7 Best Watercolor Paints Review

Our Top Picks

Watercolor painting has been a popular medium for centuries, and we have researched and tested various watercolor paints to bring you the best options available on the market. With so many choices, it can be overwhelming to decide which watercolor paints to choose, but there are several factors to consider. Pigment quality is crucial for vibrant, long-lasting colors that won't fade over time, while lightfastness is essential if you plan to display your artwork for an extended period. Transparency allows for a luminous effect, while color selection provides flexibility in creating a variety of hues and tones. Stay tuned for our top-ranking watercolor paint selections, and don't forget to check customer reviews for helpful insights.

1 HIPPIE CRAFTER Watercolor Paint Set 36 Colors HIPPIE CRAFTER Watercolor Paint Set 36 Colors View on Amazon 9.8 The Professional Watercolor Paint Set Adult 36 Water Colors for Adult Paints Kit Color Pallet 36 pc Watercolor Palette with Brush Pen is the perfect choice for artists who are looking to take their watercolor painting to the next level. With a wide range of colors to choose from, this set is ideal for creating stunning works of art that are sure to impress. The portable watercolor travel kit includes a brush pen, making it easy to take your painting supplies with you wherever you go. The high-quality paints are made with premium materials, ensuring that your finished work will look vibrant and beautiful for years to come. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced artist, this watercolor paint set is sure to delight and inspire. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 36 water colors, professional grade, portable and travel friendly Cons may not be suitable for beginners

2 Masllutn Watercolor Paint Set with Brushes and Palette Masllutn Watercolor Paint Set with Brushes and Palette View on Amazon 9.5 The Upgraded 48 Colors Washable Watercolor Paint Set is perfect for kids, adults, beginners, and artists alike. With non-toxic paints and three included paint brushes and palette, you can create beautiful works of art without worry. The variety of colors allows for endless creative possibilities, and the watercolor medium gives your paintings a unique and beautiful look. This set is a must-have for anyone looking to explore their artistic side. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 48 vibrant colors, Includes brushes and palette, Non-toxic, safe for all Cons Not for professional artists

3 GETHPEN Watercolor Paint Set 48 Colors GETHPEN Watercolor Paint Set 48 Colors View on Amazon 9.3 The Watercolor Paint Set is a great choice for both kids and adults who enjoy painting. With 48 vibrant colors to choose from, this non-toxic watercolor paint set offers endless creative possibilities. The set comes with a brush, refillable water brush pen, and palette, making it easy to get started right away. The paints are also washable, so you don't have to worry about any messy accidents. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned artist, this watercolor paint set is a fantastic investment for any creative individual. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros 48 colors, Non-toxic, Refillable brush pen Cons Brush quality may vary

4 ARTISTRO Watercolor Paint Set 48 Colors ARTISTRO Watercolor Paint Set 48 Colors View on Amazon 9 The ARTISTRO Watercolor Paint Set is perfect for artists, amateur hobbyists, and painting lovers who are always on the go. The set comes with 48 vivid colors, including metallic and fluorescent colors, all neatly organized in a portable box. It's lightweight and easy to carry, making it ideal for travel. The set also includes a water brush and a mixing palette, making it a complete watercolor painting kit. The colors are rich and vibrant, and the paint dries quickly, making it easy to layer and create beautiful effects. Overall, this watercolor paint set is a great value for its price, and it's perfect for anyone who loves watercolor painting. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 48 vivid colors, includes metallic & fluorescent, portable for travel Cons may not be professional-grade

5 AROIC Watercolor Paint Set with Brushes AROIC Watercolor Paint Set with Brushes View on Amazon 8.6 AROIC 36 Colors Watercolor Paint Set is an excellent choice for beginners, children, and adults artists. This watercolor pan set comes with 10 nylon brushes and 6 refillable water brushes, making it a versatile and comprehensive kit. The colors are vibrant and blend well, and the brushes are of high quality. Additionally, the set is compact and easy to store, making it perfect for artists on the go. Overall, this is a great option for anyone looking to experiment with watercolor painting. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros 36 vibrant colors, 10 nylon brushes included, 6 refillable water brushes Cons Refillable brushes may leak

6 Winsor Newton Cotman Watercolor Paint Set 20 Tube Set Winsor Newton Cotman Watercolor Paint Set 20 Tube Set View on Amazon 8.4 The Winsor & Newton Cotman Watercolor Paint Set offers a wide range of beautiful colors that are perfect for any watercolor project. Each tube contains 5ml of paint, providing ample supply for multiple paintings. This set includes 20 tubes, allowing for even more creative possibilities. The colors are vibrant and easy to blend, making them ideal for both beginners and experienced artists. The set also comes in a convenient case for easy storage and travel. Overall, this is a fantastic watercolor paint set that will inspire creativity and produce stunning results. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros 20 colors to choose from, 5ml tubes are convenient, Comes in a pack of 12 Cons May not be suitable for professional artists

7 Mr. Pen Watercolor Paint Set 40 Piece Mr. Pen Watercolor Paint Set 40 Piece View on Amazon 8 The Mr. Pen Watercolor Paint Set comes with 36 vibrant colors and 4 brushes, making it a perfect option for artists of all levels. This non-toxic watercolor paint set is portable and easy to use, making it ideal for beginners, kids, and adults. The 8 color pack of 2 plus 2 brushes is perfect for those who want to experiment with different color combinations and brush types. The materials are high-quality and the paints are easy to blend, allowing for endless possibilities when it comes to creating art. Whether you're looking to create a masterpiece or just want to have fun, the Mr. Pen Watercolor Paint Set is a great option to consider. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 40 pcs, 36 Colors, Non-Toxic, Portable Cons May not be professional-grade

FAQ

Q: What are watercolor paints?

A: Watercolor paints are a type of paint that are water-soluble and transparent. They are often used for creating delicate and luminous works of art, as they allow for subtle layering and blending of colors.

Q: How do oil paints differ from acrylic paints?

A: Oil paints are a type of paint that use oil as a binder, while acrylic paints use acrylic polymer as a binder. This means that oil paints dry much more slowly than acrylic paints, allowing artists more time to work with their creations. Additionally, oil paints tend to have a more rich and vibrant color, while acrylic paints dry to a more matte finish.

Q: What are some common uses for acrylic paints?

A: Acrylic paints are versatile and can be used on a wide variety of surfaces, including canvas, paper, wood, and even plastic. They are often used for creating vibrant and bold works of art, as they dry quickly and can be layered and blended easily. Additionally, acrylic paints are water-soluble and easy to clean up, making them a popular choice for artists of all skill levels.

Conclusions

After researching and testing a variety of watercolor paints, it's clear that there is a wide range of options for artists of all levels. Whether you're a beginner or a professional, there's a paint set out there that will suit your needs. From acrylic paint thinner for slow drying paints to glow-in-the-dark paints and eco-friendly chalk-style furniture paint, the possibilities are endless. No matter what type of watercolor paint you choose, it's important to consider the quality, color selection, and versatility. So go ahead and try out a new paint set or stock up on your favorite - your next masterpiece awaits!