Top Selling Waterproof Mattress Protector for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a way to protect your mattress from spills, stains, and other potential accidents? A waterproof mattress protector is a necessary item to have. After thorough research and testing, we've compiled a list of the best waterproof mattress protector products available on the market. We analyzed each product's waterproofing level, breathability, ease of use and maintenance, and customer reviews. It's essential to ensure you get the right product to fit your mattress size and quality requirements. Protect your mattress and prolong its lifespan with a quality waterproof mattress protector.

1 SafeRest Cal King Mattress Protector SafeRest Cal King Mattress Protector View on Amazon 9.7 The SafeRest Cal King Mattress Protector is the perfect addition to any college dorm room, new home, or first apartment. Made from soft and breathable cotton terry, this fitted mattress pad cover provides a comfortable sleeping surface while also protecting against spills, allergens, and dust mites. The waterproof mattress cover protector ensures that your mattress stays dry and clean, increasing its longevity. This cotton California king size mattress protector is easy to install and machine washable, making it a convenient and essential bedding accessory. Pros Waterproof, Hypoallergenic, Comfortable Cons May shift on mattress

2 Perlux Twin Size Tencel Waterproof Mattress Protector Perlux Twin Size Tencel Waterproof Mattress Protector View on Amazon 9.4 The Perlux Twin Size Tencel 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress from spills, stains, and allergens. Made from high-quality materials, this vinyl-free protector is not only waterproof but also hypoallergenic, making it perfect for those with sensitive skin or allergies. The Tencel fabric is soft and breathable, ensuring a comfortable and peaceful night's sleep. This mattress protector is easy to install and fits snugly on any twin-sized mattress. With the Perlux Twin Size Tencel 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector, you can sleep soundly knowing that your mattress is protected from any accidents or spills. Pros 100% waterproof, hypoallergenic, vinyl-free Cons Not completely silent

3 Luna California King Mattress Protector Luna California King Mattress Protector View on Amazon 9.2 The Luna California King Mattress Protector is a high-quality product that provides both comfort and protection. Made with a waterproof and absorbent cotton terry surface, this mattress cover is perfect for those who want to keep their bed clean and dry. The noiseless and breathable topper ensures a comfortable and uninterrupted sleep. Plus, it is 100% sourced and produced in the USA, making it a great choice for those who want to support American-made products. Available in various sizes, this mattress protector is perfect for anyone looking for a reliable and comfortable way to protect their mattress. Pros Waterproof and absorbent, Made in the USA, Noiseless and breathable Cons May not fit all mattresses

4 UltraBlock Waterproof Mattress Protector Twin XL UltraBlock Waterproof Mattress Protector Twin XL View on Amazon 8.8 The UltraBlock Waterproof Mattress Protector is a must-have for anyone looking for a comfortable and reliable way to protect their mattress. Made with a breathable, noiseless cotton terry top and a fitted style that fits mattresses 15-18" deep, this mattress cover is perfect for bedwetting, dorm room essentials, and anyone who wants to keep their mattress safe from spills and stains. Whether you're looking for a way to protect your investment or just want to sleep soundly knowing your mattress is clean and fresh, the UltraBlock Waterproof Mattress Protector is the perfect choice. Pros Waterproof, Breathable, Noiseless Cons Limited size options

5 UltraBlock Ultra Plush Mattress Protector UltraBlock Ultra Plush Mattress Protector View on Amazon 8.7 The UltraBlock Ultra Plush Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress from spills and accidents. Made from breathable, vinyl-free materials, this noiseless mattress cover is fitted with deep pockets (15-18 inches) to accommodate a range of mattress sizes. It's the perfect solution for bedwetting, as well as for dorm rooms or any situation where spills or accidents may occur. With its soft and plush feel, you won't even know it's there! Pros Waterproof, Breathable, Noiseless Cons Limited size options

6 SafeRest Twin Size Classic Plus Mattress Protector SafeRest Twin Size Classic Plus Mattress Protector View on Amazon 8.2 The SafeRest Twin Size Classic Plus 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their mattress clean and protected. Made with high-quality materials and free of harmful chemicals, this vinyl-free protector is hypoallergenic and safe for even the most sensitive skin. It's also completely waterproof, making it perfect for children, pets, or anyone prone to spills or accidents. With a snug fit and easy-to-use design, the SafeRest protector will ensure your mattress stays clean and comfortable for years to come. Pros 100% waterproof, Hypoallergenic, Vinyl-free Cons Tight fit

