10 Best Sublimation Ink Bottles Review

Looking to produce high-quality prints that won't fade over time? Look no further than sublimation ink bottles. These bottles are essential for anyone wanting to achieve vivid and lasting colors, whether you're a professional or a hobbyist. But how do you choose the right sublimation ink bottle? Consider compatibility with your printer and paper, color accuracy, vibrancy, and fastness, as well as quick drying and resistance to smudging. Though sublimation printing is eco-friendly and cost-effective, it can be messy and tricky to work with, so handle with care. Stay tuned for our top-ranking sublimation ink bottles to help you achieve the best results for your printing needs.

1 Printers Jack Black Sublimation Ink Refill Printers Jack Black Sublimation Ink Refill View on Amazon 9.8 Printers Jack 400ml Black Sublimation Ink Refill is the perfect solution for those who are looking for an affordable and high-quality ink refill for their printers. It is compatible with various printer models such as ET-2720, ET-4700, ET-2760, ET-3760, ET-4760, ET-2700, ET-2750, ET-4750, L3110, and L3150. This sublimation ink refill is designed to provide vibrant and long-lasting colors for your printing needs. With its easy-to-use design, you can easily refill your printer without any mess or hassle. So, whether you're printing photos, documents, or any other type of media, Printers Jack 400ml Black Sublimation Ink Refill is the perfect choice for you. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality ink, Compatible with many printers, Large refill size Cons May require some setup

2 Printers Jack Sublimation Ink for EcoTank Printer. Printers Jack Sublimation Ink for EcoTank Printer. View on Amazon 9.4 Printers Jack 440ml Sublimation Ink for EcoTank Supertank Inkjet Printer is the perfect solution for those looking to print high-quality, long-lasting images on a variety of surfaces. Compatible with a wide range of EcoTank Supertank Inkjet printers, this ink offers a vivid color palette that produces stunning results every time. With the added benefit of free ICC printing auto refill, this upgrade version is a must-have for anyone in the printing business. Whether you're creating personalized gifts, promotional items, or professional-quality prints, Printers Jack 440ml Sublimation Ink is the perfect choice for all your printing needs. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Produces vibrant colors, Includes free ICC printing Cons May clog printer heads

3 Printers Jack Black Sublimation Ink Refill Printers Jack Black Sublimation Ink Refill View on Amazon 9.3 Printers Jack Black Sublimation Ink Refill for Epson EcoTank Supertank Printer is a top-quality product that ensures your prints come out looking sharp and detailed. With a 400ml capacity, this all-black ink is perfect for a range of printing needs, from photographs to business documents. The upgraded version is anti-UV, meaning your prints will last longer and be resistant to fading. Additionally, this ink refill is ICC-free, ensuring that it won't interfere with the colors of your prints. Upgrade your printing game with Printers Jack Black Sublimation Ink Refill for Epson EcoTank Supertank Printer. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Anti-UV protection, Upgrade version, ICC-free Cons Not compatible with all printers

4 Seogol Black Sublimation Ink for Epson Printers. Seogol Black Sublimation Ink for Epson Printers. View on Amazon 8.8 Seogol Black Sublimation Ink for Epson EcoTank Workforce Printers is a high-quality ink that is perfect for printing on t-shirts, mugs, and other substrates. This ink is compatible with a wide range of Epson EcoTank printers, including ET-2720, ET-2760, ET-2750, ET-15000, ET-4700, ET-3760, WF-7710, WF-7720, and WF-7210. The ink comes in a 400ml bottle and is easy to install. It also comes with free ICC printing, ensuring that your prints are of the highest quality. With Seogol Black Sublimation Ink, you can create vibrant, long-lasting prints that are sure to impress. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality sublimation ink, Compatible with various Epson printers, Free ICC printing offer Cons May require additional equipment

5 seogol Black Sublimation Ink for EcoTank Printers. seogol Black Sublimation Ink for EcoTank Printers. View on Amazon 8.6 SEOGOL's 400ml Black Sublimation Ink for EcoTank Supertank Inkjet Printers is a game-changer for those looking to create high-quality sublimation transfers. This ink is compatible with a variety of EcoTank printers and allows for ICC-Free printing. With a large capacity of 400ml, this ink will last you a long time. The auto-refill feature makes it easy to keep your printer running smoothly. Plus, the deep black color will make your transfers stand out. If you're looking for a reliable and efficient sublimation ink, SEOGOL's 400ml Black Sublimation Ink is the way to go. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality prints, Easy to refill, Compatible with multiple printers Cons May require ICC profile

6 Hiipoo Sublimation Ink Refill Set for Printers. Hiipoo Sublimation Ink Refill Set for Printers. View on Amazon 8.3 Hiipoo Sublimation Ink Refilled Bottles are a great choice for those looking to print high-quality designs on various surfaces. Compatible with printers such as WF7710, ET2760, ET2720, ET2803, ET2800, ET15000, C88, and C88+, these ink bottles are perfect for heat press transfer on mugs, plates, t-shirts, pillows, phone cases and more. Available in 1B/1C/1M/1Y, these easy-to-use bottles offer a reliable and cost-effective solution for your printing needs. Whether you're a professional or a DIY enthusiast, Hiipoo Sublimation Ink Refilled Bottles are a great investment for any printing project. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Works with multiple printers, Refillable bottles, Good for heat transfer Cons Not compatible with all printers

