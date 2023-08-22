The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Most Popular 8 Drawer Dresser for 2023

Maximize your storage space with the ultimate 8-drawer dresser. Compare top models and find the perfect fit for your home!

AUGUST 22, 2023 11:19
Most Popular 8 Drawer Dresser for 2023
Most Popular 8 Drawer Dresser for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

REAHOME 8 Drawer Dresser Faux Leather Chest
VIAGDO Dresser with 8 Drawers and LED Light.
Prepac Monterey 8 Drawer Double Dresser - White
Levan Home 8 Drawer Double Bedroom Dresser White
Levan Home 8 Drawer Double Dresser in Walnut

Our research firm has tested and analyzed various 8 drawer dresser products to provide you with comprehensive information for making an informed decision. 8 drawer dressers are versatile and with ample storage space, they come in different styles and finishes to match your decor. Durability, sturdiness, and the right size for your space are some of the key considerations when choosing an 8 drawer dresser. Expert insights and tips include measuring your space before purchasing and looking for dressers with a higher weight capacity, indicating a sturdier construction. With our extensive research, we hope to help you find the perfect 8 drawer dresser for your needs and style.

1

REAHOME 8 Drawer Dresser Faux Leather Chest

9.9

The REAHOME 8 Drawer Dresser is the perfect addition to any bedroom or living space. With a stylish faux leather finish and a sturdy steel frame, this dresser offers ample storage space for all your belongings. The wooden top provides a durable and stable surface for displaying your favorite decor items, while the spacious drawers ensure that everything is neatly organized and easily accessible. Perfect for both small and large spaces, the REAHOME 8 Drawer Dresser is a versatile piece that will elevate the look and functionality of any room.

Pros
Large capacity organizer, Sturdy steel frame, Faux leather finish
Cons
Assembly required

2

VIAGDO Dresser with 8 Drawers and LED Light.

9.5

The VIAGDO Dresser for Bedroom with 8 Drawers is a sleek and modern piece of furniture that adds both style and function to any room. With eight spacious drawers and an LED light, this dresser provides ample storage and organization options for all your belongings. The black finish and clean lines make it a perfect fit for any bedroom, living room, or closet. The dresser is easy to assemble and made with high-quality materials, ensuring it will last for years to come.

Pros
8 spacious drawers, LED light for visibility, Tall and wide size
Cons
Assembly required

3

Prepac Monterey 8 Drawer Double Dresser - White

9.2

The Prepac Monterey 8 Drawer Double Dresser for Bedroom in white is the perfect addition to any bedroom. Made with high-quality materials, this dresser is built to last. With 8 spacious drawers, it provides plenty of storage for all of your clothes and accessories. The sleek white design looks great in any room and adds a touch of elegance to your decor. Measuring 15.75" D x 59" W x 36.25" H, this dresser is the perfect size for any space. Whether you're looking for a dresser for your master bedroom or guest room, the Prepac Monterey 8 Drawer Double Dresser is an excellent choice.

Pros
Spacious 8 drawers, Sturdy and well-built, Easy to assemble
Cons
Heavy to move

4

Levan Home 8 Drawer Double Bedroom Dresser White

8.9

The Levan Home Contemporary 8 Drawer Double Bedroom Dresser in White with Modern Silver Color Bar Handles is a sleek and stylish addition to any modern bedroom. With ample storage space and sturdy construction, this dresser is perfect for keeping clothes and accessories organized. The silver color bar handles add a touch of sophistication, while the white finish complements a variety of decor styles. The dresser's dimensions are 55.1 x 15.4 x 32.7 inches, making it a practical choice for smaller spaces. Overall, the Levan Home dresser is a functional and stylish choice for anyone looking to upgrade their bedroom storage.

Pros
Contemporary design, 8 spacious drawers, Sturdy construction
Cons
Assembly required

5

Levan Home 8 Drawer Double Dresser in Walnut

8.5

The Levan Home Engineered Wood 8 Drawer Double Bedroom Dresser in Walnut is a stylish and functional addition to any bedroom. Made with high-quality engineered wood, this dresser is both durable and attractive. With eight spacious drawers, you'll have plenty of room to store all of your clothes and accessories. The walnut finish adds a touch of elegance to any décor, while the contemporary design is perfect for modern homes. Whether you're looking for a new dresser for your master bedroom or a stylish addition to your guest room, the Levan Home dresser is sure to impress.

Pros
Contemporary design, Ample storage space, Easy to assemble
Cons
May scratch easily

6

IKENO 8 Drawer Dresser for Bedroom

8.3

The IKENO 8 Drawer Dresser for Bedroom is a stylish and functional addition to any home. Made from high-quality materials, this dresser features a sturdy steel frame and wooden drawers that provide ample storage space for all your clothing and accessories. With 8 spacious drawers, this dresser is perfect for organizing your wardrobe and keeping your bedroom clutter-free. The industrial design adds a touch of modern sophistication to your home decor and the black finish complements any existing furniture. Whether you're looking for a dresser for your bedroom or a storage solution for your living room, the IKENO 8 Drawer Dresser is an excellent choice.

Pros
Sturdy steel frame, Spacious 8 drawers, Industrial design
Cons
Assembly required

FAQ

Q: How much space do I need for an 8 drawer dresser?

A: An 8 drawer dresser can vary in size, but typically measures around 60 inches in width, 20 inches in depth, and 40 inches in height. Before purchasing, make sure to measure your space to ensure it will fit comfortably in your room.

Q: Can I use an 8 drawer dresser for more than just clothes storage?

A: Absolutely! An 8 drawer dresser can provide ample storage not just for clothing, but also for linens, towels, and other household items. The top of the dresser can also be used to display decorative items or as a vanity space.

Q: What materials are 8 drawer dressers typically made of?

A: 8 drawer dressers can be made from a variety of materials, including wood, metal, and particleboard. Wood dressers are typically the most durable and long-lasting, while particleboard dressers are more affordable but may not last as long. Metal dressers provide a modern and industrial look, but may not be as warm and inviting as wood.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis, it's clear that the 8 drawer dresser category offers a wide range of options to suit various tastes and needs. Whether you're looking for a modern white dresser with silver handles, a velvet upholstered black chest, or a charcoal black fabric storage tower with a wood top, there's something for everyone. With sturdy steel frames, spacious drawers, and stylish designs, these dressers make a great addition to any bedroom, closet, entryway, living room, or office. So if you're in the market for a dresser, take a look at our reviewed options and find the one that fits your style and budget.



