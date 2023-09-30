10 Most Popular Legal File Boxes for 2023

Our Top Picks

Legal file boxes are a must-have for anyone who wants to store and organize important documents. They come in different sizes, shapes, and materials, and offer various features to meet your specific needs. Legal file boxes are popular because they provide a secure and convenient way to keep your documents safe and accessible. They are stackable, have handles, and come in durable materials like cardboard, plastic, and metal. They also protect documents from damage, dust, and other environmental factors. When choosing a legal file box, consider the size, material, and any additional features that you may need. With the right legal file box, you can stay organized and have peace of mind knowing that your documents are secure.

1 Vaultz File Organizer Box Legal Size Black Vaultz File Organizer Box Legal Size Black View on Amazon 9.9 The Vaultz File Organizer Box is the perfect solution for anyone looking to keep their important documents safe and organized. This legal size storage tote features dual combination locks for added security, making it ideal for use in the office or at home. Its sturdy construction and portable design make it easy to transport, while its sleek black finish adds a professional touch to any workspace. With dimensions of 14 x 7.25 x 12 inches, this file organizer box is the perfect size for legal documents and files. Keep your paperwork in order and easily accessible with the Vaultz File Organizer Box. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dual combination locks, Portable and compact, Durable construction Cons Limited color options

2 Bankers Box STOR/FILE Boxes with Lids. Bankers Box STOR/FILE Boxes with Lids. View on Amazon 9.6 Bankers Box STOR/FILE boxes are the perfect storage solution for your files and documents. With lids to keep everything secure, these boxes come in a pack of 12 and can fit both letter and legal sized documents. Measuring 12 x 10 x 15 inches, they are made of sturdy materials and are easy to assemble. These boxes are an excellent way to keep your workspace organized and clutter-free. Whether you're a busy professional or a student, Bankers Box STOR/FILE boxes are a must-have for anyone looking to keep their documents safe and accessible. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable and sturdy, Easy to assemble, Versatile for letter/legal files Cons Lids can be difficult to remove

3 AMBOR File Box with Lock and 5 Tabs. AMBOR File Box with Lock and 5 Tabs. View on Amazon 9.1 The AMBOR File Box with Lock is a durable and fireproof document box designed to keep your important files safe and organized. With five tabs and ample space for letter and legal size folders, certifications, and books, this collapsible file organizer is perfect for home or office use. The convenient handle makes it easy to transport, while the secure lock ensures that your documents stay safe and confidential. Made with high-quality materials, this file box is built to last and provides peace of mind for all your important documents. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fireproof, Collapsible, Lockable Cons Limited capacity

4 EXLIFBAG File Box with Lock EXLIFBAG File Box with Lock View on Amazon 8.8 The EXLIFBAG File Box with Lock is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a secure and portable way to store important documents. This black 1 layer file box is fireproof and features a handle for easy carrying. It's perfect for home or office use and can hold legal documents, contracts, and more. The lock ensures that your documents stay safe and secure, giving you peace of mind. Plus, it's lightweight and easy to transport, making it a great option for those who need to take their documents on the go. Overall, the EXLIFBAG File Box with Lock is a reliable and practical storage solution for anyone in need of a compact and secure document organizer. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fireproof, Portable with handle, Legal size capacity Cons Limited storage capacity

5 Office Depot Brand Letter And Legal File Tote Office Depot Brand Letter And Legal File Tote View on Amazon 8.5 The Office Depot® Brand Letter And Legal File Tote is a versatile and durable storage solution for any home or office. Measuring 18" L x 14 1/4" W x 10 7/8" H, this clear tote is perfect for storing and organizing letter and legal sized documents, as well as other office supplies. Made from sturdy materials, it can withstand heavy use and is easy to transport with its comfortable handles. Whether you need to take your files on the go or keep them organized at your desk, this file tote is a great choice. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Clear for easy viewing, Fits letter and legal, Durable and sturdy Cons Lid doesn't secure tightly

