10 Best Brown Packing Tapes Review

We've researched and tested to bring you a list of the best brown packing tape products, perfect for sealing boxes and packages for shipping or storage. With durability and reliability as key factors, we analyzed adhesion strength, tape thickness, and ease of use to ensure our list includes tried and tested products. Choosing the right tape can be a challenge, but our expert insights and tips can help you understand the various types available, from those that withstand extreme temperatures to those that tear easily by hand. So keep reading to discover which tapes made our top-ranking list and why they're the best of the best.

1 BOMEI PACK Brown Packing Tape with Dispenser BOMEI PACK Brown Packing Tape with Dispenser View on Amazon 9.9 BOMEI PACK 3 Pack Heavy Duty Brown Packing Tape with Dispenser is the perfect solution for all your packaging needs. The 2.6 mil, 1.88 inch x 110 Yards brown tape refills are ideal for industrial shipping, box packaging, moving, office, and storage purposes. This heavy-duty tape is strong and durable, ensuring that your packages will arrive at their destination intact. The included dispenser makes it easy to use, and the tape is easy to cut and apply. Upgrade your packaging game with BOMEI PACK 3 Pack Heavy Duty Brown Packing Tape with Dispenser. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty, Comes with dispenser, Great for industrial use Cons Only comes in brown

2 Lifetime Supplies Brown Packing Tape 36 Rolls Lifetime Supplies Brown Packing Tape 36 Rolls View on Amazon 9.4 The Lifetime Supplies 36 Rolls [Upgraded] 2" Brown Premium Packing Tape is an essential tool for anyone who needs to ship, move, or seal packages. With 110 Yards and 2.2 mil of thickness, this heavy-duty packaging tape is stronger and thicker than most other 2-inch tapes on the market. The upgraded version of this tape ensures that it is more durable and can withstand even the toughest of shipping conditions. It is perfect for sealing boxes, envelopes, and other packages, and it provides a secure, tight seal that will keep your items safe during transport. Whether you are a small business owner or a homeowner who needs to ship items, this tape is an excellent investment that will last you a long time. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Upgraded 2" tape, Heavy duty, 36 rolls Cons No color options

3 Lichamp Brown Packing Tape B206BN Lichamp Brown Packing Tape B206BN View on Amazon 9.3 The Lichamp Brown Packing Tape is a high-quality, durable tape that is perfect for packing boxes and sealing cartons. Made with kraft paper and brown gummed tape, this tape is strong and reliable, ensuring that your packages stay securely sealed during shipping. With a size of 6 rolls x 2 inch x 55 Yard x 7 mil, this tape is versatile and can be used for a variety of packing and shipping needs. Its natural brown color also adds a touch of eco-friendliness to your packaging. Overall, the Lichamp Brown Packing Tape is a great investment for anyone looking for a reliable and eco-friendly packing option. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Strong adhesive, Easy to tear, Good value Cons May leave residue

4 TooCust Kraft Paper Tape Self Adhesive TooCust Kraft Paper Tape Self Adhesive View on Amazon 9 TooCust Kraft Paper Tape Self Adhesive is a biodegradable brown packing tape that comes in a roll of 2" X 55YD 7Mil. The tape is made of durable materials and has a strong adhesive that holds your packages together securely. It is waterproof and not writable, making it ideal for shipping packages. This tape can also be used for a variety of other purposes, such as crafting, gift wrapping, and labeling. Its eco-friendly feature makes it perfect for those who are looking for environmentally friendly packaging solutions. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Biodegradable, Strong adhesive, Waterproof Cons Not writable

5 Tape King Clear Packing Tape XL 6 Rolls Tape King Clear Packing Tape XL 6 Rolls View on Amazon 8.6 Tape King Clear Packing Tape is a heavy-duty adhesive tape that is perfect for moving, packaging, and shipping. With 110 yards per roll and a 1.88-inch width, this tape is stronger and thicker than your average packing tape, ensuring that your packages stay secure during transit. Made for industrial use, this tape is also great for office and storage needs. Its clear design allows for easy identification of package contents, making it a practical and reliable choice for all your packing needs. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros XL size for more tape, Stronger & thicker 2.7mil, Heavy duty adhesive Cons May not fit all dispensers

