10 Best Selling Sidewalk Chalks for 2023

Our Top Picks

Sidewalk chalk is a popular way to encourage creativity and physical activity for both children and adults. However, choosing the right product can be difficult. Our team has researched and tested a variety of options to provide you with the best sidewalk chalk products on the market. We focused on color vibrancy, ease of use, and durability, as well as size and price. Our customer reviews and expert insights have helped us rank the top options available. Whether you're a parent or an artist, our guide will help you find the perfect fit for your needs. Stay tuned for our top-ranking products and comprehensive information on each option.

1 Chalk City Sidewalk Chalk Art Set Regular Chalk City Sidewalk Chalk Art Set Regular View on Amazon 9.9 Chalk City Sidewalk Chalk is the perfect art set for outdoor fun. This 20-count pack of jumbo, non-toxic, and washable chalk is ideal for creating colorful drawings and games on sidewalks, driveways, and other outdoor surfaces. The chunky size makes it easy for small hands to grip and draw with, while the washable formula ensures easy clean up. Whether you're a parent looking for a fun outdoor activity for your kids or an artist looking for a unique medium, Chalk City Sidewalk Chalk is a great choice. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Non-toxic and washable, Jumbo size for easy grip, 20 colors for creativity Cons Some colors may break easily

2 Colorations Sidewalk Chalk Set Colorations Sidewalk Chalk Set View on Amazon 9.5 Colorations Sidewalk Chalk is a fun and colorful set of 50 washable chalk pieces, perfect for kids to draw and play with on the sidewalk or driveway. The chalk is bright and comes in a variety of fun colors and patterns, making it a great addition to any outdoor art project or classroom chalkboard. Each piece is 4” x 1” and the jumbo bulk pack of 50 is perfect for sharing with friends and family. Plus, the chalk is washable, making clean-up a breeze. Overall, Colorations Sidewalk Chalk is a great way to encourage creativity and outdoor play for kids of all ages. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Washable, Bright colors, Large set Cons May break easily

3 JOYIN 120 Pack Sidewalk Chalk for Kids JOYIN 120 Pack Sidewalk Chalk for Kids View on Amazon 9.1 The JOYIN 120 Pack Sidewalk Chalk for Kids is a must-have for any parent with young children. This giant box contains 120 non-toxic, jumbo colored chalk pieces in 10 vibrant colors that will keep your little ones entertained for hours. The chalk is washable, making it easy to clean up after outdoor playtime, and is perfect for creating masterpieces on sidewalks, driveways, and other outdoor surfaces. The size and weight of the chalk sticks make it easy for toddlers to use and handle, while the variety of colors allows for endless creativity. Overall, this is a great product for parents looking for a fun and safe way to encourage their children's artistic expression. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large quantity, Non-toxic, Washable Cons Some break easily

4 S&S Worldwide Giant Box of Jumbo Sidewalk Chalk S&S Worldwide Giant Box of Jumbo Sidewalk Chalk View on Amazon 8.8 The S&S Worldwide Giant Box of Jumbo Sidewalk Chalk is a must-have for any parent with young children. With 126 pieces in 9 different colors, this bulk set provides hours of outdoor fun for kids and toddlers ages 3 and up. Made with non-toxic materials, parents can feel at ease knowing their children are safe while they unleash their creativity with this colorful chalk. Whether it's drawing hopscotch, creating colorful masterpieces, or playing games, this jumbo sidewalk chalk set encourages outdoor play and imagination. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large quantity of chalk, Variety of colors, Non-toxic for children Cons Chalk may break easily

5 MMFB Arts & Crafts Chalk Markers Pack MMFB Arts & Crafts Chalk Markers Pack View on Amazon 8.6 MMFB Arts & Crafts Chalk Markers are a must-have for anyone who loves to create art, decorate, or label items. This pack of 10 liquid chalk paint pens with 5mm tips is perfect for use on windows, cars, glass, and even in school settings. The set comes with 45 chalkboard labels, making it easy to organize your belongings. These markers are available in bright neon colors, as well as gold and silver, which makes them perfect for adding a touch of sparkle to your creations. The markers are easy to use and are made of high-quality materials, making them long-lasting and durable. With MMFB Arts & Crafts Chalk Markers, your creativity knows no bounds! Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Vibrant and bright colors, Versatile for multiple surfaces, Comes with 45 chalkboard labels Cons May require several coats

