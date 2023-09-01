7 Best Selling Fax Machines for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've conducted extensive research and testing on fax machines to provide you with an unbiased and comprehensive review. Our goal is to help you find the ideal fax machine that meets your requirements. We've considered critical factors such as speed, efficiency, versatility, and connectivity options to determine the best fax machines on the market.

We've also taken customer reviews into account to identify any potential issues and ensure the machines offer value for money. Our review article includes expert insights and tips to assist you in making an informed decision. We'll also highlight the top-ranking fax machines that meet our essential criteria. Our review is tailored to suit the needs of small businesses and large corporations alike. Stay tuned for our next section to discover the best fax machines in the market.

1 Canon FAXPHONE L190 Printer with Copier and Fax. Canon FAXPHONE L190 Printer with Copier and Fax. View on Amazon 9.7 The Canon Lasers FAXPHONE L190 is a versatile and efficient machine that combines a printer, copier, and fax in one compact device. With wireless connectivity and monochrome printing, it's perfect for small offices or home businesses that need to handle a variety of tasks quickly and easily. The L190 has a fast printing speed, and its automatic document feeder makes copying and faxing effortless. Overall, this multifunction machine is a great investment for anyone who wants to streamline their workflow and save time. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Wireless connectivity, Fast printing speed, Compact design Cons Limited color printing

2 Brother intelliFAX-2840 Laser Fax Machine Brother intelliFAX-2840 Laser Fax Machine View on Amazon 9.4 The Brother intelliFAX-2840 Laser Fax Machine is a versatile and efficient tool for any home or office. With a 250-sheet capacity, it can handle large volumes of documents, while its high-speed modem allows for quick transmission times. Its compact size makes it easy to fit into any workspace, and its clear, crisp printing ensures that your faxes are always legible. In addition to faxing, it also functions as a printer, copier, and scanner, making it a great all-in-one solution. Its user-friendly interface and customizable settings make it easy to use, and its affordable price point makes it accessible to all. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fast faxing speed, Automatic document feeder, High-quality laser printing Cons No wireless connectivity

3 Brother FAX2840 High-Speed Laser Fax Brother FAX2840 High-Speed Laser Fax View on Amazon 9.1 The BRTFAX2840 - FAX2840 High-Speed Laser Fax is a reliable and efficient option for small businesses or home offices. With a speedy transmission rate and a large paper capacity, this fax machine can handle high-volume tasks with ease. Additionally, the machine doubles as a printer and scanner, providing versatility and convenience. The compact design makes it easy to fit in any workspace, and the intuitive control panel simplifies operation. Overall, the BRTFAX2840 is a great choice for those in need of a dependable fax machine that can also handle printing and scanning needs. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-speed transmission, Large paper capacity, Automatic document feeder Cons No color printing

4 Brother Fax Machine FAX-575 Brother Fax Machine FAX-575 View on Amazon 9 The Brother Fax Machine FAX-575 is a compact and reliable option for those in need of a basic fax machine. Its easy-to-use interface and straightforward design make it a great choice for small businesses or home offices. With the ability to store up to 25 pages in its memory, this fax machine is great for sending and receiving important documents. Plus, its compact size means it won't take up too much space on your desk. Overall, the Brother Fax Machine FAX-575 is a great option for those in need of a no-frills fax machine that gets the job done. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compact size, Easy to use, Affordable Cons Not compatible with VoIP

5 HP 640 Inkjet Fax Machine HP 640 Inkjet Fax Machine View on Amazon 8.7 The HP 640 Inkjet Fax Machine is a reliable and efficient device that is perfect for small businesses or home offices. With its fast printing speed and high-quality ink, this machine produces clear and professional-looking documents every time. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to store and transport, while its user-friendly interface ensures that even the most technologically challenged users can operate it with ease. Whether you need to print, scan, copy or fax, the HP 640 Inkjet Fax Machine is an excellent choice that will save you time and money in the long run. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to set up, High-quality printing, Reliable faxing Cons No wireless connectivity

6 Brother IntelliFax 4750e Laser Fax Brother IntelliFax 4750e Laser Fax View on Amazon 8.2 The Brother IntelliFax 4750e is a high-performance business-class laser fax machine that is perfect for any office setting. With its fast transmission speeds and high-quality printing capabilities, this machine is perfect for sending and receiving important documents quickly and efficiently. In addition to its faxing capabilities, the IntelliFax 4750e also boasts a range of advanced features, including automatic document feeding, a 250-sheet paper tray, and the ability to store up to 600 pages in memory. Whether you're a small business owner or a busy professional, the Brother IntelliFax 4750e is the perfect tool for your office needs. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-performance laser fax., Large paper capacity., Multi-functional capabilities. Cons Limited color printing.

7 Brother FAX-2840 Laser Fax Machine Brother FAX-2840 Laser Fax Machine View on Amazon 8.1 The Brother FAX-2840 High Speed Mono Laser Fax Machine is a reliable and efficient option for those in need of a fax machine. With its fast transmission speed and high-quality printing capabilities, this fax machine is perfect for small businesses or home offices. It also includes a variety of convenient features such as a built-in telephone handset and automatic document feeder. The sleek design and dark/light gray color scheme make it a great addition to any workspace. Overall, the Brother FAX-2840 is a great choice for anyone in need of a dependable fax machine. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fast transmission speed, High-quality printing, Easy to set up Cons No color printing

FAQ

Q: Do fax machines still exist?

A: Yes, fax machines still exist and are commonly used in many businesses for transmitting important documents.

Q: Can I send a fax without a fax machine?

A: Yes, there are online services that allow you to send faxes through your computer or smartphone. Some email services also allow you to send a fax as an attachment.

Q: Do I need a phone line to use a fax machine?

A: Yes, a fax machine requires a phone line to send and receive faxes. However, some newer models offer the option to connect to the internet for faxing.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and reviewing various fax machines, it is clear that this category of office equipment has come a long way in terms of features and functionality. Regardless of the specific needs of each user, there is a machine that can meet those needs. From paperless fax machines that allow for remote faxing via mobile devices, to high-speed laser fax machines, to multifunction options that include printing and copying capabilities, there are many great options on the market. Overall, we encourage readers to carefully consider their unique requirements and choose a fax machine that will enhance their productivity and meet their specific needs.