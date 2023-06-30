Looking for the best sour candies on the market can be a daunting task with so many options available. That's why we researched and tested a wide variety of sour candies to bring you our top picks. After analyzing essential criteria such as taste, texture, and sourness, as well as taking into consideration customer reviews, we've come up with a list of the best sour candies for 2023.

Sour candies have become increasingly popular in recent years, not only for their unique taste but also for their ability to satisfy cravings. Whether you're a fan of fruity or sour flavors, there's a sour candy out there for everyone. However, with so many options available, it can be challenging to choose the right one. That's why we've done the legwork for you and come up with a list of the best sour candies that are sure to satisfy your taste buds.

When looking for the best sour candies, there are a few things to consider. First, you'll want to find a candy that strikes the right balance between sourness and sweetness. Second, you'll want to consider the texture of the candy, as some people prefer a chewy texture while others prefer a hard candy. Finally, you'll want to consider the overall taste of the candy, as some sour candies have a more intense flavor than others. With these considerations in mind, we've compiled a list of the top contenders for the best sour candies of 2023. Stay tuned to find out which ones made the cut!

Best Sour Candies for 2023

Liquid Sour Candy Squeeze Gel Candies pack a punch of flavor in every squeeze. This bulk candy pack of 16 includes 2.82 oz each of Blue Raspberry, Strawberry, and Green Apple flavors. These kosher novelty candies are perfect for satisfying your sweet and sour cravings. The liquid gel texture adds a unique twist to traditional sour candies, making them a favorite among kids and adults alike. The convenient squeeze packaging allows for mess-free snacking on-the-go. Add some excitement to your candy stash with Liquid Sour Candy Squeeze Gel Candies.

Pros Assorted flavors Novelty candy Kosher certified Convenient squeeze packaging Cons Artificial ingredients Small size Limited quantity

Sour Power Quattro is a popular candy brand that offers a unique twist on classic sour candy. With four flavors in one package, including strawberry, green apple, blue raspberry, and lemon, there's something for everyone. The candies are soft and chewy, with a tangy sour kick that's not too overwhelming. With 150 pieces per package, it's perfect for sharing with friends or keeping on hand for a sweet and sour snack. The 42.3-ounce bag is also convenient for parties or events. Overall, Sour Power Quattro is a fun and tasty treat that's sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Pros Large quantity Four flavors in one Individually wrapped Tasty and sour Cons Expensive Artificial ingredients May cause mouth sores

These 5oz Sour Freetles are a unique twist on traditional candy. Made with freeze-drying technology, these treats have a satisfying crunch and intense flavor. They come in a convenient resealable bag, making them perfect for on-the-go snacking. This candy is great for those who want a tangy and sweet snack without the mess of traditional candy. Use them as a topping for ice cream, mix them in with trail mix, or just enjoy them on their own. The possibilities are endless with these tasty treats!

Pros Unique freeze-dried candy Sour and flavorful Long shelf life Convenient resealable bag Cons Limited quantity per bag Not as chewy as regular candy May be too sour for some

Sugar Free Sours Jelly Beans are a delicious and guilt-free option for candy lovers. This candy pack of 3 offers an assortment of sour flavors that will satisfy your sweet tooth without the sugar. The chewy texture of the jelly beans is sure to please anyone looking for a satisfying candy experience. These candies are perfect for sharing with friends and family, or for treating yourself to a sweet snack. With no sugar added, these jelly beans are a great option for those watching their sugar intake. Each pack is conveniently sized and easy to take on the go, making it a great option for a quick snack or treat.

Pros Sugar-free Assorted sour flavors Chewy texture Shareable pack Cons May contain artificial sweeteners Not suitable for those with allergies May cause digestive issues

SKITTLES Sour Pride Chewy Candy Bulk Assortment is a delicious treat for those who enjoy a sour punch in their candy. This 24 Ct Bulk Box Sours is perfect for sharing with friends and family or for keeping as a personal stash. Each pack contains a variety of sour flavors, including sour strawberry, sour green apple, sour lemon, sour orange, and sour grape. The chewy texture and bold flavors make for a satisfying snacking experience. Whether you're looking for a sweet and sour pick-me-up or a fun party favor, SKITTLES Sour Pride Chewy Candy Bulk Assortment has got you covered.

Pros Assorted flavors Bulk box Sour and chewy Individually wrapped Cons High sugar content May stick to teeth Not suitable for allergies

The Great Surprise Sour Party Mix is a delicious assortment of your favorite sour candies. This 3 pound bulk candy pack includes Warheads Extreme, Cry Baby Gumballs, Sour Patch, Sour Bites and much more. Perfect for sharing at parties or as a fun snack, this mix is sure to satisfy any sour candy cravings. The candies come in various shapes and sizes, making them easy to grab and enjoy. Made with high-quality ingredients, this candy mix is a great value for the price. Bring some sour goodness to your next party with the Great Surprise Sour Party Mix.

Pros Variety of candies Large quantity Good for parties Great value Cons May contain duplicates Not individually packaged Some candies too sour

The Ultimate Sour Candy Variety Pack is the perfect treat for anyone with a sweet and sour tooth. This 6 LB bag of candy has a great variety of individually wrapped sour candies that are perfect for candy bags. The assortment includes popular sour candy brands like Warheads, Sour Patch Kids, and Airheads Xtreme.

Whether you're looking to satisfy a craving or want to share with friends and family, this bulk candy pack has got you covered. The Queen Jax magnet that comes with the candy is an added bonus. The size and weight of the bag is perfect for parties or events and the variety of flavors ensures that everyone will find something they enjoy. Get your hands on this ultimate sour candy pack and enjoy the perfect combination of sweet and sour.

Pros Variety of sour candy 6 lb bag Individually wrapped Comes with magnet Cons May contain duplicates Expensive Not suitable for sensitive teeth

FAQ

Q: What makes sour candies sour?

A: Sour candies are made with a combination of acids, often citric and malic acid, that give them their sour taste. The higher the concentration of acid, the more sour the candy will be. Some candies also have a coating of citric acid powder or sugar crystals which adds to the sourness.

Q: How do I choose the right sour candy?

A: It depends on your personal taste and preferences. If you like fruity flavors, look for sour candies made with real fruit juice or extracts. If you prefer a more intense sour flavor, look for candies with a higher concentration of acid. You can also try different types of sour candies, such as gummies, hard candies, or sour powders, to find what you like best.

Q: Are sour candies bad for my teeth?

A: Sour candies can be harmful to your teeth because they are acidic and can erode tooth enamel. It's important to brush your teeth after eating sour candies and to avoid eating them too frequently. You can also try sugar-free sour candies, which are less harmful to your teeth.

Conclusions

In conclusion, after thorough research and taste-testing, it is clear that sour candies are a fun and delightful treat for those who enjoy a tangy flavor. From the classic SKITTLES Sour Pride Chewy Candy to the unique Liquid Sour Candy Squeeze Gel Candies, there are plenty of options to satisfy any sour candy craving. For those watching their sugar intake, the Sugar Free Sours Jelly Beans offer a guilt-free indulgence. However, for those who crave an extreme sour experience, the Warheads Extreme Sour Hard Candy is the way to go. Additionally, for a unique twist on traditional sour candies, the 5oz Sour Freetles - Freeze Dried Candy is a tasty and crunchy option. Finally, the Sour Power Quattro offers a bulk option for those who can't get enough sour candy. Overall, we recommend trying the SKITTLES Sour Pride Chewy Candy and the Warheads Extreme Sour Hard Candy for a well-rounded sour candy experience. Thank you for reading, and happy snacking!