10 Best Clear Packing Tapes for 2023

Our Top Picks

This article provides a comprehensive guide to choosing the best clear packing tape for your needs. Clear packing tape is a versatile product that can be used for various purposes, making it an essential item for anyone who needs to secure items for shipping, moving, or storage. To find the right tape, you should consider factors such as adhesive strength, width, thickness, transparency, and environmental factors. Reading customer reviews can also be helpful in determining the tape's performance and overall quality. Overall, choosing the right clear packing tape is crucial to ensure your items arrive safely and securely.

1 Tape King Clear Packing Tape XL 6 Rolls Tape King Clear Packing Tape XL 6 Rolls View on Amazon 9.8 Tape King Clear Packing Tape is a must-have for anyone who needs to move, package, ship, store or organize items. With XL 110 Yards Per Roll, this heavy-duty adhesive tape is thicker and stronger than the average tape, making it perfect for industrial, office or home use. Measuring 1.88 inches wide and 2.7mil thick, it provides a secure hold that won't easily tear or break. This pack of 6 rolls is a great value and ensures you always have tape on hand when you need it. Say goodbye to flimsy, unreliable tape and hello to Tape King's durable and reliable packing tape. Pros Strong adhesive, Thick and durable, XL size rolls Cons May be difficult to tear

2 Packstrong Clear Packing Tape (36 Rolls) Packstrong Clear Packing Tape (36 Rolls) View on Amazon 9.4 Packstrong Industrial Grade Clear Packing Tape is a heavy-duty tape that is perfect for all your packaging needs. With 36 rolls included in the pack, you'll have plenty of tape to use for all your moving, shipping, and packaging needs. Each roll is 110 yards long, 2 inches wide, and 2.7 mil thick, making it a durable and reliable choice for securing boxes and packages. The acrylic adhesive ensures a strong bond, and the clear tape allows for easy visibility of package contents. This tape is a must-have for anyone who needs a high-quality packing tape that can withstand heavy use. Pros Heavy duty, Large quantity, Strong adhesive Cons May be difficult to cut

3 Tape King Clear Packing Tape (12 Rolls) Tape King Clear Packing Tape (12 Rolls) View on Amazon 9.3 Tape King Super Thick 3.2mil Clear Packing Tape is a heavy-duty adhesive tape that is perfect for industrial, commercial, moving, and packing sealing purposes. With 12 refill rolls and 60 yards per roll, this tape is designed to withstand the toughest packing jobs. Its 3.2mil thickness adds extra durability and strength to ensure your boxes are sealed securely. The clear tape allows for easy visibility of the contents inside the boxes. This tape is a must-have for anyone in need of a reliable and durable packing tape. Pros Super thick 3.2mil tape, Heavy duty adhesive, 60 yards per roll Cons May be difficult to cut

4 Tape King Quiet Packing Tape - Pack of 6 Tape King Quiet Packing Tape - Pack of 6 View on Amazon 9 Tape King Quiet Packing Tape is a must-have for anyone in need of a reliable, heavy-duty tape for packing, shipping, and storage. With a pack of 6, you'll have plenty of tape to get the job done. The clear tape blends in seamlessly with boxes and packages, and the quiet release makes for a peaceful packing experience. This tape is also strong enough to hold up against wear and tear during transportation. Don't settle for cheap, flimsy tape - upgrade to Tape King Quiet Packing Tape for a stress-free packing experience. Pros Quiet, Heavy-duty, Pack of 6 Cons May not stick well

5 Duck HD Clear Packing Tape Refill (6 Rolls) Duck HD Clear Packing Tape Refill (6 Rolls) View on Amazon 8.7 The Duck HD Clear Heavy Duty Packing Tape Refill is a must-have for anyone who frequently ships or moves items. With a strong adhesive, this tape securely seals boxes and packages, ensuring that your items arrive at their destination intact. The 1.88 inch width and 54.6 yard length make it a versatile choice for a range of tasks. Plus, the clear design allows for easy labeling and visibility of the contents inside. With six rolls included in each pack, you'll have plenty of tape to tackle any project. Pros Heavy duty, Clear tape, 6 rolls Cons May not fit all dispensers

6 Art3d Carton Sealing Tape Clear 6 Rolls Art3d Carton Sealing Tape Clear 6 Rolls View on Amazon 8.3 Art3d 6 Rolls Carton Sealing Tape Heavy Duty is a great option for those in need of a strong, clear packing tape. With a thickness of 2 mil and measuring at 1.88" x 55 yds, this tape is perfect for sealing all types of cartons and boxes. Whether you're moving or shipping items, this heavy duty tape will ensure your items stay secure during transit. The clear tape allows for easy visibility of any labeling or barcodes on the box. Overall, this is a reliable and effective packing tape that will make your packing and shipping process much smoother. Pros Heavy duty, Clear packing, 2 mil thick Cons May not fit all tape dispensers

