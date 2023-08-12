The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Most Popular Mason Jars for 2023

Upgrade your kitchen game with the timeless and versatile mason jars. Check out our comparison to find the perfect fit for your needs!

By PR
 
AUGUST 12, 2023 11:48
Jerusalem Post JPost Advisor Home & Kitchen
Most Popular Mason Jars for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
Most Popular Mason Jars for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Jump to Review
Paksh Novelty Mason Jars 16 oz 6-Pack
Jump to Review
Paksh Novelty Glass Jar with Metal Lid (2 Pack)
Jump to Review
Bormioli Rocco Glass Fido Jars
Jump to Review
Paksh Novelty Glass Mason Jars (12 Pack) - 32 Oz, White Lid
Jump to Review
Nellam Hexagon Glass Jars with Chalk Labels

We've researched and tested numerous Mason Jars products and created a list of the best ones available in the market. These jars have gained popularity due to their durability, convenience, and eco-friendliness, making them a versatile and stylish choice for various needs. Quality and size were the two main criteria we analyzed while selecting the top products. We also took customer reviews into account to gain valuable insights into each product's pros and cons. Although there are challenges to using Mason Jars, such as proper sealing and selecting the right jar for the task, they are an excellent eco-friendly storage solution. Our top-ranked Mason Jars products have been chosen through rigorous testing and analysis, so stay tuned to see our recommendations.

1

Paksh Novelty Mason Jars 16 oz 6-Pack

Paksh Novelty Mason Jars 16 oz 6-PackPaksh Novelty Mason Jars 16 oz 6-Pack
9.7

Paksh Novelty Mason Jars are the perfect multipurpose containers for any household. With their 16 oz size and wide mouth, they make great airtight containers for pickling, canning, and storing fruit preserves, jam, or jelly. They also make great candle holders or home decor items. The pack comes with 6 jars, each with a lid and seal band to ensure freshness and durability. Use them for overnight oats or take them on the go for a convenient snack. Made of high-quality glass, these jars are a must-have for any home.

Pros
Airtight seal, Wide mouth, Versatile use
Cons
Limited quantity

2

Paksh Novelty Glass Jar with Metal Lid (2 Pack)

Paksh Novelty Glass Jar with Metal Lid (2 Pack)Paksh Novelty Glass Jar with Metal Lid (2 Pack)
9.5

The Paksh Novelty 1-Gallon Glass Jar with Airtight Metal Lid is perfect for those who are into fermenting, kombucha, kefir, storing, and canning. Made with high-quality, BPA-free glass that is USDA approved and dishwasher safe, this jar is both durable and easy to clean. The wide mouth and airtight metal lid make it easy to use and ensure that your contents stay fresh for longer. With a 2 pack, you'll have plenty of storage for all your needs.

Pros
Airtight metal lid, Large 1-gallon size, Dishwasher safe
Cons
May be too heavy

3

Bormioli Rocco Glass Fido Jars

Bormioli Rocco Glass Fido JarsBormioli Rocco Glass Fido Jars
9.3

The Bormioli Rocco Glass Fido Jars are perfect for those who love to ferment, preserve, or store bulk dry food items. With a hermetically sealed hinged airtight lid, your food will stay fresh for longer periods. The jars come with Paksh Novelty Chalkboard Labels for easy identification. Available in a 67 3/4 Ounce (2 Liter) size, these jars are made of high-quality glass and are perfect for any kitchen.

Pros
Hermetically sealed lid, Chalkboard label included, Versatile for various uses
Cons
May be heavy

4

Paksh Novelty Glass Mason Jars (12 Pack) - 32 Oz, White Lid

Paksh Novelty Glass Mason Jars (12 Pack) - 32 Oz, White LidPaksh Novelty Glass Mason Jars (12 Pack) - 32 Oz, White Lid
8.9

The Glass Mason Jars (12 Pack) with Regular Mouths and Metal Airtight Lids are a versatile and reliable option for pickling, preserving, decorating, canning, and dry food storage. Made in the USA and USDA approved, these 32-ounce jars come with white lids and are dishwasher safe. Crafters and foodies alike will appreciate the quality and convenience of these jars, which are perfect for a wide range of uses and occasions.

Pros
Airtight metal lid, Dishwasher safe, Multipurpose use
Cons
Only one lid color

5

Nellam Hexagon Glass Jars with Chalk Labels

Nellam Hexagon Glass Jars with Chalk LabelsNellam Hexagon Glass Jars with Chalk Labels
8.5

The Hexagon Glass Jars by Nellam are a versatile and stylish addition to any kitchen or event. With a 6oz capacity and 24-pack set, these jars are perfect for canning, storing sauces, jams, herbs, spices, and even party favors. The gold lids add a touch of elegance, while the included chalk sticker labels and pen make it easy to label and organize your contents. Made with high-quality glass, these jars are durable and easy to clean. Overall, the Hexagon Glass Jars by Nellam are a great choice for anyone looking for a functional and attractive storage solution.

