We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Most Popular Mattress Protector Amazon for 2023

Sleep soundly with the best Amazon mattress protectors! Compare top-rated options for ultimate protection and comfort.

By PR
 
JULY 27, 2023 14:18
Our Top Picks

SafeRest Cal King Mattress Protector
SafeRest Pillow Protector Queen Size Waterproof Cover
SafeRest Twin Size Classic Plus Mattress Protector
Luna California King Mattress Protector
UltraBlock Ultra Plush Mattress Protector

Looking for a way to keep your mattress clean and extend its life? Look no further than a mattress protector Amazon product. These essential items shield your mattress from spills, stains, dust mites, allergens, and bacteria. However, not all protectors are created equal. That's why we've researched and tested various options to bring you a list of the best products that offer both protection and comfort. We've considered factors like material, breathability, waterproofing, and customer reviews to help you make an informed decision. Stay tuned for our top-ranking recommendations to ensure your mattress stays fresh and clean for years to come.

1

SafeRest Cal King Mattress Protector

9.8

The SafeRest Cal King Mattress Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress from spills, allergens, and dust mites. Made with a soft cotton terry surface and a waterproof membrane, this mattress pad cover is both comfortable and practical. Perfect for college dorm rooms, new homes, and first apartments, this fitted mattress protector is easy to install and machine washable. It fits California King mattresses snugly and won't shift or bunch up during the night. Sleep soundly knowing your mattress is protected with the SafeRest Cal King Mattress Protector.

Pros
Waterproof, Hypoallergenic, Fitted Mattress Pad
Cons
Possible crinkly sound

2

SafeRest Pillow Protector Queen Size Waterproof Cover

9.6

The SafeRest Pillow Protector in Queen Size is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their pillow from spills, stains, and allergens. Made with cotton terry material, this waterproof and breathable pillow cover is perfect for college dorm rooms, new homes, and first apartments. The zippered encasement ensures complete protection for your pillow, while the hypoallergenic properties make it ideal for those with allergies or sensitivities. Get a good night's sleep knowing your pillow is safe and protected with the SafeRest Pillow Protector.

Pros
Waterproof, Breathable, Hypoallergenic
Cons
Limited color options

3

SafeRest Twin Size Classic Plus Mattress Protector

9.2

The SafeRest Twin Size Classic Plus 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector is the ultimate solution for those looking for a comfortable and hygienic sleeping experience. Made with high-quality materials, this mattress protector is not only waterproof but also hypoallergenic, ensuring that you get the best possible protection against spills, dust mites, and other allergens. With its vinyl-free construction, it's also noiseless, making it perfect for those who value a peaceful night's sleep. The protector fits snugly on your mattress and is easy to clean, making it a must-have for anyone looking to extend the life of their mattress.

Pros
Waterproof, Hypoallergenic, Vinyl-free
Cons
May crinkle

4

Luna California King Mattress Protector

8.9

The Luna California King Mattress Protector is a top-of-the-line waterproof mattress cover that boasts an absorbent cotton terry surface. This noiseless and breathable topper is 100% sourced and produced in the USA, making it a great choice for those who want to support American-made products. Its hypoallergenic qualities make it perfect for those with sensitive skin or allergies. Not only does it protect your mattress from spills and stains, but it also keeps dust mites and other allergens at bay. With its easy-to-use design and high-quality materials, the Luna California King Mattress Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to extend the life of their mattress.

Pros
Waterproof, Breathable, Made in USA
Cons
Limited color options

5

UltraBlock Ultra Plush Mattress Protector

8.7

The UltraBlock Ultra Plush Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector is the perfect solution for those looking to protect their mattress from spills, stains, and bedwetting accidents. Made with breathable, vinyl-free material, this noiseless mattress cover offers a comfortable sleeping experience while also providing deep pocketed fitted style. Its 15-18-inch size and dorm room essentials make it a must-have for college students or anyone in need of durable, waterproof protection for their mattress.

