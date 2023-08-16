Best Selling Wooden Serving Platters for 2023

Our Top Picks

Wooden serving platters are a must-have for any host or hostess, as they add rustic charm and practicality to any table setting. We researched and tested various options, with a focus on the quality of the wood and size of the platter. Customer reviews highlighted the versatility and eco-friendliness of wooden platters. Personal taste and occasion will determine the right platter, with options ranging from traditional to modern designs. With a variety of sizes and styles available, wooden serving platters are a popular and practical choice for food service and decoration. Stay tuned for our top ranking products in this category.

1 Home Beets Acacia Wood Serving Trays (Set of 3) Home Beets Acacia Wood Serving Trays (Set of 3) View on Amazon 9.9 The Solid Acacia Wood Serving Trays are a must-have for anyone who loves to entertain. These rectangular wooden platters are perfect for serving food, vegetables, fruit, charcuterie, and appetizers. With a size of 14 x 5.5 inches, they are large enough to hold a variety of items, while still being easy to handle. Made from high-quality acacia wood, these serving trays are not only durable but also beautiful. The natural wood grain and rich color add a touch of elegance to any table setting. Whether you're hosting a formal dinner party or a casual get-together, these serving trays will impress your guests and make your food look even more delicious. Plus, the set of 3 plates offers versatility and convenience. Pros Solid acacia wood, Versatile use, Set of 3 trays Cons May require maintenance

2 Gift Boutique Wood Rectangle Trays Gift Boutique Wood Rectangle Trays View on Amazon 9.5 These 10 Wood Rectangle Trays are perfect for any occasion. The rustic brown wooden look adds a touch of charm to any table setting, while the heavy-duty disposable paper cardboard material makes them practical for events like birthday parties and weddings. Measuring at 10.75" x 15.75", they are the ideal size for displaying desserts and cupcakes. Use them for table decor and more to add a touch of elegance to any event. Pros Sturdy and heavy-duty, Rustic and attractive design, Versatile for various occasions Cons Not reusable

3 Renawe Wooden Serving Trays (Set of 2) Renawe Wooden Serving Trays (Set of 2) View on Amazon 9.2 The Renawe Set of 2 Acacia Wooden Trays is the perfect addition to any kitchen. These trays are versatile and can be used for a variety of purposes such as serving platters, bread and charcuterie boards, fruit and salad dishes, and charger plates. Made of high-quality acacia wood, they are durable and long-lasting. The octagon and square shapes of the trays add a touch of style to any table setting. These trays are the perfect size, measuring 8-10 inches, and are easy to clean. They are a must-have for anyone who loves entertaining or just wants to add a touch of elegance to their home. Pros Set of 2 trays, Versatile use, High-quality acacia wood Cons Could be heavier

4 Charmlife Acacia Wood Serving Trays Charmlife Acacia Wood Serving Trays View on Amazon 8.9 The 2 PCS Solid Acacia Wood Serving Trays are a must-have for any host looking to impress their guests. Made from high-quality acacia wood, these rectangular serving platters are perfect for serving drinks or appetizers at your next bar or coffee party. Measuring 13 * 9 inches, they're the perfect size for any occasion. The natural wooden boards add a touch of elegance to any event, making them a great addition to your serving ware collection. Plus, their sturdy construction ensures they'll last for years to come. Pros Made of solid acacia wood, Rectangular shape, Perfect for serving food/drinks Cons May require special care

5 Ayiaren Wooden Serving Platter Set Ayiaren Wooden Serving Platter Set View on Amazon 8.7 The 2 Pcs Acacia Wooden Serving Platter is a must-have for anyone who loves to entertain. These beautiful rectangular platters are perfect for serving snacks, fruits, cheeses, and charcuterie. Measuring 12x8 inches, they are the perfect size for any occasion and can easily be used for both indoor and outdoor events. Made from high-quality acacia wood, these platters are not only durable but also incredibly stylish and will add a touch of sophistication to any party. Whether you're hosting a bar, coffee, or party, these platters are sure to impress your guests. Pros Durable acacia wood, Versatile for serving, Elegant and decorative Cons May require hand washing