Pros
Includes chalk labels and pen, Pack of 24 jars, Versatile use for canning and party favors
Cons
Lids may not fit perfectly

6

Bormioli Rocco Glass Fido Jars 2 Pack

Bormioli Rocco Glass Fido Jars 2 PackBormioli Rocco Glass Fido Jars 2 Pack
8.2

The Bormioli Rocco Glass Fido Jars are versatile and practical storage containers that can be used for fermenting, pantry organization, and bulk food storage. With a hermetic sealed hinged airtight lid, these jars keep your food fresh for longer periods of time. The 25 1/4 ounce (.75 liter) size is perfect for small to medium-sized items and the included Paksh chalkboard labels make it easy to keep track of what's inside. Made from high-quality glass, these jars are durable and easy to clean. Overall, the Bormioli Rocco Glass Fido Jars are a great addition to any kitchen or pantry.

Pros
Hermetic sealed lid, Durable glass material, Comes with chalkboard labels
Cons
Small size (0.75L)

7

Nellam Hexagon Glass Jars - 4oz, 24 Pack

Nellam Hexagon Glass Jars - 4oz, 24 PackNellam Hexagon Glass Jars - 4oz, 24 Pack
8.1

Nellam's Hexagon Glass Jars are perfect for those who enjoy DIY projects and homemade goods. With a 4oz size and set of 24, these jars are ideal for canning, party favors, jams, sauces, herbs, spices, and more. The gold lids add an elegant touch, while the included chalk sticker labels and pen allow for easy customization. These jars are made with high-quality glass and are designed to keep your homemade goods fresh for longer periods of time. Get creative with Nellam's Hexagon Glass Jars and impress your friends and family with your homemade creations!

Pros
Includes labels and pen, Versatile use, Elegant design
Cons
Lids may not seal tightly

8

YINGERHUAN 16 oz Glass Mason Jars (4PACK)

YINGERHUAN 16 oz Glass Mason Jars (4PACK)YINGERHUAN 16 oz Glass Mason Jars (4PACK)
7.6

YINGERHUAN Glass Regular Mouth Mason Jars are perfect for anyone looking for a versatile storage solution. With a 16 oz capacity and clear glass construction, these jars are perfect for storing and displaying a variety of items. The silver metal lids provide a secure seal, making them great for canning and food storage. These jars are also great for overnight oats, dry food, snacks, and candies. Plus, they're perfect for DIY projects like candles, bath salts, and more. Made from high-quality materials, these jars are durable and easy to clean. Overall, YINGERHUAN Glass Regular Mouth Mason Jars are a must-have for anyone looking for a practical and stylish storage solution.

Pros
Clear glass jars, Metal lids for sealing, Versatile for various storage
Cons
May break easily

9

Ball Regular Mouth 32 Ounces Mason Jar Pack

Ball Regular Mouth 32 Ounces Mason Jar PackBall Regular Mouth 32 Ounces Mason Jar Pack
7.3

The Ball Regular Mouth 32-Ounces Mason Jar with Lids and Bands, Clear,(Pack Of 2) is a versatile and durable product that is perfect for a variety of uses. These jars are made from high-quality materials and come with tight-fitting lids and bands that keep food fresh for longer. Whether you're using them for canning, storage, or decoration, these jars are sure to meet all your needs. They are easy to clean, dishwasher safe, and can be used for both hot and cold items. Plus, with a pack of 2, you get double the value for your money. Don't miss out on this must-have product for your kitchen!

Pros
Durable and sturdy, Versatile usage options, Easy to clean
Cons
Lids may not fit tightly

10

SEWANTA Wide Mouth Mason Jars 32 oz 4 Pack

SEWANTA Wide Mouth Mason Jars 32 oz 4 PackSEWANTA Wide Mouth Mason Jars 32 oz 4 Pack
7.1

SEWANTA Wide Mouth Mason Jars 32 oz [4 Pack] are perfect for canning, fermenting, and pickling. Made of high-quality materials, these jars are microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe, making them easy to use and clean. The set includes mason jar lids and bands, making it a convenient and cost-effective option. These jars are also great for jar decor and can be used for a variety of purposes. With their wide mouth, they're easy to fill and empty, and the 32 oz size is perfect for storing a variety of foods and liquids. Whether you're a canning enthusiast or just looking for a practical and stylish storage solution, these mason jars are an excellent choice.

Pros
Wide mouth for easy access, 4 pack for convenience, Microwave/Freeze/Dishwasher safe
Cons
Lids may not seal well

FAQ

Q: What are mason jars commonly used for?

A: Mason jars are commonly used for canning and preserving foods such as pickles, jams, and salsa. They are also used for storing dry goods like rice, pasta, and spices. In addition, mason jars are popular for DIY crafts, home decor, and as drinking glasses.

Q: What is the difference between regular and wide mouth mason jars?

A: The main difference between regular and wide mouth mason jars is the size of the opening. Wide mouth jars have a larger opening, making them easier to fill and empty. They are also better for storing larger items like fruits and vegetables. Regular mouth jars are better for liquids and smaller items like jams and jellies.

Q: Can mason jars be used for hot liquids?

A: Yes, mason jars are safe for hot liquids as long as they are used properly. It is important to use jars specifically designed for canning and to follow proper canning procedures. It is also recommended to avoid sudden temperature changes, such as placing a hot jar in a cold environment, as this can cause the jar to break.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and reviewing multiple products in the mason jars category, it is clear that these versatile containers are a must-have in any home. From pickling and canning to storing and decorating, mason jars offer endless possibilities. Whether you're looking for a larger jar for fermenting or a smaller jar for party favors, there are plenty of options available on the market. No matter which product you choose, using mason jars is an easy way to add both style and practicality to your everyday life. So why not give them a try and see how they can enhance your home?



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by