Most Popular Pillow Protector for 2023

Protect your pillow from spills, sweat, and allergens with these top-rated pillow protectors. Find the perfect one for you with our comparison!

By PR
 
AUGUST 2, 2023 13:06
Most Popular Pillow Protector for 2023
Most Popular Pillow Protector for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

SafeRest Pillow Protector King Size - 2 Pack
UltraBlock Ultra Plush Pillow Protector Set of 2
UltraBlock Waterproof Pillow Protector (2 Pack) - Standard Size
FAUNNA Pillow Protectors Standard 4-Pack.
SureGuard Pillow Protectors Set of 2 Standard Size

Pillow protectors are a crucial investment to keep your pillows clean and extend their life. They protect against spills, stains, dust mites, and allergens that can impact sleep quality. When selecting the right pillow protector, consider the material, fit, and maintenance, as well as customer reviews for real-world performance. Our research and testing have yielded a list of top-ranking products, making it easier for you to find the perfect pillow protector for your needs.

1

SafeRest Pillow Protector King Size - 2 Pack

9.9

The SafeRest Pillow Protector is the perfect solution for anyone looking to protect their pillows from spills, stains, and allergens. Made with waterproof and breathable cotton terry material, this pack of 2 king size pillow covers is perfect for college dorm rooms, new homes, and first apartments. With a zippered encasement design, your pillows will stay protected all night long. Say goodbye to allergy symptoms and hello to a comfortable and worry-free night's sleep with the SafeRest Pillow Protector.

Pros
Waterproof, Breathable, Zippered enclosure
Cons
May make noise

2

UltraBlock Ultra Plush Pillow Protector Set of 2

9.4

The UltraBlock Ultra Plush Premium Waterproof Pillow Protector Set of 2 is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their pillows safe from spills and stains. These zippered pillow case covers are super soft and quiet, making them perfect for a peaceful night's sleep. They are also feather-proof and waterproof, ensuring that your pillows stay clean and dry. With a standard size of 20 inches x 26 inches, these pillow protectors are easy to fit over your existing pillows. Don't let spills or stains ruin your pillows - try the UltraBlock Ultra Plush Premium Waterproof Pillow Protector Set of 2 today.

Pros
Waterproof protection, Soft and quiet, Feather proof encasement
Cons
Not available in all sizes

3

UltraBlock Waterproof Pillow Protector (2 Pack) - Standard Size

9.2

The UltraBlock Standard Size Waterproof Pillow Protector (2 Pack) is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their pillows from spills, stains, and allergens. The zippered terry cotton cover is not only waterproof but also breathable, ensuring maximum comfort while you sleep. The standard size fits most pillows, and the pack of two allows you to protect multiple pillows at once. Say goodbye to worrying about spills and stains ruining your favorite pillows, and hello to a peaceful night's sleep with the UltraBlock Pillow Protector.

Pros
Waterproof, Easy to clean, Zippered closure
Cons
May crinkle

4

FAUNNA Pillow Protectors Standard 4-Pack.

8.8

FAUNNA Zippered Pillow Protectors Cover Case (Standard, 20x26) (4-Pack) are made of soft, comfortable sateen 100% long-staple cotton. These pillowcases are not only quiet and breathable, but also protect your pillows from dust mites, bed bugs, and other allergens. They are easy to zip on and off for washing, and come in a convenient 4-pack. Perfect for anyone looking to keep their pillows fresh and clean.

Pros
Soft and comfortable, Breathable and quiet, Zippered for easy use
Cons
May not fit all pillows

5

SureGuard Pillow Protectors Set of 2 Standard Size

8.5

The Set of 2 Standard Size SureGuard Pillow Protectors are a must-have for anyone looking to protect their pillows from water damage, bed bugs, and allergens. Made with 100% waterproof and hypoallergenic materials, these premium zippered cotton terry covers are designed to keep your pillows clean and fresh for longer. The standard size fits most pillows and the easy-to-use zipper makes for effortless installation and removal. Don't let dust mites or bed bugs ruin your sleep - invest in SureGuard Pillow Protectors today.