6 DeziWood Wooden Tray for Decor DeziWood Wooden Tray for Decor View on Amazon 8.3 The DeziWood Wooden Tray is a beautiful and unique addition to any home decor. Handmade from natural wood, this rustic decorative tray features a large surface area, perfect for serving snacks or displaying fruit. Measuring 15.7"x11.4", it is the ideal size for entertaining guests. The sturdy construction ensures durability, while the natural wood finish adds a touch of elegance. This tray is perfect for anyone looking to add a touch of rustic charm to their home. Pros Unique handmade design, Large size for display, Versatile use for serving Cons May not be very durable

7 Renawe Large Wooden Platters Serving Trays Renawe Large Wooden Platters Serving Trays View on Amazon 8 The 2 Pcs Large Wooden Platters Serving Trays are perfect for hosting gatherings and serving food to friends and family. Made from high-quality acacia wood, these charcuterie platters are both durable and stylish, with a natural wood grain that adds a touch of elegance to any table. These rectangular plates are ideal for serving cheese, meats, fruits, and vegetables, and can also be used as decorative plates. With their large size and sturdy construction, these serving trays are a must-have for any home entertainer. Pros Handmade and unique design, Large size for serving, Multi-functional for various foods Cons Wood requires maintenance

8 Sabary Acacia Wood Serving Tray Set Sabary Acacia Wood Serving Tray Set View on Amazon 7.7 The 3 Pieces Acacia Wood Serving Tray set is a must-have for anyone who loves to entertain guests or simply wants to add a touch of elegance to their dining table. These wooden octagon trays come in three different sizes, 12 inch, 10 inch, and 8 inch, making them perfect for serving a variety of foods, from bread and fruit to salad and pizza. Made from high-quality acacia wood, these platters are not only beautiful but also durable and long-lasting. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or just enjoying a quiet meal at home, the 3 Pieces Acacia Wood Serving Tray set is sure to impress. Pros Acacia wood, 3 different sizes, Versatile use Cons May need oiling

9 AOOSY Wood Serving Tray Set of 4 AOOSY Wood Serving Tray Set of 4 View on Amazon 7.5 The AOOSY Wood Serving Tray set is a must-have for anyone who loves to entertain guests or enjoy meals in bed. Made from high-quality acacia wood, these serving platters are both durable and stylish, with a unique irregular shape that adds a touch of rustic charm to any table setting. Use them to serve everything from fruit and vegetables to meat and bread, or simply use them as decorative accents around your home. With four different sizes included in the set, you'll have everything you need to create a beautiful and functional display at your next party or gathering. Pros Set of 4, Decorative, Versatile Cons May not fit, Irregular shape

10 Home Beets Acacia Serving Board with Handles Home Beets Acacia Serving Board with Handles View on Amazon 7.1 The Large Acacia Serving Board with Handles is a beautiful and functional addition to any kitchen or dining room. Measuring at 36 x 12 inches, this rectangular charcuterie platter is perfect for serving meat, cheese, and party appetizers. The natural wood server is made of high-quality acacia wood, which is both durable and stylish. The extra-long 3ft size ensures that you have plenty of space to display your culinary creations. With its sturdy handles, this serving board is easy to carry and transport. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or just enjoying a night in with friends, the Large Acacia Serving Board with Handles is a must-have for any food lover. Pros Large size for serving, Handles for easy carrying, Made of natural wood Cons May be too heavy

FAQ

Q: What are some common uses for wooden serving platters?

A: Wooden serving platters are perfect for serving cheese, crackers, and other appetizers. They can also be used to display fruits, vegetables, and breads. Wooden platters are great for outdoor events such as picnics and barbecues.

Q: Are ceramic serving platters microwave safe?

A: It depends on the specific platter. Some ceramic platters are microwave safe, while others are not. It is important to check the manufacturer's instructions before heating any ceramic platter in the microwave.

Q: What are some benefits of using serving platters?

A: Serving platters are a great way to present food in an attractive and organized manner. They can also help to keep food warm, as many platters are designed to retain heat. Additionally, serving platters can make it easier to serve a large group of people, as they offer more surface area than individual plates.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of various wooden serving platters, it's clear that these versatile and stylish pieces are a must-have addition to any home. Whether you're looking to serve appetizers, cheese, meat, or desserts, there is a wooden platter out there that will suit your needs. From the rustic charm of live edge acacia wood to the elegant simplicity of white ceramic, there is a wide range of designs to choose from. Overall, we highly recommend investing in a set of wooden serving platters for your next dinner party or casual gathering.