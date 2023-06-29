Looking for the best votive candles to light up your home or special occasion? Look no further! We've researched and analyzed a wide range of votive candles to bring you the most comprehensive guide to the top votive candles on the market.

Votive candles are a popular choice for those looking to create a relaxing and cozy atmosphere. They come in a variety of scents and colors, making them a versatile addition to any space. But with so many options available, it can be challenging to know which ones are worth your investment.

In our analysis, we looked at essential criteria such as burn time, scent, and overall quality. We also took into consideration the experiences and opinions of customers who have tried and tested these products themselves. Whether you're looking for votive candles for your home or for a special event, our guide has got you covered.

Stay tuned to discover the top-ranking votive candles that will add a touch of warmth and relaxation to your space.

Best Votive Candles for 2023

What we liked about it

The flamecan 24 Pack Clear Glass Filled Ivory Votive Candles are a must-have for any home décor enthusiast. We were impressed by the unscented feature, which makes them perfect for people with sensitive noses. The candles burn smoothly and evenly for up to 15 hours, providing long-lasting warmth and ambiance to any setting. The clear glass holders add an elegant touch and protect surfaces from heat damage. We loved the versatility of these candles, which can be used for weddings, birthdays, holidays, parties, and even spa days. Overall, the flamecan votive candles are a great addition to any home or event, providing a cozy and inviting atmosphere.

What we didn't like about it

While the flamecan 24 Pack Clear Glass Filled Ivory Votive Candles are a great addition to any décor or event, we did notice a few issues with the product. Firstly, the candles burn quite quickly, which can be a problem for longer events or gatherings. Additionally, the glass holders can become quite hot during use, which can be a safety concern. We would recommend using caution when handling the candles and placing them on heat-resistant surfaces. Overall, while the candles are a beautiful and elegant option, improvements could be made to ensure a longer burn time and safer use.

What we liked about it

Hosley’s Set of 72 White Unscented Votive Candles is a must-have for any home decor enthusiast. What we liked the most about this product is the quality of the candles. They burn evenly and last longer than other votive candles we’ve tried. The key features that impressed us the most are the unscented wax and the white color, which make them perfect for any occasion. These candles are also versatile and can be used for different purposes, from creating a cozy ambiance to adding a touch of elegance to your dinner table. Overall, we highly recommend Hosley’s Set of 72 White Unscented Votive Candles to anyone who wants to elevate their home decor game.

What we didn't like about it

While Hosley's Set of 72 White Unscented Votive Candles offers great value for the number of candles included, we found that they didn't burn as evenly as we would have liked. Some of the candles burned down the center, leaving a significant amount of wax on the sides, while others burned too quickly and left little wax to burn. We also found that the wicks were a bit thin, making them prone to breaking or not staying lit. While these issues may not be deal-breakers for everyone, they could be improved upon to make for a better candle-burning experience.

What we liked about it

MontoPack Unscented Tea Lights Candles in Bulk is a game-changer for candle lovers. These candles come in a pack of 100 and are perfect for various occasions such as weddings, Shabbat, and emergencies. They are white, smokeless, and dripless, ensuring a clean and safe burn. These small votive mini tealight candles are made from high-quality paraffin wax and have a long-lasting burn time. What sets these candles apart is their ability to create a warm and inviting atmosphere with their gentle flame. The MontoPack Unscented Tea Lights Candles in Bulk are a must-have for anyone who enjoys the beauty and elegance of candlelight.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to MontoPack Unscented Tea Lights Candles in Bulk, the only downside we found was that they tend to burn out quickly. While they are advertised as "long lasting," we found that they only lasted for a few hours before needing to be replaced. Additionally, the packaging is a bit flimsy and can easily rip or tear during shipping. However, if you're looking for a budget-friendly option for a short event or emergency situation, these candles are a good choice. They are smokeless, dripless, and come in a large pack of 100 for added convenience.

What we liked about it

These White Votive Candles are a must-have for any event. With a burn time of 10 hours, this box of 72 unscented candles is perfect for weddings, parties, spas, and decorations. We love how versatile these candles are, and the fact that they come in such a large quantity makes them a great value. The candles are made with high-quality wax and have a clean burn, leaving no residue or smoke. The simple white design makes them easy to pair with any decor, while the unscented formula ensures they won't clash with other fragrances in the room. Overall, these candles are a great choice for anyone looking to add a touch of elegance and ambiance to their space.

What we didn't like about it

While the White Votive Candles are a great option for bulk decorations or events, we were disappointed with their burn time. Despite the advertised 10-hour burn time, we found that the candles often burned out after only a few hours of use. This was frustrating, as we had to constantly replace them throughout the event. Additionally, the lack of scent may be a downside for those looking to add a subtle aroma to their space. Overall, we suggest considering other candle options with longer burn times and scents for a more enjoyable experience.