Pros
Waterproof, Bed bug proof, Hypoallergenic
Cons
Limited color options

6

CoolShields Silky Pillow Protectors Standard Size

8.4

The CoolShields Silky Waterproof Pillow Protectors are a must-have for anyone who wants to protect their pillows from spills, stains, and allergens. Made with premium fabrics, these noiseless pillowcases are both hypoallergenic and Oeko-Tex Certified, ensuring a comfortable and safe sleep. With a zipper closure and standard size, these pillow protectors are easy to use and fit most pillows. Say goodbye to worrying about spills and stains on your pillows and hello to a better night's sleep with the CoolShields Silky Waterproof Pillow Protectors.

Pros
Silky waterproof fabric, Noiseless pillowcase, Hypoallergenic material
Cons
Limited color options

7

Four Seasons Essentials Standard Pillow Protectors Set of 2

7.9

The Four Seasons Essentials Standard Pillow Protectors are a must-have for anyone looking to protect their pillows from spills, allergens and dust mites. These zippered waterproof pillow covers are made of hypoallergenic material that is both soft and breathable, ensuring a comfortable night's sleep. The set of two covers fit standard-sized pillows and are easy to wash and reuse. Don't let spills and allergens ruin your pillows, protect them with Four Seasons Essentials Standard Pillow Protectors.

Pros
Waterproof, Hypoallergenic, Dustproof
Cons
May not fit all pillows

8

CIRCLESHOME Pillow Protectors Standard (Set of 12)

7.6

The Mastertex Zippered Pillow Protectors come in a pack of 12 and are made from 100% cotton, making them breathable and healthy. These pillow covers protect against dirt and debris, ensuring a clean and quiet sleep. Available in a standard size of 20x26, this set of 12 is perfect for those looking for an affordable and high-quality option to keep their pillows clean and fresh. These hypoallergenic pillow protectors are a must-have for anyone with allergies or asthma, and their zippered design ensures a secure fit on any pillow.

Pros
Zippered for secure fit, Breathable 100% cotton, Protects from dirt/debris
Cons
May shrink in wash

9

Niagara Sleep Solution Waterproof Pillow Protectors Set

7.3

The Extra Soft Non Noisy 4 Pack Waterproof Pillow Protectors are a must-have for anyone looking to protect their pillows from spills and accidents. Made with 100% liquid protection and a smooth zipper, these premium encasement covers are both effective and easy to use. Measuring at 20x26 inches and made with 100Gsm super soft microfiber, these pillow protectors are extra soft and comfortable for a peaceful night's sleep. Plus, with a pack of four, you'll have plenty of protection for all your pillows. Don't let spills ruin your bedding - invest in the Extra Soft Non Noisy 4 Pack Waterproof Pillow Protectors.

Pros
Extra soft and smooth, Waterproof protection, Non-noisy fabric
Cons
Only comes in standard size

FAQ

Q: What is a pillow protector?

A: A pillow protector is a cover that goes over a pillow to protect it from stains, allergens, and dust mites. It is typically made of a material that is easy to clean and can be removed for washing.

Q: What is a waterproof pillow protector?

A: A waterproof pillow protector is a type of pillow protector that is designed to protect a pillow from spills and accidents. It is made of a waterproof material that prevents liquids from penetrating the pillow, keeping it clean and dry.

Q: What are the benefits of using a pillow protector cover?

A: Using a pillow protector cover has several benefits, including protecting your pillow from stains, allergens, and dust mites, which can help prolong the life of your pillow. It can also help improve the quality of your sleep by reducing the amount of allergens and irritants in your sleeping environment. Additionally, many pillow protector covers are machine washable, making them easy to clean and maintain.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing, we have found that pillow protectors are an essential investment for anyone looking to extend the life of their pillows and maintain a clean sleeping environment. We reviewed a variety of pillow protectors, including waterproof options and those made from premium fabrics like cotton and sateen. Our top picks offer a range of benefits, from noiseless and hypoallergenic protection to bed bug and waterproof features. We encourage readers to consider investing in a set of pillow protectors to ensure a comfortable and hygienic night's sleep.