7 Hiipoo Sublimation Ink for EcoTank Printer Hiipoo Sublimation Ink for EcoTank Printer View on Amazon 7.9 Hiipoo 580ML Sublimation Ink for EcoTank Supertank Inkjet Printer ET-2400 ET-2720 ET-2760 ET-2800 ET-2803 ET-2850 ET-3760 ET-4800 ET-15000 Heat Press Transfer on T-Shirt (Autofill/ICC-Free/Anti-UV) is a must-have for any DIY enthusiast. This product is specially designed to work with EcoTank Supertank Inkjet Printers and is perfect for heat press transfer on T-shirts. The ink comes in a 580ML bottle which is easy to install and use. It is also autofill and ICC-free, which means you can use it without any hassle. The anti-UV feature ensures that your designs remain vibrant and long-lasting. With Hiipoo 580ML Sublimation Ink, you can create high-quality, personalized T-shirts for yourself or your loved ones. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Autofill feature, Anti-UV protection, Works with multiple printer models Cons May require some calibration

8 CEEBOO Refill Ink for Epson EcoTank ET-Series CEEBOO Refill Ink for Epson EcoTank ET-Series View on Amazon 7.6 The 522 High Capacity Refill Ink Bottle Replacement for Epson Compatible 522 Ink Refill Bottles (Not Sublimation Ink) is a great option for those who want to keep their EcoTank ET printers running smoothly. With four colors to choose from (black, cyan, magenta, and yellow), this ink refill set is perfect for printing documents, photos, and more. The bottles are easy to use and the high-capacity design ensures that you won't have to refill them too often. Plus, they are compatible with a wide range of EcoTank ET printers, including the ET-2803, ET-2800, ET-2720, and ET-4800. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros High capacity ink bottle, Compatible with multiple Epson printers, Includes all 4 colors Cons Not compatible with sublimation ink

9 TBTeek Sublimation Ink Refill Bottles for Inkjet Printer. TBTeek Sublimation Ink Refill Bottles for Inkjet Printer. View on Amazon 7.3 TBTeek Sublimation Ink Refilled Bottles are a must-have for anyone looking to create high-quality, long-lasting transfers on a variety of surfaces. These ink bottles work with a range of printers and can be used to transfer designs onto mugs, plates, polyester shirts, phone cases, and more. With four vibrant colors to choose from, you can create custom designs that really stand out. These ink bottles are easy to use and produce sharp, vivid images with excellent color accuracy. So if you're looking for a reliable and affordable solution for all your sublimation needs, look no further than TBTeek Sublimation Ink Refilled Bottles. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Refillable bottles, Works with various printers, Suitable for multiple surfaces Cons May require practice

10 Koala Sublimation Ink Refill Bottle for Printers Koala Sublimation Ink Refill Bottle for Printers View on Amazon 7.1 The Koala Sublimation Ink Refill Bottle is the perfect solution for those who want to print on mugs, polyester shirts, and mats. Compatible with a range of desktop printers, including the ET-2720, ET-2760, and WF-7720, this refill bottle allows for high-quality heat transfers. Made of top-quality materials and available in a range of colors, this product provides reliable and consistent results. Whether you're a professional printer or a DIY enthusiast, the Koala Sublimation Ink Refill Bottle is a must-have for your toolkit. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compatible with multiple printers, Suitable for various surfaces, Allows for heat transfer Cons May require technical knowledge

Q: Do sublimation ink bottles come in different sizes?

A: Yes, sublimation ink bottles come in different sizes to accommodate different printing needs. You can find sublimation ink bottles ranging from 100ml to 1000ml depending on the brand and supplier.

Q: Can I use sublimation ink jars with my printer?

A: It depends on the type of printer you have. Sublimation ink jars are designed to work with specific printer models, so it's important to check the compatibility before purchasing. You can usually find this information on the product packaging or the supplier's website.

Q: Are sublimation ink cartridges a good choice for printing on fabric?

A: Yes, sublimation ink cartridges are a great choice for printing on fabric because they are designed to bond with polyester fibers. This results in vibrant, long-lasting prints that won't crack or peel. However, it's important to use the correct ink cartridges for your printer to ensure optimal performance.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of various sublimation ink bottles, it's clear that there are many great options available for those in need of high-quality ink for their printers. The Printers Jack, seogol, and Hiipoo brands all offer multiple products that have been well-received by customers, with many praising their vivid colors and ease of use. Whether you're using an Epson EcoTank Supertank printer or a WF7710, there are ink refill options available for you. Overall, investing in sublimation ink bottles can greatly enhance the quality of your prints, and we highly recommend considering these options for your printing needs.