10 Best Craft Scissors for 2023

Our Top Picks

Craft scissors are an essential tool for any DIY project, and finding the perfect pair can be daunting. We've researched and tested numerous models to bring you the best products on the market. We analyzed important criteria such as blade sharpness, material quality, and comfort to ensure that you get the best scissors for your needs. Stainless steel is the most popular material for its durability and resistance to rust and corrosion, while sharp blades ensure clean, precise cuts every time. Ergonomic handles are a must to avoid hand fatigue during extended use. Stay tuned for our top-ranking craft scissors products.

1 IBayam Multipurpose Scissors 3-Pack, Comfort-Grip Handles IBayam Multipurpose Scissors 3-Pack, Comfort-Grip Handles View on Amazon 9.8 The iBayam 8" Multipurpose Scissors Bulk 3-Pack is a great addition to any household or office. With ultra sharp blades and comfortable grip handles, these sturdy scissors are perfect for cutting through a variety of materials, including fabric, paper, and cardboard. The pack includes three scissors in mint, grey, and purple colors, making it easy to identify and use the right tool for the job. They are suitable for both right and left-handed users, and the titanium-coated blades ensure long-lasting durability. Whether you're a crafter, student, or professional, these scissors are a must-have tool for all your cutting needs. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Ultra sharp blades, Comfortable grip handles, Multipurpose for various tasks Cons May not be suitable for heavy-duty tasks

2 Fiskars SoftGrip Scissors - All Purpose Fiskars SoftGrip Scissors - All Purpose View on Amazon 9.5 The Fiskars SoftGrip Scissors are a must-have for anyone looking for a reliable and comfortable pair of scissors. With contoured handles and sharp stainless steel blades, these scissors are perfect for everyday use in the office or for arts and crafts projects at home. At 8 inches long, they are the perfect size for most cutting tasks, and the softgrip handles make them comfortable to use for extended periods of time. Whether you're cutting paper, fabric, or other materials, the Fiskars SoftGrip Scissors are up to the task. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft grip handle, Sharp stainless steel blades, Versatile for various tasks Cons May not be suitable for left-handed users

3 Niutop Scissors Bulk Set of 25-Pack for Sewing and Crafts Niutop Scissors Bulk Set of 25-Pack for Sewing and Crafts View on Amazon 9.1 The Niutop Scissors Bulk Set of 25-Pack is a must-have for any person who works with fabric or paper. These 8" multipurpose sharp scissors are perfect for cutting through a variety of materials with ease. They are ideal for students, teachers, and anyone who needs reliable scissors for their projects. The soft comfort-grip handles make it easy to use the scissors for extended periods without experiencing any discomfort. The set includes 25 pairs of scissors, making it a great value for anyone who needs to outfit a classroom or office. Whether you're using them for crafts, sewing, or just everyday use, the Niutop Scissors Bulk Set is a fantastic choice. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 25-pack for bulk use, Sharp and multipurpose, Soft comfort-grip handles Cons May not be durable

4 Fiskars RazorEdge Micro-Tip Scissors Fiskars RazorEdge Micro-Tip Scissors View on Amazon 8.9 Fiskars RazorEdge Micro-Tip Easy Action Scissors are a must-have for anyone who loves crafting. These 5" stainless steel shears are perfect for cutting through a variety of materials, including fabric, paper, and cardboard. The micro-tip blades make it easy to make precise cuts, while the ergonomic handle design provides comfort and control. These all-purpose scissors come in a vibrant orange color and are a great addition to any crafter's tool kit. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Micro-Tip for precision, Easy Action reduces hand fatigue, All-purpose for arts and crafts Cons May not be suitable for heavy-duty cutting

5 Madison Supply Medical Scissors Pink/Black 2pk Madison Supply Medical Scissors Pink/Black 2pk View on Amazon 8.5 Madison Supply Medical Scissors are a must-have tool for any medical professional. These 7.5 inch premium quality stainless steel bandage scissors are fluoride-coated with non-stick blades, making them perfect for cutting through tough materials like bandages and clothing. With a pink handle and black coated blades, they are both stylish and functional. This 2-pack is a great value and a convenient addition to any medical kit. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Premium quality stainless steel, Fluoride-coated non-stick blades, Comes in a 2-pack Cons Color may not appeal everyone

6 Hisuper Sewing Scissors Black Flower Hisuper Sewing Scissors Black Flower View on Amazon 8.2 The Hisuper Sewing Scissors are a must-have for any crafting enthusiast. With a sharp blade and comfortable grip, these scissors make it easy to cut through fabric, thread, and other materials. The 3.6-inch size is perfect for detailed work, and the black flower design adds a touch of style to your crafting tools. Plus, the included leather cover keeps the blades safe and secure when not in use. Whether you're an embroidery pro or just starting out, these scissors are a great addition to your toolkit. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sharp blades, Leather cover included, Versatile for various crafts Cons Small size may not fit all hand sizes

