Top Selling Wedge Pillow Cover for 2023

We have researched and tested various wedge pillow cover products to provide you with a list of the best options available on the market. Wedge pillows have gained popularity due to their ability to help with acid reflux, sleep apnea, and snoring. A wedge pillow cover is an essential accessory that not only protects the pillow but also enhances comfort. Our analysis considers important criteria such as material quality, durability, ease of cleaning, and customer reviews. We understand that each customer has different needs and have taken that into account. Choosing the right wedge pillow cover can be challenging, but we hope to make it easier for you with our top-ranking products list in the following section.

1 Xtreme Comforts Wedge Pillow with Bamboo Cover. Xtreme Comforts Wedge Pillow with Bamboo Cover. View on Amazon 9.7 The Xtreme Comforts Wedge Pillow Bamboo Cover is a must-have for anyone looking for a comfortable and allergy-friendly pillow cover. Made from high-quality materials, this cover is easy to clean and fits perfectly on the Xtreme Comforts Wedge Pillow. Whether you're looking to alleviate acid reflux, sleep apnea, or other sleeping issues, this pillow cover is an excellent choice. Plus, its navy color is stylish and will complement any bedroom decor. Invest in the Xtreme Comforts Wedge Pillow Bamboo Cover for a better night's sleep. Pros Allergy-friendly cover, Easy to clean cover, Fits perfectly Cons May not be suitable for taller individuals

2 Relax Home Life Wedge Pillow Cover (Dark Grey) Relax Home Life Wedge Pillow Cover (Dark Grey) View on Amazon 9.4 The Relax Home Life Microfiber Wedge Pillow Cover is the perfect replacement pillow case for our 7.5" Bed Wedge. Made with soft microfiber material, this cover fits most wedges up to 27" W x 27" L x 8" H, making it a versatile option for a variety of wedge pillows. The dark grey color adds a touch of elegance to any bedroom decor. Pros Soft microfiber material, Designed to fit specific wedge, Fits most wedges Cons Color options limited

3 PlanetofBamboo Replacement Wedge Pillow Cover PlanetofBamboo Replacement Wedge Pillow Cover View on Amazon 9.1 The Bamboo Replacement Wedge Pillow Cover (24 x 24 x 7) with Zipper is a must-have for anyone who values comfort and cleanliness. Made from high-quality bamboo material, this pillow cover is sweat-absorbent, moisture-wicking, and odor-free, ensuring you have a peaceful and hygienic sleep every night. The cover is easy to remove and wash, making it a great investment for anyone who wants to keep their wedge pillow looking and smelling fresh for years to come. Pros Sweat-absorbent, Moisture-wicking, Odor-free Cons Limited color options

4 InteVision Bed Wedge Pillowcase Replacement Cover. InteVision Bed Wedge Pillowcase Replacement Cover. View on Amazon 8.9 The InteVision 400 Thread Count, 100% Egyptian Cotton Bed Wedge Pillowcase is the perfect replacement cover for the InteVision Foam Wedge Bed Pillow. Made of high-quality materials, this pillowcase is both comfortable and durable, ensuring a peaceful night's sleep. Measuring 25" x 24" x 12", it fits the 12" (height) version of the pillow perfectly. Available in a beautiful blue color, it is sure to complement any bedroom decor. Whether you use it for reading, watching TV, or sleeping, this pillowcase is a must-have for anyone looking for a comfortable and supportive wedge pillow. Pros High thread count, 100% Egyptian cotton, Fits InteVision wedge pillow Cons Limited color options

5 Sleep Jockey Pillow Cover for Bed Wedge - Dark Gray Sleep Jockey Pillow Cover for Bed Wedge - Dark Gray View on Amazon 8.5 The Sleep Jockey Pillow Cover for Bed Wedge is a high-quality and ultrasoft bamboo pillow case cover that is designed to fit most sleep wedges. It comes with a zipper that makes it easy to put on and take off, and is available in multiple sizes to fit most wedge pillows. The cover is made from high-quality materials that are long-lasting and easy to care for. This 12" height dark gray cover is perfect for those who want a comfortable and supportive wedge pillow that will help them get a good night's sleep. Pros Ultrasoft bamboo material, Zipper for easy removal, Fits most sleep wedges Cons Limited color options

