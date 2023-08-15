Most Popular Waterproof Mattress Encasements for 2023

Our Top Picks

If you're looking for a way to protect your mattress from spills, stains, and allergens, waterproof mattress encasements are essential. These products can extend the lifespan of your mattress while ensuring a cleaner and healthier sleep environment. They are particularly useful for those with allergies or asthma, parents, and pet owners. When choosing an encasement, consider factors such as material, breathability, ease of installation, and durability. It's also important to read customer reviews to help make an informed decision. We've compiled a list of the top-ranking waterproof mattress encasements on the market to help you find the perfect one for your needs.

1 SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector 9.8 The SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector is a premium waterproof cover designed to protect your mattress from spills, stains, and bed bugs. Made with breathable and noiseless materials, this encasement is perfect for those with allergies or asthma, and it is washable for easy maintenance. The twin size fits mattresses that are 6-9 inches deep, making it a great choice for kids' beds or guest rooms. With its secure zipper closure, this mattress protector will keep your bed clean and comfortable for a restful night's sleep. Pros Waterproof protection, Breathable and noiseless, Easy to wash Cons Zipper quality may vary

2 SafeRest Premium Box Spring Encasement FullXL SafeRest Premium Box Spring Encasement FullXL 9.5 The SafeRest Premium 9" Thick Box Spring Encasement is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their box spring from spills, stains, and allergens. Made with waterproof and breathable material, this encasement is noiseless and vinyl-free, ensuring a comfortable and peaceful night's sleep. It's easy to install and fits up to 9" box springs. Don't let spills or allergens ruin your box spring, protect it with the SafeRest Premium Encasement. Pros Waterproof, Breathable, Noiseless Cons Limited depth options

3 UltraBlock Zippered Mattress Protector King White UltraBlock Zippered Mattress Protector King White 9.1 The UltraBlock Zippered Mattress Protector is a waterproof cover that protects against dust mites, bed bugs, spills, and bedwetting. This hypoallergenic encasement with a zipper is designed to fit king-sized mattresses. Made of high-quality materials, this mattress protector is durable and easy to clean. Its zippered design ensures a secure fit and prevents any unwanted movement during sleep. Overall, the UltraBlock Zippered Mattress Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress and improve their sleep quality. Pros Waterproof protection, Hypoallergenic encasement, Zippered for full coverage Cons May be noisy

4 SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector 8.8 The SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector is a premium, waterproof mattress cover designed to fit mattresses between 12-15 inches thick. Made with breathable and noiseless materials, this encasement provides protection against dust mites, bed bugs, and other allergens. The cover is also machine washable for easy maintenance. Ideal for those with allergies or anyone looking to protect their mattress, the SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector is a smart investment for a good night's sleep. Pros Waterproof, Breathable, Noiseless Cons Limited color options

5 Linenspa Mattress Encasement Queen White Cover Linenspa Mattress Encasement Queen White Cover 8.6 The Linenspa Zippered Mattress Encasement in Queen size is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress from pests and spills. This premium encasement is waterproof, bed bug proof, and noiseless, making it perfect for a peaceful night's sleep. The absorbent cover is also hypoallergenic and breathable, ensuring a comfortable and healthy sleeping environment. Made with high-quality materials, this encasement is easy to install and fits securely around your mattress. Don't take any chances with your mattress - invest in the Linenspa Zippered Mattress Encasement for ultimate protection and peace of mind. Pros Waterproof and bed bug proof, Premium noiseless and absorbent cover, Hypoallergenic and breathable protector Cons May not fit all mattresses

6 Utopia Bedding Mattress Encasement, Queen 12 Deep Utopia Bedding Mattress Encasement, Queen 12 Deep 8.2 The Utopia Bedding Premium Zippered Mattress Encasement is the perfect solution for protecting your mattress from bed bugs, dust mites, and spills. This waterproof and bed bug proof mattress protector fits mattresses up to 12 inches deep and features a six-sided mattress cover for complete protection. Made with high-quality materials, this encasement is durable and easy to clean. Its zippered design makes it easy to put on and take off, while the soft and breathable fabric ensures a comfortable night's sleep. Whether you have allergies or just want to keep your mattress in pristine condition, the Utopia Bedding Premium Zippered Mattress Encasement is a must-have for any home. Pros Waterproof, Bed bug proof, Full encasement Cons May make noise

