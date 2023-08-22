Top Selling Nursery Dresser for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a reliable and stylish nursery dresser for your baby's room? With so many products available, it can be challenging to choose the right one. That's why we have researched and tested various options to bring you the best recommendations. We understand that safety, storage capacity, durability, and design are essential criteria that parents consider when choosing a dresser for their nursery. That's why we have selected products that meet or exceed safety standards, offer ample storage space, are built to last, and also look stylish and modern. Stay tuned for our top-ranking nursery dresser products to make an informed decision.

1 LINSY HOME 4 Drawer Chest Black Dresser
The LINSY HOME 4 Drawer Chest is the perfect addition to any bedroom or nursery. This modern tall dresser is made of high-quality wood and features black and silver handles for a sleek and stylish look. With four spacious drawers, this dresser provides ample storage space for all your clothes, accessories, and other essentials. It's also a great option for organizing your kids' toys or living room items. The LINSY HOME 4 Drawer Chest is easy to assemble and built to last, making it a smart investment for any home. Pros Stylish black and silver design, Spacious drawers for ample storage, Versatile for various rooms Cons Assembly required

2 Pipishell 7 Drawer Fabric Dresser Storage Tower
The Pipishell 7 Drawer Fabric Dresser Storage Tower is a versatile and stylish storage solution for any room in your home. With seven spacious drawers and a wood top, this dresser chest provides ample storage space for clothing, linens, and other household items. The easy pull handles make accessing your belongings a breeze, while the neutral beige fabric complements any decor style. Whether you use it in your bedroom, nursery, or office, this organizer unit will keep your space tidy and organized. Pros 7 spacious drawers, sturdy wood top, easy pull handles Cons assembly required

3 Storkcraft Brookside Double Dresser White.
The Storkcraft Brookside 6 Drawer Double Dresser in White is a great addition to any nursery or kid's bedroom. Made with GREENGUARD Gold Certified materials, this dresser is safe for your child and the environment. With six spacious drawers, you will have plenty of room to store all of your child's clothes and accessories. The dresser is also easy to assemble and comes with a wall anchor kit for added safety. This dresser is not only functional but stylish with its modern design and white finish. Pros GREENGUARD Gold Certified, 6 spacious drawers, Durable construction Cons Assembly required

4 MAISONPEX White Dresser with 6 Drawers
The MAISONPEX Dresser for Bedroom with 6 Drawers is a perfect addition to any modern bedroom. With its sturdy frame and white wood finish, this chest of drawers will add a touch of elegance to your closet, hallway, living room, or entryway. The metal handles are not only stylish but also provide easy access to the spacious drawers, ideal for storing clothes and other essentials. Measuring 54.3" x 15.7" x 28.3" and weighing 105.6 pounds, this dresser is a great size for any room and is easy to assemble. Overall, the MAISONPEX Dresser is a high-quality and functional piece of furniture that will make a great addition to your home. Pros 6 spacious drawers, sturdy frame, modern design Cons assembly required

5 Storkcraft Modern 6 Drawer Dresser Vintage Driftwood White
The Storkcraft Modern 6 Drawer Dresser in Vintage Driftwood/White is a perfect addition to any nursery. With its GREENGUARD Gold Certification, parents can rest easy knowing that it meets strict chemical emissions standards. This dresser provides ample storage space with six spacious drawers, perfect for organizing all of your baby's essentials. Its modern design in vintage driftwood and white complements any nursery decor, and its sturdy construction ensures it will last for years to come. Overall, this dresser is a great investment for parents looking for a safe and stylish storage solution for their little one's nursery. Pros GREENGUARD Gold Certified, 6 spacious drawers, Modern design Cons Assembly required

6 AIEGLE Nursery Dresser White Bedroom Dresser
The AIEGLE Nursery Dresser is the perfect organizational solution for any nursery or bedroom. With five spacious drawers and storage shelves, this wood chest of drawers provides ample space for all of your baby's clothes and essentials. Measuring 47.6" L x 19.7" W x 36.1" H, it is the ideal size for any room. The white finish adds a touch of elegance to your decor, while the sturdy construction ensures long-lasting use. This dresser is a must-have for any new parent looking to keep their baby's room organized and stylish. Pros Spacious storage capacity, Sturdy and durable construction, Versatile design for any room Cons Assembly may be challenging

