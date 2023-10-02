6 Best Inkjet Photo Printers Review

Our Top Picks

Looking for the best inkjet photo printers can be overwhelming. With so many options out there, it can be challenging to know where to start. That's why we've done the research for you and compiled a list of the top inkjet photo printers on the market. Inkjet photo printers are a popular choice for those who want to print high-quality photos at home or in the office. They offer excellent color accuracy and can handle a range of paper types and sizes. In this guide, we've analyzed essential criteria such as print quality, speed, price, and ease of use to help you find the perfect inkjet photo printer for your needs.

1 Canon TS202 Inkjet Photo Printer Black Canon TS202 Inkjet Photo Printer Black View on Amazon 9.7 The Canon TS202 Inkjet Photo Printer is a reliable and efficient option for those in need of a high-quality printer. With its compact size and easy-to-use interface, this printer is perfect for personal use or small office settings. The printer produces crisp and clear prints with its FINE printhead technology, and can handle a variety of paper types and sizes. The Canon TS202 also offers USB connectivity, making it easy to print from a variety of devices. Overall, the Canon TS202 is a great choice for those who want a simple and effective printer for their everyday needs. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy setup, Good print quality, Affordable Cons No wireless connectivity

2 Canon PIXMA MG2525 Inkjet Photo Printer Canon PIXMA MG2525 Inkjet Photo Printer View on Amazon 9.4 The Canon MG Series PIXMA MG2525 Inkjet Photo Printer with Scanner/Copier is a versatile and affordable option for anyone in need of a reliable printer. This compact printer is perfect for those who need to print, scan, and copy documents and photos from the comfort of their home. With its high-quality printing capabilities and user-friendly interface, this printer is ideal for both personal and professional use. Its sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to any workspace. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Affordable, Easy to set up, Compact size Cons No wireless connectivity

3 HP Envy Photo 7855 All-in-One Printer HP Envy Photo 7855 All-in-One Printer View on Amazon 9.3 The HP Envy Photo 78-55 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer in black is a versatile and convenient device for those in need of printing, copying, scanning, and faxing capabilities. With a 15 ppm speed and 4800 x 1200 dpi resolution, this printer produces high-quality prints quickly. Its 2.65" touchscreen CGD and 35-page automatic document feeder make it easy to use, while its auto 2-sided printing and Ethernet and WiFi connectivity options add to its convenience. This printer is perfect for home or office use and provides a reliable and efficient printing experience. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros All-in-one functionality, Wireless printing, Auto 2-sided printing Cons ADF capacity could be larger

4 Canon PIXMA PRO-200 Wireless Inkjet Printer Canon PIXMA PRO-200 Wireless Inkjet Printer View on Amazon 9 The Canon PIXMA PRO-200 Wireless Professional Inkjet Photo Printer is an excellent choice for photographers and professionals seeking high-quality prints. With wireless capabilities and easy-to-use software, this printer is perfect for printing photos, artwork, and documents. The printer's compact size makes it ideal for desktop use, while its advanced features, such as the 8-color dye ink system and Chroma Optimizer, ensure that your prints come out looking vibrant and true to color. Whether you're printing a portfolio, a large format print, or everyday documents, the Canon PIXMA PRO-200 is a reliable and powerful option that won't disappoint. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Wireless printing capability, Produces high-quality photos, Has a large color gamut Cons Lacks automatic document feeder

5 Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8500 Printer Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8500 Printer View on Amazon 8.7 The Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8500 Wireless Color All-in-One Supertank Printer with Scanner, Copier, Ethernet and 4.3-inch Color Touchscreen is a versatile and high-quality printing solution that is perfect for home or small office use. With its large capacity ink tanks, users can enjoy printing without the need for frequent ink replacements, while the 4.3-inch color touchscreen makes it easy to navigate and select the desired settings. Additionally, the printer offers a wide range of connectivity options, including Ethernet and wireless, making it easy to print from a variety of devices. Overall, the Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8500 is a reliable and efficient choice for anyone in need of a high-quality printer. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Cons undefined

6 Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer View on Amazon 8.4 The Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer with Mobile and Tablet Printing, Black Black Printer is a great addition to any home or small office. With its wireless capabilities, you can easily print from your mobile devices or tablets. The printer also offers high-quality color prints with its hybrid ink system. Its compact size is perfect for small spaces, and the automatic two-sided printing feature helps save on paper. Overall, the Canon Pixma MG3620 is a reliable and affordable option for all your printing needs. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Wireless printing, Mobile/tablet printing, All-in-one functionality Cons Ink cartridges expensive

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between inkjet and dye-sublimation photo printers?

A: Inkjet printers are more affordable and versatile, but dye-sublimation printers produce higher quality and longer lasting prints. Inkjet printers spray tiny droplets of ink onto paper, while dye-sublimation printers transfer dye onto a special paper that is then heated and infused into the print.

Q: Can I print from my phone with a wireless photo printer?

A: Yes, most wireless photo printers allow you to print directly from your phone or tablet using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. You can also print from your computer or camera using the same wireless connection.

Q: What should I look for when buying a photo printer?

A: The most important factors to consider are print quality, speed, cost per print, and connectivity options. You should also consider the size and weight of the printer, as well as any additional features such as a built-in scanner or automatic document feeder. It's also a good idea to read reviews and compare models before making a purchase.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing, it's clear that inkjet photo printers are an excellent investment for anyone looking to produce high-quality prints from the comfort of their own home. From the budget-friendly Canon MG Series PIXMA MG2525 to the professional-grade Canon PIXMA PRO-200, there is a printer for every level of photographer. The HP Envy Photo 78-55 and Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8500 also offer impressive features such as wireless connectivity and touchscreen displays. Overall, an inkjet photo printer is a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their photography game. So, if you're considering purchasing one, we highly recommend taking the leap and investing in one of these top-performing models.