7 Niagara Sleep Solution Waterproof Mattress Protector Queen. Niagara Sleep Solution Waterproof Mattress Protector Queen. 8.1 The Waterproof Mattress Protector Queen Encasement Bed Size is the perfect addition to any bedroom. With its extra deep pocket and enhanced six-sided protection, it ensures that your mattress stays clean and dry. The breathable white zip also adds to the comfort of the product. This waterproof mattress protector is easy to install and fits mattresses that are 60x80x15-18 inches. It is made of high-quality materials that guarantee durability and long-lasting use. Get the best sleep of your life with this amazing mattress protector! Pros Waterproof, Enhanced protection, Breathable Cons May not fit all mattresses

8 Moonsea Twin Mattress Protector Waterproof 2 Pack Moonsea Twin Mattress Protector Waterproof 2 Pack 7.7 The Twin Mattress Protector Waterproof 2 Pack Zippered is a great investment for anyone looking to keep their mattress clean and free from spills and stains. Made with 6-side waterproof technology, this twin size mattress protector is designed to keep your mattress safe from spills, dust mites, and other allergens. The zippered design makes it easy to put on and take off, and it fits snugly around your mattress, ensuring maximum protection. This twin mattress cover is also box spring encasement twin 2 pack, making it a great value for your money. Made with high-quality materials, this twin mattress protector is durable and long-lasting, making it a great investment for years to come. Pros 2 pack included, Zippered design, 6-side waterproof protection Cons No mention of breathability

9 Utopia Bedding Mattress Encasement Waterproof Queen. Utopia Bedding Mattress Encasement Waterproof Queen. 7.3 The Utopia Bedding Zippered Mattress Encasement Queen is a must-have for anyone looking for a high-quality, waterproof and bed bug proof mattress protector. Made from absorbent materials and featuring a six-sided design, this mattress cover is perfect for protecting your mattress from spills, stains, and other accidents. Whether you're looking to extend the life of your mattress or simply want to keep it clean and fresh, the Utopia Bedding Zippered Mattress Encasement Queen is the perfect solution. Pros 100% waterproof, bed bug proof, absorbent Cons May be noisy

10 LUCID Queen Mattress Encasement LUCID Queen Mattress Encasement 7.1 The LUCID Encasement Mattress Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress from spills, dust mites, and bed bugs. Made with a waterproof membrane, this encasement completely surrounds your mattress, ensuring it stays dry and clean. Its soft, breathable fabric is noiseless and doesn't interfere with the comfort of your mattress. Perfect for those with allergies or asthma, this encasement also keeps dust mites and bed bugs at bay. Available in a queen size, this mattress protector is easy to install and fits mattresses up to 15 inches deep. Pros Waterproof protection, Completely surrounds mattress, Easy to clean Cons Takes time to install

FAQ

Q: What is a waterproof mattress encasement?

A: A waterproof mattress encasement is a protective cover that goes over your mattress to prevent any liquids or spills from seeping into the mattress. It is made of a waterproof material that keeps your mattress dry and free from any damage.

Q: What is a dust mite proof mattress encasement?

A: A dust mite proof mattress encasement is a protective cover that goes over your mattress to prevent dust mites from getting inside. It is made of a tightly woven fabric that prevents dust mites from penetrating the cover and getting into your mattress.

Q: Why should I use a mattress encasement?

A: A mattress encasement is a great investment for your mattress as it provides protection against spills, stains, and dust mites. It also helps to prolong the life of your mattress by keeping it clean and free from damage. Additionally, it can provide relief for those who suffer from allergies or asthma by creating a barrier between them and any allergens that may be in the mattress.

Conclusions

After a thorough review process, it is clear that waterproof mattress encasements are an essential investment for anyone seeking to protect their mattress from spills, bed bugs, dust mites, and other allergens. The encasements we reviewed all offer premium protection and are lab tested for quality assurance. Notably, they are also breathable, noiseless, and hypoallergenic, making them ideal for those with allergies or sensitivities. Whether you opt for the SafeRest or UltraBlock brand, you can rest easy knowing your mattress is well-protected. We highly recommend considering one of these options for your next mattress encasement purchase.