6 Storex Legal File Box with Organizer Lid Storex Legal File Box with Organizer Lid View on Amazon 8.2 The Storex Legal File Box with Organizer Lid is a must-have for any office or home that needs efficient file storage. This plastic file storage box is designed for both letter and legal hanging folders, and features an organizer lid that provides additional storage space for smaller items. Measuring 17.13 x 9.63 x 11 inches, it is the perfect size for storing legal-size documents and can easily fit into a standard office shelf. Made from durable plastic, this file box is built to last and can withstand daily wear and tear. Its sleek black color adds a professional touch to any work environment. Stay organized and keep your files secure with the Storex Legal File Box with Organizer Lid. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable plastic material, Organizer lid for extra storage, Fits both letter and legal size hanging folders Cons No handles for carrying

7 UL Source Collapsible Hanging File Storage Box (Gray-1pack) UL Source Collapsible Hanging File Storage Box (Gray-1pack) View on Amazon 8 The UL Source Upgraded Collapsible Hanging File Storage Box is a must-have for anyone looking for an efficient and organized way to store their files. Made with high-quality materials, this storage box is both durable and stylish. The smooth sliding rail ensures easy access to your files, while the large capacity allows you to store both letter and legal size files. The collapsible design makes it easy to store when not in use, saving you precious office space. Whether you're a student, professional, or just need to organize your home office, this storage box is the perfect solution. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large capacity storage, Smooth sliding rail, Collapsible for easy storage Cons May not fit all file sizes

8 Storex Legal File Box with Organizer Lid Storex Legal File Box with Organizer Lid View on Amazon 7.8 The Storex Legal File Box with Organizer Lid is a must-have for any office or home workspace. This plastic file storage box is designed to hold both letter and legal hanging folders, making it versatile for all your filing needs. The 17.13 x 9.63 x 11 inch size is perfect for storing on a shelf or under a desk, and the storage lid keeps your files protected and organized. The black and gray color scheme is sleek and professional, making it a great addition to any workspace. Made from durable materials, this file box is built to last and is a great investment for anyone looking to stay organized. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Organizer lid included, Fits letter and legal folders, Durable plastic construction Cons Only comes in black

9 BLU MONACO Hanging File Boxes with Lid BLU MONACO Hanging File Boxes with Lid View on Amazon 7.4 The BLU MONACO File Box is the perfect solution for organizing your paperwork. With its sleek black design and sturdy construction, this hanging file box is ideal for both home and office use. The box can hold both letter and legal size paperwork, making it a versatile choice for all your filing needs. The lid keeps your files secure and dust-free, while the convenient carrying handles make it easy to transport. This file box is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their desk or workspace organized and clutter-free. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sturdy and durable, Perfect size for files, Comes with a lid Cons Limited color options

10 Dasher Products Hanging File Organizer Mesh Box Dasher Products Hanging File Organizer Mesh Box View on Amazon 7.1 The Hanging File Organizer Mesh Box is the perfect solution for keeping your office or home neat and organized. Made of modern black metal mesh, this file organizer box supports both letter and legal sized hanging folders. Its collapsible design makes it easy to store when not in use, and its sturdy construction ensures that it will last for years to come. With its sleek and stylish design, this hanging file crate is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their files in order. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Supports letter/legal folders, Collapsible for easy storage, Modern black metal design Cons May not fit all file sizes

FAQ

Q: What are legal file boxes used for?

A: Legal file boxes are used to store legal-sized documents and files. They are often used by law firms, government agencies, and businesses that deal with legal documents on a regular basis.

Q: What is the difference between hanging file boxes and letter file boxes?

A: Hanging file boxes are designed to hold hanging file folders, while letter file boxes are designed to hold standard letter-sized documents. Hanging file boxes are ideal for organizing and storing large amounts of paperwork, while letter file boxes are better suited for smaller amounts of documents.

Q: Are legal file boxes stackable?

A: Yes, many legal file boxes are designed to be stackable, which makes them ideal for storing large numbers of legal-sized documents in a small amount of space. When stacking legal file boxes, it's important to ensure that they are properly balanced and that the weight is evenly distributed to avoid any accidents or damage to the boxes or their contents.

Conclusions

After conducting an extensive review process of various legal file boxes, it's clear that this category offers a variety of options to suit different needs. From woven mobile storage baskets to plastic storage bins, there is a file box that will fit your specific requirements. These file boxes are not only convenient but also provide a secure way to store and organize important documents. We encourage you to consider the options we've reviewed and take action towards becoming more organized today.