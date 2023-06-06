Investing in gold individual retirement accounts (gold IRAs) has gained popularity among investors seeking a safe haven during market turmoil. However, it is crucial to identify reputable and compliant gold IRA companies to safeguard your investment. This article will provide essential tips and guidance on how to identify noncompliant gold IRA companies, ensuring you make informed investment decisions.

To help you make informed decisions, we would like to share some key indicators we believe could help.

Complaints on the BBB: A significant number of complaints on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) or any other platform could raise concerns. For each complaint reported, it's reasonable to assume there may be other dissatisfied people. Check the number of a company’s complaints here.

Complaints on Glassdoor.com: Check for negative feedback or complaints on Glassdoor.com here. This can provide additional insight through the experiences of current and former employees.

Unrealistic Promotions and Bonuses: Be cautious of companies that offer promotions and bonuses that seem too good to be true. If the incentives seem to be unrealistic, it may indicate questionable practices.

"Cowboy" Salespeople: If a salesfloor consists of pushy or overly aggressive individuals who have been in the gold industry for a long time, it could be a red flag.

Top 3 compliant gold IRA companies: