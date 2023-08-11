Best Water Filter Pitchers Review

Our Top Picks

Water filter pitchers are essential for ensuring your family has clean and safe drinking water. With so many options available, it can be difficult to choose the right one. Our team has researched and tested various water filter pitchers to compile a list of the best options on the market. We considered factors such as filter effectiveness, pitcher capacity, durability, and overall value for money. By investing in a high-quality water filter pitcher, you can save money and avoid the need for bottled water. Our expert insights and customer reviews can help you make an informed decision and choose the best water filter pitcher for your household.

1 Brita Red Water Filter Pitcher 6-Cup. Brita Red Water Filter Pitcher 6-Cup. View on Amazon 9.8 The Brita Water Filter Pitcher with 1 Standard Filter is a great choice for those looking to enjoy clean and fresh-tasting water straight from the tap. With a 6-cup capacity, this pitcher is perfect for small households or for those who enjoy drinking water throughout the day. The BPA-free pitcher comes in a vibrant red color and is easy to use and maintain. The standard filter lasts for up to 2 months, making it a cost-effective and eco-friendly option for filtered water. Say goodbye to bottled water and enjoy the convenience of filtered water at home with the Brita Water Filter Pitcher. Pros Removes impurities, Saves money on bottled water, Easy to use and clean Cons May not fit in fridge

2 Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher 10-Cup Capacity Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher 10-Cup Capacity View on Amazon 9.4 The Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher is a must-have for anyone looking for a safe and convenient way to enjoy tap and drinking water. With its 10-cup capacity, this pitcher is perfect for families and small gatherings. The BPA-free design ensures that you're drinking safe and healthy water, while the standard filter lasts up to 2 months, making it a cost-effective choice. Whether you're using it for cooking, making coffee, or simply enjoying a refreshing glass of water, the Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher is a reliable and practical option. Pros Large 10-cup capacity., Removes chlorine and odors., BPA-free and eco-friendly. Cons May not fit in fridge.

3 ZeroWater 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher Blue/White ZeroWater 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher Blue/White View on Amazon 9.3 The ZeroWater 10-Cup Ready-Pour 5-Stage Water Filter Pitcher is a must-have for anyone looking to improve the taste and quality of their tap water. This NSF certified pitcher reduces lead, chromium, and PFOA/PFOS, ensuring that you and your family are drinking safe and clean water. The 5-stage filtration system provides a 0 TDS (total dissolved solids) reading, which means that your water is free of any impurities or contaminants. The pitcher is easy to use and ready to pour, making it a convenient addition to your kitchen. Say goodbye to the taste of chlorine and other chemicals in your water and enjoy refreshing, pure water with the ZeroWater pitcher. Pros Improves water taste, Reduces lead and chromium, Certified by NSF Cons May take up fridge space

4 Brita Water Filter Pitcher 6-Cup Capacity Red Brita Water Filter Pitcher 6-Cup Capacity Red View on Amazon 8.9 The Brita Water Filter Pitcher is a game-changer for those looking to improve the taste and quality of their tap and drinking water. With a 6-cup capacity and BPA-free materials, this pitcher includes one standard filter that lasts up to two months. It's the perfect solution for reducing chlorine taste and odor, as well as removing impurities like copper, cadmium, and mercury. Plus, its sleek and stylish red design makes it a great addition to any kitchen. Say goodbye to expensive bottled water and hello to crisp, clean, and refreshing water with the Brita Water Filter Pitcher. Pros Filters tap and drinking water, Lasts 2 months, BPA free Cons Small 6-cup capacity

5 Express Water RO Alkaline UV Water Filter Express Water RO Alkaline UV Water Filter View on Amazon 8.5 The Express Water Reverse Osmosis Alkaline Ultraviolet Water Filtration System is a top-of-the-line system that provides clean and healthy drinking water. With a 100 GPD capacity, this system is perfect for families who need a constant supply of purified water. The system features a deluxe chrome faucet and uses a combination of reverse osmosis, alkaline, and ultraviolet filtration to remove impurities and improve the taste of your water. The system is easy to install and comes with all necessary hardware. Pros Reverse osmosis, Alkaline water, Ultraviolet filtration Cons Installation may be difficult

