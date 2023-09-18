10 Best Glossy Inkjet Printer Papers for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for high-quality glossy inkjet printer paper to print your images or photographs? We've researched and tested numerous products to provide you with the most comprehensive information possible. With its vibrant finish, glossy inkjet printer paper is a popular choice for those seeking professional-looking, eye-catching prints. But with so many options available, choosing the right paper can be tricky. Factors such as weight, thickness, and brightness can all affect the final result. That's why we analyzed the quality, clarity, and sharpness of prints, as well as color vibrancy, weight, and compatibility with different printer models. We also took customer reviews into account to identify standout features and benefits. Stay tuned for our top-ranking glossy inkjet printer paper products that can help meet your printing needs.

1 Koala Glossy Thin Inkjet Paper 8.5x11 100 Sheets Koala Glossy Thin Inkjet Paper 8.5x11 100 Sheets View on Amazon 9.7 Koala Glossy Thin Inkjet Paper is a great choice for anyone looking to print high-quality photos at home. This paper is compatible with inkjet printers and can be used with DYE INK. It comes in a pack of 100 sheets, each measuring 8.5x11 inches. The paper is 115gsm and has a glossy finish that brings out the vibrant colors in your photos. Whether you're printing photos for a scrapbook or for framing, Koala Glossy Thin Inkjet Paper is a great option that won't break the bank. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality glossy finish, Compatible with inkjet printers, Thin and lightweight paper Cons Not compatible with laser printers

2 Paper Plan White Glossy Sticker Paper Paper Plan White Glossy Sticker Paper View on Amazon 9.4 Paper Plan White Glossy Inkjet Sticker Paper is a must-have for anyone who loves crafting. With 20 sheets of high-quality glossy sticker paper, this product is perfect for creating personalized stickers for your laptop, phone case, water bottle, or anything else you can think of. Compatible with both inkjet printers and Cricut machines, this printable vinyl paper allows you to create vibrant, colorful designs that will last. Its size of 8.5x11 makes it easy to cut and customize to your desired shape and size. Whether you're a seasoned crafter or just starting out, Paper Plan White Glossy Inkjet Sticker Paper is a great addition to your crafting arsenal. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality printing, Easy to use, Versatile for various crafts Cons May not work with some printers

3 Koala Glossy Inkjet Photo Paper Koala Glossy Inkjet Photo Paper View on Amazon 9.2 Koala Glossy Inkjet Photo Paper is a high-quality paper that produces professional-grade photos with vibrant colors and sharp details. Measuring 8.5X11 inches and weighing 48lb, this photo paper is compatible with inkjet printers that use dye ink. With 100 sheets in a pack, this product offers great value for money. Whether you're a professional photographer or a hobbyist, Koala Glossy Inkjet Photo Paper is perfect for all your printing needs. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Glossy finish looks professional, Compatible with inkjet printers, Heavy weight paper feels durable Cons Only compatible with dye ink

4 Koala Printable Glossy Sticker Paper. Koala Printable Glossy Sticker Paper. View on Amazon 8.8 Koala Printable Glossy Sticker Paper is the perfect solution for those who love to personalize their belongings. The 8.5x11 inch self-adhesive paper is compatible with inkjet printers, making it easy to print high-quality, glossy stickers at home. With 120 sheets in each pack, you'll have plenty of paper to decorate your phone cases, laptops, water bottles, and more. The paper is durable and easy to apply, ensuring your stickers will stay put for a long time. Get creative and express yourself with Koala Printable Glossy Sticker Paper. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to print, Good quality, Sticks well Cons May jam printer

5 Printers Jack Sublimation Paper 100 Sheets 13x19 120gsm Printers Jack Sublimation Paper 100 Sheets 13x19 120gsm View on Amazon 8.5 Printers Jack Sublimation Paper is a must-have for anyone interested in creating unique and personalized gifts. With 100 sheets of 13" x 19" paper and a weight of 120 gsm, this paper is compatible with any Epson or Sawgrass inkjet printer with sublimation ink. Its versatility allows for printing on a variety of surfaces including t-shirts, ceramics, mouse pads, and towels. Whether you're a DIY enthusiast or a professional, this sublimation paper will ensure that your designs come out vibrant and long-lasting. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 100 sheets included, Compatible with various printers, Versatile usage Cons May require some practice

6 WeLiu Printable Vinyl Sticker Paper - Glossy White WeLiu Printable Vinyl Sticker Paper - Glossy White View on Amazon 8.4 Printable Vinyl Sticker Paper for Inkjet Printer is a game changer for DIY enthusiasts and crafters. With 21 waterproof self-adhesive sheets measuring 8.5"x11", this glossy white decal paper dries quickly and holds ink beautifully. Whether you're creating custom stickers, labels, or decals, this versatile and high-quality paper will bring your designs to life. Plus, its compatibility with inkjet printers makes it easy to use and perfect for all your crafting needs. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Quick drying, Holds ink well Cons May not stick well

