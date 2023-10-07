10 Best Watercolor Papers Review

Our Top Picks

We've conducted extensive research and testing to present you with the best watercolor paper products available in the market. Choosing the right watercolor paper is crucial to creating a beautiful painting, and we understand the importance of finding the perfect fit for your needs. Key factors to consider when selecting watercolor paper include weight, texture, absorbency, durability, and archival quality.

Although the process of finding the ideal watercolor paper can be challenging, it is worth the effort. The right paper will help you achieve your desired result and save you money in the long run. High-quality watercolor paper will prevent bleeding or fading, and it will ensure that your artwork lasts for years. We have analyzed numerous products based on the criteria mentioned above, including customer reviews, to provide you with our top-ranking products. Stay tuned to discover which watercolor paper products made our list.

1 Canson XL Watercolor Textured Paper Pad Canson XL Watercolor Textured Paper Pad View on Amazon 9.9 The Canson XL Series Watercolor Textured Paper Pad is a versatile option for artists who work with a variety of mediums. With its 140-pound weight and textured surface, this paper is suitable for use with watercolors, pencils, ink, charcoal, pastels, and acrylics. The fold-over design makes it easy to work on individual sheets, and the 9x12 inch size is ideal for a range of projects. With 30 sheets per pad, this paper is a great value for artists looking to create high-quality work without breaking the bank. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Textured for watercolor, Works with pencils and ink, Acrylic and pastel friendly Cons May not be suitable for all types of media

2 Strathmore 300 Watercolor Paper Pad Strathmore 300 Watercolor Paper Pad View on Amazon 9.4 The Strathmore 300 Series Watercolor Paper Pad is an ideal choice for artists of all levels. Measuring 9x12 inches with 24 sheets, this pad is perfect for watercolors, mixed media, markers, and art journaling. With a weight of 140lb/300g, the paper is thick enough to withstand heavy washes and rough handling. The high-quality paper produces vibrant colors and textures, making your artwork come to life. It is perfect for both adults and students looking to elevate their artwork to the next level. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Thick paper, Great for watercolors, High quality Cons Limited sheet count

3 Canson Graduate Watercolor Pad 9x12 Inch Canson Graduate Watercolor Pad 9x12 Inch View on Amazon 9.1 The Canson Graduate Watercolor Pad is a must-have for any artist looking to paint in watercolor, gouache, mixed media, or ink. Measuring 9x12 inches and containing 20 sheets, this pad is perfect for both adults and students. The foldover design allows for easy storage and the acid-free paper ensures your artwork remains vibrant for years to come. The texture of the paper is ideal for watercolor, allowing the paint to flow smoothly and effortlessly. Whether you're a beginner or a professional, the Canson Graduate Watercolor Pad is a great choice for your next painting project. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Great quality paper, Suitable for various media, Convenient foldover design Cons Slightly limited number of sheets

4 Canson Watercolor Pad 5.5x8.5 Side Wire Canson Watercolor Pad 5.5x8.5 Side Wire View on Amazon 8.9 The Canson Artist Series Watercolor Paper is a high-quality paper that is perfect for artists of all skill levels. With its 140lb/300g weight and 5.5x8.5 inch size, this wirebound pad is ideal for watercolors, mixed media, markers, and art journaling. The paper is acid-free and has a smooth surface, allowing for easy blending and a beautiful finished product. It's perfect for adults and students alike, and the side wire makes it easy to use on the go. Whether you're a seasoned artist or just starting out, the Canson Artist Series Watercolor Paper is an excellent choice for all your artistic needs. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality paper, Suitable for various media, Convenient wirebound format Cons Limited number of sheets

5 Arches Watercolor Pad 9x12-inch Natural White Arches Watercolor Pad 9x12-inch Natural White View on Amazon 8.7 The Arches Watercolor Pad is a must-have for any artist who works with watercolors, gouache, ink, or acrylic. The 9x12 inch pad features 12 sheets of 100% cotton paper that is natural white and 140 lb cold press. The paper is of high quality and absorbs colors beautifully, allowing for stunning and vibrant artwork. The pad is also portable and easy to carry, making it perfect for artists who work on-the-go. Overall, the Arches Watercolor Pad is a great investment for any artist who wants to create beautiful and professional-looking artwork. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros 100% cotton paper, suitable for various media, acid-free paper Cons fewer sheets in pad

6 TecUnite Watercolor Paper Pack 5x7 Cold Press TecUnite Watercolor Paper Pack 5x7 Cold Press View on Amazon 8.2 The 60 Sheets Watercolor Paper 230 GSM White Cold Press Paper Pack is a must-have for any aspiring artist. Measuring at 5 x 7 inches, this paper is perfect for kid or child watercolor drawing, as well as for student and artist use. The cold press texture provides a great surface for watercolor paints, allowing for beautiful and vibrant colors. With a weight of 230 GSM, this paper is sturdy and durable, ensuring that your artwork will last for years to come. Overall, this watercolor paper pack is a great investment for anyone looking to create stunning watercolor art. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros 60 sheets, 230 GSM thickness, Suitable for all levels Cons Limited size option

