great addition to any pantry for those who want a natural and delicious sweetener. Pros 100% pure raw honey, All natural sweetener, Easy to squeeze bottle Cons Some may not like taste

5 Farmhouse Fresh Honeycomb 7oz Pack of 1 Farmhouse Fresh Honeycomb 7oz Pack of 1 View on Amazon 8.5 Farmhouse Fresh Honeycomb is a delicious and unique treat that is perfect for anyone who loves honey. Made from pure, raw comb honey and wax harvested in the USA, this 7oz pack of honeycomb is perfect for snacking or adding to your favorite recipes. The honeycomb has a sweet, floral flavor and a soft, chewy texture that is truly irresistible. Whether you are looking for a healthy snack or a fun new ingredient to try in the kitchen, Farmhouse Fresh Honeycomb is a must-try! Pros Purely harvested in USA, Raw comb honey for eating, 7oz size Cons Limited quantity available

6 Wee Bee Naturally Raw Honey 1 lb. Wee Bee Naturally Raw Honey 1 lb. View on Amazon 8.3 Wee Bee Naturally Raw Honey is a delicious and healthy alternative to processed sweeteners. This 1 lb jar is packed with natural enzymes and antioxidants, making it a great addition to your morning tea or smoothie. Made with pure, unfiltered honey, it retains all the natural vitamins and minerals that are often lost in the refining process. Plus, it's certified kosher and gluten-free, making it a great choice for those with dietary restrictions. Give Wee Bee Naturally Raw Honey a try and taste the difference for yourself. Pros Raw and natural, Great taste, Versatile uses Cons May crystallize over time

7 TJO Bees Raw and Unfiltered Honey TJO Bees Raw and Unfiltered Honey View on Amazon 7.9 TJO Bees Raw and Unfiltered Honey is a high quality honey that is perfect for those who value natural, unprocessed foods. This 22 oz jar of raw honey is made from the nectar of various wildflowers, giving it a unique and delicious flavor. It's great for use in tea, baking, or as a natural sweetener for your favorite foods. Not only is it delicious, but it also contains antioxidants and other beneficial nutrients. TJO Bees Raw and Unfiltered Honey is a must-have for anyone who wants to add a touch of sweetness to their life while also enjoying the health benefits of a natural, unprocessed food. Pros Raw and unfiltered, Large 22 oz jar, Made by TJO Bees Cons May crystallize over time

8 Y.S. Organic Bee Farms Raw Honey Pack of 2 Y.S. Organic Bee Farms Raw Honey Pack of 2 View on Amazon 7.8 Y.S. Eco Bee Farms Raw Honey is a delicious and nutritious product that can be used in a variety of ways. This pack of 2, 22 oz jars is perfect for those who want to incorporate honey into their daily routine. Made from raw, unfiltered honey, this product is packed with antioxidants and enzymes that can benefit the body. Use it as a natural sweetener in tea or coffee, drizzle it on top of yogurt or oatmeal, or add it to your favorite recipe for a touch of sweetness. With its smooth texture and rich flavor, Y.S. Eco Bee Farms Raw Honey is a must-have for any honey lover. Pros 100% raw honey, Pure and unprocessed, Rich taste Cons May crystallize over time

9 3lb Raw Gallberry Honey by Pure Southern Honey 3lb Raw Gallberry Honey by Pure Southern Honey View on Amazon 7.4 Pure Southern Honey's 100% Raw Unfiltered Honey is a delicious and authentic honey sourced from the USA. The 3 lb pour jug with flip top is convenient and easy to use. This honey is non-GMO, unsweetened, and sugar-free, making it a healthy and natural sweetener. It is also pure and unheated, preserving all the natural benefits of honey. Gallberry honey, one of the main ingredients, is known for its strong flavor and medicinal properties. Use it in baking, cooking, or as a topping for your favorite foods. Pure Southern Honey's Raw Unfiltered Honey is a must-have pantry staple for anyone who loves real American honey. Pros 100% raw unfiltered honey, authentic USA made honey, non-GMO and unsweetened Cons limited size options

10 YS Eco Bee Farms Raw Honey 3lbs Kosher YS Eco Bee Farms Raw Honey 3lbs Kosher View on Amazon 7.1 YS Eco Bee Farms RAW HONEY is a 3lb jar of raw, unfiltered, and unpasteurized honey that is perfect for those who want to enjoy the full benefits of honey. This kosher product can be used in a variety of ways, including as a natural sweetener for tea, coffee, and baked goods, as well as a remedy for allergies and sore throats. The honey is harvested from the hives of bees that are not treated with antibiotics or pesticides, ensuring a pure and natural product. The jar is easy to use and store, making it a great addition to any kitchen. Pros Raw and unfiltered, Kosher certified, Large 3lb jar Cons Thick texture

FAQ

Q: What is raw honey?

A: Raw honey is honey that has not been processed or heated. It is usually filtered to remove any impurities, but it still contains all the natural enzymes, vitamins, and minerals that are found in honey. Raw honey is considered to be a healthier option than processed honey because it has not been heated, which can destroy some of the beneficial properties of honey.

Q: What is organic honey?

A: Organic honey is honey that has been produced without the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Organic honey is produced by bees that are allowed to feed on organic flowers and plants. This means that the honey is free from any harmful chemicals that may be found in conventional honey.

Q: What are the benefits of honey?

A: Honey has many health benefits, including its ability to soothe sore throats, alleviate allergies, and boost the immune system. It is also a natural source of energy and can help to improve digestion. Honey is also a natural anti-inflammatory and has been used for centuries to treat wounds and burns. Additionally, honey is a great natural sweetener that can be used in place of sugar in many recipes.

Conclusions

After reviewing various raw honey products, it's clear that there are plenty of high-quality options to choose from. Each product offers its own unique flavor and benefits, from the convenience of single-serve honey sticks to the pure and unfiltered taste of raw honeycomb. Whether you're looking for a sweet addition to your tea or a natural sweetener for your food, raw honey is a great choice. So, next time you're in the market for honey, consider these options and enjoy the delicious taste and health benefits that come with raw honey.