Goldco Review 2023 - Best Gold & Silver IRA Company?

Goldco, located in Los Angeles, is a reputable privately held company specializing in precious metals. With over a decade of experience, Goldco has been dedicated to assisting customers in safeguarding their retirement savings. The company offers a comprehensive range of products and services tailored to meet the financial objectives of investors.

Whether you aim to diversify your retirement assets through a precious metals Individual Retirement Account (IRA) or have a specific interest in gold and silver, Goldco provides expert guidance throughout the entire process. They understand that investing your savings is a significant responsibility and strive to ensure that you can trust the companies you choose.

To assist you in making an informed decision, we have extensively researched every company in the industry. Through this thorough evaluation, we have identified a select few that uphold the highest standards of customer service. This allows you to easily compare and contrast the top companies in the field, enabling you to choose the one that aligns with your specific needs and investment goals.

>> CLICK HERE to read our list of the Best Gold IRA Companies. <<

Or, Get the FREE Gold Kit smart investors are using to protect their retirement savings.

What is Goldco?

Goldco stands as a reputable company offering an array of products and services tailored to meet the diverse financial goals of investors. Whether you aim to enhance the diversification of your retirement assets through a precious metals IRA or have a keen interest in direct investments in gold and silver, Goldco goes the extra mile by providing customers with dedicated specialists who expertly navigate the intricate process.

Goldco takes immense pride in delivering exceptional customer service, invaluable education on precious metals, and an extensive range of resources designed to empower investors to make confident decisions within the precious metals industry.

The distinction of Goldco what sets Goldco apart is our distinguished recognition by influential figures such as Sean Hannity, Chuck Norris, Ben Stein, and many others.

Goldco endorsments (credit: PR) Goldco endorsments (credit: PR)

Their endorsement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and trustworthiness.

In addition to being recognized by notable personalities, Goldco has been awarded an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and an AAA rating by the Business Consumer Alliance. These esteemed ratings reflect our unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards of quality and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Goldco's Services

As a leader in the precious metals industry, Goldco has a proven track record of assisting customers in protecting their retirement savings for over a decade. If you possess an IRA, 401(k), 403(b), TSP, or any similar tax-advantaged retirement account, rest assured that a Goldco Specialist can help you safeguard those assets by setting up a Precious Metals IRA.

In addition to their IRA services, they provide direct sales of gold and silver to their valued customers. Whether you seek to roll over retirement assets into a Precious Metals IRA or prefer to purchase gold and silver directly, Goldco knowledgeable specialists will assist you every step of the way.

They will ensure a seamless and hassle-free experience, from the initial consultation to the final transaction.

Goldco's Process for Buying Precious Metals

When it comes to purchasing gold and silver, Goldco offers a convenient solution even if you're not interested in opening a precious metals IRA at the moment. Their inventory boasts a wide range of products, including the renowned Chuck Norris "Five Principles," Silver American Eagle, Gold American Eagle, Gold American Eagle Proof, and more.

While the price of these products is not listed on Goldco's website, the company provides clear steps to guide you through the buying process.

By following three simple steps, you can easily acquire precious metals through Goldco. Here's what you need to do:

1) Sign Your Agreement: Secure your purchase by signing an important agreement that ensures you understand Goldco's terms of doing business. This step is crucial in establishing a solid foundation for your investment.

2) Fund Your Account: Take the next step by funding your account. Goldco offers flexible funding options, allowing you to send money via bank wire or mail a check to their Los Angeles office. This accommodation makes it convenient for investors to initiate their purchases.

3) Choose Your Precious Metals: Once your account is funded, it's time to select the precious metals that align with your investment goals. Goldco provides an inventory page where you can explore and choose the coins you desire. You have the option to have the coins delivered to an independent depository, sent directly to you, or utilize their free storage service.

Goldco's streamlined process for buying precious metals ensures a seamless experience for investors. With their accommodating funding options and a diverse selection of products, Goldco presents an attractive option for those seeking to venture into the realm of precious metal assets.

Goldco Gold IRA Fees

The required minimum purchase at Goldco to start a gold IRA is $25,000. Goldco’s preferred Custodian charges a flat annual account service fee which includes a one-time IRA account set-up fee of $50, as well as a $30 wire fee. Annual maintenance is $100, and storage is $150 for segregated storage or $100 for non-segregated storage.

Fees for gold storage and custodianship can vary depending on the company you select to handle these services (required by the IRS, as all IRA assets must be managed by a custodian). Depending on the Custodian, storage fees can range from $10 to $60 per month, or as a percentage of assets, from 0.35% to 1% annually. Goldco does not charge any storage fees for cash transactions over $25,000.

Goldco Reputation and Customer Reviews

Goldco has earned a strong reputation among customers and industry watchdog organizations, receiving consistently high praise for their services. Notably, the Better Business Bureau has awarded Goldco with an impressive A+ rating, affirming their commitment to upholding ethical and transparent business practices . This rating serves as a testament to Goldco's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in the industry.

goldco review (credit: PR)

Goldco Reviews Overview:

BBB A+ 441 Reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ TrustLink 4.8/5 Stars 253 Reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Consumer Affairs 4.8/5 Stars 1,160 Reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Google Reviews 4.9/5 Stars 1,231 Reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ TrustPilot 4.8/5 Stars 1043 Reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

When it comes to customer satisfaction, Goldco truly excels. With an outstanding rating of 4.89 out of 5, it's evident that customers have experienced exceptional service and support from the company . Goldco's unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in customer service has garnered them high levels of trust and satisfaction from their clientele.