6 BOMEI PACK Brown Packing Tape Refills BOMEI PACK Brown Packing Tape Refills View on Amazon 8.3 BOMEI PACK Brown Packing Tape Refills are the perfect solution for anyone who needs to package, ship, or move items. With 12 rolls and 1 dispenser included, this heavy-duty tape is made to last. Each roll measures 2.4Mil and 1.88 inches by 60 yards, ensuring that you have enough tape for all your needs. This tape is easy to use and provides a strong hold, ensuring that your packages arrive safely at their destination. Whether you're a business owner or simply moving to a new home, BOMEI PACK Brown Packing Tape Refills are a must-have. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty tape, 12 rolls included, Convenient dispenser Cons May not stick well

7 Packstrong Clear Packing Tape (36 Rolls) Packstrong Clear Packing Tape (36 Rolls) View on Amazon 8.1 Packstrong Industrial Grade Clear Packing Tape is a heavy-duty tape perfect for all your packaging needs. With 36 rolls in a pack and each roll measuring 110 yards in length and 2 inches in width, this tape is an excellent value for your money. Its 2.7 mil thickness and acrylic adhesive make it strong and durable, ensuring that your packages will stay secure during transit. Ideal for office, moving, packaging, and shipping purposes, this clear tape is easy to use and provides a professional finish to your packages. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Industrial grade quality, Large quantity of rolls, Heavy duty adhesive Cons May not fit all tape dispensers

8 JIALAI HOME Packing Tape with Dispenser JIALAI HOME Packing Tape with Dispenser View on Amazon 7.6 JIALAI HOME Heavy Duty Brown Packing Tape is a perfect solution for all your packing needs. The tape comes in a pack of six rolls with a dispenser, making it easy to use. The tape is ultra-strong and has a thickness of 2.4 mil, ensuring that your packages are securely sealed. It measures 1.88 inches by 110 yards, making it perfect for industrial shipping, moving, office, and storage needs. The tape is made of high-quality materials, making it durable and long-lasting. With JIALAI HOME Heavy Duty Brown Packing Tape, you can be sure that your packages will arrive at their destination safely and securely. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty, Includes dispenser, Ultra strong Cons Limited color options

9 BOMEI PACK Brown Packing Tape with Dispenser BOMEI PACK Brown Packing Tape with Dispenser View on Amazon 7.3 BOMEI PACK No Noise Brown Packing Tape is a must-have for anyone in need of a quiet and reliable packaging tape. With its quiet and smooth release, this tape makes packing and moving less stressful and more efficient. The heavy-duty construction ensures that your packages will stay securely sealed during shipping and storage. This tape comes with a convenient dispenser for easy use, and the 1.88-inch width and 110-yard length make it suitable for a variety of packaging needs. Whether you're packing boxes for a move or shipping products for your business, BOMEI PACK No Noise Brown Packing Tape is a reliable choice. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Quiet, Heavy duty, Convenient dispenser Cons May not stick well

10 BOMEI PACK Brown Packing Tape with Dispenser BOMEI PACK Brown Packing Tape with Dispenser View on Amazon 7.1 BOMEI PACK Brown Packing Tape with Dispenser is a must-have for anyone who needs to move, ship, or store items. The 2.4 mil thickness and 1.88 inch width make it strong enough to securely seal boxes, while the 60 yards length ensures you have enough tape for multiple packages. The included dispenser makes it easy to apply the tape smoothly and evenly, without getting tangled or stuck. With 6 refill rolls included, this packaging tape set is a great value for any home or business. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Comes with dispenser, Strong and durable, Great for moving Cons May not stick well

Q: What is the difference between brown packing tape and clear packing tape?

A: Brown packing tape is typically made of polypropylene and is commonly used for sealing boxes and packages. Clear packing tape, on the other hand, is made of a clear polypropylene material and is commonly used for packaging items that need to be visible or for labeling purposes.

Q: Can duct tape be used for packing boxes?

A: While duct tape is a strong adhesive, it is not recommended for use in packing boxes. Duct tape is made of a different material than packing tape and can break down over time, causing boxes to come apart or items to become damaged. It is best to use a strong packing tape specifically designed for sealing boxes.

Q: Is clear packing tape stronger than brown packing tape?

A: The strength of packing tape is not necessarily determined by its color. Both clear and brown packing tape can be equally strong, depending on the brand and material used. It is important to look for packing tape with a high adhesive strength and a durable material, regardless of its color.

After conducting thorough research and testing, we've concluded that brown packing tape is an essential tool for any moving or shipping needs. From our review of various brands, we found that there are different options available for different needs, whether it be heavy-duty industrial-grade tape or quiet tape for office settings. Regardless of the specific product, we highly recommend investing in a quality brown packing tape to ensure your packages arrive safely and securely. Don't hesitate to make the purchase and get your packing done right the first time.