6 HealthSmart Wedge Pillow Cover Gray Links HealthSmart Wedge Pillow Cover Gray Links View on Amazon 8.4 The HealthSmart Wedge Pillow Cover for Bed Wedges is an ultra-soft, hypoallergenic cover with zippered rip and spill protection. Made to fit 24 x 24 x 7 inch wedges, this gray links 12 inch cover is easy to put on and take off. With its high-quality materials and durable construction, it provides excellent protection for your wedge pillow and keeps it clean and fresh for longer. Ideal for those who suffer from allergies or want to keep their pillow in pristine condition, this cover is a must-have accessory for any wedge pillow. Pros Hypoallergenic, Easy to clean, Durable Cons May not fit all wedges

7 PlanetofBamboo Wedge Pillow Cover Black PlanetofBamboo Wedge Pillow Cover Black View on Amazon 7.9 The PlanetofBamboo Bamboo Replacement Wedge Pillow Cover is a game-changer for anyone who uses a wedge pillow for sleeping or relaxation. Made with high-quality bamboo fabric, this cover is sweat-absorbent, moisture-wicking, and odor-free, ensuring a comfortable and hygienic experience. The 24 x 24 x 10 size fits most wedge pillows, and the convenient zipper makes it easy to remove and wash. Say goodbye to uncomfortable and unhygienic wedge pillow covers and upgrade to the PlanetofBamboo Bamboo Replacement Wedge Pillow Cover today! Pros Sweat-absorbent, Moisture-wicking, Odor-free Cons Limited color options

8 Meoven Wedge Pillow Cover Bamboo Fibers Meoven Wedge Pillow Cover Bamboo Fibers View on Amazon 7.6 The Wedge Pillow Cover is a must-have for those who own a 24x24x7 bed wedge pillow. Made from 100% hypoallergenic bamboo fibers, this replacement cover is not only soft and comfortable but also safe for those with allergies. The cover comes with a zipper and pockets, making it easy to remove and wash. Its durable material ensures it can withstand regular use, making it perfect for those who use their bed wedge pillow regularly for conditions such as acid reflux, snoring, or respiratory issues. Overall, the Wedge Pillow Cover is a great investment for anyone looking for a comfortable and hygienic sleep solution. Pros Hypoallergenic bamboo fibers, Zipper for easy cover removal, Pockets for storage Cons Limited color options

9 Circa Air Wedge Pillow Cover Circa Air Wedge Pillow Cover View on Amazon 7.5 The Circa Air Wedge Pillow Cover is the perfect addition to your inflatable wedge pillow. Made from ultra-soft 100% microfiber with a zip cover, this extra wide large wedge cover fits a 27x27x8 pillow. The cover is easy to remove and machine washable, ensuring your pillow stays clean and fresh. Use the Circa Air Wedge Pillow Cover for comfortable support while reading, watching TV, or sleeping. Its high-quality materials and design make it a must-have for anyone looking for a comfortable and durable wedge pillow cover. Pros Ultra soft microfiber material, Zip cover for easy washing, Fits large inflatable wedge pillow Cons Limited color options

10 CirclesHome Wedge Pillow Cover CirclesHome Wedge Pillow Cover View on Amazon 7.1 The CirclesHome Wedge Pillow Cover is a soft and breathable pillow case protector made of 100% cotton. Measuring at 25x25x10x2", this hypoallergenic cover provides comfort for those who suffer from allergies or sensitive skin. Its zippered design ensures a secure fit and easy removal for washing. This pillow cover is perfect for those who use wedge pillows for sleeping, reading, or watching TV. It is a great investment for those who want to protect their pillows and maintain their cleanliness. Pros 100% cotton material, Hypoallergenic and breathable, Zippered for easy use Cons Color options limited

FAQ

Q: Can I find a wedge pillow cover that fits my reading wedge pillow?

A: Yes, there are many options available for reading wedge pillow covers that fit your specific pillow size and shape. It is important to measure your pillow and check the product description to ensure a proper fit.

Q: What materials are commonly used for wedge pillow case covers?

A: Wedge pillow covers are typically made from soft and breathable materials such as cotton, polyester, or a blend of both. Some covers may also feature additional materials such as bamboo or microfiber for added comfort and durability.

Q: How do I clean and maintain my wedge pillow cover?

A: Most wedge pillow covers can be easily removed and machine washed for convenient cleaning. It is important to follow the care instructions on the product label and avoid using harsh detergents or bleach. Additionally, it is recommended to air dry or tumble dry on low heat to preserve the quality of the cover.

Conclusions

After researching and reviewing various wedge pillow covers, it's clear that this product category offers a variety of options for consumers seeking to upgrade their sleeping experience. Whether you're looking for a hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking, or ultrasoft bamboo cover, there's a wedge pillow cover out there that can meet your needs. By investing in a quality cover, you can protect your wedge pillow from spills and stains, while also improving its overall comfort and longevity. So why not take the leap and upgrade your sleeping setup today?