7 Printers Jack Water Slide Decal Paper Bundle Printers Jack Water Slide Decal Paper Bundle View on Amazon 7.9 Printers Jack Water Slide Decal Paper Inkjet 20 Clear + 20 White Bundle is a must-have for anyone who loves to DIY their own tumblers, mugs, and glasses. With 40 sheets included in this bundle, you can create countless designs and transfer them onto any smooth surface with ease. This premium water slide transfer paper is clear and transparent, allowing your designs to pop against any background. Measuring 8.5" x 11", this water slide decal paper is compatible with most inkjet printers and is perfect for creating unique and personalized gifts for friends and family. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Clear and white bundle, Suitable for tumblers, mugs, glasses, Easy to use Cons May require practice

8 Koala Printable Vinyl Sticker Paper. Koala Printable Vinyl Sticker Paper. View on Amazon 7.8 Koala Printable Vinyl Sticker Paper for Inkjet Printers is a game-changer for DIY enthusiasts and small businesses. With 20 sheets of glossy white waterproof adhesive label paper measuring 8.5x11 inches, this tear-resistant and removable sticker paper is perfect for creating custom labels, decals, and stickers. The paper is compatible with most inkjet printers, making it easy to print high-quality designs from the comfort of your home or office. Whether you're creating labels for your homemade products, customizing party favors, or adding a personal touch to your belongings, Koala Printable Vinyl Sticker Paper is the perfect solution for all your sticker needs. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Removable, Tear-Resistant Cons Limited Quantity

9 Koala Glossy Inkjet Printer Paper 8.5x11 100 Sheets. Koala Glossy Inkjet Printer Paper 8.5x11 100 Sheets. View on Amazon 7.4 Koala Glossy Thin Inkjet Printer Paper is a versatile and high-quality option for those looking to create their own DIY chip bags, brochures, and flyers. With a weight of 36LB and a size of 8.5x11 inches, this pack of 100 sheets offers a glossy finish that is sure to make your creations stand out. Compatible with most inkjet printers, this paper is easy to use and produces vibrant colors and sharp images. Whether you're a small business owner looking to create promotional materials or a craft enthusiast looking to add a personal touch to your projects, Koala Glossy Thin Inkjet Printer Paper is a great choice. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Glossy finish looks professional, Thin and lightweight, Compatible with inkjet printers Cons May not be suitable for heavy ink coverage

10 Uinkit Glossy Flyer Paper 8.5x11 100 Sheets Uinkit Glossy Flyer Paper 8.5x11 100 Sheets View on Amazon 7.1 Uinkit 36lb Thin Flyer Paper Glossy is a versatile product that is perfect for printing photos, pictures, and brochures. Made with high-quality materials, this 8.5 x 11-inch glossy paper is compatible with dye ink printers and produces vibrant, clear, and sharp images. With 100 sheets in a pack, this paper is perfect for DIY projects, including chip bags, flyers, and posters. Its 135gsm weight makes it sturdy and durable while still being thin enough to easily fold and cut. Overall, Uinkit 36lb Thin Flyer Paper Glossy is a great choice for anyone looking for high-quality, glossy paper for their printing needs. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality glossy finish, Great for printing photos, Suitable for DIY projects Cons Slightly thin at 36lb

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between glossy and matte inkjet printer paper?

A: Glossy inkjet printer paper is coated with a shiny finish that gives photos a vibrant and glossy look. Matte inkjet printer paper, on the other hand, has a non-reflective finish that gives photos a more subdued and natural look. It really depends on the look you are going for in your prints.

Q: Which type of inkjet printer paper is best for printing photos?

A: This really depends on personal preference. If you want your photos to have a glossy and vibrant look, then glossy inkjet printer paper would be best. However, if you prefer a more natural and subdued look, then matte inkjet printer paper would be the better option.

Q: Can I use inkjet printer paper for other types of projects besides printing photos?

A: Yes, absolutely! Inkjet printer paper can be used for a variety of projects including flyers, brochures, invitations, and more. Just make sure to choose the right weight and finish for your project to achieve the desired look and feel.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing, we can confidently say that glossy inkjet printer paper is a must-have for anyone looking to create high-quality prints. The variety of options available, including sublimation paper, water slide decal paper, photo paper, printable vinyl, and thin glossy paper, allows for endless possibilities in DIY projects and printing needs. These papers are compatible with a wide range of inkjet printers and produce vibrant, clear, and sharp prints. We highly recommend investing in glossy inkjet printer paper for any printing needs and encourage readers to explore the different options available to find the best fit for their projects.