6 JASNKKONT Sidewalk Chalk Set JASNKKONT Sidewalk Chalk Set View on Amazon 8.2 The 162 Pack 18 Colors Washable Sidewalk Chalk Set is perfect for outdoor art play, whether you're a kid or an adult. This non-toxic jumbo chalk set comes in 18 vibrant colors and is washable for easy cleanup. Use it to paint on playgrounds, school classroom chalkboards, office blackboards, or anywhere else you can think of. This versatile set makes a great gift for anyone who loves to get creative outdoors. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros 162 Pack, 18 Colors, Washable Cons May break easily

7 Blami Arts Chalk Markers 8 Pens Set Blami Arts Chalk Markers 8 Pens Set View on Amazon 7.9 Blami Arts Chalk Markers 8 Pens Set is a non-toxic, water-based liquid chalk marker set that includes neon vibrant colors. The set comes with reversible tips and an erasing sponge to make it easy to create detailed designs on any chalkboard surface. These markers are perfect for creating bold and eye-catching signs, menus, and art projects. With its easy-to-use design and high-quality results, Blami Arts Chalk Markers 8 Pens Set is a must-have for anyone looking to take their chalkboard art to the next level. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Vibrant neon colors, Reversible tips for versatility, Non-toxic and water-based Cons May not work on all surfaces

8 Crayola 24 Count Sidewalk Chalk Crayola 24 Count Sidewalk Chalk View on Amazon 7.8 Crayola 24-Count Sidewalk Chalk is a must-have for any outdoor creative session. The pack of 24 bright and vivid colors will inspire kids and adults alike to let their imaginations run wild on sidewalks, driveways, or any outdoor surface. Made with non-toxic materials, this chalk is safe for kids of all ages to use. The chalk is easy to clean up with just a hose or a bucket of water, and it comes in a sturdy and convenient cardboard box for storage. Whether it's for hopscotch, drawing, or just doodling, Crayola 24-Count Sidewalk Chalk is perfect for outdoor fun and creativity. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 24 bright colors, washable and non-toxic, durable and long-lasting Cons May break easily

9 Chalk City Sidewalk Chalk Set Chalk City Sidewalk Chalk Set View on Amazon 7.3 Chalk City Sidewalk Chalk is the perfect art set for kids and adults alike. With 52 jumbo chalk sticks in 12 vibrant colors, you can create endless masterpieces on sidewalks and driveways. The chalk is non-toxic and washable, making it safe for kids to use and easy to clean up. Whether you're drawing hopscotch or creating a colorful mural, Chalk City Sidewalk Chalk is a fun and creative way to spend time outside. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros 52 count variety, 12 bright colors, Jumbo size for easy grip Cons May break easily

10 TBC Sidewalk Chalk Set, 24 Colors TBC Sidewalk Chalk Set, 24 Colors View on Amazon 7.1 The TBC The Best Crafts Sidewalk Chalk Set is perfect for kids who love to draw and create outside. With 24 bright and vibrant colors, this set allows for endless possibilities and encourages creativity. The chalks are non-toxic and washable, making them safe for children to use and easy to clean up. The set also comes with a handy storage case, making it easy to take on the go. Overall, this sidewalk chalk set is a must-have for any young artist looking to explore their creativity in the great outdoors. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Washable, Non-toxic, 24 Bright Colors Cons Some may break easily

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between sidewalk chalk and chalkboard chalk?

A: Sidewalk chalk is designed to be used on outdoor surfaces such as pavement, while chalkboard chalk is typically used on indoor surfaces such as blackboards or whiteboards. Sidewalk chalk is also typically softer and more vibrant in color, while chalkboard chalk is harder and less likely to break.

Q: Can I use drawing chalk for art projects?

A: Yes, drawing chalk can be used for a variety of art projects such as sketching and shading. It is typically softer and more pigmented than regular chalk, making it ideal for creating vibrant and detailed artwork.

Q: How do I remove chalk from a surface?

A: To remove chalk from a surface, simply use a damp cloth or sponge to wipe it away. For more stubborn stains, you can use a mixture of water and vinegar or a specialized chalkboard cleaner. Be sure to test any cleaning solution on a small, inconspicuous area first to ensure it does not damage the surface.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and reviewing various sidewalk chalk products, it's clear that the demand for high-quality sidewalk chalk has increased. The products we reviewed offer a range of options from liquid chalk markers to jumbo chalk sticks, ensuring that everyone can find the perfect fit for their needs. Not only are these products non-toxic, but they also offer bright and vibrant colors that are sure to make your outdoor art pop. We highly recommend exploring these options to enhance your sidewalk art experience.