7 STORKCRAFT Avalon Double Dresser White 6 Drawer
The Storkcraft Avalon 6 Drawer Double Dresser in white is a classic piece of furniture that will enhance any child's bedroom or nursery. With six spacious drawers, this dresser provides ample storage space for clothing, toys, and other essentials. Made with high-quality materials, this dresser is designed to be durable and long-lasting. The simple yet elegant design makes it easy to match with any decor style. This dresser is the perfect addition to any child's bedroom or nursery, providing both functionality and style. Pros Classic design, Spacious drawers, Versatile use Cons Assembly required

8 Storkcraft Kenton 6 Drawer Double Dresser
The Storkcraft Kenton 6 Drawer Double Dresser in white is the perfect addition to any child's bedroom or nursery. With six spacious drawers, this dresser offers ample storage for all your little one's clothes, toys, and accessories. Its universal design makes it suitable for any children's bedroom, while its sturdy composite construction ensures durability and longevity. The dresser is easy to assemble and comes with a tip-over restraint for added safety. Overall, the Storkcraft Kenton 6 Drawer Double Dresser is a practical and stylish choice for any parent looking for a reliable dresser for their child's room. Pros Sturdy construction, Spacious drawers, Universal design Cons Heavy to move

9 Graco Benton 6 Drawer Double Dresser Espresso
The Graco Benton 6 Drawer Double Dresser in Espresso is a beautiful addition to any nursery. With its universal design and durable steel hardware, it's built to last through all stages of childhood. The Euro-Glide drawers with safety stops provide easy access to all of baby's essentials and the easy new assembly process will have you up and running in no time. This dresser coordinates with any nursery decor and its size and weight make it a practical choice for any parent. Overall, a great investment for any growing family. Pros Easy assembly process, Durable steel hardware, Coordinates with any nursery Cons May be too large

10 Storkcraft Crescent 6 Drawer Double Dresser White
The Storkcraft Crescent 6 Drawer Double Dresser in White is a GREENGUARD Gold Certified dresser that is perfect for your baby's nursery. With six spacious drawers, you can easily organize and store your baby's clothes, diapers, and other essentials. Made with high-quality materials, this dresser is built to last and will grow with your child. The classic white design is timeless and will fit seamlessly with any nursery décor. Plus, the dresser is easy to assemble and comes with a tip-resistant kit for added safety. Upgrade your baby's nursery with the Storkcraft Crescent 6 Drawer Double Dresser today. Pros GREENGUARD Gold Certified, Organizer for Nursery, 6 drawer chest Cons Heavy

FAQ

Q: What should I look for when buying a nursery dresser?

A: When buying a nursery dresser, it's important to consider the size, storage capacity, and safety features. Look for a dresser that is the right size for your space and has enough storage for your baby's clothes and accessories. Also, make sure it has safety features such as anti-tip hardware and smooth, rounded edges.

Q: Can I use a regular dresser as a nursery dresser?

A: While it's possible to use a regular dresser as a nursery dresser, it's important to make sure it meets safety standards. Look for a dresser that has anti-tip hardware and smooth, rounded edges. You should also avoid dressers with sharp corners or knobs that could be a hazard to your baby.

Q: How do I organize a nursery dresser?

A: To organize a nursery dresser, start by sorting your baby's clothes into categories such as onesies, pajamas, and socks. Then, fold the clothes neatly and place them in the dresser drawers according to category. You can also use drawer dividers to keep the clothes separated and easy to find. Consider labeling the drawers to make it even easier to find what you need.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis, we have found that nursery dressers are an essential piece of furniture for any nursery or children's bedroom. Our team of experts has reviewed several options, including those with 5 or 6 drawers, storage shelves, and metal handles. We have also considered the construction materials, safety certifications, and overall design of each dresser. Our top picks are not only stylish but also functional and safe for children. We encourage our readers to invest in a well-made nursery dresser to keep their child's clothes and accessories organized and easily accessible. Whether you choose one of our top picks or another option, we hope our review has been helpful in your decision-making process.