7 Tafomega Packing Tape Dispenser Clear 3 Pack Tafomega Packing Tape Dispenser Clear 3 Pack View on Amazon 8 The TAFOMAGIC Packing Tape with Dispenser is a must-have for anyone who frequently ships or moves items. With its noiseless and strong sealing adhesive, this industrial depot tape is perfect for storage and moving. The 1.96 inch x 33 yards size and 1” core make it easy to use with the included dispenser, and the 3 pack ensures you'll have enough tape for all your needs. Say goodbye to noisy tape and hello to easy and efficient packing with TAFOMAGIC. Pros Noiseless, Strong adhesive, Comes with dispenser Cons May not fit all tape dispensers

8 JARLINK Clear Packing Tape (12 Rolls) JARLINK Clear Packing Tape (12 Rolls) View on Amazon 7.6 JARLINK Clear Packing Tape is a must-have for anyone who needs to pack and ship items. With 12 rolls included, this heavy-duty tape is perfect for moving, sealing, and shipping. It's stronger and thicker than most packing tapes, with a 2.8mil thickness and 2 inches width, ensuring that your packages will stay securely sealed during transit. Each roll is 60 yards long, giving you a total of 720 yards of tape. This tape is easy to use and clear, making it ideal for any type of packaging. Whether you're a small business owner or just need to pack up your belongings for a move, JARLINK Clear Packing Tape is a reliable and affordable option. Pros 12 rolls included, Strong & thick tape, 60 yards per roll Cons May not fit standard dispenser

9 HERKKA Clear Packing Tape 12 Rolls 1.88in Wide HERKKA Clear Packing Tape 12 Rolls 1.88in Wide View on Amazon 7.4 HERKKA Clear Packing Tape is a must-have for anyone in need of reliable and strong tape for packaging and moving. With 12 rolls in a set, you get a total of 780 yards of tape that is 1.88 inches wide. The tape is thicker than most, making it perfect for heavy duty packaging needs. It's also clear, which allows you to easily see what's inside your packages. Whether you're shipping items or simply sealing boxes for storage, this tape will get the job done. Plus, the price is unbeatable for the amount of tape you receive. Pros Thick tape, Strong adhesive, Multiple rolls Cons May be difficult to cut

10 Mr. Pen Packing Tape 2Pack 2in Wide Mr. Pen Packing Tape 2Pack 2in Wide View on Amazon 7.1 Mr. Pen's Packing Tape is a versatile and reliable option for all your packing needs. With a width of 2 inches and a length of 60 yards, this clear tape is perfect for shipping, packaging, moving, and mailing. The 1.9mil thickness ensures durability, while the no smell feature makes it ideal for use in enclosed spaces. Each pack contains 2 rolls of packing tape, making it a great value for your money. Upgrade your packing game with Mr. Pen's Packing Tape. Pros No smell, Strong adhesive, Good value Cons May be difficult to tear

FAQ

Q: What is clear packing tape used for?

A: Clear packing tape is commonly used for sealing boxes and packages for shipping, moving, or storage. It is transparent, making it easy to see any labels or information on the box, and it provides a secure hold to keep the contents of the package safe during transit.

Q: What is brown packing tape used for?

A: Brown packing tape is typically used for heavier packages or boxes, as it is made from a stronger material than clear packing tape. It is also commonly used for sealing packages that will be exposed to the elements, as it is more durable and weather-resistant than clear tape.

Q: Can packing tape be used for anything other than packaging?

A: Yes, packing tape can be used for a variety of purposes beyond just sealing boxes or packages. It can be used for crafting, such as creating a DIY sticky note pad or a temporary hem for pants. It can also be used as a temporary fix for broken items, such as holding a phone screen in place until it can be properly repaired.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing, it is clear that the clear packing tape category offers a variety of options to meet your packaging needs. Whether you are moving, shipping, or storing, there are tapes available to suit your specific requirements. Our reviews focused on the strength, durability, and thickness of the tapes, as well as their adhesive properties, ease of use, and noise level. With so many high-quality options available, we are confident that you will be able to find the best clear packing tape for your needs. We encourage you to take action based on our reviews, whether that means purchasing one of the products we reviewed or considering other options in this category.