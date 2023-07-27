Top Selling Floating Shelves Living Room for 2023

Our Top Picks

Floating shelves are an excellent choice for those looking to maximize storage and add a modern touch to their living room. Our team has conducted extensive research and testing to help you find the best floating shelves living room products for your home. We looked at essential factors such as weight capacity, size, material, and ease of installation, as well as customer reviews to understand their experiences with each product. Additionally, we provide some tips on installation and weight distribution to ensure safety. With so many options available, our expert insights can help you find the perfect floating shelves that suit your style and storage needs.

1 Greenco 5-Tier Corner Shelves - Rustic White Greenco 5-Tier Corner Shelves - Rustic White View on Amazon 9.7 The Greenco 5-Tier Corner Shelves in Rustic White Finish are an excellent addition to any home or office space. These easy-to-assemble wall mount shelves are perfect for organizing and storing various items such as books, plants, and decorative pieces. The shelves come with a rustic white finish that adds a stylish touch to any room. Made of high-quality materials, these shelves are durable and sturdy, providing ample space for your storage needs. Whether you need them for your bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, or living room, these shelves offer a practical and elegant solution for all your storage needs. Pros 5-tier storage capacity, Easy-to-assemble, Stylish rustic white finish Cons Not suitable for heavy items

2 Greenco Rustic White Intersection Shelves Greenco Rustic White Intersection Shelves View on Amazon 9.5 The Greenco 4 Cube Intersecting Shelves are a stylish and practical addition to any living space. These easy-to-assemble floating wall mount shelves are perfect for bedrooms and living rooms, featuring a rustic white finish that adds a touch of elegance to any decor. With four intersecting cubes, these shelves provide ample space for displaying books, photos, and other decorative items. The shelves are made from high-quality materials and are built to last, making them a great investment for any home. Overall, the Greenco 4 Cube Intersecting Shelves are a must-have for anyone looking to add some style and functionality to their living space. Pros Easy-to-assemble, Space-saving, Rustic white finish Cons May not hold heavy items

3 Greenco Set of 3 Floating U Shelves Turquoise Greenco Set of 3 Floating U Shelves Turquoise View on Amazon 9.2 The Greenco Set of 3 Floating U Shelves adds a rustic touch to any room with its turquoise finish. These decorative shelves are perfect for displaying small plants, picture frames, or other decorative items. Made with durable MDF material, each shelf can hold up to 8 pounds and comes with all the necessary hardware for easy installation. These shelves are a great addition to any home looking to add some charm and functionality to their decor. Pros Rustic Turquoise Finish, Easy to Install, Sturdy Cons Color may not match decor

4 Comfify Modern Floating Shelves with String. Comfify Modern Floating Shelves with String. View on Amazon 8.9 The Comfify Modern Set of 2 Wooden Floating Shelves with String is the perfect addition to any farmhouse or boho styled living room. Made from natural bamboo wood, these decorative shelves measure 17”x5.2” and come with a rope for easy mounting. Use them to display your favorite photos, plants, or trinkets, or simply as a stylish storage solution. The simple yet elegant design will complement any room and add a touch of warmth to your home decor. Pros Stylish farmhouse design, Easy to install, Durable bamboo material Cons May not hold heavy objects

5 Comfify Square Floating Shelves Set of 5. Comfify Square Floating Shelves Set of 5. View on Amazon 8.5 The Modern Wall Mounted Square Shaped Floating Shelves are a set of 5 beautifully crafted shelves that can be used in any room of the house. These shelves are made from high-quality materials and come in a rustic brown finish that adds an elegant touch to any space. The set includes screws and anchors for easy installation. These shelves are perfect for displaying books, photos, and decorative items, making them a versatile and practical addition to any home. Their square shape and clean lines make them a stylish and modern choice for any room, from the bathroom to the living room. Pros Stylish design, Easy to mount, Versatile use Cons May not support heavy items

6 Comfify Rustic Wall Mounted Floating Shelves Comfify Rustic Wall Mounted Floating Shelves View on Amazon 8.3 Comfify Rustic Wall Mounted Square Shaped Floating Shelves are a versatile and stylish addition to any home. This set of 7 shelves includes 3 square shelves and 4 L-shaped rustic shelves, perfect for displaying photos, plants, or other decor. The rustic white finish adds a charming touch to any room, and the included screws and anchors make installation a breeze. Made with high-quality materials, these shelves are sturdy and durable. Give your home a cozy and rustic feel with these beautiful floating shelves. Pros Set of 7 shelves, Screws and anchors included, Rustic wall décor Cons Installation can be tricky