7 Hannah Linen Bamboo Mattress Protector Hannah Linen Bamboo Mattress Protector View on Amazon 7.9 The LDC Bamboo Mattress Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress from spills and stains. Made from 100% waterproof materials, this California King mattress cover is able to protect your mattress from any accidents that may occur. The cover is also breathable and cooling, ensuring that you stay comfortable throughout the night. With a fitted deep pocket design that can accommodate mattresses up to 16 inches, this mattress cover is both practical and comfortable. Made from eco-friendly bamboo materials, this mattress protector is a great choice for those looking to live a more sustainable lifestyle. Pros 100% waterproof, breathable cooling protector, fits up to 16 inches Cons limited color options

8 UltraBlock Ultra Plush Mattress Protector Split King UltraBlock Ultra Plush Mattress Protector Split King View on Amazon 7.6 The UltraBlock Ultra Plush Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector (Split King) is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress while also enjoying a comfortable and soft sleeping experience. Made with breathable and noiseless materials, this fitted-style cover features deep pockets that fit mattresses from 15-18 inches deep. Designed to be vinyl-free, this mattress protector is perfect for those with allergies or sensitivities to harsh chemicals. It is also waterproof, making it ideal for families with young children or pets. Overall, this mattress protector provides a peaceful and worry-free sleeping experience. Pros Waterproof, Soft and breathable, Fits deep mattresses Cons May not fit all splits

9 Luna Pillow Protector Waterproof Zippered Premium. Luna Pillow Protector Waterproof Zippered Premium. View on Amazon 7.5 The Luna Standard Size Premium Zippered Waterproof Pillow Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their pillows from spills, stains, and allergens. Made in the USA with vinyl-free materials, this pillow protector is not only waterproof but also hypoallergenic, ensuring a comfortable and healthy sleeping environment. The zippered design ensures a secure fit and easy removal for washing, making it a practical and convenient addition to any bedding collection. Available in standard size, this pillow protector is a great investment for anyone looking to prolong the life of their pillows and improve the quality of their sleep. Pros Waterproof, Hypoallergenic, Made in USA Cons Plastic feel

10 Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Mattress Protector Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Mattress Protector View on Amazon 7.1 The Memory Foam Mattress Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress from spills and stains while also ensuring a comfortable sleeping experience. Made with organic cotton and eco-friendly Greenshield technology, this protector is not only safe for the environment but also for your health. The Kool-Flow breathable stretch fabric adds an extra layer of comfort, making it perfect for pillow-top and bed topper pads. With its California King size, this protector is a great investment for any bedroom. Plus, it's all USA made, ensuring high quality and durability. Pros Organic cotton, Eco-friendly, Breathable fabric Cons Limited size options

FAQ

Q: What is a waterproof mattress protector?

A: A waterproof mattress protector is a type of bedding that is designed to protect your mattress from spills, stains, and other types of liquid damage. It is made from a waterproof material that prevents liquids from seeping into your mattress, which can cause damage and lead to the growth of mold and bacteria.

Q: What is a dust mite proof mattress protector?

A: A dust mite proof mattress protector is a type of bedding that is designed to protect your mattress from dust mites, which are microscopic insects that feed on dead skin cells. It is made from a tightly woven fabric that prevents dust mites from entering your mattress, which can help reduce symptoms of allergies and asthma.

Q: Why should I use a mattress protector?

A: Using a mattress protector can help extend the life of your mattress by protecting it from spills, stains, and other types of damage. It can also help improve the overall cleanliness of your bed by preventing the growth of mold and bacteria. Additionally, using a dust mite proof mattress protector can help reduce symptoms of allergies and asthma by preventing dust mites from entering your mattress.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and analyzing various waterproof mattress protectors, it's clear that investing in a quality protector is a smart decision for any mattress owner. Not only do they protect your mattress from spills, stains, and bedwetting, but they can also help prevent allergens and dust mites from accumulating. With a variety of options available, from organic cotton to bamboo to vinyl-free materials, there's a waterproof mattress protector to suit every need and preference. So why wait? Protect your investment and improve your sleep experience with a waterproof mattress protector today.