Ease of Transaction: Customers have praised Goldco for the seamless transaction process from start to finish. Whether purchasing precious metals for direct delivery or through a precious metals IRA, customers have found the process to be relatively easy and hassle-free.

Professional Staff: Goldco's staff is highly regarded by customers for their knowledge, professionalism, and willingness to assist. With extensive expertise in the industry, Goldco's representatives are always ready to provide guidance and support. Whether customers seek further education or require assistance with opening a gold IRA, they can expect prompt and reliable responses.

Dedicated Specialist: Investors opening a precious metals IRA with Goldco benefit from a dedicated specialist who will guide them through the process. This personalized service ensures that customers' unique goals and needs are understood, allowing for the development of a customized investment strategy aligned with their objectives.

Positive Feedback: Goldco consistently receives positive reviews for their customer service, driven by their strong emphasis on exceptional support. Customers appreciate the knowledgeable, responsive, and friendly nature of Goldco's customer service team, which goes above and beyond to assist with their investment needs. Goldco's commitment to personalized service sets them apart, as their representatives take the time to understand customers' goals and work closely with them to create tailored investment strategies. Additionally, Goldco is known for transparent and honest communication, providing customers with clear and accurate information about the risks and benefits associated with precious metal investments.

Goldco's exceptional customer reviews and personalized service exemplify their dedication to customer satisfaction, building trust, and nurturing long-term relationships. Customers can rely on Goldco to provide high-quality products, seamless transactions, knowledgeable staff, personalized guidance, and transparent communication.

Goldco's Educational Resources

Goldco stands out among its competitors by offering a wide array of educational resources to empower investors on their financial journey. These resources serve as valuable tools to stay informed and make well-informed investment decisions.

Dedicated Customer Support: One of Goldco's distinguishing features is their dedicated contact support for current customers. If you have any questions or need assistance, you can easily reach out to their customer care team by calling 1-855-472-8494 or emailing them at customercare@goldco.com. This personalized support ensures that investors receive the help they need throughout their investment process.

Informative Website: Goldco's website serves as a treasure trove of educational tools. Through their current news and articles section, investors can access a wealth of knowledge. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced investor, you'll find resources that cover a range of topics. From a beginner's guide to a gold IRA and retirement planning to in-depth information about the economy and the Federal Reserve, Goldco's website has it all.

Newsletter Subscription: To receive curated content directly in your inbox, Goldco offers a newsletter subscription. By signing up for their newsletter, you can stay up to date with the latest industry news, investment insights, and valuable tips. This convenient option ensures that you never miss out on important information that could impact your investment decisions.

Goldco Gold Investment Kit:

Request Your Free Kit (credit: PR) Request Your Free Kit (credit: PR)

Goldco's commitment to providing educational resources demonstrates their dedication to helping investors make informed choices. Whether you prefer accessing information on their website, reaching out to their dedicated customer support team, or receiving content through their newsletter, Goldco has you covered.

Goldco's Contact Details

When selecting a precious metals company, it's crucial to choose one that provides accessible and reliable contact support. Goldco understands this importance and offers multiple avenues for customers to reach out and have their questions or concerns addressed promptly.

Goldco Phone Number: For a direct and immediate conversation, you can contact Goldco by phone at 1-855-629-1007. This contact number serves as a reliable point of contact for customers who wish to inquire further about Goldco's services or have specific inquiries.

Goldco Email: If you prefer written communication, you can reach out to Goldco via email at info@goldco.com. This allows you to send a quick inquiry or request additional information at your convenience. Goldco's team will respond promptly and provide the assistance you need.

Goldco Contact Form: Goldco also offers a convenient quick contact form on their website. If you prefer a streamlined method of communication, you can fill out this form with your name, email address, and message. This ensures that your inquiry or message reaches Goldco's team efficiently, and they can respond promptly to address your needs.

By providing multiple contact options, including phone support, email communication, and a quick contact form, Goldco ensures that customers can reach out using their preferred method. Whether you prefer a direct conversation, written communication, or a streamlined form, Goldco is committed to being accessible and responsive to their customers' inquiries.

Final Thoughts

Goldco, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, stands as one of the most renowned and trusted precious metals companies in the industry. Recognized for its extensive range of products and services, Goldco goes above and beyond to provide customers with an exceptional experience.

The company's reputation speaks for itself, with endorsements from well-known figures and recognition as a top-rated precious metals company by respected organizations like the Better Business Bureau . Whether investors are seeking to purchase precious metals for direct delivery or open a gold IRA account, Goldco offers straightforward solutions to cater to their needs.

Goldco's commitment to simplicity is evident in its IRA services. Investors looking to secure their financial future through a gold IRA can enjoy a hassle-free process. With a dedicated account representative assigned to assist them, investors can complete the application in just three easy steps.

Transparency and fair pricing are core values at Goldco. Unlike other companies that charge a percentage of assets, Goldco ensures a fair pricing structure for its IRA services, offering investors a flat fee. This approach benefits those who prefer a precious metals company that offers lower fees.

Positive customer reviews further distinguish Goldco from its competitors. The majority of customers express satisfaction with the company's products, services, and knowledgeable customer representatives. It's important to note that while a small number of negative reviews exist, they likely represent isolated incidents rather than an accurate reflection of Goldco as a whole.

In summary, Goldco's impressive range of gold and silver products, whether for direct delivery or conversion into a gold IRA, positions it as an excellent choice for investors seeking a reputable and trustworthy precious metals company. Embark on your precious metals journey with Goldco and experience the exceptional solutions they have to offer.