7 Madison Supply Medical Scissors 2-Pack Black/Red Madison Supply Medical Scissors 2-Pack Black/Red View on Amazon 8 Madison Supply Medical Scissors are a must-have for any healthcare professional. These 7.5 inch premium quality stainless steel bandage scissors are coated with fluoride and have non-stick blades, making them perfect for cutting through tough materials like bandages, clothing, and even seat belts in emergency situations. The 2-pack comes in black and red, making it easy to distinguish between the two. These scissors are durable, sharp, and easy to use, making them a great addition to any medical kit. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Premium quality stainless steel, Fluoride-coated with non-stick blades, Comes in a 2-pack Cons Colors may not be preferred

8 QMVESS All Purpose Scissors 3 Pack QMVESS All Purpose Scissors 3 Pack View on Amazon 7.8 The QMVESS 8.5" Scissors All Purpose 3 Pack is a must-have for anyone who needs reliable and versatile scissors. The ultra-sharp blades make cutting through a variety of materials effortless, and the ergonomic comfort grip ensures that your hand won't tire even after extended use. These scissors are perfect for everything from office and school work to sewing and crafting projects at home. Plus, with three different colors to choose from (yellow, green, and purple), you can add a pop of personality to your tool collection. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Ultra sharp blades, Ergonomic comfort grip, Multipurpose for various tasks Cons Packaging could be improved

9 LovesTown Preschool Training Scissors (4-Piece Set) LovesTown Preschool Training Scissors (4-Piece Set) View on Amazon 7.4 LovesTown Preschool Training Scissors are the perfect tool for young children learning to cut. With their small size and rounded tips, these scissors are safe for even the littlest hands. The multicolored design adds a fun touch to art projects, and the durable construction ensures they will last through many uses. Whether in the classroom or at home, these scissors are a must-have for any preschooler's art supplies. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Safe for children, Colorful and fun, Comfortable grip Cons May not fit adult hands

10 Mr. Pen Craft Scissors Decorative Edge Mr. Pen Craft Scissors Decorative Edge View on Amazon 7.1 Mr. Pen Craft Scissors Decorative Edge pack contains six scissors with patterned blades that are perfect for various crafting and scrapbooking projects. The zig zag scissors, decorative scissors, and design scissors are sure to add a unique touch to any project. These scissors are lightweight and easy to handle, making them perfect for precision cuts. The blades are made from durable stainless steel, ensuring that they last for a long time. Overall, Mr. Pen Craft Scissors Decorative Edge pack is a great addition to any crafter's toolkit. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 6 pack variety, patterned blades, multi-use Cons May not cut smoothly.

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between craft scissors and fabric scissors?

A: Craft scissors are designed for general arts and crafts projects and can cut through a variety of materials such as paper, cardboard, and lightweight fabrics. Fabric scissors, on the other hand, are specifically designed for cutting through heavier fabrics such as denim, leather, and upholstery materials. They have longer, sharper blades and are typically made with high-quality materials to ensure a clean cut.

Q: Can I use regular scissors instead of fabric scissors?

A: While regular scissors can be used to cut fabric, it is not recommended. Regular scissors can cause frayed edges and uneven cuts, especially on thicker fabrics. Fabric scissors are designed to make clean, precise cuts without damaging the fabric. If you plan on doing a lot of sewing or crafting with fabric, investing in a pair of fabric scissors is highly recommended.

Q: What is the difference between scissors and shears?

A: Scissors and shears are both cutting tools, but they have different uses. Scissors are smaller and have two blades of equal size, while shears are larger and have one blade that is significantly longer than the other. Scissors are typically used for cutting smaller items such as thread, paper, and lightweight fabrics, while shears are used for cutting thicker fabrics and materials such as cardboard and metal. Shears also have wider blades and longer handles, allowing for more leverage and control when cutting.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and reviewing multiple craft scissors, it's clear that these versatile tools are essential for any crafting enthusiast. From decorative edge scissors to all-purpose shears, there's a pair to suit any project. Whether you're creating scrapbooks or cutting fabric, the right pair of scissors can make all the difference. When selecting your scissors, consider factors such as blade quality, handle comfort, and cutting precision. With so many great options on the market, finding the perfect pair of craft scissors has never been easier. So, why not take the plunge and upgrade your crafting toolkit today?