6 Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher with SmartLight. Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher with SmartLight. View on Amazon 8.2 The Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher with SmartLight Filter Change Indicator is a great addition to any household. With a 10-cup capacity, this pitcher is perfect for families or individuals who want to have filtered water on hand at all times. The SmartLight feature makes it easy to know when it's time to replace the filter, and with the ability to reduce 99% of lead, this pitcher provides peace of mind that your drinking water is clean and safe. The included Elite Filter lasts for 6 months, making it a cost-effective option for those looking to switch to filtered water. The sleek white design adds a touch of style to any kitchen. Overall, the Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher is a must-have for anyone looking to improve the quality of their tap water. Pros Reduces 99% of lead, SmartLight filter change indicator, Large 10-cup capacity Cons Filter lasts 6 months

7 PUR Water Pitcher Filtration System, 11 Cup PUR Water Pitcher Filtration System, 11 Cup - PPT111WAMA View on Amazon 8 The PUR Plus Water Pitcher Filtration System, 11 Cup is a high-quality water filter pitcher that helps to remove impurities from your tap water. With its advanced filtration system, this pitcher can effectively remove contaminants like lead, chlorine, and mercury, leaving you with clean and refreshing water. The 11-cup capacity is perfect for households of all sizes, and the easy-to-use design makes it a great choice for busy families on the go. Made with durable materials, this pitcher is built to last and is a great investment for anyone who wants to enjoy pure, healthy water at home. Pros 11-cup capacity, Easy to use, Removes contaminants Cons May be bulky

8 Brita Water Filter Pitcher White 5-Cup Capacity Brita Water Filter Pitcher White 5-Cup Capacity View on Amazon 7.6 The Brita Water Filter Pitcher is an essential household item for those who want to enjoy clean and great-tasting drinking water. With a 5-cup capacity and a standard filter that lasts for up to 2 months, this pitcher is perfect for small families or individuals. Made of BPA-free materials, it is safe for daily use. The filter removes chlorine, mercury, and other impurities, giving you refreshing and healthy water every time. Whether you use it for tap or drinking water, the Brita Water Filter Pitcher is a must-have for anyone who values their health and wellbeing. Pros Removes impurities, BPA free, Long-lasting filter Cons Small capacity

9 Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher 10-Cup Black Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher 10-Cup Black View on Amazon 7.4 The Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher with SmartLight Filter Change Indicator is perfect for those who want to enjoy clean and fresh-tasting water. With a 10-cup capacity, this pitcher can easily provide enough water for a family or a small group of friends. The SmartLight Filter Change Indicator makes it easy to know when it's time to change the filter, ensuring that you always have the best quality water possible. The pitcher also comes with a standard filter that lasts up to 2 months, making it a convenient and cost-effective choice for everyday use. Its sleek black design will look great in any kitchen, and its easy-to-use design makes it a must-have for anyone who wants to stay hydrated and healthy. Pros SmartLight filter change indicator, Large 10-cup capacity, Removes impurities for cleaner water Cons Pitcher may be bulky

FAQ

Q: What is a water filter pitcher, and how does it work?

A: A water filter pitcher is a container with a built-in filter that removes impurities from tap water. The water is poured into the pitcher and passes through the filter, which traps contaminants like chlorine, sediment, and heavy metals. The resulting water is clean and safe to drink.

Q: What is a water filter faucet attachment, and how does it work?

A: A water filter faucet attachment is a device that attaches to your faucet and filters the water as it flows through. These attachments use a combination of activated carbon and other filter materials to remove impurities from the water. Installation is usually simple and doesn't require any special tools.

Q: Why should I use a water filtration system?

A: There are many reasons to use a water filtration system. Firstly, it removes harmful contaminants that can be present in tap water, such as lead, chlorine, and bacteria. Secondly, it can improve the taste and odor of your water, making it more enjoyable to drink. Finally, it can save you money over time by reducing the need to buy bottled water. Overall, using a water filtration system is a smart choice for anyone who wants clean, safe, and great-tasting water at home.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing, we have found that water filter pitchers are an effective and convenient way to improve the taste and quality of tap water. The Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher with SmartLight Filter Change Indicator and the PUR Plus Water Pitcher Filtration System both deliver excellent results and are user-friendly. The Brita pitcher has a 10-cup capacity and lasts up to two months, while the PUR pitcher has an 11-cup capacity and lasts up to three months. The Express Water Reverse Osmosis Alkaline Ultraviolet Water Filtration System offers even more advanced filtration capabilities, but at a higher price point. Regardless of which option you choose, investing in a water filter pitcher is a simple and affordable way to enjoy clean and refreshing drinking water.