Pros
Waterproof, Breathable, Noiseless
Cons
Not available in all sizes

6

UltraBlock Waterproof Mattress Protector Twin XL

8.3

The UltraBlock Waterproof Mattress Protector (Twin XL) is a must-have for anyone who wants to protect their mattress from spills, bedwetting accidents, and other mishaps. This fitted style cover is designed to fit mattresses that are 15-18" deep and features a breathable, noiseless cotton terry top that is ultra-soft for maximum comfort and protection. Whether you're a college student in a dorm room or a parent of a young child, this mattress protector is an essential item that will give you peace of mind and help extend the life of your mattress.

Pros
Waterproof protection, Breathable and noiseless, Comfortable and soft
Cons
May not fit all mattresses

7

Perlux Twin Size Tencel Waterproof Mattress Protector

8

The Perlux Twin Size Tencel 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress from spills, stains, and allergens. Made from high-quality Tencel material, this mattress protector is not only waterproof but also hypoallergenic, making it perfect for those with allergies or sensitivities. The vinyl-free design ensures a quiet and comfortable sleep, while the fitted sheet style makes it easy to put on and take off. Available in a twin size, this mattress protector is machine washable and dryer safe, making it easy to care for and maintain.

Pros
100% waterproof, Hypoallergenic, Vinyl-free
Cons
May not fit all mattresses

8

UltraBlock Ultra Plush Mattress Protector

7.7

The UltraBlock Ultra Plush Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector is the perfect addition to any bedroom. This fitted style with deep pockets (15-18") is made of ultra soft and breathable material that is vinyl free and noiseless. It provides the ultimate protection for your mattress without sacrificing comfort. Its waterproof feature ensures that your mattress stays dry and stain-free, making it great for parents with young children, pet owners, or anyone who wants to extend the life of their mattress. Its split king size makes it perfect for couples who want individualized comfort. Overall, this mattress protector is a must-have for anyone looking for a comfortable and practical solution to protecting their mattress.

Pros
Waterproof, Soft and breathable, Deep pockets
Cons
Split king size only

9

Snuggle-Pedic Mattress Protector California King

7.4

The Memory Foam Mattress Protector is an essential addition to any bed. Made with organic cotton and eco-friendly Greenshield water resistance, this protector is perfect for pillow-top and bed topper pads. Its Kool-Flow breathable stretch fabric ensures you stay cool throughout the night. Plus, it's made entirely in the USA. Protect your investment with this high-quality mattress protector.

Pros
Organic cotton, Eco-friendly water resistance, Breathable stretch fabric
Cons
Not fully waterproof

10

Natemia Waterproof Twin Mattress Protector

7.1

The Natemia Waterproof Twin Size Mattress Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their twin mattress from spills and accidents. Made with 100% cotton and a waterproof backing, this fitted mattress pad is designed to keep your mattress clean and dry. Measuring 39”x75”, it fits perfectly on twin size beds and is easy to install. Whether you have young children or pets, or simply want to prolong the life of your mattress, the Natemia Waterproof Twin Size Mattress Protector is a smart investment.

Pros
Waterproof, Soft cotton, Easy to wash
Cons
May not fit all mattresses

FAQ

Q: Is a mattress protector necessary?

A: Yes, a mattress protector is necessary to keep your mattress clean and free of stains, spills, and allergens. It also prolongs the life of your mattress by preventing wear and tear.

Q: What is the best material for a mattress protector?

A: Cotton is a great material for a mattress protector because it is breathable, soft, and absorbs moisture. It is also hypoallergenic and easy to wash.

Q: Can I find a king size mattress protector on Amazon?

A: Yes, Amazon offers a wide variety of king size mattress protectors in different materials, styles, and prices. You can easily compare and choose the one that suits your needs and budget.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing, we have concluded that mattress protectors from Amazon offer a wide range of benefits for all sleepers. From allergen and moisture protection to reversible cooling or warming sleep surfaces, there are multiple options available to suit various needs and preferences. Our top picks include mattress protectors from PureCare and SafeRest, with features such as CELLIANT fibers and StainGuard protection. Investing in a quality mattress protector can not only extend the life of your mattress but also improve the quality of your sleep. We highly recommend considering one of these options for your next purchase.



