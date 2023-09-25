10 Best Desk Calendars for 2023

Our Top Picks

Desk calendars are important tools for keeping track of appointments and deadlines, while also adding a touch of personality to your workspace. After researching and testing several options, we've compiled a list of the best desk calendars on the market. Our selection criteria included design, functionality, durability, and ease of use, as well as customer reviews. Desk calendars come in various styles, materials, and sizes, so it's important to consider your desk space and personal preferences. Our top picks offer a range of options to suit different styles and budgets, ensuring that you can find the perfect fit for your workspace.

1 Hadley Designs Doodle Desk Calendar 2023-2024
The Hadley Designs Doodle Large Desk Calendar 2023-2024 Pad is the perfect planner for those who need to stay organized. With 18 months of planning, this 11x17 calendar is perfect for both desk and wall use. The fun doodle design is both stylish and functional, giving you plenty of space to jot down important dates and notes. Made with high-quality materials, this calendar is durable and built to last. Whether you're a student, professional, or busy parent, this desk calendar is a must-have for staying on top of your schedule.
Pros 18 month calendar, large desk/wall size, doodle design Cons limited space for notes

2 RYVE Motivational Desk Calendar
The RYVE Motivational Calendar is a daily flip calendar that features inspirational quotes, making it the perfect desk decor for women. This calendar can serve as an excellent reminder of positivity and motivation, as it includes 365 different uplifting quotes that can help inspire and motivate you throughout the year. The desk accessory is perfect for women who want to decorate their office with beautiful and inspiring accessories, and it makes for a great gift for any occasion. The RYVE Motivational Calendar is made of high-quality materials and is designed to last throughout the year.
Pros Inspirational quotes, Daily motivation, Elegant desk decor Cons Limited quote variety

3 RYVE Motivational Calendar Daily Flip Quotes
The RYVE Motivational Calendar is a daily flip calendar that features inspirational quotes to help keep you motivated and inspired throughout the year. This calendar is a great addition to any workspace, making it a perfect gift for women, office decor, or motivational gifts. The calendar is made from high-quality materials, with each page featuring a beautiful design and a unique motivational quote. It is compact and lightweight, making it easy to transport and display anywhere. The RYVE Motivational Calendar is an excellent way to start each day with a positive mindset and a daily dose of inspiration.
Pros Motivating quotes, Daily inspirational reminders, Great office decoration Cons Limited to one year

4 Hadley Designs Teacher Desk Calendar 2023-2024
The Hadley Designs Teacher Desk Calendar 2023-2024 is a must-have for any educator looking to stay organized during the school year. This academic desk calendar features a large size and spans from July 2023 to June 2024, making it perfect for planning lessons, meetings, and appointments. The colorful doodle design adds a fun touch to any desk while the sturdy construction ensures it will last throughout the year. Made with high-quality paper and easy to read fonts, this desktop calendar is an essential tool for any teacher.
Pros Large size, Academic year, Doodle design Cons No monthly tabs

5 Hadley Designs Doodle Desk Calendar 2023-2024
The Doodle Teacher Desk Calendar 2023-2024 is a must-have for educators. This academic desk calendar spans from July 2023 to June 2024, making it the perfect tool for planning and staying organized throughout the entire school year. With its large size and ample writing space, users can easily jot down important dates, deadlines, and reminders. The colorful doodle designs add a fun touch to the calendar, making it a great addition to any classroom or office. Made with durable materials, this desktop calendar is built to last and withstand daily use.
Pros Academic year calendar, Large and easy to read, Fun and colorful design Cons May not fit all desks

6 RYVE Motivational Desk Calendar for Women
The RYVE Inspirational Flip Calendar is a must-have desk accessory for anyone looking for daily motivation and inspiration. This desk calendar is filled with beautiful quotes and affirmations that are perfect for women who need a little extra push to get through their day. Made with high-quality materials, this calendar is durable and built to last. With its compact size, it's easy to take this calendar with you on the go, making it a great gift for anyone starting a new job or looking for daily inspiration.
Pros Motivational quotes, Daily affirmations, Beautiful design Cons May not fit all desks

7 Guass Desk Calendar 2023-2024 11.5x17 Inches
The Desk Calendar 2023-2024 is a colorful and functional addition to any home, school, or office space. Measuring 11.5 x 17 inches, this calendar features 18 monthly pages with large ruled blocks for easy scheduling and notes. The hanging rope allows for convenient display, while the vibrant design adds a pop of color to your workspace. Whether you're keeping track of appointments, assignments, or events, this desk calendar has got you covered.
Pros Colorful design, Large ruled blocks, Includes hanging rope Cons Limited time frame

8 ZICOTO Modern Greenery Desk Calendar
The Aesthetic 2023-2024 Modern Greenery Desk Calendar is the perfect addition to any home or office. Measuring at 17"x11", this calendar is easy to read and provides ample space for organizing your schedule. Whether you choose to display it on your desktop or hang it on the wall, the modern greenery design adds a touch of style to any space. Running from June 2023 until December 2024, this calendar is perfect for long-term planning. Made with high-quality materials, this desk calendar is durable and long-lasting. Stay organized and stylish with the Aesthetic 2023-2024 Modern Greenery Desk Calendar.
Pros Stylish greenery design, Large 17x11 size, Can be used on desk or wall Cons Short deadline (Dec 24)

9 Sweetzer & Orange Watercolor Floral Desk Calendar
The S&O Watercolor Floral Large 2023 Desk Calendar is the perfect addition to any desk. Measuring 12x17in, this tear-away table calendar runs from July 2023 to Dec 2024, making it ideal for academic or professional use. The beautiful watercolor floral design adds a touch of elegance to any workspace, while the large size allows for ample writing space. Stay organized and on top of your schedule with this must-have desk accessory.
Pros Beautiful watercolor floral design, Large size for easy viewing, Covers 18 months from July 2023 to Dec 2024 Cons May take up desk space

10 ZICOTO 2023-2024 Greenery Desk Calendar
The Aesthetic 2023-2024 Greenery Desk Calendar is a must-have for anyone looking for an easy and stylish way to organize their schedule. Measuring 17"x11", this desktop/wall calendar runs from June 2023 until December 2024, making it perfect for the school year. The beautiful greenery design adds a pop of color to any workspace, while the large, easy-to-read numbers make it easy to keep track of important dates and appointments. Made from high-quality materials, this calendar is both durable and functional.
Pros Stylish greenery design, Covers school year, Large size for easy viewing Cons Limited to school year

FAQ

Q: What are desk calendars?

A: Desk calendars are small, portable calendars that can be placed on a desk or table for easy access. They usually have a stand or binding that keeps them upright and feature a month-to-month view with space for notes and appointments.

Q: What are pocket calendars?

A: Pocket calendars are small, portable calendars that can fit in a pocket or purse. They often have a monthly or weekly view and are designed to be carried with you for easy reference throughout the day.

Q: What are wall calendars?

A: Wall calendars are larger calendars that are designed to be hung on a wall or bulletin board. They often feature a month-to-month view with a large, easy-to-read format that can be seen from a distance. Wall calendars are a great way to keep track of important dates and events for the entire family or office.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis of various desk calendars, it is clear that the market is flooded with options that cater to a wide range of needs and preferences. From inspirational flip calendars with motivational quotes to academic desk calendars, there is something for everyone. These calendars not only serve as useful tools for organizing and planning, but they also provide daily inspiration and motivation. Whether you're looking to spruce up your office space or gift a loved one, these desk calendars are a great choice. So why not take the first step towards a more organized and inspired life by investing in a desk calendar today?