What we liked about it

The 12 Pack Citronella Candles Small Bucket Soy Wax Votive Candle is a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts who love to spend time in the garden or on their patio. What we love most about this product is its effective use of citronella, which repels pesky insects and mosquitoes without the use of harsh chemicals. Made with soy wax, these candles are eco-friendly and long-lasting. The small bucket design adds a touch of charm to any outdoor decor, making them perfect for summer evenings spent outside. We were impressed with the high-quality construction and the pleasant scent of these candles, which made our outdoor experience even more enjoyable.

What we didn't like about it

The 12 Pack Citronella Candles Small Bucket Soy Wax Votive Candle Made with Citronella are a great option for those who love spending time outdoors, but unfortunately, we found some aspects of the product to be lacking. While the citronella scent is pleasant and effective at repelling insects, the candles have a short burn time and do not last very long. Additionally, the small size of the candles makes them less effective for larger outdoor spaces. Although they are marketed for both indoor and outdoor use, we found that the scent was too strong for indoor use and could be overwhelming in enclosed spaces. Overall, we feel that these candles could be improved by increasing their burn time and size, and creating a more subtle scent for indoor use.

What we liked about it

Hyoola Votive Candles are a must-have for any occasion. We were impressed by their long 10-hour burn time, which is perfect for extended events and gatherings. The pack of 50 white candles is a great value for the price, and the fact that they are unscented makes them versatile for any setting. We appreciate that these candles are European made, ensuring high-quality craftsmanship. Overall, these votives are a great addition to any home, restaurant, or event space. The Hyoola Votive Candles exceeded our expectations and we highly recommend them to anyone in search of high-quality and long-lasting candles.

What we didn't like about it

While the Hyoola Votive Candles have a lot of great features, there were a few aspects of them that we didn't like. One of the main issues we had was that the candles tended to drip quite a bit, which made them messy and difficult to clean up. Additionally, we found that the candles didn't burn very evenly, which meant that some of them burned down much faster than others.

Despite these issues, there were still plenty of things we liked about the Hyoola Votive Candles. They have an impressive burn time of 10 hours, which is longer than many other votive candles on the market. They're also unscented, which makes them a great option for people who are sensitive to strong smells. Overall, while the Hyoola Votive Candles aren't perfect, they're still a solid choice for anyone looking for high-quality votive candles.

What we liked about it

HomeLights Unscented White Tealight Candles are a must-have for any home decor enthusiast. We were impressed by the 6-7 hour burn time and smokeless nature of these candles, making them perfect for any occasion. The 100 pack ensures that you will have a long-lasting supply of candles for all your needs, whether it be for Shabbat, weddings, or Christmas. The cotton wicks ensure that the candles burn evenly and provide a warm and inviting ambiance to any room. Overall, we highly recommend HomeLights Unscented White Tealight Candles for their quality, affordability, and versatility.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the HomeLights Unscented White Tealight Candles, there are a few aspects that we found to be lacking. Firstly, the packaging could be improved as the candles arrived slightly damaged and some had already melted in the packaging. Additionally, while the burn time is advertised as 6 to 7 hours, we found that in some cases the candles burned out much faster, which can be frustrating when using them for longer events or occasions. Overall, we would recommend considering alternative options with more reliable burn times and sturdier packaging to ensure a better experience.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right votive candles?

A: When choosing votive candles, consider the occasion and the mood you want to create. If you're using them for a special event, choose colors that match your theme. If you're using them for relaxation, choose scents that promote calmness and relaxation, such as lavender or vanilla. Also, consider the burn time and size of the candles to ensure they will last for the duration of your event or relaxation session.

Q: What type of wax is best for votive candles?

A: Soy wax is a popular choice for votive candles as it is eco-friendly and burns cleanly. Beeswax is also a good option as it has a long burn time and emits a natural honey scent. Paraffin wax is another option, but it is not as environmentally friendly and can emit harmful chemicals when burned.

Q: How many votive candles do I need for my event?

A: The number of votive candles you need depends on the size of the space and the desired level of ambiance. As a general rule, place one votive candle for every 10 square feet of space. If you want a more dramatic effect, use more candles. It's always better to have too many candles than not enough.

Conclusions

In conclusion, after thorough research and analysis, we highly recommend Hosley’s Set of 72 White Unscented Votive Candles and MontoPack Unscented Tea Lights Candles in Bulk | 100 White for their superior quality, long-lasting burn time, and affordability. These candles are perfect for a variety of occasions, including weddings, parties, and home decor, and are sure to add a touch of elegance and ambiance to any setting. For those looking for a citronella option, we suggest the 12 Pack Citronella Candles Small Bucket Soy Wax Votive Candle Made with Citronella, Use for Outdoor and Indoor. We also recommend flamecan 24 Pack Clear Glass Filled Ivory Votive Candles for those looking for a more decorative option. No matter what your needs are, there is a votive candle on this list that will fit them perfectly. Thank you for reading, and we are confident that you will find the perfect product for your needs.