7 Sadaunbe Watercolor Paper Pack 5x7 50pcs Sadaunbe Watercolor Paper Pack 5x7 50pcs View on Amazon 8.1 The Watercolor Paper Cotton 140LB/300GSM Thick Off-White Cold Press Paper Pack is an excellent choice for artists and children alike. Made from high-quality cotton, this paper is durable and able to withstand multiple washes of color without tearing. The off-white color and cold press texture give your paintings a unique and natural look that is perfect for watercolor art. The 5 x 7 inch size is convenient for quick sketches or large paintings, and the pack of 50 sheets ensures that you have plenty of paper to work with. Whether you're a professional artist or just starting out, this watercolor paper is a must-have for your collection. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Thick and absorbent, Off-white color, Suitable for kids Cons Limited size options

8 COEAYO Watercolor Paper 100 Sheets 5x7 inch COEAYO Watercolor Paper 100 Sheets 5x7 inch View on Amazon 7.8 The Off White Watercolor Paper by [product name] is perfect for both beginners and expert painters. With its 160 GSM Cold Press Water Colour Painting Sheets, it provides a high-quality canvas that can withstand watercolor techniques. The 5*7 inch size is perfect for creating small-scale paintings or experimenting with new techniques. The pack includes 100 sheets, ensuring that you have plenty of paper to practice and perfect your craft. Overall, this is an excellent investment for anyone looking to improve their watercolor skills. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Suitable for beginners to expert painters, 160 GSM cold press watercolor paper, 100 sheets in the package Cons Limited size option available

9 TaoBary Watercolor Paper Pad 5x7 Inch 300pcs TaoBary Watercolor Paper Pad 5x7 Inch 300pcs View on Amazon 7.5 The 300 Pcs Watercolor Paper Sheet Bulk White Cold Press Paper Pack 110 lb 230 GSM Sketch Painting Watercolor Paper Pad for Kids Watercolorist Students Beginning Artists (5 x 7 Inch) is a must-have for anyone who loves to paint. Made of high-quality materials, this paper pad is perfect for watercolor painting, sketching, and more. The 110 lb 230 GSM paper is thick and durable, making it easy to work with and resistant to warping. With 300 sheets in each pack, you'll have plenty of paper to work with and can experiment with different techniques and styles. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced artist, the Watercolor Paper Sheet Bulk White Cold Press Paper Pack is a great investment for your art supplies. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 300 pcs in bulk, cold press texture, suitable for kids and beginners Cons only one size available

10 Bright Creations Watercolor Paper Sheets 8.5x11in Bright Creations Watercolor Paper Sheets 8.5x11in View on Amazon 7.1 The 100 Sheets Cold Press Watercolor Paper for Artists, Beginners (8.5 x 11 in) is an excellent choice for artists of all levels. Made with high-quality materials, this paper is perfect for watercolor painting and produces vivid colors with a smooth finish. Its size makes it versatile and easy to work with, while the cold press texture allows for more control and less bleeding. Whether you're a professional artist or just starting out, this watercolor paper is a great investment for all your painting needs. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 100 sheets in pack, Cold press texture, Suitable for beginners Cons Limited size options

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between watercolor paper, bristol board, and sketch paper?

A: Watercolor paper is specifically designed for watercolor painting, with a texture that can absorb and hold water. Bristol board is a smooth, heavyweight paper that is often used for ink drawings or markers. Sketch paper is a lightweight paper that is great for preliminary sketches or quick drawings.

Q: Can watercolor be used on bristol board or sketch paper?

A: While watercolor can technically be used on bristol board or sketch paper, these papers are not designed for water media and may not hold up as well as watercolor paper. It's best to use the appropriate paper for the medium you are using to ensure the best results.

Q: What weight of paper should I choose for watercolor painting?

A: The weight of the paper you choose for watercolor painting will depend on your personal preference and the techniques you use. Generally, a heavier weight paper (140lb or higher) will hold up better to water and allow for more layering and blending of colors. Lighter weight paper (90lb) may be better for quick sketches or studies.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing, we have found that watercolor paper is an essential tool for any artist looking to achieve their desired results. Whether you're using it for paint, pencil, ink, charcoal, or acrylic, the right watercolor paper can make all the difference in the final product. We highly recommend investing in a quality watercolor paper pad, such as those we reviewed, to ensure that your art looks its best. So why not take the leap and try out one of these great options for yourself? Your art will thank you for it.