7 Giftgarden Large Floating Shelves Set of 3 Giftgarden Large Floating Shelves Set of 3 View on Amazon 8.1 Giftgarden 36 Inch Large Floating Shelves for Wall Set of 3 is a perfect addition to any home. These rustic picture ledge wall shelves come in three different sizes and are great for displaying photos, books, or decorative items. They are easy to install and can be used in any room of the house including the bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, living room, or nursery. Made with high quality materials, these shelves are durable and can hold up to 11 pounds each. The brown color gives a warm and cozy feel to any space. These shelves are a great way to add storage and style to your home. Pros Large size, Rustic design, Easy to install Cons Not adjustable

8 Wyewye Floating Shelves Set of 3 - Brown/Light Brown. Wyewye Floating Shelves Set of 3 - Brown/Light Brown. View on Amazon 7.8 The Floating Shelves set of 3 is a versatile and stylish addition to any room in your home. Made of solid wood, these shelves are durable and natural, with a rustic finish that adds character to your decor. They come in two colors, brown and light brown, and can be easily mounted on any wall with the included brackets. These shelves are perfect for displaying your favorite books, plants, or decorative items, and can be used in the kitchen, bedroom, living room, bathroom, or study room. With their sleek and minimalist design, they are sure to complement any interior style. Pros Solid wood construction, Durable natural finish, Versatile use in any room Cons Mounting hardware not included

9 ZGREN Floating Shelves Dark Brown 16 Set of 2 ZGREN Floating Shelves Dark Brown 16 Set of 2 View on Amazon 7.5 The ZGREN Floating Shelves are a beautiful addition to any home décor. Made of natural wood with a rustic finish, these shelves come in a set of two and are perfect for displaying small decorative items such as vases, picture frames, or plants. Measuring 16 inches in length and 6.7 inches in width, they are easy to install and can be mounted on any wall in your home. Use them in your bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, or living room to add a touch of farmhouse charm to your space. The black dark brown finish is versatile and will complement any color scheme. Pros Natural wood, Rustic farmhouse style, Wide shelf for storage Cons May require assembly

10 Niche Soho Floating Wall Shelf Set Urban Walnut Niche Soho Floating Wall Shelf Set Urban Walnut View on Amazon 7.1 The Niche Soho 3 Piece Floating Wall Shelf Set in Urban Walnut is an excellent addition to any modern home. Made with sturdy materials, these shelves are perfect for displaying your favorite décor pieces, books, or even plants. The floating design adds a touch of elegance to any room, while the urban walnut finish gives it a sleek and sophisticated look. The set comes with three different sizes, making it easy to create a unique display that fits your space. Whether you're looking to add some style to your living room or organize your home office, this shelf set will not disappoint. Pros Easy to install, Sturdy construction, Sleek and modern design Cons May not hold heavy items

Q: What are the benefits of adding floating shelves to a living room?

A: Floating shelves in a living room can add both functionality and aesthetics. They provide extra storage space for books, decorative items, and other belongings while also creating a visually appealing display. Additionally, floating shelves can be easily installed and customized to fit any design style.

Q: Can floating shelves be used in a kitchen?

A: Yes, floating shelves can be a great addition to a kitchen. They can provide extra storage space for dishes, cookbooks, and other kitchen essentials while also adding a decorative touch to the room. However, it is important to make sure they are properly installed and can withstand the weight of any items placed on them.

Q: How do I properly install floating shelves?

A: Proper installation of floating shelves is essential to ensure they are secure and can hold the weight of your items. Start by locating the studs in the wall where you want to install the shelves. Then, use a level to mark where the brackets will be placed. Secure the brackets to the wall using screws, making sure they are level and flush with the wall. Finally, slide the shelf onto the brackets and secure it in place with screws or adhesive.

After conducting a thorough review of various floating shelves for the living room, it's clear that there are plenty of options to choose from, all of which have their own unique features and benefits. Whether you're looking for a rustic or modern design, corner or intersecting shelves, or even a pop of color, there is a shelf out there for you. Overall, floating shelves are an excellent way to add functional storage and stylish decor to your living room, and we highly recommend considering them for your home.